Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REALISMO E NATURALISMO Brasil e Europa
DADOS DA EQUIPE ● Ana Carolina ● Kauê Valsecchi ● Melissa Schuller ● Rafaela Oliveira 2°ADM Língua Portuguesa, literatura ...
REALISMO
CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO ● Cientificismo ● Positivismo ● Teorias sociais ● Lei Áurea ● Mão de obra assalariada ● Crise na monarq...
CARACTERÍSTICAS ● Objetivismo; ● Linguagem culta e direta; ● Narrativa lenta; ● Descrições e adjetivacões; ● Universalismo...
AUTORES ● Machado de Assis (1839-1908) ● Raul Pompéia (1863-1895) ● Aluísio Azevedo (1857-1913)
OBRAS ● Memórias Póstumas de Brás Cubas é o romance que inaugura o Realismo no Brasil. Foi publicado em 1881 e está dividi...
LIVROS FREQUENTES NOS VESTIBULARES ● O Cortiço ● Quincas Borba ● Memórias Póstumas de Brás Cubas ● Don Casmurro ● O Mulato
NATURALISMO
CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO ● Realismo ● Cientificismo ● Pensamentos socialistas ● Positivistas
CARACTERÍSTICAS ● Radicalização do realismo ● Oposição aos ideais românticos ● Darwinismo ● Linguagem coloquial e clara ● ...
AUTORES ● Aluísio Azevedo ● Adolfo Caminha ● Inglês de Souza ● Raul Pompéia ● Adherbal de Carvalho
OBRAS ● O Ateneu ● Sérgio é o protagonista da história. ● A obra narra a trajetória dele (cerca de 2 anos) desde quando fo...
LIVROS FREQUENTES NOS VESTIBULARES ● O Cortiço ● A Relíquia
REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ● https://m.suapesquisa.com/artesliteratura/escritores_naturalismo.htm ● https://www.ebiografia...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Realismo e naturalismo

33 views

Published on

Nosso trabalho tem como foco os períodos literários Realismo e Naturalismo. O seminário foi apresentado ao professor de literatura Guaraciara na Etec de Poá

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Realismo e naturalismo

  1. 1. REALISMO E NATURALISMO Brasil e Europa
  2. 2. DADOS DA EQUIPE ● Ana Carolina ● Kauê Valsecchi ● Melissa Schuller ● Rafaela Oliveira 2°ADM Língua Portuguesa, literatura e comunicação profissional Professor Guaraciara Tema: Realismo- Naturalismo, Europa e Brasil
  3. 3. REALISMO
  4. 4. CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO ● Cientificismo ● Positivismo ● Teorias sociais ● Lei Áurea ● Mão de obra assalariada ● Crise na monarquia
  5. 5. CARACTERÍSTICAS ● Objetivismo; ● Linguagem culta e direta; ● Narrativa lenta; ● Descrições e adjetivacões; ● Universalismo; ● Sentimentos
  6. 6. AUTORES ● Machado de Assis (1839-1908) ● Raul Pompéia (1863-1895) ● Aluísio Azevedo (1857-1913)
  7. 7. OBRAS ● Memórias Póstumas de Brás Cubas é o romance que inaugura o Realismo no Brasil. Foi publicado em 1881 e está dividido em 160 capítulos. ● Em 2001 estreou o filme de comédia dramática "Memórias Póstumas" baseado na obra de Machado de Assis. ● machado.mec.gov.br
  8. 8. LIVROS FREQUENTES NOS VESTIBULARES ● O Cortiço ● Quincas Borba ● Memórias Póstumas de Brás Cubas ● Don Casmurro ● O Mulato
  9. 9. NATURALISMO
  10. 10. CONTEXTO HISTÓRICO ● Realismo ● Cientificismo ● Pensamentos socialistas ● Positivistas
  11. 11. CARACTERÍSTICAS ● Radicalização do realismo ● Oposição aos ideais românticos ● Darwinismo ● Linguagem coloquial e clara ● Descrições minuciosas ● Visão mecanista do homem ● Romance experimental ● Personagens patológicos
  12. 12. AUTORES ● Aluísio Azevedo ● Adolfo Caminha ● Inglês de Souza ● Raul Pompéia ● Adherbal de Carvalho
  13. 13. OBRAS ● O Ateneu ● Sérgio é o protagonista da história. ● A obra narra a trajetória dele (cerca de 2 anos) desde quando foi matriculado no colégio interno chamado Ateneu, com 11 anos. ● A história termina com um incêndio no colégio e a fuga de Ema, a esposa do diretor. Esse evento pôs fim a história do Ateneu. ● http://www.dominiopublico.gov.br/download/texto /ua000289.pdf
  14. 14. LIVROS FREQUENTES NOS VESTIBULARES ● O Cortiço ● A Relíquia
  15. 15. REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ● https://m.suapesquisa.com/artesliteratura/escritores_naturalismo.htm ● https://www.ebiografia.com/raul_pompeia/ ● https://www.google.com.br/amp/s/www.todamateria.com.br/o-ateneu/amp/ ● https://m.brasilescola.uol.com.br ● https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.todoestudo.com.br/literatura/naturalismo/a mp&usg=AFQjCNGDWFem3Xs1xKGpBqv_avEs00jupA ● https://guiadoestudante.abril.com.br/estudo/a-reliquia-resumo-e-analise-do-livro-de- eca-de-queiros/ ● https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.estudopratico.com.br/naturalismo- caracteristicas-e-contexto- historico/amp/&usg=AFQjCNHdonDwzz1XXEuin2nKL_kGcyXV1Q

×