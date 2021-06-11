Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 11, 2021

Share Market for Beginners

https://stockmentorinfo.blogspot.com/2021/06/share-market-for-beginners.html

Share Market for Beginners

  1. 1. नमस्कार दोस्ोों क्या हाल चाल स्वागत है आपका आप ही क े ब्लॉग STOCKMENTOR में आज मै आपक े ललए खास जानकारी लाया हु सरल भाषा में तो आप समझ गए होोंगे लकस की बात कर रहा हु मै शेयर मालक ि ट की जी हा क ु छ दोस्ोों को शेयर मालक ि ट क े बारे में क ु छ नहीों पता तो आप सही जगह आये हो शेयर मालक ि ट को A -Z तक सरल भाषा में लसखाऊ ों गा तो चललए सुरु करते है | Investment (लनवेश करना ) :- लनवेश करना मतलब अपनी मेहनत से कमाए हुए पैसो को ऐसी जगह लनवेश करना जहा पर आपको अलिक ब्याज लमले और कम समय में तो आपको लनवेश करना चालहए लनवेश करने क े 4 स्रोत है - 1 . Bank 2 . Equity 3 . Real estate 4 . Gold Bank :- अगर आप बैंक में लनवेश करते हो तो वो जोखखम मुक्त है मतलब की उसमे लकसी प्रकार का डर नहीों की पैसे ड ू ब जायेगे लेलकन उसमे कम ब्याज लमलता है जोखखम मुक्त।
  2. 2. Equity :- Equity में लनवश करना मतलब शेयर खरीदना क ु छ चुनी हुई क ों पनीयो क े इोंलडया में 2 चुनी हुई ऐक्सचैंज क ों पनीया है जो शेयर खरीदती और बेचती है (NSE and BSE ) लेलकन यहाों पर आपक े पैसे की कोई गारोंटी नहीों है मतलब की आप जीरो से हीरो बन सकते हो और हीरो से ज़ीरो |
  3. 3. Real estate :- Real estate में लनवेश मतलब मतलब की आपने घर बनाया 5lakh में और आपने उसे बेच लदया 6lakh में तो आपको 1lakh का फायदा हुआ यही तो है Real Estate . लकतनी सरल भाषा में समझा। Gold :- Gold में लनवेश मतलब की लसल्वर और गोल्ड को खरीदना और 5 -10 साल तक रख कर बेच देना यही एक सुरलित लनवेश है इसमें कोई जोखखम है | और आपको अच्छा खासा ब्याज लमल जाता है | तो क ै सा लगा आज का ब्लॉग अच्छा लगा तो comment करक े जरूर बताना | िन्यवाद। ...

