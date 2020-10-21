2018 Lunevicius LGI bleeding_Klaipeda LT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Adult patient characteristics, management and outcomes from acute lower gastrointestinal bleeding: Liverpool, 2015 Raimund...
Agenda • The rationale • Method • Results • Interpretations • Take home message Introduction 21/10/2020 2
Problem • 19,000 admissions with LGIB / UK / year • Becoming much more common • Practice is suboptimal; assumption based o...
Initiatives and funding • Stakeholders – NHS Blood and Transplant – Association of Coloproctology of Great Britain and Ire...
Hospitals, criteria, time-frame • 174 hospitals of 4 countries of the UK • Duration: two months (Sep - Oct 2015) • Inclusi...
Standards for audit • Guidelines adapted for this audit • From six resources as 17 specific point standards • Resources: 1...
17 standards for • Clin. Examination & Bedside tests: 1,2 • LaboratoryTests for LGIB: 3 • Medicines Management: 4, 5, 6, 7...
Identified & eligible cases Results 21/10/2020 8
Participation: UK • 143 / 174 hosp. provided patient or organization of care spec. data • 139/143: provided data on 2,528 ...
Aintree patients • Identified potential cases: 78 – 1 or 2 patients a day • Eligible cases: 52 21/10/2020 10 30 14 5 5 4 2...
UK: key findings (n= 2,528) • Median age 74 • M / F: 1:1 • Comorbidities: 79% hypertension, DM, chronic respiratory diseas...
UK: key findings (n= 2,528) • Proportion of no inpatient investigations to identify a source of bleeding: 49% • Laparotomy...
Organisation specific findings N=143 • 73% (104 / 143) – provide onsite 24/7 access to LGI endoscopy • 55% (79) – reported...
Performance against 17 standards • UK • Aintree (site) Results 21/10/2020 14 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 1...
UK vs. Aintree National cohort: UK (2528) Site: Aintree (52) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 16 3 10 17 11 15 8B 7 2 Perc...
Clinical Examination & Bedside tests: standards 1 and 2 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met the standard UK: 2528 S...
LaboratoryTests for LGIB: standard 3 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met the standard UK: 2528 Site: 52 3. LGIB: sh...
Medicines Management: standards 4-7 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met the standard UK: 2528 Site: 52 4. Continue ...
Medicines Management: standards 4-7 21/10/2020 19 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 4 5 6 7 Percentage Number of standard S...
Blood ComponentTransfusion: 8- 12 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met standard UK: 2528 Site: 52 8A. Use restrictiv...
Blood ComponentTransfusion: 8- 12 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 8A 8B 9 10 11 12 Percentage Number of standard Standard...
The Investigation of LGIB: 13, 14 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met standard UK: 2528 Site: 52 13.The cause and s...
Surgery: 15-17 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met standard UK: 2528 Site: 52 15.When surgery is contemplated, a fo...
Surgeries in 139 hospitals of the UK: 5 / 2528 Surgery Indication Patients Deaths Right hemi-colectomy Angiodysplasia Dive...
Aintree-specific findings • Only 60% had their NSAIDs withheld • 1 out of 10 of patients with PR bleeding – on warfarin. •...
UK vs. Aintree National cohort: UK (2528) Site: Aintree (52) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 16 3 10 17 11 15 8B 7 2 Perc...
Interpretation 21/10/2020 27 Water drop-6 , NGS. ©mohammad reza shojaee
#1:The term: acute GI bleeding • NOT acute UGI bleeding • NOT acute LGI bleeding 21/10/2020 28 Water drop-8, NGS. ©mohamma...
#2:Concentration: gastroenterology For an elderly patient major comorbidities, taking a ‘blood thinner’ Requiring limited ...
#3: Effects of centralization • Experience • Regular and easy audits • Solid leading • Development of guidelines, pathways...
