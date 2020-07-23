Reproduction IN ANIMALS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ANIMAL LIFE- REPRODUCTION RAHUL MALHOTRA PG ZOOLOGY
  2. 2. REPRODUCTION  The process by which living things produce new young ones.  The cycle of life keep moving.  It is the important process for every animals to continue its race.continue its race.
  3. 3. HOW DO ANIMALS REPRODUCE? Animals reproduce by two ways – a) By laying eggs.
  4. 4. b) BY GIVING BIRTH TO YOUNG ONES.
  5. 5. INSECTS All insects lay eggs. Grasshoppers and cockroaches have three stages in their life cycle. Butterflies and mosquitoes have four stages.
  6. 6. REPTILES Lizards, turtles, snake also lay eggs but don’t take care of their eggs. Many of these eggs are usually eaten by other animals. A few survive as they get warmth from the sun.
  7. 7. MAMMALS Animals that give birth to babies are called mammals Cat, Dogs, Humans are the examples of mammals.
  8. 8. TAKING CARE OF THE YOUNG ONES Birds and mammals take care of their new born babies. Mammals feed their babies.Mammals feed their babies. Birds keep their babies warm and get them food.

