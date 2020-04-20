Educational philosophy of Plato

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Plato 427-347 B.C
  2. 2. Rousseau, one of the greatest philosophers of the world, has paid his tribute to Plato in theses words: ‘’If you wish to know what is meant by public education, read Plato’s Republic. It is the finest treatise on education ever written.’’ Acc. To Emerson ‘’Out of Plato come all things that are still written and debated among men of thought.’’ A.N. Whitehead says, ‘’The whole of modern philosophy is a series of footnotes on Plato.’’ Plato was born in Athens in 427 in a distinguished family. His father was a skilful player. At that time games were considered as an important medium of educating children.
  3. 3. Contact with Socrates: At the age of 20 , Plato came in contact with Socrates, a great philosopher of his age, though due to all the economic differences Socrates was ideal person for Plato who he followed his entire life. Socrates could not come in terms of the ideology of the rulers of that time in the quest of truth, so he couldn’t find favour in their presence. So he was asked to end his life by taking poison.
  4. 4. • After the death of his teacher Plato was greatly disturbed and left Athense in search of truth and reached Egypt and was greatly influenced by the educational system of that country, from there he proceeded to Italy and studied the theory of Pythagoras. In sicily he studied the administrative system by attending the court of King Dionysus.
  5. 5. Publications Republic Laws of Plato These two books provide us a lot of knowledge about his educational ideals and programmes.
  6. 6. Plato as an Idealist philosopher • Plato believed that the soul is immortal. Since soul is immortal, it enters in to the body even before the child is born. Thus knowledge is present in the child before birth. The process of education should refine this knowledge. Plato considered the soul imbibed with virtues. Wisdom is the eye of the soul. The aim of the life of man is to realize this ‘spiritual wisdom’. This wisdom should be awakened through education. The philosophy of Plato is known as the ‘Theory of Forms’. • Plato emphasized the development of qualities of citizenship. i.e., truth, beauty and goodness.
  7. 7. Meaning of Education According to Plato • Palto was an idealist and he fully realised the needs of human body and soul. He wrote ‘’Education consists of giving to the bodyand soul all the perfection of which they are susceptible’’. In his book Laws, he wrote, ‘’ True education would develop brotherhood. Man is the highest creation. Still he needs education. He will become the most uncivilized living being on earth, if he is not given education’’. • Plato regarded education as a process of moral training. He wrote, ‘’I mean by education that training which is given by suitable habits to the first instincts of virtue in children which leads you always to hate what you ought to hate and love what you ought to love, from the beginging of life to the end.
  8. 8. • Morality acc. To Plato includes: • Truth • Controll on desire i.e., self restraint, • Intense comprehension • Justice, memory and goodness
  9. 9. Objectives of Education • 1.Incalcating sentiments of love for truth, beauty and goodness • 2. Harmonising the personality of the child • 3. Producing self-governing individual • 4. Developing a spirit of harmony among children • 5. Developing wisdom • 6. Identifying conflicting elements I life and harmonising them • 7. Harmonising body, mind and soul • 8. Protecting the unity and integrity of the state • 9. Developing the civil efficiency
  10. 10. Education of the Classes • Education of the rulers, soldiers and businessmen were necessary but did not feel the importance of educating the slave or the fourth class of the society. Plato suggested various kinds of tests to be conducted at different age levels. • In the first place, primary education will be given to all between the ages of 7 and 20. Those who fail in the exams should be sent to labour in the various occupations and productive trades. The successful candidates should be sent to armed forces where training will be imparted to them for the next ten years. • After training again a test will be conducted and the failed candidates will remain back in the armed forces and others will join the government. Those in the government will continue with their higher education in various disciplines specially science. Later one among them will be elected as a philosopher administrator whose task will be to look after the state education and hold the highest rank in the state.
  11. 11. Curriculum • Most probably Plato was the first educator in the western world who presented some organisation of the curriculum.
  12. 12. Three- fold Division of the Curriculum Sbj. for phy.devt Subj. for Intel. Devt Subj. for Aesthetic devt.
  13. 13. Three fold classification of Curriculum- Relating to Three Aspects of Idealism Truth Goodness Beauty
  14. 14. Educational Contribution of Plato • Plato emphasised the balanced development of the personality • He laid stress on inculcating the values of good citizenship • He advanced moral training • He formulated a definite system of education which included specific curriculum for specific stages
  15. 15. Limitations of Plato’s education system • Laid too much emphasis on philosophy • He neglected the education of the labour class • Laid more emphasis on Maths than literature • Mostly education was based on class system • Neglected technical education

