Reaksi Gelap
Reaksi Gelap Pengertian Tahapan Fiksasi CO₂ pada Tumbuhan Perbedaan
Reaksi Gelap SIAPAKAH DIA ???
MELVIN CALVIN  Born April 8, 1911 Saint Paul, Minnesota  Died January 8, 1997 (aged 85) Cambridge, England  Residence A...
Reaksi Gelap ( Siklus Calvin)  Dapat terjadi tanpa adanya cahaya matahari Berlangsung di bagian Stroma Sumber energinya...
Siklus Calvin
C3 C4 CAM (crassulacean acid metabolism) lebih adaptif pada kondisi kandungan CO2 atmosfer tinggi adaptif di daerah panas ...
Tabel perbedaan reaksi gelap & rekasi terang NO DILIHAT DARI REAKSI TERANG REAKSI GELAP 1. Tempat berlangsung bagian kloro...
TAHAPAN FIKSASI REDUKSI REGENERASI
1. Karboksilasi (Fiksasi) CO2 Pada tahap ini, CO₂ berikatan dengan ribulosa bifosfat (RuBP) membentuk dua molekul 3- fosfo...
2. Reduksi Pada tahap ini, PGA diubah menjadi DPGA (1,3-difosfogliserat) melalui penambahan gugus fosfat dari ATP. Selanju...
Pada tahap ini, molekul PGAL disusun ulang menjadi 3 molekul RuBp. Untuk menyelesaikan ini, siklus menghabiskan 3 ATP. Ada...
SAY THANK YOU AND SAY GOODBYE
×