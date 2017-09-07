A Seminar on “Reasons for success of Snapdeal” Presented by Radnyee Yadav (172) Under The Guidance Of Prof. V. V. Jadhav
Definition  What is a project ? A project is the set of activities which are interrelated, interdependent, unique and hav...
Name Author Summary Email Marketing: One Reason For Success Of Snapdeal Mahindra Kaur In the present paper, the authors at...
Ecommerce  E-commerce is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an elec...
The Success Factors of E-Commerce  Providing value to customers  Providing service and performance.  Providing reliabil...
The Failure Factors of E-Commerce  Lack of marketing  Poor Checkout Procedures  Poor order fulfillment  Poor Customer ...
Company Profile
Company Profile  Key People : kunal Bahel (Chairman) Rohit Bansal (CEO)  Commencement : February 2010  Service : Ecomme...
Date Investor Amount Jan 2011 Nexus Venture Partners and Indo-US Venture Partners. $12 million July 2011 Bessemer Venture ...
 Mission Aims at making life fun for consumers. We have a simple business philosophy; we just do not offer best prices; w...
Some interesting facts about Snapdeal  Snapdeal is India’s 3rd largest (w.r.t visitors) e-commerce portal after Amazon & ...
Awards and recognition  eRetailer of the Year & Best Advertising campaign of the year - Indian eRetail awards 2012 organi...
Strength  Constant innovations and good branding  Vast network of retailers across nation  Excellent service through co...
Opportunities  The markets devoid of internet  Customers reluctant in shopping online can be persuaded  Partnerships wi...
Reasons for Success  Geographic presence  Pan India coverage  Building trust through technological convergence  Rapid ...
Physical Goods Strong online presence Mobile Commerce Open for Business 24x7
Commission Snapdeal service 30% of deal value product 5%-30% of deal value
SnapDeal Business Model Sequence List sellers Make them active Order by customer Sold directly by seller Commission is to ...
Snapdeal makes revenue from the following lines of business:  Marketplace Sale of Goods and Services  Convenience Fee of...
Snapdeal
Snapdeal
Snapdeal
Snapdeal
Snapdeal
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Snapdeal

47 views

Published on

Reasons for success of snapdeal

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
47
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Snapdeal

  1. 1. A Seminar on “Reasons for success of Snapdeal” Presented by Radnyee Yadav (172) Under The Guidance Of Prof. V. V. Jadhav
  2. 2. Definition  What is a project ? A project is the set of activities which are interrelated, interdependent, unique and have to be completed in given time to achieve the set objectives.  What is project management ? Project management is the discipline of initiating, planning, executing, controlling, and closing the work of a team to achieve specific goals and meet specific success criteria.
  3. 3. Name Author Summary Email Marketing: One Reason For Success Of Snapdeal Mahindra Kaur In the present paper, the authors attempted to focus on entire marketing strtegy of snapdeal in detail. Literature Review
  4. 4. Ecommerce  E-commerce is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet.  Electronic commerce operates four major market segments: Business to business Business to consumer Consumer to consumer Consumer to business
  5. 5. The Success Factors of E-Commerce  Providing value to customers  Providing service and performance.  Providing reliability and security.  Target the Un-Targeted  Do not let the Customers forget your site.  Learn Faster and Better  Surprise the Customers
  6. 6. The Failure Factors of E-Commerce  Lack of marketing  Poor Checkout Procedures  Poor order fulfillment  Poor Customer Service  The product-pictures are awful-blurry and amateur  The site doesn’t tell visitors about the owners
  7. 7. Company Profile
  8. 8. Company Profile  Key People : kunal Bahel (Chairman) Rohit Bansal (CEO)  Commencement : February 2010  Service : Ecommerce  Slogan : Bachatey raho  Website : www.snapdeal.com  Headquarter : New Delhi
  9. 9. Date Investor Amount Jan 2011 Nexus Venture Partners and Indo-US Venture Partners. $12 million July 2011 Bessemer Venture Partners, Nexus Venture Partners and Indo-US Venture Partners. $45 million Jan 2012 eBay and Bessemer Venture Partners, Nexus Venture and IndoUS Venture Partners. $50 million Feb-2014. eBay, Kalaari Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Intel Capital and Saama Capital $133 million May-2014 Blackrock, Temasek Holdings, PremjiInvest and others $105 million Oct-2014 Softbank (largest investor in Snapdeal.) $647 million Aug-2015 from Alibaba Group, Foxconn and SoftBank $500 million Latest Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and $200 million
  10. 10.  Mission Aims at making life fun for consumers. We have a simple business philosophy; we just do not offer best prices; we offer great experiences ! You do not need to spend a fortune to enjoy what you love; we are just a click away.  Vission To create India’s most powerful digital commerce ecosystem that creates life changing experiences for buyers and sellers
  11. 11. Some interesting facts about Snapdeal  Snapdeal is India’s 3rd largest (w.r.t visitors) e-commerce portal after Amazon & Flipkart.  Snapdeal has received 90% more visitors in 2015 (compared to 2014).  There is a city named after Snapdeal.
  12. 12. Awards and recognition  eRetailer of the Year & Best Advertising campaign of the year - Indian eRetail awards 2012 organized by Franchise India in February 2012.  Winner of Red Herring Asia Awards 2011.  E-commerce site of the year at WAT awards that took place in Jan 2012, Mumbai.  Voted amongst the Buziest brands of India in afaqs's annual buzz-making poll.
  13. 13. Strength  Constant innovations and good branding  Vast network of retailers across nation  Excellent service through convenient processes  Wide range of deals and transactions to choose from  Lots of awards and recognition as best startups, ecommerce etc Weakness  Services not available in all cities  Dependence on internet only
  14. 14. Opportunities  The markets devoid of internet  Customers reluctant in shopping online can be persuaded  Partnerships with bigger corporate houses for bulk selling Threats  Can be subjected to frauds  Risk of being involved into selling of illegal entities  Newly emerging competitive online shopping portals
  15. 15. Reasons for Success  Geographic presence  Pan India coverage  Building trust through technological convergence  Rapid customer acquisition supplier network
  16. 16. Physical Goods Strong online presence Mobile Commerce Open for Business 24x7
  17. 17. Commission Snapdeal service 30% of deal value product 5%-30% of deal value
  18. 18. SnapDeal Business Model Sequence List sellers Make them active Order by customer Sold directly by seller Commission is to be transferred Arrange for pick up and delivery Deduct commission and tax and pay Direct delivey
  19. 19. Snapdeal makes revenue from the following lines of business:  Marketplace Sale of Goods and Services  Convenience Fee of Seller Listing.  Featured Sellers on the Landing Page.  Advertising.  Payment Gateway Business of FreeCharge.  UniCommerce SaaS.

×