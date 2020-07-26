Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA VERDAD SOBRE LAS ALMAS GEMELAS INFORMACI�N CONCRETA SOBRE UN CONCEPTO EQUIVOCADO Por Jorge Ra�l Olgu�n PARTE I ERRORES ...
Si dichos esp�ritus fueran sonido, se podr�a decir que son ondas ac�sticas de la misma frecuencia y amplitud. Esas son las...
Plat�n, ese fil�sofo tan importante y que tantas ense�anzas dejara, cometi� un solo error... que marc� a las generacionesf...
Los esp�ritus son similares a trazos de luz, que vibran de forma sutil o densa, de acuerdo a su comportamiento. Cuando un ...
Por eso Melbis afirma que las almas gemelasson un �nico esp�ritu, basada en el concepto equivocado que en el principio de ...
encarnaci�n actual, pueden tener algunos conflictos. La soluci�n que dan esos centros esot�ricos es tratar de cortar los s...
Volviendo a los lazos k�rmicos, Ruben Cede�o dice: "En el caso que quieras separarte de tu pareja en el plano f�sico, hazl...
superar el da�o que se le hizo, �ste tambi�n grabar� en su mente reactiva la vibraci�n energ�tica que esto representa, per...
vemos desde punto de vista de un esp�ritu del error no encarnado, su mente reactiva lo va a poner a la defensiva y si va a...
llegue el Big Crunch. Ahora paso a otro tema: Por experiencia propia, me he dado cuenta que mientras m�s me he demorado en...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La verdad sobre las almas gemelas

47 views

Published on

judaismo

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La verdad sobre las almas gemelas

  1. 1. LA VERDAD SOBRE LAS ALMAS GEMELAS INFORMACI�N CONCRETA SOBRE UN CONCEPTO EQUIVOCADO Por Jorge Ra�l Olgu�n PARTE I ERRORES DE LA TEOR�A (Fragmento de El Cielo responde) Siempre nos han ense�ado que las almasgemelaseran las dos mitades de un alma que se buscaban para volver a unirse. Lamentablemente, eso es crear en el ser humano una dependencia afectiva. Todo lo contrario de lo que ense�an en las clases de autoayuda. Tambi�n nos explicaban que lasalmas gemelaseran dos almas tan iguales que, cuando encarnaban en el plano f�sico, siempre eran de distinto sexo para poder ejercer una atracci�n rec�proca. De esa manera nos ense�aban a necesitar, a ser dependientesde un amor personal. No entend�an que, al no necesitar, pod�amos utilizar toda nuestra energ�a de amor para dar al otro. Al mostrarnos la teor�a de esa manera nos indicaban todo lo contrario del genuino camino espiritual, que explica que el verdadero amor no necesita, porque es Amor de Servicio. Ese es el Amor impersonal. Porque el amor personal que damos y recibimos a diario se alimenta de emocionesnegativas dif�ciles de controlar, de dudas, de celos, de diversos roles de control entre uno y otro protagonista de ese sentimiento. Por el contrario, el Amor Impersonal no intenta manipular ni busca dominar a la persona a la que va dirigido ese afecto, sino que trata de serle �til... pues no importa uno, sino el otro. Pero para brindar ese amor tan excelso, tan elevado, no es necesario buscar la excusa de que somos la mitad de un todo y la otra mitad es aquel ser a quien tenemos que amar. Gracias a Dios, la respuesta es m�s sencilla y menos ego�sta. Porque, en realidad, las almas gemelasno son dos partes de un mismo esp�ritu. Tampoco son necesariamente esp�ritus de distinto sexo, pues los esp�ritus no tienen sexo. La teor�a espiritual explica que las almasvibran en forma sutil o en forma densa, de acuerdo a su altruismo o ego�smo. Cada vibraci�n es distinta a la otra, pero hay esp�ritus que tienen vibraciones afines. Destaco que hay almasque vibran en la misma sinton�a. Son esp�ritus cuya vibraci�n est� en resonancia.
