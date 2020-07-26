Successfully reported this slideshow.
COCA-COLA GOES GREEN Presented By - Aniket Sharma (1210) Pradhuman Mehotra (1211) Rahul Sharma (1213) Sajal Langer (1214)
PRODUCTION PROCESS OF COKE: ➔ A large manufacturing plant must operate where ingredients, primarily consisting of sugar an...
RED-GOING GREEN: Coca-Cola, seeing that their soda production was in a precarious situation due to global warming, and ack...
PACKAGING AND MANUFACTURING: ● Remodelling the bottles such that the volume capacity remain the same while the raw materia...
● Thus, reduction in the requirement of the raw material corresponds with the reduction in the energy used for manufacturi...
● Emphasis on use PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles replacing glass as PET, as it is: Lightweight Shatter-resistant...
REFRIGERATION: ● Minimize leakage to the atmosphere at all of the facilities with the use of refrigerant recovery systems ...
SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS MARKETING: MOTTO: “Our planet matters. We act in ways to create a more sustainable and better shared ...
In Products ● 18 out of Companies 20 top brands have a low or no sugar option. As eating and drinking less sugar is increa...
● Giving people information with voluntary front-of-package labeling. To lead the food and beverage industry by putting cl...
Sustainable Packaging ● From bottle to bottle and beyond. Bottles made from 100% recycled plastic, fully recyclable materi...
Water Stewardship ● 8.6 million+ people’s lives improved across 76 countries. We help provide communities with clean water...
The Plant Bottle Coca-Cola created a new bottle “The Plant Bottle”, that is composed of 30% plant material and has a small...
MAJOR PILLARS OF COCA-COLA FOR GOING GREEN: ● Increasing energy efﬁciency of plants. ● Decreasing water usage. ● Creating ...
THANK YOU
