Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Manual Reunion Teams 1. El coordinadorde la Reuni�n enviaraunlinkparaingresoalosrespectivos correos de los participantes o...
3. Se debe ingresarala hora estipuladaoacordadapara evitarque laherramienta genere el mensaje mencionadoenlaimagen. 4. Deb...
6. Se puede bloquearohabilitarel audioolaimagende la c�mara dando clickenlosiconos deseados.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manual reunion teams

35 views

Published on

Manual

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manual reunion teams

  1. 1. Manual Reunion Teams 1. El coordinadorde la Reuni�n enviaraunlinkparaingresoalosrespectivos correos de los participantes oinvitados. Ejemplo:El linkdel eventoenvivoesUnirse a reuni�n de Microsoft Teams 2. Al dar clicsobre el link losdirigir�ala siguiente pantallaounanuevapesta�a,donde deben se�alarUnirse porinterneto si deseapuede descargarlaaplicaci�nasuPC o dispositivoM�vil.
  2. 2. 3. Se debe ingresarala hora estipuladaoacordadapara evitarque laherramienta genere el mensaje mencionadoenlaimagen. 4. Debe escribirel nombre completoydarclic enel bot�nde unirse ahora.
  3. 3. 6. Se puede bloquearohabilitarel audioolaimagende la c�mara dando clickenlosiconos deseados.

×