  2. 2. Si dichos esp�ritus fueran sonido, se podr�a decir que son ondas ac�sticas de la misma frecuencia y amplitud. Esas son las almas gemelas. La definici�n correcta es que las almasgemelas son esp�ritus que vibran en un acorde determinado, producido en repercusi�n con otro esp�ritu. Es muy importante aclarar otro equ�voco. Hay otra creencia err�nea que sostiene que las almasgemelasson siempre dos. Esto no tiene que ser necesariamente as�, ya que puede haber muchos esp�ritus que vibren en una misma frecuencia. Creer que solamente dos son las almasque pueden estar en resonancia entre s�, es limitar la afinidad de los esp�ritus. De todos modos, es importante destacar que en los Esp�ritus de Luz la afinidad es matizada por un amor impersonal y no por un sentido de posesi�n. Pero las almasgemelasno necesariamente est�n en un plano de Luz. Hay esp�ritus regidos por la crueldad que se encuentran en los planos m�s densos... y tambi�n son afines entre ellos. No se conocen entre s�, pero se comportan de la misma manera. Poseen la misma mezquindad, tienen similar ego�smo y, en algunos casos, hasta su car�cter es parecido. Pero, a diferencia de los esp�ritus de Luz, estas almas a�n siendo compatibles, pueden llevarse mal entre ellas. Eso demuestra que no siempre las almasgemelas se aman entre s�... �aquellos esp�ritus invadidos por el ego s�lo se aman a s� mismos! Eso lo vivimos comprobando diariamente. Con respecto a las afinidades, las almas gemelas solo tienen afinidad verdadera en los planos de Luz, porque en los planos inferiores, su resonancia no es garant�a de compatibilidad. Lo satisfactorio es que todos tenemos m�s de un alma gemela a la nuestra. Si vibramos en Amor, podremos percibir esas almasy, a la vez, seremos percibidos. PARTE II MULTIPLICIDAD DE LOS ESP�RITUS AFINES Los conceptos que transmiten los Maestros es desmitificar todos los mitos creados por el hombre en su ignorancia. Con respecto a las almas gemelashay una tremenda tergiversaci�n de la verdad real. Popularmente se cree que cada ser humano es una mitad en busca de la otra mitad, masculina y femenina, y que despu�s de muchas vicisitudes, ambas partes se encontrar�n y vivir�n por siempre felices. Lamentablemente, eso no es m�s que un cuento de hadas. Se debe tener en cuenta que en los planos espirituales, nuestro verdadero hogar, no existe el sexo. El sexo, entendiendo por esto la relaci�n �ntima entre un hombre y una mujer, solamente pertenece al plano f�sico y en el plano f�sico queda.
  3. 3. Plat�n, ese fil�sofo tan importante y que tantas ense�anzas dejara, cometi� un solo error... que marc� a las generacionesfuturas con un concepto equivocado. En su obra "El Banquete", Arist�fanes habla de tres sexos: masculino, femenino y andr�gino. Este �ltimo sexo estaba compuesto por seres dobles, antecesores de los hombres actuales que, como eran fuertes e inteligentes, lograban que los dioses se sintieran amenazados. Entonces Zeus mont� en c�lera y decidi� dividirlos. A partir de ese momento, las mitades separadas andan en b�squeda de su mitad complementaria. De esa met�fora de Arist�fanes contada por Plat�n, que permaneci� en la memoria hist�rica de la raza humana, sacamos la err�nea conclusi�n que somos seres incompletos y el deseo amoroso consistir�a en la b�squeda de la otra mitad. Con esa teor�a se acrecent� a�n m�s el Ego protagonista, ese Yo que vive necesitando, ese Yo que no est� completo si no interact�a con el Yo de la otra persona. Creernos la mitad de otra alma esun rol como el de sentirnos v�ctimas de alguna circunstancia. Deben saber que en los planos espirituales no hay roles, pues no hay una personalidad definida. Cada esp�ritu es igual al otro... solo los diferencia su mayor o menor af�n de Servicio. Hombre, mujer, abuelos, padres, t�os, hermanos, amigos, son solamente roles tan ef�meros como los papelesde los actores en el cine o en las obras de teatro, que terminan definitivamente cuando baja el