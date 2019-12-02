20191202 paravina cv

Successfully reported this slideshow.
December 2019 Page 1 of 63 CURRICULUM VITAE Name: Rade D. Paravina, DDS, MS, PhD Present Title: Professor with tenure Addr...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 2 of 63 2012 – present Director, Houston Center for Biomaterials and...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 3 of 63 2008 – present Society for Color and Appearance in Dentistry...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 4 of 63 2012 Ralph C. Cooley, D.D.S. Distinguished Professorship in ...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 5 of 63 2013 – present Editorial Board Member, Facta Universitatis, ...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 6 of 63 Clinical Oral Investigations (2 papers) American Journal of ...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 7 of 63 2013 Journal of Color and Appearance in Dentistry (14 papers...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 8 of 63 2008 Dental Materials (2 papers) Color Research and Applicat...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 9 of 63 Angle Orthodontist Medical Science Monitor Acta Stomatologic...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 10 of 63 2018 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 11 of 63 2015 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearanc...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 12 of 63 2011 Chairperson, oral session, 45th Meeting of the Contine...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 13 of 63 2007 – present Voting Member, ADA Standards Committee on De...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 14 of 63 2009 – present Member, Research Committee 2007 – 2009 Chair...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 15 of 63 18.Babette Rivera (2004, esthetic dentistry) Residents 1. D...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 16 of 63 SPONSORSHIP OF POSTDOCTORAL FELLOWS 1. Branka Trifkovic (20...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 17 of 63 2012 New York University College of Dentistry: Dr. Paolo Co...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 18 of 63 2011 Wendy Gregorius. Effect of aging and staining on color...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 19 of 63 7. Dr. Sercan Akyalcin: Optical properties of orthodontic m...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 20 of 63 8. Harvard University School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 21 of 63 24.So Jang (2011-2012) 25.Chraity Minter (2011-2012) 26.Jac...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 22 of 63 Spring 2003 – present DEPS 1603 Dental Anatomy II, instruct...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 23 of 63 2015 Grants Dental Consultants, Translucency and Color of C...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 24 of 63 Vita Zahnfabrik, Vita Bleachedguide 3D Master shade guide, ...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 25 of 63 Nusmile, Consultation on development of new shades for NuSm...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 26 of 63 Tokuyama Dental Corp., Curing-dependent color and TP change...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 27 of 63 4. Paravina RD: Once upon a time in America. Serbian Societ...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 28 of 63 20.Paravina RD: New Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Pr...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 29 of 63 37.Paravina RD: Visual Shade Selection: Myths and Facts. Hu...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 30 of 63 50.Paravina RD: Color in Dentistry – what’s new? 1st Interc...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 31 of 63 67.Paravina RD: Designing and manufacturing of advanced sha...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 32 of 63 restorative dentistry. II Congress of Yugoslav Dental Assoc...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 33 of 63 13.Paravina RD: Whitening Research: Pathways to Credible Re...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 34 of 63 3. Paravina RD, Majkic G, Powers JM: Representation of huma...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 35 of 63 2. Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and S...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 36 of 63 19.Mastering color matching: A novel approach to advanced e...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 37 of 63 2. Pereira Sanchez N, Gonzalez M, Stamenkovic D, Paravina R...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 38 of 63 13.Pereira Sanchez N, Holland NJ, Abu al Tamn M, Paravina R...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 39 of 63 25.Pereira-Sanchez N, Bueso V, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Agin...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 40 of 63 36.Pereira Sanchez N, Aleksic A, Paravina RD: Whitening-Dep...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 41 of 63 49.Frey GN, Ontiveros JC, Yapp R, Powers JM, Paravina RD: S...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 42 of 63 61.Ghinea RI, Perez MM, Ionescu AM, Paravina RD: Assessment...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 43 of 63 74.Paravina RD, Johnston WM: Dental Visual and Instrumental...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 44 of 63 87.Paravina RD, Poljak R, Celebic A, Powers JM: Influence o...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 45 of 63 99.Stalker J, Paravina RD, Majkic G, Kiat-amnuay S, Chen JW...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 46 of 63 111. Majkic G, Paravina RD, Kiat-amnuay S: Visual threshold...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 47 of 63 123. Paravina RD: Software for Color Training in Dentistry....
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 48 of 63 Interfaces Models and Dynamics, Charleston, SC, 2003. Trans...
Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 49 of 63 146. Debuyl AM, O’Keefe KL, Roeder L, Paravina RD, Powers J...
