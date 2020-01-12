Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
� � � � Star�Trek�Shipyards�Starfleet�Starships: 2294�to�the�Future�the�Encyclopedia�of Starfleet�Ships Detail�of�Books�: ...
Descriptions The�second�volume�presenting�the�first chronological�history�of�all�of�the�Starfleet�ships featured�in�the�St...
� � � � Detail�Of�Books Author�:�Ben�Robinsonq Pages�:�240�pagesq Publisher�:�Hero�Collectorq Language�:q ISBN-10�:�185875...
%Read�Books�Star�Trek�Shipyards Starfleet�Starships:�2294�to�the�Future the�Encyclopedia�of�Starfleet�Ships Read�Star�Trek...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

%Read Books Star Trek Shipyards Starfleet Starships: 2294 to the Future the Encyclopedia of Starfleet Ships

8 views

Published on

The second volume presenting the first chronological history of all of the Starfleet ships featured in the Star Trek television programs and films. This volume presents the technical information, service history, and artwork of the iconic ships featured in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: First Contact, and Star Trek: Nemesis.A chronological history of the Starfleet starships from Star Trek television shows and films..

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

%Read Books Star Trek Shipyards Starfleet Starships: 2294 to the Future the Encyclopedia of Starfleet Ships

  1. 1. � � � � Star�Trek�Shipyards�Starfleet�Starships: 2294�to�the�Future�the�Encyclopedia�of Starfleet�Ships Detail�of�Books�: Author�:�Ben�Robinsonq Pages�:�240�pagesq Publisher�:�Hero�Collectorq Language�:q ISBN-10�:�1858755301q ISBN-13�:�9781858755304q �
  2. 2. Descriptions The�second�volume�presenting�the�first chronological�history�of�all�of�the�Starfleet�ships featured�in�the�Star�Trek�television�programs and�films.�This�volume�presents�the�technical information,�service�history,�and�artwork�of�the iconic�ships�featured�in�Star�Trek:�The�Next Generation,�Star�Trek:�Voyager,�Star�Trek:�Deep Space�Nine,�Star�Trek:�First�Contact,�and�Star Trek:�Nemesis.A�chronological�history�of�the Starfleet�starships�from�Star�Trek�television shows�and�films..__
  3. 3. � � � � Detail�Of�Books Author�:�Ben�Robinsonq Pages�:�240�pagesq Publisher�:�Hero�Collectorq Language�:q ISBN-10�:�1858755301q ISBN-13�:�9781858755304q �
  4. 4. %Read�Books�Star�Trek�Shipyards Starfleet�Starships:�2294�to�the�Future the�Encyclopedia�of�Starfleet�Ships Read�Star�Trek�Shipyards�Starfleet�Starships: 2294�to�the�Future�the�Encyclopedia�of�Starfleet Ships�Full�Access

×