tel�n. �Cu�l ser�a el sentido de buscar y encontrar un alma gemela, en el caso de que la hubiera, supuestamente del sexo contrario al que es uno, si en definitiva, todo durar�a un pesta�eo? La verdad es que las almasgemelasson esp�ritus que vibran en la misma resonancia, no teniendo nada que ver con hombre-mujer. Y no necesariamente son dos: Pueden ser tres, diez o mil. Por ejemplo: Jes�s, Juan Zebedeo y Krishnamurti son esp�ritus afines (almas gemelas) y obviamente son m�s de dos. Adem�s, los tres aparecieron en el plano f�sico como hombres. Contribuy� mucho al error el libro de Linda Goodman, titulado: "Los signos del zod�aco y el amor", donde dice, por ejemplo, que Mar�a Magdalena era el alma gemela de Jes�s, lo cual no es m�s que una fantas�a, porque tergiversa la verdad, relacionando a las almas gemelascon la pareja humana y adem�sreduci�ndola solamente a dos. Arist�fanes fue mal interpretado, pues �l habla del mito del hombre esf�rico, dividido en dos mitades y que aspira a recibir su integridad. Significa que sus "yoes" est�n dispersos y busca integrarlos, para que el ego no cumpla su tirano rol, que supedita al ser humano a sus circunstancias. Arist�fanes da a entender que si los hombres viven sin piedad, corren el riesgo de "ser cortados en dos" por el apego. El Amor es la uni�n de los semejantes, es la conexi�n de seres que vibran en la misma sinton�a. Por ello, el amor personal de hombre a mujer es inferior desde ese punto de vista al Amor impersonal de un ser humano hacia otro ser humano. Y un esp�ritu que no ama de esa manera no tiene piedad... esun esp�ritu partido en dos. �Se dan cuenta que no tiene nada que ver con una mitad masculina y otra femenina? Complemento la explicaci�n de lasalmas gemelas. En m�sica, vibrar en resonancia, significa estar acorde en la escala tonal. O sea, si pulsan la cuerda de una guitarra y hay otra guitarra que est� afinada en la misma sinton�a, su cuerda tambi�n vibrar� al estar en resonancia con la del primer instrumento.
  4. 4. Los esp�ritus son similares a trazos de luz, que vibran de forma sutil o densa, de acuerdo a su comportamiento. Cuando un esp�ritu vibra en forma similar a otro, se puede decir que est�n en resonancia. Su sinton�a es similar. Esa es la verdadera explicaci�n de las almas gemelas. Pero ser�a demasiado pobre el mundo espiritual si solo otro ser tuviera nuestra misma vibraci�n. Se sabe que es ilimitado el n�mero de esp�ritus que tienen la misma sinton�a. De esa manera, al estar encarnados, la posibilidad de conocer un alma af�n es much�simo mayor. El dilema es que mientras exista el ego no hay garant�a de nada, pues �ste nos hace actuar como protagonistas en una Obra, volvi�ndonos susceptibles, incapaces de escuchar al otro y envolvi�ndonos en nuestros propios dramas. De esa manera, nuestra vibraci�n cambia y ya no somos compatibles con quien, hasta ese momento, era un alma af�n. PARTE III LOS LAZOS K�RMICOS Melbis dice que a lo largo de nuestra vida so�amos con encontrar la pareja perfecta, nuestra alma gemela, aquella que, como oasis en medio del desierto, nos da de beber esperanza, fuerza y amor incondicional. Aun los que disfrutan teniendo m�ltiples relaciones a�oran la tan mencionada "media naranja". Est�n seguros que si encontraran a esa persona especial serian capaces de comprometerse hasta el fin de los tiempos. Esa manera de pensar est� condicionada por las ense�anzas err�neas que se han dado a lo largo de la historia, desde la �poca en que Plat�n escribi� "El Banquete". Como se dijo en la segunda parte de esta nota, all� Arist�fanes habla de tres sexos: masculino, femenino y andr�gino. Este �ltimo sexo estaba compuesto por seres dobles, antecesores de los hombres actuales que, como eran fuertes e inteligentes, lograban que los dioses se sintieran amenazados. Entonces Zeus mont� en c�lera y decidi� dividirlos. A partir de ese momento, las mitades separadas andan en b�squeda de su mitad complementaria.
