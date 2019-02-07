Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Speak English With Confidence: English Speaking Course
Enhance your English Speaking skills, learn new vocabulary and begin speaking about common, what you’ll learn ● Speak Engl...
Requirements ● The desire to enhance your English speaking and English language skills ● You ought to be at a pre-moderate...
Speak English certainly in this special English languages classes, which is perfect for student at a pre-intermediate to i...
This Course Also Includes: ✔ Step-by-step teaching method ✔ Online activities ✔ Assignments ✔ live classes
By working through the materials, you will expert the English languages expected to speak confidently about an assortment ...
UNIQUE STEP-BY-STEP METHOD ● Watch the introduction to the topic ● Listen to my talk ● Do a listening activity ● Learn the...
List of Top English Speaking Institutes India Here are the list of top english institute in India. Click the link if you w...
Address- English Pro, sector 34A, SCO-23,24,25 Chandigarh 160022. Mobile no- 9914641983
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Speak english with confidence | english speaking course in chandigarh

6 views

Published on

In this presentation you can know the how speak English with confidence.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Speak english with confidence | english speaking course in chandigarh

  1. 1. Speak English With Confidence: English Speaking Course
  2. 2. Enhance your English Speaking skills, learn new vocabulary and begin speaking about common, what you’ll learn ● Speak English confidently and normally on a wide scope of ordinary points ● Build your English Speaking skills - communicate in English easily, similar to a local ● Develop your English Language knowledge with hundreds of new words and phrases ● Build up your English Vocabulary
  3. 3. Requirements ● The desire to enhance your English speaking and English language skills ● You ought to be at a pre-moderate (A2) level of English
  4. 4. Speak English certainly in this special English languages classes, which is perfect for student at a pre-intermediate to intermediate level of English. You will enhance your English Speaking, English Grammar, English Listening, English Vocabulary, and English Pronunciation skills.
  5. 5. This Course Also Includes: ✔ Step-by-step teaching method ✔ Online activities ✔ Assignments ✔ live classes
  6. 6. By working through the materials, you will expert the English languages expected to speak confidently about an assortment of everyday topics. You will also learn English Grammar and English Vocabulary normally at English speaking course in Chandigarh sector 34.
  7. 7. UNIQUE STEP-BY-STEP METHOD ● Watch the introduction to the topic ● Listen to my talk ● Do a listening activity ● Learn the language in my talk ● Learn more vocabulary ● Do a vocabulary activity ● Create a short talk about the topic ● Take an assignment (optional) Every topic is based around a short talk utilizing real life English - you will hear and see how a native speaker discusses about this topic. Then we take you step-by-step through the language you need to create your own talk. Toward the finish of each section, you can make and transfer your own short talk.
  8. 8. List of Top English Speaking Institutes India Here are the list of top english institute in India. Click the link if you want to know:
  9. 9. Address- English Pro, sector 34A, SCO-23,24,25 Chandigarh 160022. Mobile no- 9914641983

×