  1. 1. December 2019 Page 1 of 63 CURRICULUM VITAE Name: Rade D. Paravina, DDS, MS, PhD Present Title: Professor with tenure Address: Department of Restorative Dentistry and Prosthodontics University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston 7500 Cambridge St., Ste. 5350 Houston, TX 77054 CITIZENSHIP: USA RESIDENCY: USA UNDERGRADUATE EDUCATION: 1988 University of Niš School of Medicine Study Group Dentistry, Niš, Serbia GRADUATE EDUCATION: 1998 Master’s of Science degree in Prosthodontics, University of Niš School of Medicine, Niš, Serbia 1994 Certificate in Prosthodontics, University of Niš School of Medicine, Niš, Serbia 1988 Doctorate of Dental Surgery, University of Niš School of Medicine, Niš, Serbia POSTGRADUATE TRAINING: 2000 Ph.D. in Prosthodontics, University of Niš School of Medicine, Niš, Serbia ADDITIONAL TRAINING: 2000 ADEA Summer Program for Emerging Academic Leaders. American Dental Education Association and Academy of Academic Leadership, Ogunquit, ME. ACADEMIC AND ADMINISTRATIVE APPOINTMENTS: The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston 2013 – present Professor, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Prosthodontics 2012 – present Ralph C. Cooley, D.D.S. Distinguished Professor in Biomaterials
  2. 2. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 2 of 63 2012 – present Director, Houston Center for Biomaterials and Biomimetics 2011 – present Tenure, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials 2010 – 2012 Acting Director, Houston Center for Biomaterials and Biomimetics 2009 – 2013 Associate Professor, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials 2006 – present Senior Scientist, Houston Biomaterials Research Center 2006 – 2009 Assistant Professor, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials 2005 – 2006 Instructor, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials 2003 – 2005 Faculty Associate, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials 2003 – 2006 Scientist, Houston Biomaterials Research Center 2001 – 2003 Investigator, Houston Biomaterials Research Center 2000 – 2003 Visiting Research Fellow, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials The University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences 2005 – 2012 Faculty Associate University of Niš School of Medicine, Niš, Serbia 2000 – 2002 Teaching Assistant, University of Niš Clinics of Dentistry, Department of Prosthodontics, Niš, Serbia 1990 – 2000 Clinical Appointment, Clinics of Dentistry, Department of Prosthodontics, Niš, Serbia LICENSURE: 1990 Dental License issued in Belgrade, Serbia PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATIONS (AND COMMITTEES OF THESE): 2018 – present New York Academy of Sciences (NYAS), also 2009 – 2013 2013 – present Academy of Dental Materials (ADM), also 2002-2005 2012 – present American Academy for Esthetic Dentistry (AAED) 2012 – present American Dental Association (ADA)
  3. 3. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 3 of 63 2008 – present Society for Color and Appearance in Dentistry (SCAD) 2006 – present American Dental Education Association (ADEA) 2001 – present International Association for Dental Research (IADR) 2009 – 2010 American Academy for Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 1990 – 2000 Serbian Medical Society 1992 – 2000 Yugoslav Dental Association (YDA) HONORS AND AWARDS 2019 Honorary Member, Serbian Society of Esthetic Dentistry, Belgrade, Serbia. 2019 Doctor Honoris Causa, Iuliu Hațieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Cluj-Napoca, Romania. 2018 Director, Executive Council, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry. 2018 Visiting Professor, University of Banja Luka School of Medicine, Banja Luka, Republic of Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina. 2017-present Convenor, revision of ISO 7491:2000 Dental materials — Determination of colour stability, ISO TC106 Dentistry. 2017 Ryge-Mahler Award for Clinical Research, Nominee, Dental Materials Group (DMG) of the IADR. 2017 Dean’s Teaching Excellence Award in the Scholarship of Application, University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, TX. 2016 Fellow, American Association for Dental Research, San Francisco, CA. 2016 Fellow, Society for Color and Appearance in Dentistry (SCAD), Chicago, IL. 2016 Fellow, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry (AAED), Dana Point, CA. 2014 Gerome M. and Dorothy Schweitzer Research Award, Greater New York Academy of Prosthodontics Foundation, New York, NY. 2014 Honorary Member, Society for Color Research in Dentistry, Saint Petersburg, Russia. 2013 Peyton-Skinner Award for Innovation, Nominee, Dental Materials Group (DMG) of the IADR.
