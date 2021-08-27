Bab kiamat

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hari Kiamat Rian Hidayat,
Kemana Setelah itu? Alur Hidup Manusia Subuh Dhuha Menjelang Zuhur Zhuhur Ashar Maghrib Isya
KIAMAT???? APA ITU KIAMAT??!! TERUS BUKTI DI AL-QUR’AN NYA MANA???
Apa itu Hari Akhir?? Hari akhir atau hari kiamat adalah SUATU PERISTIWA LUAR BIASA yang pasti akan terjadi dimana seluruh ...
• Iman kepada hari kiamat merupakan rukun Iman ke…? • Beriman kepada hari kiamat merupakan ciri dari mukmin dan muttaqin (...
Ada 2 Macam Hari Kiamat... Kiamat kubra Kiamat sugra
Kiamat Sugra Kiamat sugra atau kiamat kecil merupakan kehancuran, kematian, atau berakhirnya kehidupan setiap makhluk yang...
ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ َُّ ‫ُث‬ ِ ‫ت‬ْ ‫و‬َ ‫ْم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ة‬َ ‫ق‬ِ‫ائ‬َ‫ذ‬ ٍ ‫س‬ْ ‫ف‬َ‫ن‬ ُّ ‫ل‬ُ ‫ك‬ َ َ ‫و‬َُُ َْ ُُْ َ‫َن‬ [ ‫الَُ...
Kiamat Kubra Kiamat kubra atau kiamat besar merupakan peristiwa besar atau HANCURNYAALAM SEMESTA beserta isinya (makhluk) ...
• QS. Al-Hajj: 7 “SESUNGGUHNYA HARI KIAMAT ITU PASTILAH DATANG, TIDAK ADA KERAGUAN PADANYA DAN BAHWASANYA ALLAH MEMBANGKIT...
GAMBARAN KIAMAT KUBRA ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ ‫إ‬َ‫ف‬ َ ‫خ‬ِ ‫ف‬ُ‫ن‬ ِ ‫ف‬ ِ ‫ر‬‫و‬ُّ ‫الص‬ ‫ة‬َ ‫خ‬ْ ‫ف‬َ‫ن‬ َ ‫و‬ ٌَ َِ ِ‫ا‬ ( 13 ) ِ ‫...
• Pada hari itu manusia seperti anai-anai yang bertebaran dan gunung-gunung seperti bulu-bulu yang dihambur-hamburkan. (QS...
Sangkakala pertama kali di tiup Alam Semesta hancur Berkumpul di padang mahsyar Allah membangkitkan manusia Sangkakala dit...
• Ramalan Ayam Betina dari Leeds Inggris • Ramalan kiamat The Millerites 23 April 1843 • Ramalan kiamat Mormon 1891 atau s...
Firman Allah SWT. Surat Thaha ayat: 15 Artinya: “Sesungguhnya hari kiamat itu akan datang, AKU MERAHASIAKAN (WAKTUNYA) aga...
1. Apabila bumi digoncangkan dengan goncangan (yang dahsyat), 2. Dan bumi Telah mengeluarkan beban-beban berat (yang dikan...
1. Hari kiamat, 2. Apakah hari kiamat itu? 3. Tahukah kamu apakah hari kiamat itu? 4. Pada hari itu manusia adalah seperti...
Nama-nama Hari Akhir… Rumi (transliterasi) Arab Terjemahan Rumi (transliterasi) Arab Terjemahan Yawm al- Qiyāmaṯ ‫القيامة‬...
Nama-nama Hari Akhir… Rumi (transliterasi) Arab Terjemahan Rumi (transliterasi) Arab Terjemahan Yawm al- Ḥasraṯ ‫يوم‬ ‫الح...
a. Melimpahnya harta benda b. Enggan menerima sodaqoh c. Munculnya orang-orang yg mengaku nabi d. Kurangnya sifat amanah e...
1. Datangnya bangsa Ya’juj dan Ma’juj 2. Dabbatul Ardhi; binatang ajaib dan dapat berbicara dengan manusia. 3. Dajjal. 4. ...
Hadits Nabi SAWTanda Besar Kiamat • Sabda Rasulullah s.a.w: • “Keluarnya asap tebal, munculnya Dajjal, munculnya binatang ...
ALUR KEHIDUPAN MANUSIA DUNIA BARZAKH KIAMAT BA’ATS (Kebangkitan) MAHSYAR (Jam’i) MIZAN SURGA NERAKA HISAB Syafaat Nabi JAZ...
1. Yaumul Ba’as Hari kebangkitan semua makhluk yang bernyawa setelah mengalami kematian atau kebinasaan dalam peristiwa ki...
3. Yaumul Hisab Hari perhitungan atas segala amal manusia selama hidup di dunia 4. Yaumul Mizan Mizan artinya timbangan am...
UJIAN KEIMANAN • ”Pada hari ketika orang-orang munafik laki-laki dan perempuan berkata kepada orang-orang beriman:”Tunggul...
JEMBATAN SEBELUM SURGA • Rasulullah SAW bersabda : “Seorang mukmin akan dibebaskan dari api neraka, lalu mereka diberhenti...
Bab kiamat
Bab kiamat
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Science
Aug. 27, 2021
70 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Bab kiamat

