Impact of COVID on selected sectors of Indian Stock Market -RAHUL DAVIS BBA(3C) SEM-5 A70010418003
Introduction • The new normal caused due to the covid-19 pandemic made lot of socio-economic hardships around the world. •...
Oil and Gas Sector • Indian Oil & Gas sector constitutes in top three markets and fourth in oil refining. • With lockdown ...
Pharmaceutical Sector • The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the world’s third largest drug producer by volume and the co...
Automotive Sector • The automotive sector had already undergone considerable slowdown over the last 12-18 months due to st...
Conclusion • With the nation unlocking in phases the demand for crude prices have increased and is leading to a growth of ...
Thank You and Have a Good Day
After the pandemic, the whole of the globe is diving into a new normal. With the advancement of the new normal, the way economies work has changed adversely. The digitization of the economy is happening at a faster pace because of the pandemic. All major sectors had both positive and negative effects. The three sectors which we have chosen for analysis are the oil and gas sector, the pharmaceuticals sector, and the automotive sector of the Indian stock market.