  5. 5. Por eso Melbis afirma que las almas gemelasson un �nico esp�ritu, basada en el concepto equivocado que en el principio de los tiempos los esp�ritus eran andr�ginos, ten�an al mismo tiempo la esencia femenina y la masculina, pero su evoluci�n era muy lenta, ya que al sentirse completos no sent�an la sed de b�squeda, y sin b�squeda no hay encuentro. Sabemos que esto no es as�. S� estoy de acuerdo que cada quien tiene su misi�n y , la mayor�a de las veces la cumple en su vida cotidiana con las personas que tiene cerca. Comparto con Melbis lo que dice respecto a los v�nculos k�rmicos: "No importa quien tenga raz�n, lo importante es que los sentimientos negativos sean transmutados y purificados. Debemos aceptar, con humildad, que una relaci�n que ha comportado sufrimiento, tambi�n ha significado un aprendizaje y nos ha ayudado a evolucionar y que toda persona que irrumpe en nuestra vida acaba siendo un instrumento para crece r". Pero Melbis afirma err�neamente: "Hay una mejor manera de aprender nuestras lecciones y evolucionar: concientizarnos del problema que trae aparejada la deuda k�rmica. Si t� sabes que tipo de deuda te une a esa persona ser� m�s f�cil hacer los cambios necesarios para cambiar la energ�a negativa a una vibraci�n positiva, m�s ligera y por lo tanto m�s elevada". El error del concepto es creer que las deudas k�rmicas son con la otra persona cuando, en realidad, laslecciones k�rmicas son con nosotros mismos. O sea, si en una vida anterior comet� una acci�n negativa y perjudiqu� a otra persona, en esta vida voy a arrastrar un karma... �pero ser� una lecci�n de vida a aprender de mi parte, pues los karmas son individuales! Aprender� esa lecci�n k�rmica con una actitud positiva, y no necesariamente con esa persona, en el caso que haya encarnado nuevamente y est� cerca m�o. As� como las religiones tradicionales nos han creado complejos de culpa, separando cuerpo y esp�ritu, e inculc�ndonos que el primero era fuente de impureza y era un lastre para el segundo, de la misma manera nos han hecho creer que los hijos pagaban la culpa de los padres. Eso es otra forma de fomentar los lazos k�rmicos que, en realidad, no existen. Ning�n esp�ritu encarnado se hace cargo de la lecci�n k�rmica de otro, aunque en la vida sea un familiar directo. Cada uno es responsable de sus propios actos. Los lazos k�rmicos son una invenci�n para hacer crecer el Ego y sumir en una dependencia nefasta a la persona. Profundizando m�s en el tema, el esp�ritu tampoco se hace cargo de la culpa de haber hecho mal a otro esp�ritu encarnado en una vida anterior... �porque ya gener� su lecci�n k�rmica que revertir� o no! �No le debe nada al otro... se debe a s� mismo! Por lo tanto no hay deudas k�rmicas... ni lazos k�rmicos. No hay lazos que cortar, porque no hay lazos que atan. Lo �nico que ata, que crea dependencia a trav�s de las distintas vidas y en la vida actual es el Ego. Recuerden que cuando el esp�ritu encarna, lo que hace es interpretar un personaje... que desaparece al desencarnar. �Nos atamos a un personaje? Agrego un apunte que escrib� en la nota "La Mediumnidad", que refuerza lo que digo: "Cada ser humano cumple en el plano f�sico un determinado rol (hombre, mujer, padre, madre, hijo, dentista, pintor, agr�nomo, maestra, etc.) y la muerte no es m�s que la ca�da del tel�n que pone fin al personaje pero no al actor que le di� vida. El error del Espiritismo ha sido poner �nfasis en la supervivencia del rol, �que es precisamente el que desaparece definitivamente! Nadie puede comunicarse con un ser querido (un padre, por ejemplo), de la misma forma que nadie puede comunicarse con el personaje de un film (�qui�n ser�a tan iluso como para querer entrevistarse con James Bond, el personaje de ficci�n creado por Ian Fleming e interpretado por primera vez en el cine por Sean Connery?). La �nica muerte que existe, por lo tanto, es la del rol. Muere el personaje, pero no el actor- esp�ritu que le di� vida. Quiero aclarar muchas dudas que siembran algunas escuelas espirituales al decir que muchas parejasse relacionaron karm�ticamente en vidas anteriores y, en la