The take-home message GI bleeding: Under One Roof of Gastroenterology 21/10/2020 31Getting it right for every patient ever...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2018 Lunevicius LGI bleeding_Klaipeda LT

36 views

Published on

Lower gastrointestinal bleeding, Liverpool

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2018 Lunevicius LGI bleeding_Klaipeda LT

  1. 1. Adult patient characteristics, management and outcomes from acute lower gastrointestinal bleeding: Liverpool, 2015 Raimundas Lunevicius, Jūratė Noreikaitė, Mohammed Elniel Aintree University Hospital NHS FoundationTrust Liverpool, England International Colorectal Forum, Klaipėda, Lithuania May 4th, 2018 21/10/2020 1
  2. 2. Agenda • The rationale • Method • Results • Interpretations • Take home message Introduction 21/10/2020 2
  3. 3. Problem • 19,000 admissions with LGIB / UK / year • Becoming much more common • Practice is suboptimal; assumption based on concerns: – re inappropriate use of blood components in GIB – re too small proportion of pts undergoes investigations during index adm. • An objective evaluation of performance against a set of standards was required to produce a piece of evidence and to understand the processes of care and outcomes, and to identify areas for improvement Introduction 21/10/2020 3
  4. 4. Initiatives and funding • Stakeholders – NHS Blood and Transplant – Association of Coloproctology of Great Britain and Ireland – British Society of Gastroenterology – British Society of Interventional Radiology • Funding – NHS Blood and Transplant & the Bowel Disease Research Foundation • Report on results at national level – Online 21/10/2020 4 Introduction
  5. 5. Hospitals, criteria, time-frame • 174 hospitals of 4 countries of the UK • Duration: two months (Sep - Oct 2015) • Inclusion criteria: – Adults ≥16 – Admission with PR bleeding without haematemesis – Admission and ≥24 hours stay in the hospital – Inpatient with other underlying illness and PR bleeding • 28 days to observe • 180 questions • Set of 17 standards declared Methods 21/10/2020 5
  6. 6. Standards for audit • Guidelines adapted for this audit • From six resources as 17 specific point standards • Resources: 1. SIGN 2008 (Scotland) 2. NCEPOD report on GI bleeding 3. BSG and NICE guidelines on UGIB 4. BCSH and NICE guidelines on the use of blood components 5. Recommendations made by ASGBI, NELA, BSIR 6. Consensus opinions Methods 21/10/2020 6
  7. 7. 17 standards for • Clin. Examination & Bedside tests: 1,2 • LaboratoryTests for LGIB: 3 • Medicines Management: 4, 5, 6, 7 • Blood ComponentTransfusion: 8 – 12 • The Investigation of LGIB: 13, 14 • Surgery: 15 – 17 Methods 6% 12% 12% 18% 23% 29% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% Laboratory tests Clinical examination and blood tests Investigation of LGIB Surgery Medicines management Blood component transfusion Percentage weight of a cluster of standards 21/10/2020 7
  8. 8. Identified & eligible cases Results 21/10/2020 8
  9. 9. Participation: UK • 143 / 174 hosp. provided patient or organization of care spec. data • 139/143: provided data on 2,528 patients • Average identified potential & eligible cases per site was – 20 potential & 18 eligible cases in two months (1 bleeding in 3-4 days) • How did Aintree work ? 21/10/2020 9 Results: patient specific
  10. 10. Aintree patients • Identified potential cases: 78 – 1 or 2 patients a day • Eligible cases: 52 21/10/2020 10 30 14 5 5 4 20 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 EGSU Gastro ITU Ward 20 AMU Other 12 wards Patients Results: patient specific
  11. 11. UK: key findings (n= 2,528) • Median age 74 • M / F: 1:1 • Comorbidities: 79% hypertension, DM, chronic respiratory disease • On oral anti-platelet or anticoagulant: 43% • RBC: 27% (1 out of 4) • CT-scan of the abdomen & pelvis: 21% • Invasive mesenteric angiography: 1.5% (37) • Angio-embolisation: 0.8% (19) • Flexible sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy whilst admission:26% Results: patient specific 21/10/2020 11