Download to read offline

Science
Aug. 27, 2021
70 views

MAteri bab kiamat

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
(5/5)
Free
Seed to Dust: Life, Nature, and a Country Garden Marc Hamer
(5/5)
Free
The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson
(4/5)
Free
Albert and the Whale: Albrecht Dürer and How Art Imagines Our World Philip Hoare
(0/5)
Free
Fathoms: The World in the Whale Rebecca Giggs
(4/5)
Free
Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth Avi Loeb
(4.5/5)
Free
Logicomix: An epic search for truth Apostolos Doxiadis
(3/5)
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer
(5/5)
Free
Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness Susannah Cahalan
(4.5/5)
Free
The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson
(4/5)
Free
The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance Laurie Garrett
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" William S. Burroughs
(4/5)
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Chaos: Making a New Science James Gleick
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Brilliant Abyss: Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean, and the Looming Threat That Imperils It Helen Scales
(0/5)
Free
A Wild Idea Jonathan Franklin
(4.5/5)
Free
Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health Dr. Leana Wen
(0/5)
Free
Pastoral Song James Rebanks
(5/5)
Free
Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice Rupa Marya
(0/5)
Free
It's Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything Kate Biberdorf
(0/5)
Free
Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis Samantha Montano
(5/5)
Free
Quarantine Life from Cholera to COVID-19: What Pandemics Teach Us About Parenting, Work, Life, and Communities from the 1700s to Today Kari Nixon
(0/5)
Free
The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans Cynthia Barnett
(0/5)
Free
Journey to the Edge of Reason: The Life of Kurt Gödel Stephen Budiansky
(4.5/5)
Free
The Big Lie: How One Doctor’s Medical Fraud Launched Today’s Deadly Anti-Vax Movement Kurt Eichenwald
(4/5)
Free
A Place Like Mississippi: A Journey Through a Real and Imagined Literary Landscape W. Ralph Eubanks
(4.5/5)
Free
Life on the Line: Young Doctors Come of Age in a Pandemic Emma Goldberg
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4/5)
Free
The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health With Facts and Feminism Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Bab kiamat

