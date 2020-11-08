Role of banking sector in rural india

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDIAN BANKING SECTOR PRESENTED BY:- ADITYA SANYAL, SOUMEN PRAMANIK, RAHUL DEY 1ST YEAR, 2ND SEMESTAR EMINENT COLLEGE OF M...
INDIAN BANKING SECTOR
THE PRE-INDEPENDENCE PHASE BEFOUR 1947:- THIS PHASE IS CHARACTERIZED BY THE PRESENCE OF A LARGE NUMBER OF BANKS (MORE THAN...
SHOWING NUMBERS OF BANKS DEVELOPMENT OF BANKING IN INDIA 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 SBI GROUP 8 8 8 7 7 6 STATE-OWNED B...
SHOWING NUMBER OF BRANCHES DEVELOPMENT OF BANKING IN INDIA 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS 72,069...
NUMBER OF BRANCHES 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006
CLASSIFICATION OF RESERVE BANK
CLASSIFICATION OF COMMERCIAL BANKING
ROLE OF RESERVE BANK IN INDIA ESTABLISMENT: - THE RESERVE BANK INDIA WAS ESTABLISED IN 1935 UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF RESERV...
THE THREE MAIN AND TRADITIONAL FUNCTIONS OF COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE TO ACCEPT DEPOSITS, TO LEND AND TO ENABLE CUSTOMERS TO MA...
ROLE OF BANKING IN RURAL INDIA Wealth to Framers:- Bank announce the various schemes to farmers to develop their financial...
BENEFITS:-  No need to apply for a loan for every crop.  Removes rigidity regarding cash and kind.  Repayment only afte...
INSURANCE UNDER KCC Kisan credit card holders are covered by a personal accident insurance. This cover is available when t...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. INDIAN BANKING SECTOR PRESENTED BY:- ADITYA SANYAL, SOUMEN PRAMANIK, RAHUL DEY 1ST YEAR, 2ND SEMESTAR EMINENT COLLEGE OF MANAGEMENT &
  2. 2. INDIAN BANKING SECTOR
  3. 3. THE PRE-INDEPENDENCE PHASE BEFOUR 1947:- THIS PHASE IS CHARACTERIZED BY THE PRESENCE OF A LARGE NUMBER OF BANKS (MORE THANE 500) SECOND PHASE FROM 1947-1991:- FOURTEEN COMMERCIAL BANKS WERE NATIONALIZED ON 19TH JULY 1969. THIRD PHASE 1991 AND BEYOND:- IN 1998, RBI GAVE LICENSE TO KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK(1985) YES BANK(2004) HISTORY OF INDIAN BANKING
  4. 4. SHOWING NUMBERS OF BANKS DEVELOPMENT OF BANKING IN INDIA 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 SBI GROUP 8 8 8 7 7 6 STATE-OWNED BANKS 20 20 20 20 20 20 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS 28 25 23 22 22 21 FOREGIN BANKS 29 29 28 31 32 34 REGIONAL RURAL BANKS 133 96 91 86 82 82 NON-SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS 4 4 4 4 4 4 SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS 218 178 170 166 163 136
  5. 5. SHOWING NUMBER OF BRANCHES DEVELOPMENT OF BANKING IN INDIA 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS 72,069 74,696 78,740 82,850 88,155 93,027 SBI GROUPS 14310 14673 15848 16894 18186 18823 STATE-OWNED BANKS 35858 37415 39235 40937 43467 45850 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS 6835 7424 8324 9240 10452 12001 FOREIGN BANKS 259 272 279 295 310 319 REGIONAL RURAL BANKS 14807 14822 15054 15484 15740 16034 NON- SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS 41 47 47 47 48 53
  6. 6. NUMBER OF BRANCHES 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006
  7. 7. CLASSIFICATION OF RESERVE BANK
  8. 8. CLASSIFICATION OF COMMERCIAL BANKING
  9. 9. ROLE OF RESERVE BANK IN INDIA ESTABLISMENT: - THE RESERVE BANK INDIA WAS ESTABLISED IN 1935 UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF RESERVE BANK OF INDIA ACT.1934 IN CALCUTTA EVENTUALY MOVED PERMANENTLY TO MUMBAI. MAIN ROLE OF RBI:- MONETARY AUTHORITY. REGULATOR AND SUPERVISOR. OF THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM. REGULATOR AND SUPERVISOR OF THE PAYMENT SYSTEM.
  10. 10. THE THREE MAIN AND TRADITIONAL FUNCTIONS OF COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE TO ACCEPT DEPOSITS, TO LEND AND TO ENABLE CUSTOMERS TO MAKE PAYMENTS. THE FIRST FUNCTION ENABLES CUSTOMERS TO KEEP THEIR MONEY IN A SAFE PLACE. DEPOSITS CAN BE MADE INTO TWO TYPES OF BANK ACCOUNTS. ONE IS A CURRENT ACCOUNT, SOMETIMES CALLED A DEMAND ACCOUNT. THERE IS EASY AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO MONEY IN THIS TYPE OF ACCOUNT BUT USUALLY INTEREST IS NOT PAID ON MONEY HELD IN SUCH AN ACCOUNT. CUSTOMERS USE CURRENT ACCOUNTS MAINLY TO RECEIVE AND MAKE PAYMENTS. THE OTHER TYPE OF ACCOUNT IS A DEPOSIT OR TIME ACCOUNT. ROLE OF COMMERCIAL BANK
  11. 11. ROLE OF BANKING IN RURAL INDIA Wealth to Framers:- Bank announce the various schemes to farmers to develop their financial status and economic growth of India in rural area. Wealth to education:- this loan rural area people can give the good education level to their children.
  12. 12. BENEFITS:-  No need to apply for a loan for every crop.  Removes rigidity regarding cash and kind.  Repayment only after harvest.  Maximum credit limit based on agriculture income.
  13. 13. INSURANCE UNDER KCC Kisan credit card holders are covered by a personal accident insurance. This cover is available when the person enters the scheme. Death:- 50,000 Disability:- 25000 Maximum age to enter:- 70 years.
  14. 14. THANK YOU

