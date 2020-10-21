Successfully reported this slideshow.
LESS-THAN-TOTAL LAPAROSCOPIC CHOLECYSTECTOMY: HOW I DO ITATAINTREE Raimundas Lunevicius Consultant Surgeon & Honorary Seni...
Total or Less-Than-Total? What would you think? 2
Total or Less-Than-Total? What would you think? 3 Perforated Perforated Acute inflammatory mass partially detached Gn: Zon...
Laparoscopic subtotal cholecystectomy: aim to achieve best quality of S-TC PRINCIPLES To remove as much of gallbladder wal...
Variants of sub-total cholecystectomy • Circular subtotal excision • Removal of peritoneal wall, just • Fundectomy • Other...
Types of completion of sub-total cholecystectomy • Reconstituting • Fenestrating 6
Variants of sub-total cholecystectomy • Circular subtotal excision: most common • A range of techniques • One aim: • to re...
Detach surrounding tissues/organs and identify Hartmann’s pouch Insert large gallbladder retrieval bag, if you would plan ...
Exposure is the key 9 Hartmann’s pouch exposed more but not fully S4BS5
Retrieval bag is in Incise gallbladder transversally 10 Hartmann’s pouch
Remove all gallstones 11
Retrieval bag place laterally (or above the liver) 12 Hartmann’s pouch Peritoneal wall Gallstones
Complete excision of peritoneal wall 13 Hartmann’s pouch Peritoneal wall Mucosa of hepatic wall Large gallstone in the nec...
Inspect the remnant of gallbladder well 14 Large gallstone in the neck of gallbladder S5 S4B Omentum Mucosa
Remove all calculi from the remnant of gallbladder 15 Large gallstone from the neck of gallbladder removed
Remove all calculi from the remnant of gallbladder: it was deep proximal portion (Gn), as predicted before S-TC 16 Large g...
Another case: peritoneal + hepatic walls as two components 17 Cystic plate Hepatic wall Peritoneal wall Gn
Another case: Commonest variant of laparoscopic S-TC circular 80-90% S-TC, reconstituting type. Example: postoperative spe...
Another case: Peritoneal (anterior) wall excision JUST, and removal of 10 gallstones from intrahepatic gallbladder 19
Summary points: for sub-total LC • Do it • when you can’t achieve sufficient WOS • for true intrahepatic G • for solid inf...
Practice summary since the moment of my first laparoscopic less-than-total cholecystectomy: setting – EGS: EMERGENCY or DE...
Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. LESS-THAN-TOTAL LAPAROSCOPIC CHOLECYSTECTOMY: HOW I DO ITATAINTREE Raimundas Lunevicius Consultant Surgeon & Honorary Senior Lecturer Emergency, Trauma, Biliary, Hernia Surgery Aintree University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Liverpool, England 13th July 2018 1
  2. 2. Total or Less-Than-Total? What would you think? 2
  3. 3. Total or Less-Than-Total? What would you think? 3 Perforated Perforated Acute inflammatory mass partially detached Gn: Zone of Hartmann’s pouch
  4. 4. Laparoscopic subtotal cholecystectomy: aim to achieve best quality of S-TC PRINCIPLES To remove as much of gallbladder wall as you can To remove all calculi from the remnant of gallbladder To ablate mucosa of hepatic wall of the gallbladder To close the stump of the gallbladder, when safe Challenges / specific populations 4
  5. 5. Variants of sub-total cholecystectomy • Circular subtotal excision • Removal of peritoneal wall, just • Fundectomy • Other 5
  6. 6. Types of completion of sub-total cholecystectomy • Reconstituting • Fenestrating 6
  7. 7. Variants of sub-total cholecystectomy • Circular subtotal excision: most common • A range of techniques • One aim: • to remove as much tissues (and calculi) as possible 7
  8. 8. Detach surrounding tissues/organs and identify Hartmann’s pouch Insert large gallbladder retrieval bag, if you would plan to incise 8 Perforated Perforated Acute inflammatory mass partially detached Gn: Zone of Hartmann’s pouch
  9. 9. Exposure is the key 9 Hartmann’s pouch exposed more but not fully S4BS5
  10. 10. Retrieval bag is in Incise gallbladder transversally 10 Hartmann’s pouch
  11. 11. Remove all gallstones 11
  12. 12. Retrieval bag place laterally (or above the liver) 12 Hartmann’s pouch Peritoneal wall Gallstones
  13. 13. Complete excision of peritoneal wall 13 Hartmann’s pouch Peritoneal wall Mucosa of hepatic wall Large gallstone in the neck of gallbladder
  14. 14. Inspect the remnant of gallbladder well 14 Large gallstone in the neck of gallbladder S5 S4B Omentum Mucosa
  15. 15. Remove all calculi from the remnant of gallbladder 15 Large gallstone from the neck of gallbladder removed
  16. 16. Remove all calculi from the remnant of gallbladder: it was deep proximal portion (Gn), as predicted before S-TC 16 Large gallstone from the neck of gallbladder removed
  17. 17. Another case: peritoneal + hepatic walls as two components 17 Cystic plate Hepatic wall Peritoneal wall Gn
  18. 18. Another case: Commonest variant of laparoscopic S-TC circular 80-90% S-TC, reconstituting type. Example: postoperative specimen & 350 gallstones 18
  19. 19. Another case: Peritoneal (anterior) wall excision JUST, and removal of 10 gallstones from intrahepatic gallbladder 19
  20. 20. Summary points: for sub-total LC • Do it • when you can’t achieve sufficient WOS • for true intrahepatic G • for solid inflammatory pericholecystic mass when fundus is visible or exposable (fundectomy) • for subhepatic abscess (not all) • A few variants / sub-variants: know them • Much more difficult than total LC • Performing this surgery, provide the best quality of it • Circular excision is the best option (when possible) • Two types of completion of sub-total LC: • reconstituting and fenestrating • NB! Morbidity associated with S-TC is significant • Laparoscopic STC is the alternative to open surgery. WHY? 20
  21. 21. Practice summary since the moment of my first laparoscopic less-than-total cholecystectomy: setting – EGS: EMERGENCY or DELAYED OPERATIONS 12/2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 07/2018 Total Open cholecystectomy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Laparoscopic cholecystectomy 1 27 84 94 57 52 315 Conversion rate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bile duct injury rate: Strasberg A, B, C, D, E 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stomach or small bowel injury rate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colon injury rate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Major haemorrhage & haemotrasfusion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Diaphragm injury rate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Abandoned planned cholecystectomy 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 (0.6%) 21 Abandoned planned cholecystectomies: follow up: one patient was recognized as unfit for open surgery and discharged from HB clinic, and one patient underwent elective subcostal laparotomy, incision of the fundus of the gallbladder, removal of gallstones, closure of fundus as cholecystoduodenal and cholecystocolonic fistulae were highly probable (under HB Team)

