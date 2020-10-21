Summary points: for sub-total LC

Do it:

when you can’t achieve sufficient WOS,

for true intrahepatic gallbladder,

for solid inflammatory pericholecystic mass when fundus is visible or exposable (fundectomy),

for subhepatic abscess (not all).



A few variants / sub-variants: know them:

Much more difficult than total LC,

Performing this surgery, provide the best quality of it,

Circular excision is the best option (when possible),

Two types of completion of sub-total LC:

reconstituting and fenestrating.



NB! Morbidity associated with S-TC is significant

Laparoscopic STC is the alternative to open surgery.