  1. 1. Hari Kiamat Rian Hidayat,
  2. 2. Kemana Setelah itu? Alur Hidup Manusia Subuh Dhuha Menjelang Zuhur Zhuhur Ashar Maghrib Isya
  3. 3. KIAMAT???? APA ITU KIAMAT??!! TERUS BUKTI DI AL-QUR’AN NYA MANA???
  4. 4. Apa itu Hari Akhir?? Hari akhir atau hari kiamat adalah SUATU PERISTIWA LUAR BIASA yang pasti akan terjadi dimana seluruh makhluk, termasuk manusia yang pernah hidup di muka bumi akan dimatikan, kemudian hidup lagi untuk mendapatkan perhitungan dan pembalasan atas segala amal yang pernah dilakukan selama hidup di dunia. Tadabur Al-Zalzalah
  5. 5. • Iman kepada hari kiamat merupakan rukun Iman ke…? • Beriman kepada hari kiamat merupakan ciri dari mukmin dan muttaqin (orang- orang yang bertakwa).
  6. 6. Ada 2 Macam Hari Kiamat... Kiamat kubra Kiamat sugra
  7. 7. Kiamat Sugra Kiamat sugra atau kiamat kecil merupakan kehancuran, kematian, atau berakhirnya kehidupan setiap makhluk yang bernyawa Contohnya : banjir, ledakan gunung berapi, kematian, tsunami, dll
  8. 8. ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ َُّ ‫ُث‬ ِ ‫ت‬ْ ‫و‬َ ‫ْم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ة‬َ ‫ق‬ِ‫ائ‬َ‫ذ‬ ٍ ‫س‬ْ ‫ف‬َ‫ن‬ ُّ ‫ل‬ُ ‫ك‬ َ َ ‫و‬َُُ َْ ُُْ َ‫َن‬ [ ‫الَُنكبوت‬ / 57 ] “Tiap-tiap yang berjiwa akan merasakan mati. kemudian hanyalah kepada Kami kamu dikembalikan” ALAM BARZAKH merupakan alam lanjutan tempat hidup manusia setelah mati sampai mereka dibangkitkan dari kuburnya.
  9. 9. Kiamat Kubra Kiamat kubra atau kiamat besar merupakan peristiwa besar atau HANCURNYAALAM SEMESTA beserta isinya (makhluk) sebagai awal dimulainya kehidupan akhirat. Kiamat pasti akan terjadi, tapi hanya Allah SWT lah yang mengetahui Gambaran Kiamat
  10. 10. • QS. Al-Hajj: 7 “SESUNGGUHNYA HARI KIAMAT ITU PASTILAH DATANG, TIDAK ADA KERAGUAN PADANYA DAN BAHWASANYA ALLAH MEMBANGKITKAN SEMUA ORANG DI DALAM KUBUR.” KEBENARAN DATANGNYA KIAMAT
  11. 11. GAMBARAN KIAMAT KUBRA ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ ‫إ‬َ‫ف‬ َ ‫خ‬ِ ‫ف‬ُ‫ن‬ ِ ‫ف‬ ِ ‫ر‬‫و‬ُّ ‫الص‬ ‫ة‬َ ‫خ‬ْ ‫ف‬َ‫ن‬ َ ‫و‬ ٌَ َِ ِ‫ا‬ ( 13 ) ِ ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬ُِ ‫ُح‬َ ‫و‬ ُ ‫ض‬ْ ‫ر‬َ‫أل‬‫ا‬ ُ ‫ل‬ َ‫ب‬ِْ ‫ْل‬‫ا‬َ ‫و‬ َ‫ت‬َّ ‫ك‬ُ ََ‫ف‬ ‫ة‬َّ ‫ك‬َ ‫د‬ َ َِ ِ‫ا‬َ ‫و‬ ٌ ( 14 ) ٍ ‫ذ‬ِ‫ئ‬َ ‫م‬ْ ‫و‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ف‬ ِ ‫ت‬َ َُ‫ق‬َ ‫و‬ ُ‫ة‬َ ُِ‫اق‬َ ‫ْو‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ( 15 ) ِ ‫ت‬َّ ‫ق‬َ ‫ش‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ ‫و‬ ُ‫ء‬ َ ‫م‬َّ ‫الس‬ َ ‫ي‬ِ ‫ه‬َ‫ف‬ ْ ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ ٍ ‫ذ‬ِ‫ئ‬َ ‫م‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬ِ ‫اه‬َ ‫و‬ ( 16 ) [ ‫قة‬ ‫احل‬ / 13 - 16 ] “Maka apabila sangkakala ditiup sekali tiup. Dan diangkatlah bumi dan gunung-gunung, lalu dibenturkan keduanya sekali bentur. MAKA PADA HARI ITU TERJADILAH HARI KIAMAT. Dan terbelahlah langit, karena pada hari itu langit menjadi lemah.”
  12. 12. • Pada hari itu manusia seperti anai-anai yang bertebaran dan gunung-gunung seperti bulu-bulu yang dihambur-hamburkan. (QS. Al-Qariah:4-5) • Langitpun menjadi pecah belah. (QS. Al- Muzammil) • Dan ditiupkan sangkakala, maka matilah siapa yang di langit dan di bumi kecuali siapa yang dikehendaki Allah. Kemudian ditiup sangkakala itu sekali lagi, maka tiba-tiba mereka berdiri menunggu (keputusan masing-masing) (QS. Az-Zumar: 68) Gambaran Kiamat Kubra