  4. 4. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 4 of 63 2012 Ralph C. Cooley, D.D.S. Distinguished Professorship in Biomaterials, University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, TX 2011 E. B. Clark Lifetime Achievement Award, 3rd Annual Meeting of the Society for Color and Appearance in Dentistry, Chicago, IL. 2010 Dean’s Teaching Excellence Award in the Scholarship of Engagement and Collaboration, University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, TX. 2008 Visiting Professor, University of Niš School of Medicine, Niš, Serbia. 2008 Honorary Member, Society of Esthetic Dentistry in Romania, Bucharest, Romania. 2007 – present US delegate, ISO TC106 Dentistry. Berlin, Germany (2007, 2014); Osaka, Japan (2009); Phoenix, AZ (2011); Hong Kong, China (2017), Milan, Italy (2018) 2007 – 2016 Project Leader, ISO 28642: Dentistry-Guidance on color measurement. 2002 Research Award, Arthur R. Frechette, Finalist, Prosthodontic Group, International Association of Dental Research, Prosthodontics, 2002. 1998 Mihailo Pupin Award and Golden Medal, Serbian Association of Inventors, Belgrade, Serbia. EDITORIAL POSITIONS: 2019 – present Editorial Review Board Member, International Journal of Prosthodontics 2017 – present Associate Editor, Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry 2017 – present Editorial Review Board Member, Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry 2014 – present Editor, Color and Appearance in Dentistry, a semi-annual issue of Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry 2009 – 2013 Guest Editor, Color and Appearance in Dentistry, a semi- annual issue of Journal of Dentistry 2016 – present Editorial Board Member, Journal of Innovative Prosthodontics 2016 – present Editorial Board Member, Serbian Science Today
  5. 5. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 5 of 63 2013 – present Editorial Board Member, Facta Universitatis, Series: Medicine and Biology 2012 – 2018 Editorial Board Member, Clinical Oral Investigations 2011 – 2018 Editorial Board Member, Journal of Prosthodontics 2010 – present Editorial Board Member, Acta Stomatologica Croatica (Croatia) 2010 – present Editorial Board Member, Continuing Education in Dentistry (Bulgaria) 2010 – present Editorial Board Member, Esthetic Dentistry (Bulgaria) 2008 – present Editorial Board Member, Journal of Dentistry 2008 – present Editorial Board Member, American Journal of Dentistry 2007 – present Editorial Advisory Board Member, Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry 2006 – 2010 Editorial Board Member, Acta Stomatologica Naissi (Serbia) 2001 – 2003 Editorial Board Member, Yugoslav Journal of Prosthodontics and Dental Technology (Serbia) AD HOC REVIEWER: 2019 Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (25 papers) Color Research and Application (1 paper) Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry (1 papers) International Journal of Prosthodontics (4 papers) Journal of Prosthodontics (1 papers) American Journal of Dentistry (1 paper) Clinical Oral Investigations (1 paper) International Journal of Esthetic Dentistry (1 paper) 2018 Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (23 papers) Dental Materials (2 papers) Color Research and Application (1 paper) Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry (3 papers) Journal of Prosthodontics (2 papers)
  6. 6. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 6 of 63 Clinical Oral Investigations (2 papers) American Journal of Dentistry (1 paper) International Journal of Esthetic Dentistry (1 paper) 2017 Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (27 papers) Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry (3 papers) Journal of Prosthodontics (2 papers) Clinical Oral Investigations (2 papers) International Journal of Esthetic Dentistry (2 papers) Journal of Dentistry (1 paper) Color Research and Application (1 paper) 2016 Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (12 papers) Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry (4 papers) Clinical Oral Investigations (1 papers) Journal of Dentistry (1 paper) Color Research and Application (1 paper) 2015 Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (10 papers) Clinical Oral Investigations (2 papers) Scientific Reports (1 paper) Journal of Prosthodontics (1 papers) Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry (3 papers) 2014 Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (15 papers) Clinical Oral Investigations (3 papers) Journal of Prosthodontics (1 papers) Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry (4 papers)
