Exam style questions Promoting media (case study Lego Movie and video game)

  1. 1. Promoting media exam style questions The Lego Movie and video game • Identify the organisation that 'age rates' video games in the UK. • Identify which Hollywood studio distributed The Lego Movie. • Identify the two word phrase that describes when a single company controls both the production and supply of a media product.
  2. 2. Promoting media exam style questions The Lego Movie and video game • Explain two ways of marketing a film. • Explain two reasons why a film company would release a video game linked to a film. • Explain two advantages of being a media conglomerate. • The Lego Movie is a big budget ‘tent-pole’ movie. Explain at least two benefits of this for Warner Brothers.
  3. 3. Promoting media exam style questions The Lego Movie and video game • Explain at least two uses and gratifications of video games using Blumler and Katz's theory. Refer to The Lego Movie Video Game to support your answer. • Explain at least two ways that audiences are active rather than passive when playing video games. Refer to The Lego Movie video game to support your answer.
  4. 4. Promoting media exam style questions The Lego Movie and video game Analyse the representations (gender, age, race or ethnicity, disability, etc) found in the UK television ad break for The Lego Movie. • Watch this video first: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgELYVqx75Q • Ad break: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSbYBzUEQlc
  5. 5. Promoting media exam style questions The Lego Movie and video game • Analyse how genre codes have been used in The Lego Movie poster campaign to appeal to a family audience. In your answer you must also refer to relevant media contexts.
  6. 6. Promoting media exam style questions The Lego Movie and video game • Analyse how gender has been represented in The Lego Movie poster campaign. Refer to the official poster. In your answer you must also refer to relevant media contexts.

