Jan. 30, 2023
Jan. 30, 2023
Left heart bypass for thoraco abdominal aortic aneurysm

Left heart bypass for thoraco abdominal aortic aneurysm

Health & Medicine
  1. 1. Indications •Thoraco - Abdominal Aneurism. •Left Heart assist. •CoA.
  2. 2. Thoraco Abdominal Aneurysm Crawford classification TYPE 1 : From left subclavian to suprarenal AA TYPE 2 : From subclavian to aorta-iliac bifurcation TYPE 3 :From distal aorta to aorta-iliac bifurcation TYPE 4 : Are limited to abdominal aorta below diaphragm TYPE 5: involvement of the descending aorta from the sixth intercostal space to just superior to the renal arteries
  3. 3. Simple Clamping technique Hypertensive complication. Spinal Cord protection. Acute Kidney dysfunction.  Less time in hand.
  4. 4. TAAA REPAIR ECC with full Heparinization and Hypothrmia LEFT HEART BYPASS
  5. 5. Left Heart Bypass •LHB also known as Proximal Aorta Bypass. •The patients Left Ventricle supplies blood to the Aorta proximal to clamp and the LHB circuit supplies blood to the distal to the clamp.
  6. 6. Circuit for Left Heart Bypass. Centrifugal Pump Drainage line Drainage Cannula Return line Return Cannula Oran Protection Solution Roller Pump Bubble detector Flow Sensor
  7. 7. Cannulation sites Drainage •Left Atrial Appendage. •Pulmonary Vein. •LV apex. •Aorta. Return •Femoral Artery. •Common Iliac Artery. •Abdominal Aorta.
  8. 8. Monitoring • Radial for upper body pressure. • Femoral artery for LHB pressure. • Swann-Ganz catheter for CVP, PA pressure and PCWP and CCO. • NIRS. • TOE. • Temperature Monitoring. • ACT.
  9. 9. Conduct of Left Heart Bypass. • Flow maintained to keep the total Cardiac Output and pressures. • 30 ml/kg through the LHB. • Femoral pressure > 60 mmHg. • Normal Radial pressure or High if NIRS drops. • ACT around 200 sec. • Addition of reservoir or cell saver if bleeding is too much. • Addition of reservoir warrants full Heparinization. • Mild Hypothermia by passive cooling if needed. • ABG from both Radial and Femoral Arteries. • VBG.
  10. 10. If MAP is high proximally and low distally LHB circuit should increase flows If MAP is low proximally and high distally LHB Circuit should decrease flows
  11. 11. If both Pressures are Low Add volume, Vasoconstrictors Add Vasodilators More Anaesthesia If both Pressures are High
  12. 12. Viscero Renal Perfusion. • All needed Thoraco abdominal arteries can be perfused. • Balloon catheters for Cannulation. • Flows vary from 500 to 1000 ml. • Line pressure should not exceed 200 mmHg.
  13. 13. Spinal Cord Protection •High Blood pressure. •Hypothermia. •CSF Drainage. •Pharmacological Protection.
  14. 14. Renoplegia Composition • RL solution 1000cc. • Bicarbonate100 cc. • Mannitol 12.5gm. • Methylprednisolone 125 mg. • At 4 degree Celsius.. 200 ml to each kidneys.. Repeat same dose after 20-25 min. or HTK solution 300 ml to each kidney every 6-12 min.
  15. 15. Termination of LHB • Weaning when the temperature is normal. • When the Aneurysm repair is finished , LHB is discontinued and all cannulas are removed starting from Left Atrial cannula. • All the blood in circuit is rein fused into patient through Femoral cannula. • Protamine administration.
  16. 16. Advantages Left Heart Bypass Less complicated circuit. No Oxygenator. Less priming volume. Less Heparin, hence less bleeding. No need of arresting the heart. Better perfusion and less worry about Brain protection. Active distal perfusion preserves Spinal Cord, Mesenteric and Renal blood flow and eliminate the consequences of Spinal Cord ischemia because of long cross clamps. Reduced incidence of Paraplegia and AKI post Op.
  17. 17. Disadvantages of LHB. Embolic events during Cannulation. If excessive suction causes cavitation air bubble in LA or circuit. Improper placement or movement of cannula can result in impairment in drainage. The Cannulation of LV can cause Aneurysm development later. Temperature management difficulty.
  18. 18. Thank you…..