  7. 7. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 7 of 63 2013 Journal of Color and Appearance in Dentistry (14 papers) Clinical Oral Investigations (2 papers) Journal of Prosthodontics (2 papers) Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (1 papers) Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry (2 papers) 2012 Journal of Color and Appearance in Dentistry (20 papers) Clinical Oral Investigations (3 papers) Journal of Prosthodontics (2 papers) Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (2 papers) American Journal of Dentistry (2 papers) Journal of Adhesive Dentistry (1 paper) 2011 Journal of Color and Appearance in Dentistry (20 papers) Clinical Oral Investigations (3 papers) European Journal of Oral Sciences (2 papers) European Journal of Aesthetic Dentistry Sciences (2 papers) European Journal of Esthetic Dentistry (1 paper) Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (1 paper) 2010 Journal of Color and Appearance in Dentistry (18 papers) 2009 Journal of Dentistry (9 papers) Clinical Oral Investigations (1 paper) European Journal of Oral Sciences (1 paper) Dental Materials (2 papers) Journal of Oral Rehabilitation (1 paper) Journal of Dental Research (1 paper) Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (5 papers)
  8. 8. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 8 of 63 2008 Dental Materials (2 papers) Color Research and Application (3 papers) American Journal of Dentistry (4 papers) Journal of Dental Research (1 paper) Journal of Dentistry (5 papers) Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (2 papers) Journal of Prosthodontics (1 paper) Journal of Oral Rehabilitation (2 papers) Collegium Antropologicum (1 paper) Acta Stomatologica Croatica (1 paper) 2007 Acta Odontologica Scandinavica (1 paper) American Journal of Dentistry (3 papers) Color Research and Application (1 paper) Journal of Dentistry (2 papers) Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry (2 papers) Journal of Oral Rehabilitation (4 papers) Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry (3 papers) Journal of Prosthodontics (2 papers) Before 2007 Journal of Dental Research Dental Materials Journal of Biomedical Materials Research International Journal of Prosthodontics Journal of Prosthodontics American Journal of Dentistry Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry Journal of Oral Rehabilitation Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry Journal of Dentistry Acta Odontologica Scandinavica
  9. 9. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 9 of 63 Angle Orthodontist Medical Science Monitor Acta Stomatologica Naissi CONSULTANTSHIPS 2017 Procter & Gamble, Mason, OH 2015-2018 American Dental Associalrion, Council of Scientific Affairs 2009 – present Vita Zahnfabrik, Bad Säckingen, Germany 2011 – present SCAD, Houston, TX SERVICE: National/International 2019 Research Grant Chair, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, 44th Annual Meeting, Banff, AB, Canada. 2019 Digital Posters Program Chair, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, 44th Annual Meeting, Banff, AB, Canada. 2019 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR/AADR, Vancouver, Canada. 2019 Oral Session Chair, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR/AADR, Vancouver, Canada. 2019 Reviewer, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR/AADR, Vancouver, Canada. 2018 – present Director, Executive Council, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry 2018 – present Chair, Research Committee, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry 2018 – present Convenor, ISO/TC 106 SC2 WG6. ISO 7491: Dental materials — Determination of colour stability. 2018 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, London, UK. 2018 Oral Session Chair, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, London, UK, FL. 2018 Poster Session Chair, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, London, UK, FL. 2018 Reviewer, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, London, UK.
  10. 10. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 10 of 63 2018 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. 2018 Poster Session, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. 2018 Reviewer, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. 2017 Program Chair, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, AAED, San Diego, CA 2017 Chair, Research Committee, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, AAED, San Diego, CA 2017 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, San Francisco, CA 2017 Reviewer, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, IADR, San Francisco, CA 2016 Scientific Committee, Turkish Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, Istanbul, Turkey, October 2016. 