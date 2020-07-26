Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON TOURISM INDUSTRY Presented by - Rahul Sharma (1213) Pradhuman Mehotra (1211) Aniket Sharma (1210) Sajal Langer (1214) Shreya Dogra (1215)
  2. 2. About: With the NHS struggling, airlines grounded, and the retail sector being decimated - many sectors are struggling with the impact of COVID-19. However, one of the main sectors that have been impacted by the pandemic is the Tourism Industry.
  3. 3. Overview: The COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on the tourism industry due to the resulting travel restrictions as well as a slump in demand among travelers. The United Nations World Tourism Organization estimated that global international tourist arrivals might decrease by 20-30% in 2020, leading to a potential loss of US $30-50 billion. In many of the world’s cities, planned travel went down by 80-90%. Many tourism attractions around the world, such as museums, amusement parks, and sports avenues, are closed.
  4. 4. Travel Restrictions by Country: ➔ China - Tourism in China has been hit hard by travel restrictions and fear of contagion, including a ban on both domestic and international tour groups. ➔ India - Foreign arrival in March 2020 fell by 66.4% year-on-year. ➔ Singapore - Foreign arrival in February 2020 fell by 51.2% year-on-year. ➔ Japan - Foreign arrivals in March 2020 fell by 94% year-on-year. By mid-April, daily arrivals of foreigners had fallen by 99.9% year-on-year.
  5. 5. Other Interconnected Industries Affected due to Tourism Industry and COVID-19: ➔ Casino & Gambling Industry - The global gambling market is expected to decline from $521.6 billion in 2019 to $495.6 billion in 2020 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5%. ➔ Cruise Industry - Many operators have temporarily suspended all voyages, with many others canceling a number of cruises. The influence of the cruise industry is far-reaching.
  6. 6. ➔ Hotel Industry - Foreign Tourist Arrival (FTA) into India started softening in February, as the spread of COVID-19 continued. Occupancy across hotels in key cities declined rapidly and as per our estimates has declined by a staggering 45% points compared to the previous year. ➔ Rental Car Industry - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has hit the rental-car industry harder. Ola in India has decided to let go of 1,400 employees as the pandemic has dealt a severe blow to its businesses. Its revenue has reduced by 95% in the past 2 months, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wrote.
  7. 7. ➔ Restaurant Industry - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is causing increasing damage to the global restaurant industry. Due to measures of social distancing and general caution in public places, consumers have been dining out less and less. ➔ Fashion & Luxury (shopping tourism) - Luxury brands should prepare for a drop in sales of between $85 and $120 billion by 2020, or about 29.2% of the $350 billion luxury market. The fashion and luxury category will lose between 450 and 600 billion dollars in sales.
  8. 8. Impact of COVID-19 on Worlds Travel and Tourism Industry: The tourism industry accounts for 10% of the world’s GDP and jobs. According to the report of WTTC (World Travel and Tourism Council) - ➔ Asia is expected to be the worst affected. ➔ Once the outbreak is over, it could take up to 10 months for the industry to recover.
  9. 9. ➔ WTTC’s managing director Virginia Messina projected that out of the 50 million jobs that could be lost, around 30 million would be in Asia, 7 million in Europe, 5 million in the Americas, and the rest in other continents. ➔ The equivalent to a loss of three months of global travel in 2020 could lead to a corresponding reduction in jobs of between 12% and 14%.
  10. 10. The Role of Travel & Tourism in India: ➔ 2018, travel & tourism contributed 9.2% in India’s GDP and generated 26.7 million jobs in that year. This industry not only employs workers in cities but also provides an earning base for the rural population. ➔ The tourism sector accounts for 12.75% of employment in India, 5.56% of it is direct and 7.19% is indirect. ➔ Over 87 million people were employed in the travel sector in 2018-19 in India, according to the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) annual report for 2019-20.
  11. 11. ➔ It is estimated that in India, branded and organized hotels’ annual revenue is ₹38,000 crore ($5 billion). ➔ The restaurant industry in India has an annual turnover of approx ₹4 lakh crore ($53 billion). This industry provides direct employment to more than 7 million people.
  12. 12. Effects of COVID-19 on Travel and Tourism in India: ➔ On account of Coronavirus, the Indian tourism and hospitality industry is expecting a potential job loss of around 38 million. ➔ In the third week of March 2020 itself, the hotel sector saw a decline of more than 65% in occupancy levels as compared to the same period in 2019. ➔ With international and domestic travel on halt, demand for turbine fuel has substantially declined.
  13. 13. ➔ Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) estimates the hotel, aviation and travel sector together may suffer a loss of about ₹85 billion keeping in mind the travel restrictions imposed on foreign tourists. ➔ India’s outbound and inbound travel will witness an all-time low. ➔ The restaurant industry in India is expecting almost zero revenue in the immediate term, and a drop of 50% in the months to come.
  14. 14. ➔ There is a threat of job loss of nearly 15% in the hotel and restaurant industry once the lockdown is lifted, as they will not see an immediate surge in demand. ➔ The aviation industry in India could incur losses worth ₹ 27,000 crores ($3.3-3.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2020-21. ➔ On account of Covid-19, the Indian tourism and hospitality industry is staring at a potential job loss of around 38 million, which is around 70 percent of the total workforce.
  15. 15. Recovery Plans: During the Event For the recovery of the sector, few things have been proposed by leaders in the industry. Strategic Actions ● Step back and plan for the relaunch. Evaluate the position and develop plans at a destination, corporate, or property level. ● Look at ways of diversifying the market post-recovery if overly reliant on one source.
  16. 16. Finance ● Try to minimize fixed costs. ● Extend credit or postpone payments. ● Work with financial institutions for finance, credit, and loan restructuring. Marketing ● Severely restrict all marketing activities – Advertising and heavy discounts do not work if consumers are unwilling to travel. ● Reduce and restructure advertising budgets. ● Refocus budget on domestic and nearby markets. ● Promote safety to international tourists.
  17. 17. Staffing ● Try no paid leave or send people on leave, rather than letting them go. Once the staff leaves it will be hard to replace them when things get better. You risk losing good people. ● Release casual and part-time staff first and essential staff last. ● Support equipment to facilitate effective work from home solutions. ● Increase outsourcing if cost-effective.
  18. 18. Government Relations ● Lobby government for a grace period on local taxes. ● Fast and easy access to short- and medium-term loans to overcome liquidity shortages. ● Lobby for longer-term actions such as simplification of visa rules, reducing or waiving travelers’ taxes. ● Promote policy solutions for recovery and avoidance/mitigation in the future.
  19. 19. Recovery Plans: Post Events Marketing ● Launch packages and promotional specials that have been developed during the event. ● Focus initially on domestic and nearby international markets. There may be country boundary issues to deal with. ● re-theme advertising and promotion.
  20. 20. Consumers ● Assure consumers the destination is safe. ● Remind them of any actions the destination may still be implementing (such as virus checks, other security measures, etc.). ● Explain sanitization processes.
  21. 21. Others ● Be prepared for a strong rebound in demand. Like a coiled spring, the harder it is depressed, the stronger it bounces back. ● The experts also recommend cost optimization at all operational levels.
  22. 22. THANK YOU