  13. 13. Sangkakala pertama kali di tiup Alam Semesta hancur Berkumpul di padang mahsyar Allah membangkitkan manusia Sangkakala ditiup untuk kedua kalinya Dihisab amal Surga /neraka “Pada hari kiamat seorang tidak akan luput dari 4 pertanyaan: tentang umurnya untuk apa saja umur itu dipergunakan; tentang ilmunya apa yang dilakukannya dengan ilmu tersebut; tentang hartanya darimana didapatnya dan untuk apa dibelanjakannya; tentang tubuh (tenaga atau kekuatan tubuhnya) untuk apa dipakainya” (HR al Tirmidzi) Mizan amal Shirothol Mustaqim
  14. 14. • Ramalan Ayam Betina dari Leeds Inggris • Ramalan kiamat The Millerites 23 April 1843 • Ramalan kiamat Mormon 1891 atau sebelumnya • Ramalan kiamat akibat Komet Halley 1910 • Ramalan Kiamat Pat Robertson 1982 • Ramalan kiamat sekte Gerbang Langit 1997 • Ramalan kiamat Nostradamus Agustus 1999 • Ramalan kiamat akibat Y2K 1 Januari 2000 • Ramalan kiamat 5 Mei 2000 • Ramalan kiamat musim gugur 2008 • Ramalan kiamat Harold Camping 2011 • Ramalan kiamat Bangsa Maya 21-12-2012 12 RAMALAN KIAMAT YANG GAGAL BENARKA H ? YANG TAHU KAPAN DATANGNYA KIAMAT HANYA ALLAH SWT. NABI MUHAMMAD
  15. 15. Firman Allah SWT. Surat Thaha ayat: 15 Artinya: “Sesungguhnya hari kiamat itu akan datang, AKU MERAHASIAKAN (WAKTUNYA) agar tiap-tiap diri itu dibalas dengan apa yang ia usahakan.” (Q.S. Thaha : 15). Kiamat Rahasia Allah
  16. 16. 1. Apabila bumi digoncangkan dengan goncangan (yang dahsyat), 2. Dan bumi Telah mengeluarkan beban-beban berat (yang dikandungnya), 3. Dan manusia bertanya: "Mengapa bumi (menjadi begini)?", 4. Pada hari itu bumi menceritakan beritanya, 5. Karena Sesungguhnya Tuhanmu Telah memerintahkan (yang sedemikian itu)kepadanya. 6. Pada hari itu manusia ke luar dari kuburnya dalam keadaan bermacam-macam, supaya diperlihatkan kepada mereka (balasan) pekerjaan mereka.” (Q.S. Al-Zalzalah :1-6 ) Informasi al-Qur’an ttg Kiamat
  17. 17. 1. Hari kiamat, 2. Apakah hari kiamat itu? 3. Tahukah kamu apakah hari kiamat itu? 4. Pada hari itu manusia adalah seperti anai-anai yang bertebaran, 5. Dan gunung-gunung adalah seperti bulu yang dihambur-hamburkan. (Q.S. Al- Qori’ah: 1-5) Informasi al-Qur’an ttg Kiamat Putar QS. Al-Qoriah
  18. 18. Nama-nama Hari Akhir… Rumi (transliterasi) Arab Terjemahan Rumi (transliterasi) Arab Terjemahan Yawm al- Qiyāmaṯ ‫القيامة‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari kebangkitan al-Sā'aṯ ‫الساعة‬ Waktu Yawm al- Akhīr ‫اآلخر‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari Akhir Yawm al-Dīn ‫الدين‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari akhir Yawm al- Faṣl ‫الفصل‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari keputusan Yawm al- Ḥisāb ‫يوم‬ ‫الحساب‬ Hari perhitungan Yawm al- Fatḥ ‫الفتح‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari pengadilan Yawm al- Talāq ‫التالق‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari perpisahan Yawm al- Jam'(i) ‫الجمع‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari pengumpulan Yawm al- Khulūd ‫الخلود‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari kekekalan Yawm al- Khurūj ‫الخروج‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari Keluar Yawm al- Ba'th ‫البعث‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari Kebangkitan
