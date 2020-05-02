Plataformas educativas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ovando, Sandra Muñoz, Roberto Carlos Lehr, Rafael
  2. 2. Si buscamos en la web que es plataforma educativa, una de los conceptos que aparece es: “Una plataforma educativa virtual es un programa que engloba diferentes tipos de herramientas destinadas a fines docentes. Su principal función es facilitar la creación de entornos virtuales para impartir todo tipo de formaciones a través de internet sin necesidad de tener conocimientos de programación.” En esta presentación veremos tres plataformas que se encuentran en uso y que permiten la enseñanza virtual y la posibilidad de dar los contenidos educativos sin que sea necesario la presencia de los alumnos en un aula.
  3. 3. Propone un modelo que combina un aula virtual con una red social privada. Los profesores podrán crear una sala privada para que los alumnos discutan las ideas planteadas, además de compartir calendarios, contribuir con otros salones de clases e incluso insertar videos, enlaces y documentos.
  4. 4. VENTAJAS  Fomento de la Comunicación.  Facilidades para el acceso a la información.  Fomento del debate y la discusión.  Desarrollo de habilidades y competencias.  El componente lúdico.  Fomento a la Comunidad educativa.
  5. 5. DESVENTAJAS  Mayor esfuerzo y dedicación por parte del profesor.  La imposibilidad de adjuntar archivos directamente de cualquier tipo.  La falta de aplicaciones que permita la comunicación oral sincrónica.  La imposibilidad de enviar mensajes privados entre miembros de la red.  Los alumnos necesitan un nombre de usuario, contraseña y el código de clase que les proporciona el profesor.
  6. 6. Antes llamada Edu 2.0, es una plataforma disponible en diversos idiomas que facilita al usuario crear actividades, administrar clases online, evaluar estudiantes y darle seguimiento al progreso de los alumnos. Cuenta con un plan gratuito que permite alojar hasta a 400 alumnos
  7. 7. Ventajas:  Crea atractivas lecciones sin ningún conocimiento técnico  Sube e integra cualquier tipo de medios de comunicación.  Ordena sus lecciones y secciones usando arrastras y soltar  Organiza clases en un catalogo basado en texto o gráfico.  Muestra una tabla de contenidos en la barra de contenidos para indicar su posición actual
  8. 8. DESVENTAJAS  Sistema de mensajería  La integración de correo electrónico direccional  Traducción de idiomas opcionales en mensajes
  9. 9. Plataforma gratuita que permite establecer un contacto organizado con un grupo de personas que compartan intereses. Básicamente, contiene herramientas que pueden servir para estar en línea con un colectivo y programar actividades, compartir ideas, material educativo o administrar ya sea un curso completamente virtual o que sirva como complemento de un curso presencial.
  10. 10. VENTAJAS  Es atractiva.  Sencilla de utilizar.  Es más segura ya que cuenta con un certificado de seguridad para que tu información esté a salvo.  Integrar muchas posibilidades en torno a un curso de formación y la opción de incluir recursos propios y externos alojados en otras plataformas.  Se puede instalar aplicaciones de terceros.  Al igual que otras muchas herramientas online, es posible instalarse la APP en dispositivos móviles tanto en sistemas operativos IOS ó ANDROID.
  11. 11. DESVENTAJAS  No tenemos control sobre qué es lo que pasa con nuestros datos, lo que para muchos puede resultar un inconveniente, aunque a estas alturas la fiabilidad y seguridad de las aplicaciones en la nube creo que debería ser un debate ya cerrado (aunque hay opiniones para todos los gustos).  Solo administradores o instructores de una institución pueden crear cursos.  Para que un estudiante se registre debe poseer un código de invitación que solo un instructor o administrador puede enviarle vía correo electrónico.