  6. 6. encarnaci�n actual, pueden tener algunos conflictos. La soluci�n que dan esos centros esot�ricos es tratar de cortar los supuestos lazos k�rmicos que atan a las parejas hasta que ambos (o uno de ellos) paguen dicha deuda k�rmica. �Donde est� la falla en dicha teor�a? En que esas escuelas se olvidan (o desconocen) que solo encarnan los "personajes" y, al desencarnar los mismos, sus roles dejan de ser para dar paso al "actor" que los interpret�. Y si los que se involucraron fueron meros personajes, el esp�ritu (actor) no se genera ninguna deuda k�rmica y no hay lazos realesque cortar, pues el amor personal en esa vida termina al completarse el ciclo de esa encarnaci�n". En otra parte, Melbis agrega: "La fusi�n con el alma gemela solo se podr� dar si estamos equilibrados y en sinton�a uno con el otro. A esta fusi�n se le llama "el vinculo c�smico". Al estar en el mismo nivel de evoluci�n comparten objetivos y al estar juntos, el gran amor que despiden se abre a toda la humanidad. Cuando amamos deseamos integrarnos en el otro, pero tambi�n expandirnos a trav�s de �l y el hecho de encontrar las mismas vibraciones en el otro nos facilita la expansi�n". La idea es incompleta, pues la verdadera fusi�n o v�nculo c�smico solo la logra el esp�ritu al Elevarse y fundirse con el Absoluto. Otra idea equivocada es pensar que "cuando no hay armon�a entre las almas gemelas(ya que evolucionan separadas y a veces lo hacen a diferente ritmo) deben seguir caminos separados, distintos. Cuando una de las almas cobra conciencia, debe esperar a la otra para ayudarla en su evoluci�n". Esto no es as�, pues la ayuda est� impl�cita en el Servicio que todo esp�ritu en Evoluci�n brinda a su pr�jimo, pues la otra idea ser�a pensar que solo se ayuda a ese alma af�n y eso suena a discriminaci�n. El concepto err�neo tambi�n afirma que "el alma gemela no reconoce a su compa�era porque esta involucrada en otras relacionesque le son necesarias para su evoluci�n". Debemos saber que "un esp�ritu abierto" puede estar involucrado en cualquier ejercicio de Crecimiento e igualmente estar pendiente de los otros esp�ritus menos avanzados. Si no les tiende la mano no es por estar ocupados, sino por el descuido inconsciente que le produce su propio ego. Comparto el punto siguiente donde Melbis dice: "Creo que es muy importante que dejemos bien claro el papel del sexo en las relaciones�ntimas. El sexo es un intercambio de energ�a muy poderoso entre dos cuerpos. Muchos yoguis han aprendido a sublimar su propia energ�a para una elevaci�n espiritual. El kama-sutra trata precisamente el manejo de esa energ�a entre dos personas y no tan solo de las distintas posiciones para la uni�n como se ha venido manejando en Occidente. En una relaci�n sexual la energ�a de uno impregna al otro". Agrego que tambi�n el var�n puede absorber a la mujer energ�ticamente si su b�squeda es solo f�sica y no espiritual, pues tiene que ser una fusi�n de cuerpo y esp�ritu para que la energ�a t�ntrica circule en forma flu�da. Por �ltimo, Melbis habla del perd�n mutuo y mi punto de vista es que para perdonar debimos culpar primero desde el Ego. Si no prejuzgo, no tengo nada que perdonar. Ampliando el tema, el perd�n es un acto de soberbia, proveniente del Ego, por el cual el individuo que considera haber sido ofendido, en un gesto ostentosamente magn�nimo, absuelve al supuesto ofensor. El perd�n implica ofensa, es decir que para que alguien pueda perdonar, primero tiene que haber sido ofendido, pero como nadie tiene el poder para ofender a nadie a menos que uno le haya dado ese poder, resulta que, parad�jicamente, el perd�n nunca deber�a recaer sobre la persona que supuestamente nos ofende sino, en todo caso, sobre uno mismo, por haberle dado tan neciamente cabida a la ofensa. Cada uno crea sus propios estados de �nimo, o, expresado de otra manera, "los hombres no se perturban por causa de las cosas, sino por la interpretaci�n que de ellas hacen" (Ep�cteto). El ofensor, por lo tanto, siempre es uno mismo: te ofenden porque te ofendes. De ah� que cuando alguien perdona una ofensa, lo �nico que est� haciendo, en realidad, esdesligarse de la responsabilidad que le cabe por ser su propio ofensor para trasladarla a otro.
