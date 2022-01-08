Traded well experience and test 2022

TradedWell offers quick and secure trading services over a good range of CFDs like forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and commodities. Collect regulation, leverage, spreads, and other details from TradedWell Review 2022. The broker is regulated by the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC) with the license number: 298/16. TradedWell is the brand name of iTrade Global (CY) Ltd. It started its operations in 2020. The firm’s head office is situated in Cyprus. The broker provides three different account options: Silver Account, Gold Account, and Platinum Account. The broker offers high leverage for retail and professional account holders.