2016 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, Seoul, South Korea 2016 Reviewer, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, IADR, Seoul, South Korea 2016 Scientific Committee, Vojvodina Dental Meeting, Novi Sad, Serbia 2016 Scientific Committee, Napoca Biodent Symposium, Cluj, Romania 2016 Scientific Committee, Balkan Stomatological Society (BaSS) Congress, Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2017 Chair, Research Committee, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry 2016 Interim Chair, Research Committee, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry 2016 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, Los Angeles, CA 2016 Reviewer, DMG Group 7: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, Los Angeles, CA 2015 – present Member, Research Committee, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry 2015 – present Reviewer, Research grant proposals, American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry
  11. 11. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 11 of 63 2015 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, Boston, MA 2015 Reviewer, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, Boston, MA 2014 – 2017 Reviewer, AADR William B. Clark Fellowship 2014 – 2017 Reviewer, AADR Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation Student Fellowship 2014 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, Cape Town, South Africa 2014 Reviewer, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, Cape Town, South Africa 2014 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, Charlotte, NC 2014 Reviewer, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, Charlotte, NC 2013 – present Corporate Liaison, IADR Dental Materials Group 2013 – 2015 Member, AADR Fellowship Committee 2013 Member Candidate, IADR/AADR Publications Committee 2013 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR/AADR, Seattle, WA 2013 Reviewer, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR/AADR, Seattle, WA 2012 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, Iguaçu Falls, Brazil 2012 Reviewer, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, Iguaçu Falls, Brazil 2012 Voting Member, ADA WG7.60 Tooth Whitening Agents 2012 Chairperson, oral session, 41st Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Tampa, FL 2012 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, Tampa, FL 2012 Reviewer, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, Tampa, FL 2012 Organizer and Chairperson, Symposium: Color Research and Application: Silent Transition to Sound Science, AADR, Tampa, FL
  12. 12. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 12 of 63 2011 Chairperson, oral session, 45th Meeting of the Continental European Division of the IADR with the Scandinavian Division, Budapest, Hungary 2011 US delegate, ISO TC106, Phoenix, AZ 2010 – present Executive Director, Society for Color and Appearance in Dentistry 2011 Program Chair, Contemporary Esthetic Dentistry 2011, Ljubljana, Slovenia 2011 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, San Diego, CA 2011 Reviewer, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, San Diego, CA 2010 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, Barcelona, Spain 2010 Reviewer, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), IADR, Barcelona, Spain 2010 Chairperson, oral session, 88th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Barcelona, Spain 2010 Group Program Chair, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, Washington, DC 2010 Reviewer, DMG Group 11: Color and Appearance (Esthetics), AADR, Washington, DC 2010 Chairperson, oral session, 39th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Washington, DC 2010 Chair, Scientific Committee, 1st Intercontinental Symposium on Contemporary Dentistry, Nis, Serbia 2009 US delegate, ISO TC106, Osaka, Japan 2009 Organizer, 1st Annual Meeting of the Society for Color and Appearance in Dentistry, Houston, TX, July 16-18 2008– 2010 President, Society for Color and Appearance in Dentistry 2007 US delegate, ISO TC106, Berlin, Germany 2007 – 2010 Project Leader, ISO 28642, Dentistry - Guidance on colour measurement 2007 – present Voting Member ISO Subtag 1: Orthodontic and Restorative Materials ISO Subtag 2: Prosthodontic Materials ISO Subtag 3: Dental Terminology