  7. 7. Volviendo a los lazos k�rmicos, Ruben Cede�o dice: "En el caso que quieras separarte de tu pareja en el plano f�sico, hazlo sin odio y con amor hacia esa alma con la que has convivido, para que no crees lazos k�rmicos que despu�s te obliguen a volver a unirte a esa persona para disolverlos". Mi respuesta ya est� impl�cita en renglones anteriores: El karma no te obliga a retribuir nada a ese alma... �ni siquiera te obliga a retribuirte a t� mismo! Si eliges no revertir tu lecci�n k�rmica, ser� tu problema... ser�s t� el que no evoluciones. El Absoluto nos di� los dos tesoros m�s preciados que tenemos: Su Amor y el libre albedr�o... y ni siquiera podemos cortar ese libre albedr�o en beneficio de la persona, pues nos generar�amosun karma nosotros. Por eso, tanto el Bien como el Amor se proponen... nunca se imponen. Hay autores que proponen terapias para cortar los lazos k�rmicos que atan emotivamente... ignoran (o le hacen ignorar a sus lectores) que el �nico lazo que ata es el Ego. PARTE IV M�S SOBRE LOS LAZOS K�RMICOS Apreciado Prof. Olgu�n: Les escribe Lorena A, desde Chile. En esta nota quisiera tocar el tema de las supuestas deudas y lazos k�rmicos. En un art�culo publicado en Esoterismo.net de Espa�a, se dijo: "Voy a ser concreto en este tema... no existen los lazos k�rmicos y, por lo tanto, tampoco existen las deudas k�rmicas. Nadie, no importa lo que le haya hecho a otro, se genera una deuda k�rmica con esa persona. Cuando alguien le hace un da�o a otro se genera obviamente un karma, pero como el karma no es una deuda con nadie, ni siquiera con uno mismo, sino una lecci�n a aprender, la consecuencia es que no le debe nada a qui�n da�� y ni siquiera tampoco est� en deuda consigo mismo". Hasta este punto lo tengo claro y lo comprendo, pero entonces me nace una duda: �Cu�l es la raz�n que en varias vidas nos encontremos con algunos esp�ritus conocidos, representando diversos roles? Porque si uno analizara la raz�n que nos une a cierta persona, creo humildemente que la forma adecuada es pensar "�Qu� hay en m� que tengo que aprender que atrae a esa persona?", y de esa manera podemos empezar a descubrir las manifestaciones de nuestra mente reactiva que est�n atrayendo a los dem�s. �No ser� tambi�n que alguien, en un determinado momento de una encarnaci�n anterior, al producir un da�o a otro, se le genera un karma determinado (lecci�n a aprender) en funci�n a esas energ�as producidas por �l, ya que �stas no "vibran" en la frecuencia del Amor, y por lo tanto, al momento de desencarnar de su rol de vida, el esp�ritu mantiene en su mente reactiva esa vibraci�n energ�tica determinada (bajo el supuesto de que no lo enfrent� y no lo super� en esa vida)? Por otro lado, si la persona ofendida a la cual se le produjo el maltrato anterior, no logra
  8. 8. superar el da�o que se le hizo, �ste tambi�n grabar� en su mente reactiva la vibraci�n energ�tica que esto representa, pero desde un punto de vista de respuesta a la ofensa en s� (puede ser odio, rencor, miedo, inseguridad, etc...). Luego, ambos esp�ritus, ya desencarnados, cada uno en forma independiente, deciden volver a encarnar para aprender lecciones no enfrentadas que quedaron pendientes, por lo cual barajan todas las posibilidades de nacer en determinada familia, pero... �no cabe la posibilidad que se elijan mutuamente? �Es posible que decidan ambos encarnar (poni�ndose de acuerdo) junto a ese esp�ritu que, en su �ltima encarnaci�n represent� al ofendido u ofensor, respectivamente, porque es ese esp�ritu qui�n presenta un nivel vibracional m�s compatible al suyo de todos los esp�ritus que vibran en esa frecuencia similar? Digo similar en funci�n de su mente reactiva a controlar y disminuir, y es por consiguiente, el