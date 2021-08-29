Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7 Quick Desserts To Make With Bread In the mood for a homemade dessert but don't have the ingredient or the time? Try thes...
Here Are 7 Quick Desserts To Make With Bread As A substitute: 1. Bread Gulab Jamun : No matter you like your Gulab Jamun h...
4. Bread Halwa: This easy-to-make dessert with chopped nuts and flavors of ghee spells indulgence. Add a kiwi puree for an...
6. Khubani Ka Shahi Tukda: Why stop at the regular shahi tukda when you can give it a royal touch by making it with khuban...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
Aug. 29, 2021
34 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

7 quick desserts to make with bread

Download to read offline

Healthcare
Aug. 29, 2021
34 views

We've all been at that point when a sudden craving for something sweet takes over and we feel like we could binge on every single mithai. The chef inside you - that is usually in a long deep slumber - arises to save the occasion and you march towards the kitchen to make a classic homemade dessert. But as you open the kitchen pantry, you realize that you don't have enough ingredients to make a dessert.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(0/5)
Free
Essential Yoga: An Illustrated Guide to over 100 Yoga Poses and Meditation Olivia H. Miller
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(5/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(3.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Forever Painless: End Chronic Pain and Reclaim Your Life in 30 Minutes a Day Miranda Esmonde-White
(2/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(5/5)
Free
To Love and Let Go: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Gratitude Rachel Brathen
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

7 quick desserts to make with bread

  1. 1. 7 Quick Desserts To Make With Bread In the mood for a homemade dessert but don't have the ingredient or the time? Try these 7 quick and easy dessert recipes that are prepared using bread. We've all been at that point when a sudden craving for something sweet takes over and we feel like we could binge on every single mithai. The chef inside you - that is usually in a long deep slumber - arises to save the occasion and you march towards the kitchen to make a classic homemade dessert. But as you open the kitchen pantry, you realize that you don't have enough ingredients to make a dessert. What do you do? Well, don't give up yet, because we found out that there is one versatile ingredient that you can use to create various desserts without putting in any extra effort, and that ingredient is bread. Yes, you read that right! Our breakfast favorite soft milk bread can actually turn pretty delicious and decadent once soaked in saffron milk, dipped in sugar syrup, fried in ghee and dry fruits, and many other ways. So, whenever you are in a mood for something sweet and quick, get that packet of bread out and get cooking.
  2. 2. Here Are 7 Quick Desserts To Make With Bread As A substitute: 1. Bread Gulab Jamun : No matter you like your Gulab Jamun hot or cold, extra sweet, or with mild flavors of rose, this homemade bread Gulab Jamun will tick all your boxes. 2. Bread Cream Roll: A crispy sweet snack that the adults will love as much as the children, this bread cream roll is so easy to make that you will find yourself making this every other day. Instead of using cream, you may turn to a healthier alternative - use hung curd and icing sugar, bake the rolls with some butter and enjoy. 3. Double Ka Meetha: An easy dessert where all you need to do is fry the bread pieces and boil some saffron milk. Spread the saffron milk, chasing and fried bread on a tray, and bake it to perfection.
  3. 3. 4. Bread Halwa: This easy-to-make dessert with chopped nuts and flavors of ghee spells indulgence. Add a kiwi puree for an exciting sweet and tangy twist to your halwa. 5. Bread Rasmalai: This is perfect for when you are in the mood for something unique, decadent, and easy. Saffron milk, barfi, nuts, and the crunchy fried bread make a drool-worthy combination.
  4. 4. 6. Khubani Ka Shahi Tukda: Why stop at the regular shahi tukda when you can give it a royal touch by making it with khubani (Apricot). This recipe makes just the best warm, gooey, and decadent dessert you can end your meals with. The flavors of apricot sandwiched between the bread help take it to the next level. 7. Bread And Butter Pudding: Soft and juicy, this bread pudding is just the right dessert to whip up quickly when guests come unannounced or you have a sudden craving for something sweet. The flavors of raisins, vanilla, and marmalade make every single one of them a slice of heaven.

    Be the first to comment

We've all been at that point when a sudden craving for something sweet takes over and we feel like we could binge on every single mithai. The chef inside you - that is usually in a long deep slumber - arises to save the occasion and you march towards the kitchen to make a classic homemade dessert. But as you open the kitchen pantry, you realize that you don't have enough ingredients to make a dessert.

Views

Total views

34

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×