  13. 13. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 13 of 63 2007 – present Voting Member, ADA Standards Committee on Dental Products, Ad Hoc Group on CAD/CAM in Dentistry 2007 Reviewer, IADR DMG, Group 9: Instruments and Equipment 2007 Chairperson, oral session, 85th General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, New Orleans, LA, 2007 2006 Organizer and Chairperson, Symposium: Color in Dentistry at the Crossroads. AADR, Orlando 2006 2004 Chairperson, oral session, 82nd General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, Honolulu, HI, 2004 UT-Health 2008 – 2014 Intellectual Property Committee (Member) 2013 – 2015 Member, University Appointment, Promotion, and Tenure Committee (UAPTC) The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston 2018 – 2019 Chair, Appointment, Promotion and Tenure Committee 2013 – 2016 Chair, Appointment, Promotion and Tenure Committee 2012 – present Director, Houston Center for Biomaterials and Biomimetics 2014 – 2015 President, Dean’s Academy of Distinguished Teaching Scholars 2013 – 2014 President-Elect, Dean’s Academy of Distinguished Teaching Scholars 2012 – 2013 Vice-Chair, 1st year Evaluation and Promotion Committee 2012 – 2014 President, AADR Houston Chapter 2010 – 2012 President-Elect, AADR Houston Chapter 2010 – 2102 Acting Director, Houston Center for Biomaterials and Biomimetics 2010 – 2015 Member, Dean’s Academy of Distinguished Teaching Scholars 2008 – 2013 Member, Department Peer Review Committee 2008 – 2010 Member, Technology Task Force 2008 – 2010 Member, Oversight Task Force 2008 Organizer, Esthetic Dentistry session, Greater Houston Dental Society, Tale and Ale meeting, University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, TX, January 2008. 2007 – present Member, Advanced Education Committee
  14. 14. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 14 of 63 2009 – present Member, Research Committee 2007 – 2009 Chair, Research Committee 2007 Chair, Symposium “Esthetic restorative dentistry” 2006 – present Member, Research Committee 2006 – present Member, 1st Year Evaluation and Promotion Committee 2006 – 2010 Organizer, Monthly Research Seminar Series, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials Community Service 2007 – 2011 Vice President, Serbian American Chamber of Commerce of Houston 2007 – 2011 Board Director, Serbian American Chamber of Commerce of Houston 2007 – 2011 Chair, Academic and Scientific Committee, Serbian American Chamber of Commerce of Houston SPONSORSHIP OF CANDIDATES FOR PRE AND POSTDOCTORAL DEGREES Students – Summer Research 1. Ola Al Hatem (2018, fluorescence of dental materials) 2. Luan Huynh (2018, fluorescence of dental materials) 3. Vashti Bueso (2017 optical properties of dental materials) 4. Marcos Garcia, (2014, 2015, 2016 optical properties of dental materials) 5. Sean Pawelek, (2016 optical properties of dental materials) 6. Ye-Jin Song (2013, esthetic dentistry) 7. Michael Baktoul (2012, esthetic dentistry) 8. Andrew Awad (2012, esthetic dentistry) 9. Nino Kar (2011, esthetic dentistry) 10.Christopher Cao (2011, esthetic dentistry) 11.Michelle Eldiwany (2009, esthetic dentistry) 12.Fariah Hossein (2007, esthetic dentistry) 13.Phuong Ngo (2006, esthetic dentistry) 14.Patrick Waters (2006, esthetic dentistry) 15.Shad Hanis (2005, esthetic dentistry) 16.Bradley Westbrook (2005, esthetic dentistry) 17.James Miller (2004, esthetic dentistry)
  15. 15. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 15 of 63 18.Babette Rivera (2004, esthetic dentistry) Residents 1. Dr. Thomas Pickett: Comparison of Dimensional Stability and Color Stability for a Cold-Cured and Heat-Cured Denture Acrylic (2017-2018) 2. Dr. Michael Johnson: Whitening dependent color changes of etched white spot lesions treated with resin infiltrant (2015-2016) 3. Dr. Andrew Leland: Staining and aging dependent color changes of etched white spot lesions treated with resin infiltrant (2014-2015) 4. Dr. Sharitha Uchil: Accelerated aging effects on color and translucency of resin cements (2013-2014) 5. Dr. Jacqueline Clary: Performance assessment of hand-held shade matching lights (2013-2014) 6. Dr. Kevin Hallren: The esthetic properties of demineralized enamel surfaces treated with a resin infiltration system (2014-2015) 7. Dr. Joy Christina Wang: Formulation, Reproduction, and Validation of Light Skin Color (2013-2014) 8. 2014 Dr. Faisal AlQarni: In Vitro Evaluation of Color Stability of Resin Teeth and Denture Bases Used in CAD/CAM and Conventional Complete Dentures (Committee Member, Loma Linda University School of Dentistry) 9. Dr. Azadeh Afshari: Human skin shade guide for maxillofacial prostheses: A pilot study (2014) 10.Dr. Adrian Reyes: Biodentine reinforcement of endodontically treated teeth (2014) 11.Dr. Wendy Gregorius. Effect of Aging and Staining on Color of Acrylic Resin Denture Teeth (2010-2011) 12.Dr. Nisa Dadjoo, Department of Prosthodontics: Mechanical properties of pigmented silicone maxillofacial elastomers subjected to artificial weathering (2010-2011) 13.Dr. Bret Ibarra, Gloss of preveneered stainless steel crowns (2007-2008) 14.Dr. Joi Show: Color of preveneered stainless steel crowns (2007-2008) 15.Dr. Jack Stalker: Color of primary teeth (2005-2007) 16.Dr. Teddy Bland Color of resin composites (2006-2007) 17.Dr. Chad Taylor: Color of shade guides and denture teeth (2005-2008) 18.Dr. Jaibum Kim: Color of primary teeth (2003-2004) 19.Dr. LeeAnn Walker: Color in gloss of composite resins (2002-2003)
