-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Summary points: for sub-total LC
Do it:
when you can’t achieve sufficient WOS,
for true intrahepatic gallbladder,
for solid inflammatory pericholecystic mass when fundus is visible or exposable (fundectomy),
for subhepatic abscess (not all).
A few variants / sub-variants: know them:
Much more difficult than total LC,
Performing this surgery, provide the best quality of it,
Circular excision is the best option (when possible),
Two types of completion of sub-total LC:
reconstituting and fenestrating.
NB! Morbidity associated with S-TC is significant
Laparoscopic STC is the alternative to open surgery.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment