This is your presentation title 5 passos para criar e publicar um chatbot pessoal. https://goo.gl/V1zDg
This is your presentation title Como criar e publicar um chatbot. https://goo.gl/V1zDg
Eu sou o Rafael Pacheco Desenvolvedor e líder técnico do BLiP, na Take. http://ravpacheco.com Oi!
Ligações e mensagens. Quantas vc fez hoje ?
Messenger vs McDonalds Qual desses apps você tem ?
O que são chatbots? … bots, actions, skills, robôs, business chat, application ...
O que não é chatbot?
Vídeo HER
Não existe mágica! “... o bot não vai fazer tudo ?”
Não é novo.
Se não é novo, por que o “boom”? … tecnologia e momento ?
Mudança de paradigma
“App Overflow” Lembra da pergunta do McDonalds ?
Abertura das principais plataformas de mensagem * whatsapp is comming...
Evolução tecnológica Não é mágica, ok ?
...em resumo ◉Mudança de paradigma; ◉Um app para tudo; ◉Evolução tecnológica; ◉Plataformas de mensagem; Novas possibilidad...
“ Não estou dizendo que os bots irão substituir os apps. O browser não substituiu as aplicações desktop, nem tão pouco os ...
!== ‘texto’
Caio CaladoPaul Pangaro
Criando meu bot Quais os primeiros passos para quem deseja construir um chatbot ?
Tipos de bots Bot é tudo igual ? 1
regras inteligência artificialhíbrido
Regras - Máquina de estados S1 S2 S3 S4 a a b b d a c
IA - Intenções e Entidades “eu quero comprar uma caixa de chocolates.” eu quero comprar uma caixa de chocolates. entidade ...
[fazer um pedido]“eu quero fazer um pedido” [ajuda] “preciso de ajuda” IA - Intenções e Entidades
Canais Conectando seu bot em um canal de mensagem. 2
http:meuendpoint.io 1. Configuração da URL de callback https:graph.facebook.com “Oi tudo bem ?” “Tudo ótimo!!!” “Oi tudo b...
CHATBOT BOM CHATBOT
Plataformas Como acelerar e otimizar o desenvolvimento do meu bot? 3
https://blip.ai
Place your screenshot here Demo de um bot Facebook: https://goo.gl/TpGqA6 ou: Demodevxperience
Alguma dúvida ? Me mande uma mensagem ◉ ravpacheco.com ◉ ravpacheco@gmail.com Obrigado!
Meus bots favoritos:
Como criar e publicar um chatbot
Como criar e publicar um chatbot
Como criar e publicar um chatbot
Como criar e publicar um chatbot
Como criar e publicar um chatbot
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Como criar e publicar um chatbot

16 views

Published on

Nesta apresentação mostro os principais aspectos necessários para a construção e publicação de um chatbot

Published in: Software
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • ChatBoat
    Chatbode
  • O browser não substitui aplicações desktop nem o mobile substitui o browser
  • Alto nível para explicar que é preciso pensar em uma conversa antes mesmo de implementar um bot.
    Diferente de uma aplicação convencional a interface de um bot não é limitada a telas. O usuário pode digitar ou enviar o que quiser. Então é preciso criar um processo para manter o usuário no rumo certo.

  • Porquê assim como qualquer aplicação, é necessário uma série de ferramentas suportando a operação, manutenção, evolução e a escala do seu bot..

    Então é preciso várias pessoas, analisando, medindo, pensando, testando e buscando as melhores formas de atingir o cliente final.

    Então imagina q vc foi solicitado para fazer um bot, vc precisa:

    Alguém pra pensar a conversa
    Alguém que desenvolva desenvolvedor
    De uma infra (banco e servidores)
    De alguém analisando as conversas
    De indicadores
    De gerenciar o acesso das pessoas as informações do seu bot
    De alguém experiente em IA
    Alguém que faça os melhores conteúdos (texto, imagens, vídeos)
    Ferramenta que monitore o funcionamento do seu bot
    Alguém e alguma ferramenta que gerencie as campanhas de divulgação

    • Como criar e publicar um chatbot

    1. 1. This is your presentation title 5 passos para criar e publicar um chatbot pessoal. https://goo.gl/V1zDg
    2. 2. This is your presentation title Como criar e publicar um chatbot. https://goo.gl/V1zDg
    3. 3. Eu sou o Rafael Pacheco Desenvolvedor e líder técnico do BLiP, na Take. http://ravpacheco.com Oi!
    4. 4. Ligações e mensagens. Quantas vc fez hoje ?
    5. 5. Messenger vs McDonalds Qual desses apps você tem ?
    6. 6. O que são chatbots? … bots, actions, skills, robôs, business chat, application ...
    7. 7. O que não é chatbot?
    8. 8. Vídeo HER
    9. 9. Não existe mágica! “... o bot não vai fazer tudo ?”
    10. 10. Não é novo.
    11. 11. Se não é novo, por que o “boom”? … tecnologia e momento ?
    12. 12. Mudança de paradigma
    13. 13. “App Overflow” Lembra da pergunta do McDonalds ?
    14. 14. Abertura das principais plataformas de mensagem * whatsapp is comming...
    15. 15. Evolução tecnológica Não é mágica, ok ?
    16. 16. ...em resumo ◉Mudança de paradigma; ◉Um app para tudo; ◉Evolução tecnológica; ◉Plataformas de mensagem; Novas possibilidades. Muita oportunidade.
    17. 17. “ Não estou dizendo que os bots irão substituir os apps. O browser não substituiu as aplicações desktop, nem tão pouco os apps substituiram o browser. Rafael Pacheco
    18. 18. !== ‘texto’
    19. 19. Caio CaladoPaul Pangaro
    20. 20. Criando meu bot Quais os primeiros passos para quem deseja construir um chatbot ?
    21. 21. Tipos de bots Bot é tudo igual ? 1
    22. 22. regras inteligência artificialhíbrido
    23. 23. Regras - Máquina de estados S1 S2 S3 S4 a a b b d a c
    24. 24. IA - Intenções e Entidades “eu quero comprar uma caixa de chocolates.” eu quero comprar uma caixa de chocolates. entidade = “produto” = caixa de chocolates. intenção = “fazer compras”
    25. 25. [fazer um pedido]“eu quero fazer um pedido” [ajuda] “preciso de ajuda” IA - Intenções e Entidades
    26. 26. Canais Conectando seu bot em um canal de mensagem. 2
    27. 27. http:meuendpoint.io 1. Configuração da URL de callback https:graph.facebook.com “Oi tudo bem ?” “Tudo ótimo!!!” “Oi tudo bem ?” “Tudo ótimo!!!”
    28. 28. CHATBOT BOM CHATBOT
    29. 29. Plataformas Como acelerar e otimizar o desenvolvimento do meu bot? 3
    30. 30. https://blip.ai
    31. 31. Place your screenshot here Demo de um bot Facebook: https://goo.gl/TpGqA6 ou: Demodevxperience
    32. 32. Alguma dúvida ? Me mande uma mensagem ◉ ravpacheco.com ◉ ravpacheco@gmail.com Obrigado!
    33. 33. Meus bots favoritos:

    ×