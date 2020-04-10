Coronilla de la Divina Misericordia para rezar en familia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Preparado por Rafael Figueredo A.M.D.G. VIERNES SANTO Coronilla de la Divina Misericordia Abril 2020, Pandemia Mundial Cor...
La Coronilla de la Divina Misericordia Jesús dictó a Santa Faustina la Coronilla a la Divina Misericordia. La Santa la rec...
La Coronilla de la Divina Misericordia • La señal de la Cruz. • Padre Nuestro. • Ave María. • Credo de los Apóstoles Abril...
Padre Eterno, Te ofrezco el Cuerpo y la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de Tu Amadísimo Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo, com...
Padre Eterno, Te ofrezco el Cuerpo y la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de Tu Amadísimo Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo, com...
Padre Eterno, Te ofrezco el Cuerpo y la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de Tu Amadísimo Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo, com...
Padre Eterno, Te ofrezco el Cuerpo y la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de Tu Amadísimo Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo, com...
Padre Eterno, Te ofrezco el Cuerpo y la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de Tu Amadísimo Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo, com...
Santo Dios, Santo Fuerte, Santo Inmortal (3 veces) Ten piedad de nosotros y del mundo entero. “Ayúdame, oh Señor, a que mi...
ORACION FINAL “Oh Dios Eterno, en quien la misericordia es infinita y el tesoro de compasión inagotable, vuelve a nosotros...
  1. 1. Preparado por Rafael Figueredo A.M.D.G. VIERNES SANTO Coronilla de la Divina Misericordia Abril 2020, Pandemia Mundial Corona Virus
  2. 2. La Coronilla de la Divina Misericordia Jesús dictó a Santa Faustina la Coronilla a la Divina Misericordia. La Santa la recitaba casi constantemente, y de manera especial por los agonizantes. Nuestro Señor le insistió en que alentara a los demás a hacer lo mismo, prometiendo gracias extraordinarias para quienes recitaran esta oración especial. Esta Coronilla, puede rezarse a cualquier hora, pero nuestro Señor pidió específicamente que se recitara a las 3 pm para recordar Su pasión y muerte. Abril 2020, Pandemia Mundial Corona Virus
  3. 3. La Coronilla de la Divina Misericordia • La señal de la Cruz. • Padre Nuestro. • Ave María. • Credo de los Apóstoles Abril 2020, Pandemia Mundial Corona Virus
  4. 4. Padre Eterno, Te ofrezco el Cuerpo y la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de Tu Amadísimo Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo, como propiciación de nuestros pecados y los del mundo entero. Por Su dolorosa Pasión… (10 veces) Ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo entero. “Ayúdame, oh Señor, a que mis ojos sean misericordiosos, para que yo jamás recele o juzgue según las apariencias, sino que busque lo bello en el alma de mi prójimo y acuda a ayudarla”. - La Divina Misericordia en mi Alma: Diario de Santa Faustina Kowalska Abril 2020, Pandemia Mundial Corona Virus
  5. 5. Padre Eterno, Te ofrezco el Cuerpo y la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de Tu Amadísimo Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo, como propiciación de nuestros pecados y los del mundo entero. Por Su dolorosa Pasión… (10 veces) Ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo entero. “Ayúdame, oh Señor, a que mis oídos sean misericordiosos para que tome en cuenta las necesidades de mi prójimo y no sea indiferente a sus penas y gemidos.”. - La Divina Misericordia en mi Alma: Diario de Santa Faustina Kowalska Abril 2020, Pandemia Mundial Corona Virus
  6. 6. Padre Eterno, Te ofrezco el Cuerpo y la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de Tu Amadísimo Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo, como propiciación de nuestros pecados y los del mundo entero. Por Su dolorosa Pasión… (10 veces) Ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo entero. “Ayúdame, oh Señor, a que mi lengua sea misericordiosa para que jamás critique a mi prójimo sino que tenga una palabra de consuelo y perdón para todos”. - La Divina Misericordia en mi Alma: Diario de Santa Faustina Kowalska Abril 2020, Pandemia Mundial Corona Virus
  7. 7. Padre Eterno, Te ofrezco el Cuerpo y la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de Tu Amadísimo Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo, como propiciación de nuestros pecados y los del mundo entero. Por Su dolorosa Pasión… (10 veces) Ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo entero. “Ayúdame, oh Señor, a que mis manos sean misericordiosas y llenas de buenas obras para que sepa hacer sólo el bien a mi prójimo y cargar sobre mí las tareas más difíciles y más penosas”. - La Divina Misericordia en mi Alma: Diario de Santa Faustina Kowalska Abril 2020, Pandemia Mundial Corona Virus
  8. 8. Padre Eterno, Te ofrezco el Cuerpo y la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de Tu Amadísimo Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo, como propiciación de nuestros pecados y los del mundo entero. Por Su dolorosa Pasión… (10 veces) Ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo entero. “Ayúdame, oh Señor, a que mis pies sean misericordiosos para que siempre me apresure a socorrer a mi prójimo, dominando mi propia fatiga y mi cansancio”. - La Divina Misericordia en mi Alma: Diario de Santa Faustina Kowalska Abril 2020, Pandemia Mundial Corona Virus
  9. 9. Santo Dios, Santo Fuerte, Santo Inmortal (3 veces) Ten piedad de nosotros y del mundo entero. “Ayúdame, oh Señor, a que mi corazón sea misericordioso para que yo sienta todos los sufrimientos de mi prójimo. Que Tu misericordia, oh Señor mío, repose dentro de mí” - La Divina Misericordia en mi Alma: Diario de Santa Faustina Kowalska Abril 2020, Pandemia Mundial Corona Virus
  10. 10. ORACION FINAL “Oh Dios Eterno, en quien la misericordia es infinita y el tesoro de compasión inagotable, vuelve a nosotros Tu mirada bondadosa y aumenta Tu misericordia en nosotros, para que en momentos difíciles no nos desesperemos ni nos desalentamos, sino que, con gran confianza, nos sometamos a Tu santa voluntad, que es el Amor y la Misericordia Mismos” Santa María del Camino. Ruega por nosotros. Abril 2020, Pandemia Mundial Corona Virus

