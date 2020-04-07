Successfully reported this slideshow.
Desde el momento que nace, el niño pasa por diferentes etapas alimentaria: desde que se alimenta únicamente con la leche h...
o En esta etapa el niño se alimenta únicamente de leche, ya que su sistema digestivo y su metabolismo solamente están prep...
¿ Por que? o Se adapta a las necesidades nutritivas del niño. o Contiene sustancias que facilitan su digestión. o Protege ...
A R T I F I C I A L L A C T A N C I A  es una alternativa a la lactancia materna. Se realiza con las llamadas leche o fo...
¿ ? Los niños que se alimentan con leche artificial iniciaran la alimentación complementaria. La leche que tomen asara a ...
cereales ° Utilizar cereales sin gluten. Podemos obtenerlos del arroz, el maíz… ° Contribuyen a la aportación energética, ...
El niño muestra signos de alegría o rechazo delante de una determinada comida. Aumento de eso es de 1,300kg. A los 8 meses...
• A partir de los 7 meses ya puede iniciarse la aportación de cereales con gluten, con prudencia y observando la reacción ...
 Hay grandes cambios en el desarrollo del niño. Cada vez es mas preciso en la coordinación de movimientos.  Entre los 8-...
Añadimos!!! Carne A los 9 meses ya puede introducirse la carne de cerdo y carne de caballo. El jamón dulce puede darse a p...
Alimentación de 0 a 1 año

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL DE LOS LLANOS CENTRALES “RÓMULO GALLEGOS” UNERG PNF. NUTRICION Y DIETETICA COHORTE IV Bachilleres: Raewin Rivas C.I: 27.631.151 Dorys Marín C.I: 29.940.788 Yanimar Ascanio C.I: 28.012.518San Juan de los Morros, marzo, 2020.
  2. 2. Desde el momento que nace, el niño pasa por diferentes etapas alimentaria: desde que se alimenta únicamente con la leche hasta que puede compartir las comidas con el resto de miembros de la familia. El recién nacido sano con un peso talla y psiquismo adecuado, no posee completamente desarrollado:  Los mecanismos de regulación del apetito.  Los procesos digestivos (enzimáticos y de absorción).  Las reacciones de interconversion metabólica.  Las posibilidades de filtración y concentración renal.  El sistema inmunitario.
  3. 3. o En esta etapa el niño se alimenta únicamente de leche, ya que su sistema digestivo y su metabolismo solamente están preparados recibir este alimento. o Aumenta de eso de 25 a 30 g diarios. 3 tipos de lactancia:
  4. 4. ¿ Por que? o Se adapta a las necesidades nutritivas del niño. o Contiene sustancias que facilitan su digestión. o Protege al niño de infecciones. o Reduce el riesgo de estreñimiento. o Ayuda a desarrollo de la musculatura de la cara. o Favorece el contacto y la relación entre madre y el niño.
  5. 5. A R T I F I C I A L L A C T A N C I A  es una alternativa a la lactancia materna. Se realiza con las llamadas leche o formula de inicio. Es una leche de vaca adatada (en la medida de lo posible) a la leche materna. Se comercializa en forma de polvos o en forma liquida lista ara tomar. Se determina mediante biberón.
  6. 6. ¿ ? Los niños que se alimentan con leche artificial iniciaran la alimentación complementaria. La leche que tomen asara a ser leche de continuación. En caso de leche materna, se puede mantener de esta manera exclusiva hasta los 6 meses. A medida que el niño coma preparados mas pastosos es conveniente darle agua con una cucharita, especialmente en épocas de calor. El aumento de eso de esta etapa se sitúa en una medida de 1.100g. o Cada alimento nuevo se ira introduciendo por separado, en pequeñas cantidades. o Entre dos alimentos nuevos se dejara pasar 1 o 2 semanas. o Preparación trituradas (homogéneas) o diluidas. o El numero de comidas al día suele ser de 5. o La introducción de nuevos alimentos: cereales sin gluten, frutas, verduras,
  7. 7. cereales ° Utilizar cereales sin gluten. Podemos obtenerlos del arroz, el maíz… ° Contribuyen a la aportación energética, son fuentes de proteínas, minerales, vitaminas, acido grasos esenciales e hidrato de carbono de absorción lenta, por tanto permiten mas separación entre tomas. ° Para prepararlo hay que usar la leche habitual y añadir el cereal necesario. frutas ° Hay que utilizar frutas fresca madura y sin piel. Precaución con la higiene ° La preparación será triturada en forma de papilla o bien en forma de zumo. Aconsejable tomarla inmediatamente después de prepararla (oxidación). ° hay que procurar la variedad en las preparaciones. preferentemente: Plátano, manzana, pera y zumo de naranja. Evitar fresa y melocotón. verduras ° Patatas, judías verdes, calabacín, cebolla, zanahoria , calabaza. ° Evitar: Verduras con alto contenido de nitrato ( espinacas, acelgas). Verduras flatulentas (col, brócoli). Verduras aromáticas( ajo, espárragos). ° Tienen que estar cocida, con poca agua o al vapor. ° Aceite de oliva SI!!! ° Sal NO!!!
  8. 8. El niño muestra signos de alegría o rechazo delante de una determinada comida. Aumento de eso es de 1,300kg. A los 8 meses el niño ya admite una textura mas granulada.. A los 7 meses el niño ya se aguanta sentado sin ayuda con lo cual ya puede comer en otra forma. Es interesante dejarle coger la cuchara y que haga el intento de llevársela a la boca. A partir de los 6meses normalmente empieza el proceso de dentición.
  9. 9. • A partir de los 7 meses ya puede iniciarse la aportación de cereales con gluten, con prudencia y observando la reacción del niño. ( a modo de precaución al principio puede sustituirse una sola cucharada de cereales sin gluten por una con gluten. Entre los 6-7 meses: • Se empieza con la carne de pollo y pavo. Siempre sin piel. • Si hay buena tolerancia puede introducirse la carne de ternera. • Partes magras y sin grasa. Entre los 8-9 meses • Lenguado, merluza, gallo.
  10. 10.  Hay grandes cambios en el desarrollo del niño. Cada vez es mas preciso en la coordinación de movimientos.  Entre los 8-10 meses tiene unos 6 dientes y hacia los 12 meses tiene 8. eso hace que el niño ya sea capaz de masticar. Hacia los 10 meses hace los rimeros intentos de comer solo.  Hay que procurar que el niño coma con el reto de la familia.  El ritmo de crecimiento empieza a ralentizarse. En estos tres meses gana aproximadamente 1kg de peso
  11. 11. Añadimos!!! Carne A los 9 meses ya puede introducirse la carne de cerdo y carne de caballo. El jamón dulce puede darse a partir de los 1 meses. NO EMBUTIDOS. Huevos A lo 10 meses. Solo puede darse la yema cocida ( la clara puede ocasionar alergias alimentarias). A partir de este momento el niño esta preparado para comer prácticamente de todo. Representa el inicio del periodo de consolidación de los hábitos alimenticios: 1. Alimentación variada 2. Alimentación saludable 3. Respetar las 5 comidas al día. saber que el aire, el y el agua también son “alimentos” y no conviene descuidarlos.

