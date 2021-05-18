Successfully reported this slideshow.
Principios seleccion y utilizacion tic
Education
May. 18, 2021

Principios seleccion y utilizacion tic

Principios de Selección y Utilización TIC

Principios seleccion y utilizacion tic

  1. 1. Guion de contenidos Principios para la selección y utilización de medios-TIC A) Principios para la selección de medios-TIC: Principio 1:  Las TIC son seleccionadas para alcanzar y transmitir los objetivos y contenidos. Principio 2:  Predisposición del alumnado y profesorado hacia las TIC, condicionan los resultados obtenidos. Principio 3:  Importante recordar características de los receptores. Principio 4:  Contexto instruccional y físico resultan un elemento condicionador. Principio 5:  Las diferencias cognitivas entre los estudiantes condicionan los resultados finales y la inserción del medir. Principio 6:  Intervención del alumno sobre el medio TIC para transformarse en un procesador activo de la información Principio 7:  Las características técnicas y sémicas del medio, además de sus parámetros de calidad. Principio 8:  Participación del profesoradoy el alumnado en la construcción de mensajes en las TIC. Principio 9:  Los contenidos no solo transmiten información sino también diferentes valores. Principio 10:  Facilidad de manejo y versatilidad de usos y ampliaciones didácticas. Principio 11:  La complementariedad, seleccionar medios TIC que puedan relacionarse e interaccionar con otras.
  2. 2. B) Principios para la utilización de medios-TIC: Principio 1:  Cualquier tipo de medio es simplemente un recurso didáctico, en el proceso comunicativo. Principio 2:  El aprendizaje no se encuentra en función del medio, sino fundamentalmente sobre sobre la base de las estrategias y técnicas didácticas. Principio 3:  El profesor es el elemento más significativo con sus creencias y actitudes hacia los medios, desarrollará el contexto educativo. Principio 4:  Debemos plantearnos para quien, como lo vamos a utilizar y que pretendemos con él. Principio 5:  Todo medio no funciona en el vacío sino en un contexto complejo. Principio 6:  Los medios son transformadores vicariales de la realidad. Principio 7:  Los medios propician el desarrollo de habilidades cognitivas específicas. Principio 8:  El alumno no es un procesador pasivo de la información, es un receptor activo y consciente de la información. Principio 9:  No debemos pensar en el medio como algo global, sino como la conjunción de una serie de componentes internos y externos. Principio 10:  Los medios por si solos no provocan cambios significativos. Principio 11:  No existe el supermedio, no hay medios mejores que otros, su utilidad depende de una serie de variables y de los objetivos que persigan.