  19. 19. Nama-nama Hari Akhir… Rumi (transliterasi) Arab Terjemahan Rumi (transliterasi) Arab Terjemahan Yawm al- Ḥasraṯ ‫يوم‬ ‫الحسرة‬ Hari penyesalan Yawm al- Tanād ‫التناد‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari pemanggilan Yawm al- Āzifaṯ ‫اآلزفة‬ ‫وم‬ Hari mendekat Yawm al- Taghābun ‫التغابن‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari terbukanya aib Yawm al- Wa'īd ‫الوعيد‬ ‫يوم‬ Hari perjanjian Yawm al- Aẕīm ‫العظيم‬ ‫اليوم‬ Hari agung al-Yawm al- Masyhūd ‫اليوم‬ ‫المشهود‬ Hari penyaksian al-Qāri’aṯ ‫القارعة‬ Bencana yg menggetarkan al-Ghāsyiaṯ ‫الغاشية‬ Bencana yg tak tertahan al-Ṣākhkhaṯ ‫الصاخة‬ Bencana yg memilukan al-Tāmmaṯ al-Kubrā ‫الطامة‬ ‫الكبرى‬ Bencana yg melanda al-Ḥāqqaṯ ‫الحاقة‬ Kebenaran besar al-Wāqi'aṯ ‫الواقعة‬ Peristiwa besar
  20. 20. a. Melimpahnya harta benda b. Enggan menerima sodaqoh c. Munculnya orang-orang yg mengaku nabi d. Kurangnya sifat amanah e. Banyaknya pejabat yg zalim f. Perzinahan, minuman keras, obat terlarang merajalela g. Memperindah masjid tanpa memakmurkannya h. Berlomba-lomba mendirikan bangunan i. Banyaknya pembunuhan j. Banyak kemusyrikan di kalangan umat islam k. Merajalela sadisme, pemutusan silaturahim, buruknya hubungan bertetangga l. Orang-orang tua berlagak seperti anak muda m. Merajalela riba dan sifat kikir n. Mengucap salam hanya kepada orang yg dikenal o. Wanita-wanita berpakaian tapi telanjang p. Banyak kebohongan dan informasi yg simpang siur (hoax) q. Perempuan lebih banyak daripada laki-laki TANDA-TANDA KIAMAT (KECIL)
  21. 21. 1. Datangnya bangsa Ya’juj dan Ma’juj 2. Dabbatul Ardhi; binatang ajaib dan dapat berbicara dengan manusia. 3. Dajjal. 4. Turunnya Imam Mahdi 5. Turunnya Isa Al-Masih a.s.. 6. Terbitnya matahari dari arah barat. 7. Lenyapnya Al-Qur’an dari Mushaf dan hati manusia. 8. Rusaknya Ka’bah di Kota Mekkah. 9. Dukhon; Kabut selama 40 hari akan mematikan semua orang beriman sejati sehingga mereka tidak perlu mengalami tanda-tanda kiamat lainnya 10. Bila manusia di alam ini telah menjadi kafir semuanya. TANDA-TANDA KIAMAT (BESAR)
  22. 22. Hadits Nabi SAWTanda Besar Kiamat • Sabda Rasulullah s.a.w: • “Keluarnya asap tebal, munculnya Dajjal, munculnya binatang melata di bumi, terbitnya matahari dari tempat terbenamnya, turunnya Isa bin Maryam, keluarnya Yakjuj dan Makjuj, berlakunya tiga gempa bumi di timur, di barat di semenanjung tanah Arab & terakhirnya keluar api dari Yaman yang akan mengusir manusia ke Padang Mahsyar.” • (H.R.Muslim)
  23. 23. ALUR KEHIDUPAN MANUSIA DUNIA BARZAKH KIAMAT BA’ATS (Kebangkitan) MAHSYAR (Jam’i) MIZAN SURGA NERAKA HISAB Syafaat Nabi JAZA’ Pembagian Catatan Amal Al-Haud al-Kausar Jembatan Shirathal Mustaqim Ujian Keima nan Orang kafir langsung ke Neraka