que mejor podr� ayudarle como instrumento de Vida, a trav�s de un rol determinado... su lecci�n a aprender. De ah� que el karma solamente representa las lecciones personales a aprender y no lazos k�rmicos con nadie, porque no existen deudas, sino m�s bien energ�as propias a elevar hasta que sean compatibles con la vibraci�n el Amor. �Ser� por esta raz�n que nos encontramos en algunas encarnaciones sucesivas con esp�ritus conocidos, representando diversos roles? Al plantear esto me surge otra duda: �Ser� posible que los esp�ritus fueron creados con mente reactiva, no s�lo para que �sta se manifieste a trav�s de la encarnaci�n f�sica y de esta manera logremos evolucionar en este plano, sino tambi�n para que, al momento de desencarnar, esa mente reactiva resultante que queda en el esp�ritu, a trav�s de la vibraci�n energ�tica que irradia la misma, en funci�n de la compatibilidad vibracional, se vea atra�do y atraiga la vibraci�n de otros esp�ritus compatibles (tambi�n en funci�n de las vibraciones de sus mentes reactivas) para formar roles relacionados en la pr�xima encarnaci�n, en pos de la Evoluci�n? Luego se agrega: "Estar en deuda significa estar obligado a pagar y las lecciones k�rmicas son optativas: si uno los aprende, evoluciona; si no las aprende, no evoluciona. Pero nadie obliga a nadie a evolucionar. Entonces, si no se obliga a evolucionar, est� en la Voluntad de cada uno querer hacerlo "hoy"... y mi pregunta es: Debido a que la meta es el Big Crunch y la Integraci�n con el Absoluto (para comenzar luego con otro sucesivo Big Bang)... �No vendr�a a ser la evoluci�n un hecho inevitable para cada esp�ritu, aunque se demore a�os, vidas, eones? Ojal� me puedan aclarar mis inquietudes. Un abrazo: Lorena A. Querida Lorena: 1) Es cierto que hay esp�ritus que tiene entre s� niveles vibracionales compatibles, pero solo en su parte �urica... o sea, no necesariamente son almasgemelas, porque esta afinidad se da solo en el plano f�sico. Mas no es cierto que esos esp�ritus (una vez que desencarnaron) se puedan "elegir" entre ellos para encarnar nuevamente pr�ximos en tiempo y en espacio, porque la afinidad vibracional est� en el 10% y no en el 90%... �e incluso no siempre llega al plano f�sico el mismo 10% del esp�ritu en cada encarnaci�n! Por eso es un azar el que "esos roles" vuelvan a estar juntos otra vez en el plano f�sico... y si terrenalmente otra persona nos atrae fuertemente, no siempre es alguien con quien ya encarnamos en una vida anterior, sino que puede ser alguien con compatibilidad �urica, que la gente llama com�nmente cuesti�n de piel. 2) La mente reactiva no atrae esp�ritus compatibles... porque para el ego (yo y solo yo) no hay esp�ritus compatibles, salvo que les pueda sacar alguna ventaja o alg�n r�dito... �y menos pensar que las mentes reactivas se van a unir para evolucionar! Las mentes reactivas, con su fruto que es el ego en su rol de protagonismo, solo buscan la supervivencia en el plano f�sico y lo que menos les interesa es el plano espiritual. Y si lo
  9. 9. vemos desde punto de vista de un esp�ritu del error no encarnado, su mente reactiva lo va a poner a la defensiva y si va a buscar aliados, lo va a hacer en funci�n de su propio beneficio, que ser� tratar de dominar a otros... lo opuesto a Evolucionar. 