  16. 16. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 16 of 63 SPONSORSHIP OF POSTDOCTORAL FELLOWS 1. Branka Trifkovic (2012-2013) 2. Razvan Ghinea (2012-2013) 3. Yonca Korkmaz (2011-2012) 4. Dr. Juliana Kenj (2006-2008) 5. Dr. Sally Farah (2005-2006) 6. Dr. Ljiljana Milojevic (2005-2006) 7. Makoto Oguri: Color, gloss translucency, and blending effect of composite resins (2003-2004) 8. Mikio Kimura: Color, gloss translucency, and blending effect of composite resins (2002-2003) 9. Dr. Karin Vogel: Gloss and color of composites (2002-2003) Sponsor of Student Table Clinics 2003 Yolanda Allen: Color deficiency and shade matching – should we delegate? External/Internal Promotion/Tenure Reviews: 2018 University of Tennessee Colleague of Dentistry: Dr. James C. Ragain 2018 Ohio State University College of Dentistry: Dr. Burak Yilmaz 2018 University of Michigan School of Dentistry: Dr. Gisele Neiva 2017 New York University College of Dentistry: Dr. Yu Zhang 2017 University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry: Dr. Ana Karina Bedran-Russo 2015 Oregon Health and Science University School of Dentistry: Dr. Juliana Branco da Costa 2015 Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine: Dr. Russell Giordano 2012 New York University College of Dentistry: Dr. Paolo Coelho (also 2015, 2016). 2015 University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine: Dr. Fusun Ozer 2014 Harvard School of Dental Medicine: Dr. Shigemi Nagai 2013 Harvard School of Dental Medicine: Dr. John DaSilva 2013 Ohio State University College of Dentistry: Dr. Burak Yilmaz
  17. 17. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 17 of 63 2012 New York University College of Dentistry: Dr. Paolo Coelho 2011 Ohio State University College of Dentistry: Dr. Shereen S. Azer 2011 University of South California Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry: Dr. Sillas Duarte Membership on Thesis and Supervisory Committees: 2018 Thomas Pickett: Comparison of Dimensional Stability and Color Stability for a Cold-Cured and Heat-Cured Denture Acrylic (Committee Member) 2016 Ivan S. Ristic: Influence of traditional and computer-based training program on shade matching quality under different lighting conditions (PhD Dissertation, University of Nis School of Dentistry, Serbia, Mentor) 2016 Michael Johnson: Whitening dependent color changes of etched white spot lesions treated with resin infiltrant (Committee Member) 2015 Andrew Leland: Staining and aging dependent color changes of etched white spot lesions treated with resin infiltrant (Committee Member) 2014 Sharitha Uchil: Accelerated aging effects on color and translucency of resin cements (Committee Member) 2014 Jacqueline Clary: Performance assessment of hand-held shade matching lights (Committee Chair) 2015 Kevin Hallren: The esthetic properties of demineralized enamel surfaces treated with a resin infiltration system (Committee Member) 2014 Joy Christina Wang: Formulation, Reproduction, and Validation of Light Skin Color (Committee Member) 2014 Faisal AlQarni: In Vitro Evaluation of Color Stability of Resin Teeth and Denture Bases Used in CAD/CAM and Conventional Complete Dentures (Committee Member, Loma Linda University School of Dentistry) 2014 Azadeh Afshari: Human skin shade guide for maxillofacial prostheses: A pilot study (Committee Member) 2014 Adrian Reyes: Biodentine reinforcement of endodontically treated teeth (Committee Member) 2013 Razvan Ghinea: Evaluation of the CIEDE2000(KL:KC:KH) color difference metrics and development of color prediction algorhytm: Application to dental materials, PhD Dissertation (Committee Member)
  18. 18. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 18 of 63 2011 Wendy Gregorius. Effect of aging and staining on color of acrylic resin denture teeth. MS Thesis (Committee Member) 2011 Nisa Dadjoo, Department of Prosthodontics: Mechanical properties of pigmented silicone maxillofacial elastomers subjected to artificial weathering. MS Thesis (Committee Member) 2007 Joi Show, Department of Pediatric Dentistry: Color of preveneered stainless steel crowns. MS Thesis (Committee Chair) 2007 Bret Ibarra, Department of Pediatric Dentistry: Gloss of preveneered stainless steel crowns. MS Thesis (Committee Member) 2007 Jack Stalker, Department of Pediatric Dentistry: Designing a computer model shade guide for the pediatric population. MS Thesis (Committee Chair) 2007 Teddy Bland, Department of Pediatric Dentistry: Effect of one-step polishing and bleaching procedures on surface characteristics of resin-based composite materials. MS Thesis (Committee Member) 2006 Chad Taylor, Department of Prosthodontics: Color Compatibility among Acrylic Denture Teeth and Corresponding Shade Guide. MS Thesis (Committee Chair) 2006 Thomas Carrnagio, Department of