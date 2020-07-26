Hr practices at google

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HUMAN RESOURCE PRACTICES AT GOOGLE Presented by - Aniket Sharma(1210) Pradhuman Mehotra(1211) Rahul Sharma(1213) Akanksha ...
What is Google ? Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services ...
About Google : ● Founded - September 4, 1998 ● Founders - Larry Page & Sergey Brin ● Headquarters - Mountain View, Califor...
Products & Services of google:
Google’s HRM: A look at the Tech Giant’s Strategy, Policies and Practices. Human Capital and its management has become mor...
Innovative and employee friendly work culture: The secret of Google’s success is its innovative work culture. This culture...
Recruiting and Stafﬁng at Google: The recruitment process is not so straightforward. Instead, the applicants have to be th...
Performance management at Google: Throughout the various stages from hiring to performance management, Google cares for eq...
● 360 degree feedback is used for performance review and reviewers can be selected from all across the organization. ● Not...
Training and Development at Google: Apart from hiring great talent, the focus is on managing it tactfully. Google has crea...
Learning and development receive special attention at Google. This team works on leadership programs for developing future...
Beneﬁts and Perks: The list of the perks provided to the Googlers is too good. These perks are a critical part of Google’s...
● Free gourmet meals, drinks and snacks. ● Generous parental leaves ● Retirement saving plans ● Expert help with the ﬁnanc...
Innovative and employee friendly HR policies: ● Google has created an environment focused on inclusion. It makes sure that...
Conclusion: The secret of Google’s success is its innovative work culture. Its culture drives innovation and performance w...
THANK YOU
