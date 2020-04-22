Successfully reported this slideshow.
Genius Hour Creating Your Own Animatronic By Raine Christophe Sabio
Introduction
Background Animatronics is an animation about robot animals. I love animation and games such as Five Night’s At Freddy’s. ...
Driving Question What do you like most about games?
Research Method The research method that I will be using is Quantitative and Qualitative.
Literary Review
Literature Review WIKIPEDIA An Animatronic is an electro-mechanically animated puppet. It is a modern variant of the autom...
Literature Review 2 Five Nights at Freddy's (often abbreviated FNaF) is a media franchise based on an indie video game ser...
Project Background
Project Background
Project Background 2
Project Model
Project Model
Project Model
Project Model Acetatte Based In White Background
Animatronics

Animatronics