  24. 24. 1. Yaumul Ba’as Hari kebangkitan semua makhluk yang bernyawa setelah mengalami kematian atau kebinasaan dalam peristiwa kiamat 2. Yaumul Mashyar • Hari dimana semua manusia akan berkumpul pada suatu tempat yang sangat luas untuk diberi keputusan oleh Allah SWT mengenai amalan- amalan yang dikerjakan selama hidupnya. DALIL ALUR KEHIDUPAN MANUSIA “Pada Hari ketika mereka dibangkitkan Allah semuanya, lalu diberitakannya kepada mereka apa yang telah mereka kerjakan. Allah mengumpulkan (mencatat) perbuatan itu, padahal mereka telah melupakannya. Dan Allah Maha menyaksikan segala sesuatu”. (QS. Al Mujadilah : 6). “(Yaitu) pada Hari (ketika ) bumi diganti dengan bumi yang lain Dan (demikian pula) langit Dan mereka semuanya di padang Mahsyar berkumpul menghadap ke hadirat Allah Yang Maha Esa lagi Maha Perkasa”.(QS. Ibrahim:48).
  25. 25. 3. Yaumul Hisab Hari perhitungan atas segala amal manusia selama hidup di dunia 4. Yaumul Mizan Mizan artinya timbangan amal. Maksudnya adalah setiap manusia akan diperiksa dan dihitung amal perbuatannya untuk diketahui amalan yang baik dan buruknya “Dan kamu lihat tiap-tiap umat dipanggil untuk (melihat) buku catatan amalnya . Pada hari itu kamu diberi balasan terhadap apa yang kamu kerjakan. (QS. Al Jatsiah:28). “Dan kami akan memasang timbangan yang tepat pada hari kiamat, maka tiadalah seorang dirugikan walau sedikitpun. Dan jika (amalan itu) hanya seberat biji sawipun pasti Kami mendatangkan (pahala)nya.Dan cukuplah Kami sebagai Pembuat perhitungan”.(QS. Al Anbiya:47)
  26. 26. UJIAN KEIMANAN • ”Pada hari ketika orang-orang munafik laki-laki dan perempuan berkata kepada orang-orang beriman:”Tunggulah kami supaya kami dapat mengambil sebahagian dari cahayamu”.Dikatakan (kepada mereka):”Kembalilah kamu ke belakang dan carilah sendiri cahaya (untukmu)”.Lalu diadakan diantara mereka dinding yang mempunyai pintu.Di sebelah dalamnya ada rahmat da di sebelah luarnya dari situ ada siksa.(QS.Al hadid:13) SHIRATHAL MUSTAKIM • Sesungguhnya rasulullah SAW pernah ditanya tentang Shirath, maka beliau berkata : Tempat menggelincirkan, di atasnya ada besi penyambar dan pengait dan tumbuhan berduri yang besar, ia mempunyai duri yang membahayakan seperti yang ada di Najd yang disebut pohon Sud’an.(HR. Muslim) • “Telah sampai kepadaku bahwasanya shirath itu lebih tipis dari rambut dan lebih tajam dari pedang”. (HR. Muslim) • “Ada yang melewati shirath laksana kejapan mata dan ada yang seperti kilat, ada yang seperti tiupan angina, ada yang terbang seperti burung dan ada yang menyerupai orang yang mengendarai kuda, ada yang selamat seratus persen, ada yang lecet- lecet dan ada juga yang ditenggelamkan di neraka jahannam”. (HR. Bukhari Muslim)
  27. 27. JEMBATAN SEBELUM SURGA • Rasulullah SAW bersabda : “Seorang mukmin akan dibebaskan dari api neraka, lalu mereka diberhentikan di atas jembatan antara Jannah(surga) dan neraka, mereka akan saling diqhisash antara satu sama lainnya atas kezhaliman mereka di dunia.Setelah mereka bersih dan terbebas dari segalanya, barulah mereka diizinkan masuk Jannah. Demi Dzat yang jiwa Muhammad ditangan-Nya, seorang diantara kalian lebih mengenal tempat tinggalnya di jannah daripada tempat tinggalnya di dunia”.(HR. Bukhari).

    Be the first to comment

MAteri bab kiamat

Views

Total views

70

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×