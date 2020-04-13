NCERT by Wahila Dar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1.  NCERT is an autonomous organization set up in 1961 by the Government of India. The main work of NCERT is to assist and advise the Central and State Governments on qualitative improvement in school education. INTRODUCTION TO NCERT
  2. 2. OBJECTIVE OF NCERT  Undertake, aid and promote and coordinate research in areas related to school education.  Prepare and publish model textbooks, supplementary material, newsletters, journals and other related literature.  Organize pre-service and in-service training of teachers.  Develop and disseminate innovative educational techniques and practices.  Collaborate and network with state educational departments, universities, NGO’s and other educational institutions.  Act as a clearing house for ideas and information in matters related to school education.  Act as a nodal agency for achieving goals of universalization of elementary education.
  3. 3.  National Institute of Education (NIE), New Delhi.  Central Institution of Education Technology (CIET), New Delhi.  Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), Bhopal.  Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Ajmer.  Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhubaneswar.  Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal.  Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysore.  North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), Shillong.
  4. 4. NCERT TEXTBOOKS NCERT offers easy access to the NCERT textbooks publishers all the books of class 1 to 12 online and the entire books or individual chapters can be downloaded provided the terms of use as mentioned in the copyright notice. From the link you can download all the NCERT textbooks: http://www.ncert.nic.in/textbook/textbook.htm
  5. 5. Importance of NCERT Textbook  AUTHENTIC INFORMATION. All NCERT books are written by experts after an extensive research on topics.  CLEAR AND STRONG BASICS. NCERT books cover basics and fundamentals on all topics for students.  EASY LANGUAGE. NCERT books are written in easy language by experts after an extensive research.  STANDARD QUESTIONS. All NCERT books contain standard questions.  QUESTIONS FROM NCERT BOOKS. A number of questions in JEE-Mains are directly picked from NCERT books.
  6. 6. NCERT TEXTBOOK SOLUTIONS At the end of every chapter there are many questions given by NCERT experts. These questions are very important for schools exam and other competitive exams like IIT, JEE and Civil services. These questions are directly picked in competitive exams. You can get solution to all these questions with explanation absolutely free on www.topperlearning.com . Here you can access all NCERT Solutions: http://www.topperlearning.com/learn/text-book- solutions/ncert .
