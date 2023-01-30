2.
Thoraco Abdominal Aneurysm
Crawford classification
TYPE 1 : From left subclavian to suprarenal AA
TYPE 2 : From subclavian to aorta-iliac bifurcation
TYPE 3 :From distal aorta to aorta-iliac bifurcation
TYPE 4 : Are limited to abdominal aorta below diaphragm
TYPE 5: involvement of the descending aorta from the sixth intercostal space to just superior to the renal arteries
Simple Clamping technique
Hypertensive complication.
Spinal Cord protection.
Acute Kidney dysfunction.
Less time in hand.
TAAA REPAIR
ECC with full
Heparinization and
Hypothrmia
LEFT HEART
BYPASS
Left Heart Bypass
•LHB also known as Proximal Aorta Bypass.
•The patients Left Ventricle supplies blood to
the Aorta proximal to clamp and the LHB
circuit supplies blood to the distal to the
clamp.
Circuit for Left Heart Bypass.
Centrifugal Pump
Drainage line
Drainage Cannula
Return line
Return Cannula
Oran Protection
Solution
Roller Pump
Bubble detector
Flow Sensor
Monitoring
• Radial for upper body pressure.
• Femoral artery for LHB pressure.
• Swann-Ganz catheter for CVP, PA pressure and PCWP and CCO.
• NIRS.
• TOE.
• Temperature Monitoring.
• ACT.
Conduct of Left Heart Bypass.
• Flow maintained to keep the total Cardiac Output and pressures.
• 30 ml/kg through the LHB.
• Femoral pressure > 60 mmHg.
• Normal Radial pressure or High if NIRS drops.
• ACT around 200 sec.
• Addition of reservoir or cell saver if bleeding is too much.
• Addition of reservoir warrants full Heparinization.
• Mild Hypothermia by passive cooling if needed.
• ABG from both Radial and Femoral Arteries.
• VBG.
If MAP is high proximally and low
distally
LHB circuit should increase flows
If MAP is low proximally and high
distally
LHB Circuit should decrease flows
If both
Pressures
are Low
Add volume,
Vasoconstrictors
Add Vasodilators
More Anaesthesia
If both
Pressures
are High
Viscero Renal Perfusion.
• All needed Thoraco
abdominal arteries can be
perfused.
• Balloon catheters for
Cannulation.
• Flows vary from 500 to 1000
ml.
• Line pressure should not
exceed 200 mmHg.
Renoplegia
Composition
• RL solution 1000cc.
• Bicarbonate100 cc.
• Mannitol 12.5gm.
• Methylprednisolone 125 mg.
• At 4 degree Celsius.. 200 ml to each kidneys.. Repeat same dose after 20-25 min.
or
HTK solution
300 ml to each kidney every 6-12 min.
Termination of LHB
• Weaning when the temperature is normal.
• When the Aneurysm repair is finished , LHB is discontinued
and all cannulas are removed starting from Left Atrial
cannula.
• All the blood in circuit is rein fused into patient through
Femoral cannula.
• Protamine administration.
Advantages Left Heart Bypass
Less complicated circuit.
No Oxygenator.
Less priming volume.
Less Heparin, hence less bleeding.
No need of arresting the heart.
Better perfusion and less worry about Brain protection.
Active distal perfusion preserves Spinal Cord, Mesenteric and Renal
blood flow and eliminate the consequences of Spinal Cord ischemia
because of long cross clamps.
Reduced incidence of Paraplegia and AKI post Op.
Disadvantages of LHB.
Embolic events during Cannulation.
If excessive suction causes cavitation air bubble in LA or circuit.
Improper placement or movement of cannula can result in
impairment in drainage.
The Cannulation of LV can cause Aneurysm development later.
Temperature management difficulty.