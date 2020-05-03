Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Nouns A noun is a word that names a : person thing place Nouns are also called naming words.
  2. 2. Types of Nouns Common noun Proper noun Collective noun Number and gender noun Abstract noun
  3. 3. 1. Common noun Common noun are non- specific names of a Person thing place Example: The boy is studying.
  4. 4. 2. Proper noun Proper noun are specific names of a Person thing place Example: Rachel is reading a book. Proper noun always starts with a capital letter.
  5. 5. 3. Abstract noun Abstract noun is very special. You can sense and feel it. You cannot see, hear, touch, smell or taste. It refers to intangible concept such emotion, love, care, beauty, growth, happiness, etc. It does not refer to physical object. Example: Alex had a fear of that he would fall down.
  6. 6. 4. Collective noun Collective noun are used to describe a group of the some thing. Collective nouns are names for a collection or a number of people, places, animals or things. Example: A flock of sheep. A bunch of grapes. A bench of lawyer. A troop of monkey. A pride of lion. A group of people. (small group) A crowd of people. (large group)
  7. 7. A band of musicians A board of directors A choir of singers A class of students A crowd of people A gang of thieves A pack of thieves A panel of experts A team of players A troupe of dancers An army of ants A flock of birds A flock of sheep A herd of deer A hive of bees A litter of puppies A murder of crows A pack of hounds A pack of wolves A school of fish A swarm of locusts A team of horses A pride of lions
  8. 8. 5. GENDER NOUN What is Gender? Gender is differentiating the noun and pronoun: Masculine Feminine Common Neuter
  9. 9. Masculine noun Masculine word is used for a male member i.e boy, uncle, actor, horse, dog, etc.
  10. 10. Feminine noun Feminine noun word is used for a female member i.e girl, woman, lioness, etc. Hint for feminine noun: if a noun ends with suffix -ess, -ine or –ette.
  11. 11. Common gender noun A noun can be either boy or a girl. Children, Teacher Cousin Friend
  12. 12. Neuter noun A noun that is neither male or female. Neuter noun is used for non living things. Chair Table Book Pen Door
  13. 13. 6. Number noun Number PluralSingular
  14. 14. Singular noun Singular noun refers to just one person or thing Example: Car Boy Table
  15. 15. Plural noun Plural noun refers to something 0456 is more than one or many. Example: Cars  trees Glasses boxes
  16. 16. Rules for plural noun A regular nouns plural, add –s to the end Example: Cars Dogs Bats Mats Trees
  17. 17. If the singular ends with –s, -sh, - ch, -x or –z, add –es to its end. Example: Dresses Dishes Witches Foxes blitzes
  18. 18. If a noun ends with –f or –fe replace it with –ve and add –s. Example: Wife – wives Knife – knives Half – halves Belief - believes
  19. 19. If a noun ends with consonant –y replace it with “i” and add es. Example Lady – ladies City – cities If the noun ends with –y and letter before it is vowel add -s to make it plural. Example: Boy- boys Ray - rays
  20. 20. Some nouns don’t change Example: Sheep – sheep Fish- fish Deer – deer Species - species
  21. 21. Irregular nouns Child- children Woman- women Foot- feet Tooth- teeth Mouse – mice Person - people

