Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BULL WHIP EFFECT Prepared By Rahul Sharma M.Pharma + MBA (Pharmaceutics) 2nd year SPTM, NMIMS University
What is bullwhip effect ?  The bullwhip effect (also known as the “whiplash” or the “whipsaw” effect) in supply chain man...
Causes  Forecast errors – Decisions in every link of the supply chain are made based on demand forecasts for businesses. ...
Causes  Order batching – Placing frequent orders for small quantities creates less of a bullwhip effect than placing larg...
Causes  Lead time – Lead time is the span of time between when an order is placed and when it’s received. Failing to cons...
Causes  Sales and price discounts – Sales and discounts create a boom-and-bust cycle. Lots of product moves during the pr...
Minimize the Bullwhip effect  1. Streamline your supply chain – Reducing the number of suppliers and the number of tiers ...
Minimize the Bullwhip effect  3. Minimize sales and discounts – Maintaining a steady price point even during market fluct...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bull whip effect - Management

34 views

Published on

Describes how the bull whip effect occurs in market which affects the sales of any product.

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bull whip effect - Management

  1. 1. BULL WHIP EFFECT Prepared By Rahul Sharma M.Pharma + MBA (Pharmaceutics) 2nd year SPTM, NMIMS University
  2. 2. What is bullwhip effect ?  The bullwhip effect (also known as the “whiplash” or the “whipsaw” effect) in supply chain management refers to the phenomenon of increasing fluctuations in inventory in response to shifts in customer demand as one moves further up the supply chain.
  3. 3. Causes  Forecast errors – Decisions in every link of the supply chain are made based on demand forecasts for businesses. Errors in forecasting lead to miscalculations that are magnified as they move up the supply chain.
  4. 4. Causes  Order batching – Placing frequent orders for small quantities creates less of a bullwhip effect than placing larger orders less frequently. With order batching, the retailer places orders with its supplier once per month (rather than several times throughout the month), which creates inconsistent demand for the supplier over time.
  5. 5. Causes  Lead time – Lead time is the span of time between when an order is placed and when it’s received. Failing to consider lead time when managing inventory can lead to an overstocking of products, which in turn results in a change in supplier demand over time i.e. the bullwhip effect.
  6. 6. Causes  Sales and price discounts – Sales and discounts create a boom-and-bust cycle. Lots of product moves during the promotional period, which is followed by lower levels of sales. This cycle ripples through the supply chain, resulting in the bullwhip effect.
  7. 7. Minimize the Bullwhip effect  1. Streamline your supply chain – Reducing the number of suppliers and the number of tiers in your supply chain can facilitate better communication across teams and decrease the swing that creates the bullwhip effect. Utilizing supply chain automation technology helps link together all aspects of the supply chain and consolidate communication channels.  2. Optimize inventory management – Keeping track of stock levels, orders, and demand with inventory management software leads to more accurate ordering from suppliers, decreasing the bullwhip effect.
  8. 8. Minimize the Bullwhip effect  3. Minimize sales and discounts – Maintaining a steady price point even during market fluctuations decreases the bullwhip effect by encouraging a regular stream of customer demand. Clothing and accessories business Everlane reduces the bullwhip effect by rarely holding sales or giving discounts, instead opting to keep prices low year-round with a smart direct-to-consumer model.  4. Maintain consistent, smaller order sizes – Offering bulk discounts may attract customers but it also unnecessarily increases inventory levels and magnifies the bullwhip effect. Encouraging orders according to customer need instead of bulk discounts helps mitigate the bullwhip effect. THANK YOU

×