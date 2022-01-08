Successfully reported this slideshow.
Economy & Finance
Jan. 08, 2022
Traded well experience and test 2022

Economy & Finance
Jan. 08, 2022
12 views

TradedWell offers quick and secure trading services over a good range of CFDs like forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and commodities. Collect regulation, leverage, spreads, and other details from TradedWell Review 2022. The broker is regulated by the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC) with the license number: 298/16.

TradedWell is the brand name of iTrade Global (CY) Ltd. It started its operations in 2020. The firm’s head office is situated in Cyprus. The broker provides three different account options: Silver Account, Gold Account, and Platinum Account. The broker offers high leverage for retail and professional account holders.

  1. 1. 1/9 TradedWell Experience and Test 2022 fxreviews.best/tradedwell-review Overview TradedWell offers quick and secure trading services over a good range of CFDs like forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and commodities. Collect regulation, leverage, spreads, and other details from TradedWell Review 2022. The broker is regulated by the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC) with the license number: 298/16. TradedWell is the brand name of iTrade Global (CY) Ltd. It started its operations in 2020. The firm’s head office is situated in Cyprus. The broker provides three different account options: Silver Account, Gold Account, and Platinum Account. The broker offers high leverage for retail and professional account holders. For further more information regarding the TradedWell broker, read the below article. Is TradedWell Review Scam: Regulations TradedWell is owned and operated by iTrade Global (CY) Ltd. The broker is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (Cyprus) under license number 298/16. The broker head office is situated at Isiodou, Andrea Laskaratou & Emanuel Roides Street 10-12, 2nd Floor, Ayia Zoni, 3031 Limassol, Cyprus. The registration number of the TradedWell broker is HE 335424. TradedWell provides a fast, technically secured, and strong gateway to the foreign financial markets. The broker offers its trading services commission-free without any hidden charges.TradedWell uses SSL and SAS 70 for data encryption and transmissions. The website TradedWell is an award-winning broker that offers quality educational material and research support. Thus, it is legit for traders.
  2. 2. 2/9 Watch Video At: https://youtu.be/kxVA7B0Y6Co Get a Callback A trusted broker will contact you today. 4.5 ★★★★★ 4.5/5 Our recommendation: Trading at TradedWell Receive the latest news for investment and earn Hedging helps in making profits when the market plunges Trade with MetaTrader4 platform, top one Pay zero as commissions Base currencies: EUR, USD, GBP Advantages and disadvantages of TradedWell Speedy mobile trading Education courses including articles, VODs, webinars
  3. 3. 3/9 The regulated financial provider Customized trading terminals Advanced trading analytics Free demo account Multilingual support dedicated account manager leverage: 1:400/500 More than 170 cfds (cfds are complex instruments) for trading MT5 Absent TradedWell Review: Trading Account Types Three types of accounts are available on the TradedWell broker’s platform: Silver account, Gold account, and Platinum account. All three accounts have a demo account and Islamic account features. The broker offers different leverage for retail and professional account holders. Collect complete detail of all three accounts from the given below points. Silver Account The minimum deposit is $250. Hedging 170+ CFDs on assets FX leverage (Retail): 1:30 FX leverage (Professional): 1:200 Dedicated Account Manager Investments News Available currencies: EUR, GBP & USD No commission on deposit Flexible spreads Access to the educational hub Customer Support 24/5 Average execution speed: 0.08 Gold Account The minimum deposit is $250. Hedging 170+ CFDs on assets FX leverage (Retail): 1:30 FX leverage (Professional): 1:200 Dedicated Account Manager Investments News Free VPS Fifth decimal Swap discount 25% Available currencies: EUR, GBP & USD
