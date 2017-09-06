According to ASRE (American Society of Refrigeration Engineers), The term REFRIGERATION is defined as “The science of prov...
Temp. = 50º Surroundings (Temp. = 30º) Air Heat
 A Refrigerant is a heat carrying medium employed in a refrigeration system and there by produces cooling effect by absor...
When a substance is heated and the temperature rises as the heat is added, the increase in heat without change of its stat...
Temperature Heat -40º b a d c e f 0º 100º Sensible heat of ICE Latent heat of Fusion of ice Sensible heat of water Latent ...
 Ice Refrigeration  Dry ice Refrigeration  Evaporation Refrigeration  Refrigeration by Expansion of air  Refrigeratio...
COMPRESSOR RECIEVER TANK EVAPORATOR CONDENSER EXPANSION VALVE
DISCHARGE LINE SUCTION LINE PINCH OFF TUBE
COIL AIR FINS
