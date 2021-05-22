Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unlike other review courses that expire after 18 months, Surgent software is with you until you pass — no cords attached.

  1. 1. Keep track on your US CPA exam with Surgent Review Have your US CPA Exam plans changed because of the Novel COVID-19 Pandemic? In this challenging time, we're here to help keep you on track. We are helping students whose CPA exam study plans may have been thrown for a loop. If you've experienced grief related to the Novel COVID-19 pandemic (postponed offer letter or start date, leave or layoff, salary deduction, etc), you may qualify for important savings. The best review course for today’s climate - Surgent CPA Review Course Only the Surgent CPA Review Course fully customizes your study plan and combines flexible payment plan alternatives, unlimited access that doesn’t expire until you pass the CPA exam, and a pass guarantee with the course. Training with a Surgent CPA review course means less stress — and a faster path to passing the US CPA Exam. With the Surgent, you will pass the CPA exam faster than any other US CPA review course on the market Key features of the Surgent US CPA review;  A.S.A.P. Technology™  ReadySCORE™  Detailed Performance Reports  Real-Time Algorithms  MyMCQ  Superior Study Material  Expert Instructors  Unlimited Course Access  Counselor Support  Flexible payment option A.S.A.P Technology
  2. 2. AI-powered software of Surgent generates a completely customized study plan to bridge the knowledge gaps and get you exam-ready up to 4x faster than other US CPA review courses could. ReadySCORE™ ReadySCORE feature takes the guesswork out of exam readiness by prophesying what you’d score on the real US CPA Exam with incredible accuracy. During your studies, you will be able to know how you are to passing, and when you’re truly ready to pass the exam. You surely won’t find another review course with this technology! Comprehensive Performance Reports With Surgent software, you’ll have comprehensive reporting and analysis at your fingertips, showing your ability in each topic and question type, study rate, how long it will take to get exam-ready, and much more. Real-Time Algorithms Real-time algorithms evaluate the progress you make with each passing study session and improve future study plans to guarantee you’re staying on the most expeditious route to 75! MyMCQ MyMCQ will help push you towards proficiency 17% faster by automatically adjusting the pressure of the MCQs you see based on your contemporary level of mastery rather than spending time on questions that are already expert, MyMCQ will challenge you to learn more in much less time. Expert Instructors + Counselor Support Commenced by adaptive learning, Surgent best faculty is comprised of some of the best talents in the business who have mastered the art of making the most complicated topics easy to understand. Unlimited Access Until You Pass the Exam Unlike other review courses that expire after 18 months, Surgent software is with you until you pass — no cords attached. Moreover, it will continue to automatically update your online review materials
  3. 3. without any cost, so you’ll always be considering content that’s up-to-date and fully adjusted to the AICPA exam blueprint. Let’s get connected to discuss in detail.