  4. 4. 4/9 No commission on deposit Flexible spreads Access to the educational hub Customer Support 24/5 Average execution speed: 0.06 Platinum Account The minimum deposit is $250. Hedging 170+ CFDs on assets FX leverage (Retail): 1:30 FX leverage (Professional): 1:200 Dedicated Account Manager Investments News Free VPS Fifth decimal Swap discount 50% Available currencies: EUR, GBP & USD No commission on deposit Flexible spreads Access to the educational hub Customer Support 24/5 Average execution speed: 0.05 A Demo Account A demo account feature comes with all three accounts. Through this feature, traders can improve their trading skills and experience the environment of live trading. Professionals can also use this feature for testing their new strategies and skills. An Islamic Account TradedWell may also offer Islamic account features with all three accounts. Followers of sharia law can activate the Islamic account feature in their selected account. The broker does not charge any swap fee from Islamic account users. TradedWell Review: Account Opening Traders can open an account on TradedWell broker’s platform for experiencing trading over 170+ assets, 60+analytical tools, and customizable charts. Traders who are not comfortable with the English language can fill in forms in their native language. The broker’s website supports five languages: Portuguese, Netherlands, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, French, and others. Follow the step-by-step instructions for filling up the TradedWell registration form.
  5. 5. 5/9 1. Click on the “Open account” option available on the right-hand side of the broker’s website homepage. 2. Now enter your first name, last name, email address, country code, phone number, and password. Then click on the “Create an account” button available under the form. 3. On the next page, traders need to answer some questions related to their past trading experience. After that, the document page will open on your device. 4. Submit documents as per the instruments given by the broker. Now submit a minimum deposit of $250. 4.5 ★★★★★ 4.5/5 Our recommendation: Trading at TradedWell Receive the latest news for investment and earn Hedging helps in making profits when the market plunges Trade with MetaTrader4 platform, top one Pay zero as commissions Base currencies: EUR, USD, GBP TradedWell Review: Trading Instruments and Markets Meanwhile, the trading platform is a technically secured, fast, and firm gateway to the vast international financial market. Furthermore, the broker allows trading CFDs on stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, precious metals, and commodities. You can earn good money when trading CFDs, you just need to stay vigilant. Subsequently, the tables below will give you about the trading timing, spread, and leverage. In other words, the broker on some important financial assets sent it. Cryptocurrency Symbol Description Leverage offered Spread up to Trading hours BSVUSD Crypto 1:2 Floating 00:00-23:59 BABUSD Crypto 1:2 Floating 00:00-23:59 BTCGBP Crypto 1:2 Floating 00:00-23:59
  6. 6. 6/9 BTCEUR Crypto 1:2 Floating 00:00-23:59 Commodities Symbol Description Leverage offered Spread up to Trading hours Cocoa Cocoa (ICE-US) 125 30 11:45 – 20:30 Brent Oil Brent Crude Oil (ICE-EUR) 125 0.03 03:00 – 01:00 Corn Corn (CME) 125 0.45 03:00 – 15:45 & 16:30 – 21:25 Copper Copper (CME) 125 0.0041 01:00 – 00:15 Coffee Coffee (ICE-US) 125 0.3 11:25 – 20:30 Shares Symbol Description Leverage offered Spread up to Trading hours ADOBE Adobe Systems Incorporated, NYSE(USA) 50 0.21 16:30- 23:00 3M 3M Company. NYSE (USA) 50 0.21 16:30- 23:00 Alcoa Alcoa Inc. NYSE (USA) 50 0.21 16:30- 23:00 AIG American International Group Inc. NYSE (USA) 50 0.21 16:30- 23:00 Indices Symbol Description Leverage offered Spread up to Trading hours DOW 30 MINI-SIZE DOW Index Future (CME) 125 1.45 01:00 – 23:15 & 23:30 – 00:15 DAX 30 DAX 30 Index Future (Eurex) 125 1 09:00 – 23:00 FTSE 100 FTSE 100 Index Future (ICE-EU) 125 1 09:00 – 23:00