  12. 12. UK: key findings (n= 2,528) • Proportion of no inpatient investigations to identify a source of bleeding: 49% • Laparotomy for LGI bleeding: 0.2% (6) • Trans-anal surgery for bleeding: 1.1% (26) • Re-admission rate within 28 days: 13% (260) • Mortality at 28 days: 3.4% (85) Results: patient specific 21/10/2020 12
  13. 13. Organisation specific findings N=143 • 73% (104 / 143) – provide onsite 24/7 access to LGI endoscopy • 55% (79) – reported 24/7 onsite or network access to IR • 21% (30) – reported that elderly patients with LGIB were reviewed by DME physicians (!) Results: organisation of care specific 21/10/2020 13
  14. 14. Performance against 17 standards • UK • Aintree (site) Results 21/10/2020 14 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8A 8B 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Number of a standard Performance (practice) = standards (theory)
  15. 15. UK vs. Aintree National cohort: UK (2528) Site: Aintree (52) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 16 3 10 17 11 15 8B 7 2 Percentage Number of a concrete standard Standard Performance 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 10 4 3 1 5 11 13 8A 8B 14 2 7 9 12 Percentage Number of a concrete standard Standard Performance Results 21/10/2020 15
  16. 16. Clinical Examination & Bedside tests: standards 1 and 2 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met the standard UK: 2528 Site: 52 1. All pts. admitted with LGIB should undergo DRE (SIGN 2008) 86.7% 2191 71.1% 38 2. All pts. with rectal bleeding should undergo proctoscopy or rigid sigmoidoscopy (SIGN 2008) 3.4% 73/2178 0% 0/48 Results 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 1 2 Standard UK Aintree 21/10/2020 16
  17. 17. LaboratoryTests for LGIB: standard 3 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met the standard UK: 2528 Site: 52 3. LGIB: should have a FBC, coagulation screen, biochemistry (consensus opinion) 84.5% 2135 86.5% 45 Results 21/10/2020 17 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Standard UK Aintree
  18. 18. Medicines Management: standards 4-7 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met the standard UK: 2528 Site: 52 4. Continue low dose aspirin for secondary prevention of vascular events in patients with LGI bleeding in whom haemostasis have been achieved (EH / IR) or are considered to have stopped bleeding spontaneously (developed from NICE 2012) 78.7% 424/539 87.5% 7/8 5. Stop other NSAIDs (incl. cyclooxygenase-2 inhibitors) during the acute phase in pts. presenting with LGIB (developed from NICE 2012) 61% 89/146 33.3% 1/3 6. Emergency anticoagulation reversal in major haemorrhage (53 pts – 2%) should be with 25-50 U/kg PCC and 5 mgVit. K IV (BSCH 2013) 40% 2/5 No data breakdown by site 7. Reversal for non-clinically significant bleeding should be with 1-3 mg IV vitamin K (BCSH 2013): 10.8% (270) were taken warfarin 18.2% (20/262) 0% (0/4) Results 21/10/2020 18
  19. 19. Medicines Management: standards 4-7 21/10/2020 19 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 4 5 6 7 Percentage Number of standard Standard UK Aintree
  20. 20. Blood ComponentTransfusion: 8- 12 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met standard UK: 2528 Site: 52 8A. Use restrictive RBC transfusion thresholds (70 g/L) for pts. who need RBC transfusions and who do not have major haemorrhage (MH) or acute coronary syndrom (ACS) (NICE 2015) 8B. Use a HB concentration target of 70-90 g/L after transfusion for pts. who need RBCTs & who don’t have MH or ACS (NICE 2015) 19.5% (117/599) 19.2% (115/599) 23.1% (3/13) 23.1% (3/13) 9. Offer platelet transfusion to pts. with LGIB who have significant bleeding & have a platelet count of less than 30 (dev. from NICE 2015) 0% 0/44 0% 0/2 10. Don’t routinely give more than a single adult dose of platelets in a transfusion 75.0% (33/44) 100% (2/2) 11. In LGIB, offer FFP to patients who have either an INR or APTT ratio greater than 1.5 times normal (developed from NICE 2012) 26.8% (15/56) 33.3% (1/3) 12. Use a dose of at least 15 ml/kg when giving FFT trans (NICE 2015) 7.1% (4/56) 0% Results 21/10/2020 20