3) Ratifico que las lecciones k�rmicas son optativas y en lo que menos piensan los esp�ritus del error es en el Big Crunch, as� que no tienen ning�n apuro en "aprender la lecci�n". O sea, no est� en la voluntad de ellos, querer hacerlo "hoy". Tu observaci�n es correcta si hablamos de esp�ritus de Luz, pero no creo que dos entidades del error planifiquen encarnar para una Misi�n... �porque los esp�ritus del error son egoc�ntricos y no les interesa compartir nada que no sea para su provecho... y ellos piensan que las misiones son en provecho de otros! Los �nicos que pueden planificar encontrarse en el plano f�sico para crecer y evolucionar son las entidades espirituales de los planos Maestros, pero ni aun as� hay garant�a de �xito, debido a la falta de memoria reencarnativa. De todas maneras, te digo que hay casos especiales... pongo como ejemplo el de un esp�ritu de Luz que encarna para una determinada obra y ese 10%, al no tener memoria reencarnativa, comete una serie de errores en el plano f�sico que afectan a su 90% y, por consiguiente, el esp�ritu desciende de nivel vibratorio. Aunque esa entidad more a partir de all� en un plano del error, no significa que el ego le domine por completo, pues ya ha trabajado en los planos de Luz. Ese esp�ritu entonces seguir� manteniendo su discernimiento elevado y podr� optar por encarnar en el mundo f�sico para misiones de Servicio, aun estando en un plano del error. Un abrazo: Jorge Olgu�n. Prof. Olgu�n: Le escribe Lorena A. porque tengo una duda. Si los esp�ritus de Luz pueden planificar encontrarse para crecer y evolucionar, �puede planificar un esp�ritu de Luz encontrarse (a su voluntad solamente, como muestra de Amor) en una encarnaci�n condeterminados esp�ritus del Error para ayudarles en su evoluci�n? (considerando l�gicamente que dicho �xito no es seguro ya que est� dentro de "varias posibilidades"). Un abrazo, Lorena. La respuesta es s�... un esp�ritu de Luz puede encarar una Misi�n en el plano f�sico donde est�n involucradas entidades del error, pero acordamos que no hay una garant�a total de �xito, sino una alta probabilidad. El logro de la obra que encare depende del rol que asuma como ser humano y de la aceptaci�n que tenga su propuesta en los otros esp�ritus encarnados. Jorge Olgu�n. Otra vez le escribe Lorena A: Le quer�a comentar, querido Prof. Olgu�n, que al leer su respuesta me doy cuenta de los detallesque se escapaban a mi atenci�n. Ahora s� que el esp�ritu es el que decide "optar" cuando evolucionar y finalmente lo habr� logrado cuando
  10. 10. llegue el Big Crunch. Ahora paso a otro tema: Por experiencia propia, me he dado cuenta que mientras m�s me he demorado en mi vida en aprender una lecci�n determinada (mientras m�s veces la he dejado pasar), m�s situaciones posteriores me han sucedido que me han hecho gatillar la lecci�n a aprender, y ha estado en m� optar en aprenderla (comprenderla) a trav�s de estas nuevas situaciones que se me han presentado para que, una vez aprendida, no me vuelva a suceder. De ah� mi inquietud al notar que las manifestaciones del ego atraen �uricamente situaciones (involucrando personajes), porque lo que vibra en una frecuencia, atraer� m�sde lo mismo... y estas situaciones, inducidas por la atracci�n entre las partes, es la que en definitiva nos ayudar� a que en alg�n momento se nos derrumbe el castillo de arena por haberlo construido tan alto, y nos demos cuenta (como me d� cuenta yo), despu�s de tantas ca�das, que hemos actuado mal (para con uno y/o para con el resto), y decidamos optar por aprender. �Qu� me puede comentar al respecto? Besos: Lorena A. Apreciada Lorena: Es cierto lo que has comentado de las atracciones inducidas para que nos sucedan determinadas vivencias de aprendizaje. Es cierto tambi�n que nuestra mente reactiva genera vibraciones determinadas que van a retornar en forma de vibraciones similares, para que podamos aprender de ellas. El secreto es captarlas a tiempo y no dejarlasir... recuerda que el ego, aun teniendo manifestaciones que atraen �uricamente situaciones, tambi�n tiene roles de control que nos deja enceguecidos y muchas veces no estamos capacitados para captar esas se�ales...

×