  7. 7. 7/9 ASX 200 ASX SPI 200 Index Future (ASX) 125 1.3 01:50 – 08:30 & 09:10 – 23:00 Metal Symbol Description Leverage offered Spread up to XAUUSD Gold vs. US Dollar 60 01:00-24:00 XAGUSD Silver vs. US Dollar 60 01:00-24:00 PALLAD Palladium 75 01:00-24:00 PLAT Platinum 75 01:00-24:00 Forex Symbol Description Leverage offered Spread up to Trading hours GBPUSD Great Britain Pound vs. US Dollar 1.3 500 24H EURUSD Euro vs. US Dollar 0.7 500 24H AUDUSD Australian Dollar vs. US Dollar 1.1 500 24H USDJPY US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen 0.8 500 24H TradedWell Review: Commission & Spreads Traders can enjoy commission-free trading at TradedWell. But the spreads and swap costs fluctuate based on instruments and account type. The broker may also provide an Islamic swap-free Islamic account. Gold and platinum account holders will get a swap discount of 25% to 50%. Traders must note that swap charges change on Wednesday. Check here account-wise swap charges from the below points. Silver Account Spreads in points Minimum spread: 28 points Maximum spread: 250 points Gold Account Spreads in points Minimum Spread: 20 points Maximum Spread: 200 points
  8. 8. 8/9 Platinum Account Spreads in points Minimum spread: 18 points Maximum spread: 200 points Providers TradedWell Swap charges Traders can avail of a maximum of 50 percent discount Spreads Applicable (minimum 0.05) Deposit Zero commission Currency conversion There are charges TradedWell Review: Leverage The broker offers high leverage for professional account holders. The retail account holder will get leverage of 1:30 for all accounts. Due to high leverage, traders will lose money. So must handle high leverage properly at the time of the trade. Check here leverage for all instruments. Forex: 1:200 Silver & Gold (Metals): 1:125 Indices: 1:125 Commodities: 1:125 Stocks / Equities: 1:50 TradedWell Review: Deposit and Withdrawal TradedWell does not charge any additional fees for deposition and withdrawal. Traders can withdraw and deposit through various methods through Debit Card/Credit Card, bank wire transfers, and e-wallets such as Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, iDeal, and others. The deposition will be processed instantly in most payment methods. Some bank wire transfers may take time, depending on the trader’s bank. Withdrawal will be processed only within business days. Traders must note that withdrawal requests filled at or before 07:00 GMT will be processed the same day, but if the request is filed after this time, the request will be processed the following business day. Read this article carefully for detailed information about the TradedWell broker platform. Sign Up Now! TradedWell Review: Trading Platform MetaTrader4
  9. 9. 9/9 MetaTrader 4 is one of the best trading platforms which provides customised trading, transparent, functional, and fast access to different markets. It supports both Mac and PC. It consists of four execution modes: Instant, Request, Market, & Exchange for performing quick orders. It also keeps track records of your previous trading activities. Check here the key features of the MT4 trading platform. Multiple chart windows In-platform price alerts One-click account switching Real-time balance level Dedicated customer support Automatic Stop Loss/Take Profit functions WebTrader WebTrader provides one-click access to the international finance market. Traders do not need to download any other software for using the WebTrader platform on various browsers. In addition, it provides a consistent connection for quick order placement and data transmission. WebTrader also offers a wide range of analytical instruments and market news alerts. Check here the key features of the WebTrader trading platform. Full history of trades Real-time balance level Multilingual support One-click account switching Automatic Stop Loss/Take Profit functions Inherent platform support Live chat

TradedWell offers quick and secure trading services over a good range of CFDs like forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and commodities. Collect regulation, leverage, spreads, and other details from TradedWell Review 2022. The broker is regulated by the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC) with the license number: 298/16. TradedWell is the brand name of iTrade Global (CY) Ltd. It started its operations in 2020. The firm’s head office is situated in Cyprus. The broker provides three different account options: Silver Account, Gold Account, and Platinum Account. The broker offers high leverage for retail and professional account holders.

