Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKiyxG0-Wbs&t=110s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcrOiT_bmzc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xB3qmoPWIgo&list=TLPQMjAwNTIwMjB1fHkIfqbGBg&index=1
TRABAJO DEL COMIC 1. Crear una historia con sus espacios, sus personajes, sus acciones y situaciones 2. La historia debe p...
El comic en_power
El comic en_power
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El comic en_power

40 views

Published on

La historieta

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El comic en_power

  1. 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKiyxG0-Wbs&t=110s
  2. 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcrOiT_bmzc
  3. 3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xB3qmoPWIgo&list=TLPQMjAwNTIwMjB1fHkIfqbGBg&index=1
  4. 4. TRABAJO DEL COMIC 1. Crear una historia con sus espacios, sus personajes, sus acciones y situaciones 2. La historia debe proponer y desarrollar un conflicto. 3. Dibujar una historieta utilizando: vi�etas, los espacios donde se desarrolla la historia, crear y dibujar los personajes, etc. 4. La historieta debe de tener los elementos b�sicos del comic: globos de di�logo, sonidos onomatop�yicos, color. 5. La historia debe contar con los elementos esenciales del cuento o la novela: Introducci�n, nudo o conflicto, y desenlace o conclusi�n.

×