  21. 21. Blood ComponentTransfusion: 8- 12 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 8A 8B 9 10 11 12 Percentage Number of standard Standard UK Aintree Results 21/10/2020 21
  22. 22. The Investigation of LGIB: 13, 14 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met standard UK: 2528 Site: 52 13.The cause and site of clinically significant LGIB should be determined following the early use (within 24 hours) of colonoscopy or flexible sigmoidoscopy or the use of CT-angiography or digital subtraction angiography (developed from SIGN 2008) 25% (9/36) 31.3% (5/16) 14. Patients with LGIB with clinically significant bleeding should have an OGD unless the cause has been established using another modality of investigation within 24 hours (dev. from NICE 2012) 19% (4/21) 14.3% (1/7) Results 0 20 40 60 80 100 Standard UK Aintree Percentage 14 13 21/10/2020 22
  23. 23. Surgery: 15-17 Standard – % (n) of patients meeting / met standard UK: 2528 Site: 52 15.When surgery is contemplated, a formal assessment of the risk death & complications should be undertaken by a clinician & documented (adapted from ASGBI 2012 and NELA 2015) 22.9% (11/48) No data breakdown by site 16. Surgical procedures with a predicted mortality > 10% should be conducted under the direct supervision of a consultant surgeon (CCT holder) and consultant anaesthetist unless the consultants are satisfied that the delegated staff have adequate competency, experience, manpower and are adequately free of competing responsibilities (ASGBI 2012) 100% (3/3) No data breakdown by site 17. Localised segmental intestinal resection or subtotal colectomy is recommended for the management of colonic haemorrhage uncontrolled by other techniques (SIGN 2008) 60% (3/5) No data breakdown by site Results 21/10/2020 23
  24. 24. Surgeries in 139 hospitals of the UK: 5 / 2528 Surgery Indication Patients Deaths Right hemi-colectomy Angiodysplasia Diverticular bleed 2 0 Subtotal colectomy Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma Diverticular bleed 2 2 Anterior rectum resection Rectum cancer 1 0 21/10/2020 24 Mortality rate – 40% (2 deaths, 5 patients) Results
  25. 25. Aintree-specific findings • Only 60% had their NSAIDs withheld • 1 out of 10 of patients with PR bleeding – on warfarin. • 25% received RBCs, although presentation with shock was rare • many of these transfusions may be deemed inappropriate. • A 1/3 of patients that had significant bleeding didn’t have the source of their bleeding investigated • No patients required emergency laparotomy 21/10/2020 25 Results
  26. 26. UK vs. Aintree National cohort: UK (2528) Site: Aintree (52) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 16 3 10 17 11 15 8B 7 2 Percentage Number of a concrete standard Standard Performance 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 10 4 3 1 5 11 13 8A 8B 14 2 7 9 12 Percentage Number of a concrete standard Standard Performance Results 21/10/2020 26
  27. 27. Interpretation 21/10/2020 27 Water drop-6 , NGS. ©mohammad reza shojaee
  28. 28. #1:The term: acute GI bleeding • NOT acute UGI bleeding • NOT acute LGI bleeding 21/10/2020 28 Water drop-8, NGS. ©mohammad reza shojaee Interpretation
  29. 29. #2:Concentration: gastroenterology For an elderly patient major comorbidities, taking a ‘blood thinner’ Requiring limited transfusions 5%: large vol. transfusion Requiring radiology & endoscopy Not requiring urgent surgery Not having clinical diagnosis 21/10/2020 29 Water drop-4, NGS. ©mohammad reza shojaee Interpretation
  30. 30. #3: Effects of centralization • Experience • Regular and easy audits • Solid leading • Development of guidelines, pathways and SOPs • Quality of teaching & research • Collaboration with DME • Less biased communication • Urgent or semi-urgent endoscopies • Reduction of duplication of functions & variations in care provision • Better service at a lower cost 21/10/2020 30 Interpretation
  31. 31. The take-home message GI bleeding: Under One Roof of Gastroenterology 21/10/2020 31Getting it right for every patient every time

×