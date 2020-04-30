Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ambica Dhatu is one of the best manufacturer & supplier of Zinc Sulphate , Zinc Oxide and Zinc Chloride in India.

Published in: Business
  1. 1. Our Products: Zinc Oxide Zinc Sulphate Zinc Chloride
  2. 2. We produce the following grades of Zinc Oxide: •Rubber Grade / Paint Grade – Also known as White Seal •Ceramic, Sanitary Ware Grade •Cosmetic Grade •Pharma Grade •Feed Grade – Also known as Poultry Grade, Animal Grade •Active Grade
  3. 3. Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate and Heptahydrate Manufacturer in India
  4. 4. Ambica Dhatu engaged in offering: • Formulated Zinc Chloride(available in Powder/Solution). • Zinc Chloride Anhydrous – For Pharma grades above 98% purity as IP grade. • Zinc Chloride Industrial Grade – For Galvanizing sector from 65% to 82% purity. • Zinc Chloride Solutions, for Battery grades, Electroplating Industries
  5. 5. Ambica Dhatu Private Limited 234/3A AJC Bose Road, 5th-floor, Room No. A16 , FMC Fortuna, Kolkata-700020, West Bengal , India Email: info@ambicaindia.in Mobile no: 9339725306 Website : http://ambicaindia.in/

