Homophones grammer
a complete chapter with few examples with picture to understand the concept more clearly.

Published in: Education
Homophones grammer

  1. 1.  Homophones are the words that sounds the same but have different meaning.  The word has different spellings too.  It is very important to know the meaning, so as to use it correctly.
  2. 2.  Sea- a sea is a water body.  See – I see with my eyes. ( using eyes to see)
  3. 3.  Ate – (Past tense for eat.) I ate an apple.  Eight- (A number name for numeral 8.) I read eight pages today.
  4. 4. Right – something which is correct. It is obvious that he is right. Write – to form letters or number. I will write a letter to my cousin.
  5. 5.  Pear – it is a fruit. pear is my favorite fruit.  Pair- a pack of two things. I have 5 pair of shoes.
  6. 6.  Hare- an animal I read hare and the tortoise story yesterday.  Hair- part of the body my sister has long hairs.
  7. 7.  No – to disagree there is no one here with whom I can talk with. Know- My mother know what I like the most.