Prosthodontics: Retention of CAD/CAM All-Ceramic Crowns on Astra Direct Abutments. MS Thesis (Committee Member) 2006 Jaibum Kim, Department of Pediatric Dentistry: Color of primary teeth. MS Thesis (Committee Chair) 2002 Walker LW, Department of Pediatric Dentistry: Polishing- dependent changes in color in gloss of composites. MS Thesis (Committee Member) FACULTY MENTOR, UT SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY 1. Dr. Natalie Pereira: Color of resin composites. (2015-) 2. Dr. Raymond Koeppen: Optical properties of dental materials (2015-) 3. Dr. Nikola Angelov: Color of human gingiva and gingiva colored dental materials (2013-) 4. Dr. Nima Sarmast: Color range and color distribution of gingiva colored dental materials (2015-) 5. Dr. Daniel Ho: Color range and color distribution of human gingiva (2013-) 6. Dr. Yonca Korkmaz: Optical properties of dental materials (2013-)
  19. 19. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 19 of 63 7. Dr. Sercan Akyalcin: Optical properties of orthodontic materials (2011- 2014) 8. Dr. Felipe Falcao: Optical properties of resin composites (2009-2011) 9. Dr. Shalizah Patel: Optical properties of resin composites (2009--2011) 10.Dr. Juliana Barros: Optical properties of resin composites (2009-2011) 11.Dr. Jesse G Welch: Optical properties of dental materials (2006-2007) 12.Dr. Sudarat Kiat-amnuay: Color science, color of maxillofacial materials (2004-2007) 13.Dr. Jung-Wei Chen: Color of primary teeth (2005-2007) 14.Dr. Kathy L. O’Keefe: Color of natural teeth (2004-2005) 15.Dr. Magda S. Eldiwany: Performance assessment of color measuring devices (2002-2004) 16.Dr. Huan Lu: Gloss and color of composite resins (2002-2003, 2011-) 17.Dr. Leslie Roeder: Gloss and color of composite resins (2002-2003) 18.Dr. LeeAnn Walker: Color in gloss of composite resins (2002-2003) 19.Dr. Rose-Marie Fay: Color of dental shade guides (2000-2001) 20.Dr. Joe C. Ontiveros: Optical properties of bleaching-shade composite resins (2001-2002). FACULTY MENTOR, OUTSIDE UT SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY 1. University of Nis School of Medicine, Nis, Serbia, Dr. Ivan Ristic, Study Group Dentistry, 2012-2016 2. University of Granada School of Sciences, Granada, Spain, Dr. Razvan Ghinea, Department of Optics, 2009-2014 3. .Universitätsmedizin der Johannes Gutenberg, Universität Mainz, Mainz, Germany, Dr. Karl-Martin Lehmann, Poliklinik für Prothetik, 2009-2012 4. Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, Dr. Juliana L. Da Costa, Department of Restorative Dentistry, 2007-2010 5. University of Loma Linda School of Dentistry, Loma Linda, CA, Dr. Wendy Gregarious, Department of Prosthodontics, 2011-2012 6. Iuliu Haţieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Dr. Diana Dudea, Propedeutica Dentara, 2010-2011 7. University of Split School of Dentistry, Split, Croatia, Dr. Renata Poljak, Department of Prosthodontics, 2009-2011
  20. 20. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 20 of 63 8. Harvard University School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA, Dr. Shigemi Ishikawa-Nagai, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials Sciences, 2009-2010 9. University of Houston, Houston, TX, Dr. Goran Majkic, Texas Center for Superconductivity, 2005-2008 10.The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, Columbus, OH, Dr. Shareen Azer, Division of Restorative and Prosthetic Dentistry, 2010-2011 11.Semmelweis University School of Dnetistry, Dr. Judit Borbely, Clinical Medicine, 2009-2012 STUDENT ADVISING, UT SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY 1. Assailia Boulos (2019) 2. Rachel Cai (2019) 3. Logan Cornwell (2019) 4. Chad Davis (2017) 5. Bonner Morren (2016) 6. Andrew Naeger (2016) 7. Samantha Evans (2015-) 8. Marissa Fernandez (2015-) 9. Chad Davis (2014-) 10.Denver Diefenbach (2014-2015) 11.Mariah Fields-Cooper(2014-) 12.Marcos Garcia (2014-) 13.Adrienne Jones (2013-) 14.Glennis Katzmarek (2013-) 15.Sami Kawas (2013-) 16.Douglas Kebodeaux (2013-2014) 17.Meghan McKee (2012--2013) 18.Erika Mendez (2012-2013) 19.Katerina Meyer (2012-2013) 20.Brian Minavi (2012-2013) 21.Arturo Molina (2012-2013) 22.Zelina Moncivais (2012-2013) 23.Tab Imdacha (2011--2012)
  21. 21. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 21 of 63 24.So Jang (2011-2012) 25.Chraity Minter (2011-2012) 26.Jaclyn Prapta (2011-2012) 27.Allison Whitman (2011-2012) 28.Jimmy X Le (2010-2011) 29.Austin D Ledingham (2010-2011) 30.Angelica Rivero (2010-2011) 31.Eric H Root (2010-2011) 32.Bethany Anne Petersen (2009-2010) 33.Laura K Roberts (2009-2010) 34..Andrew H Tran (2008-2009) 35.Hien K Tran (2008-2009) 36.Gordon Clark Damon (2007-2009) 37.Nguyet Anh Dang (2007-2009) 38.Christopher David Dauterive (2007-2009) 39.Vickie Saldana Martinez (2006-2007) 40.Geoffrey Leroy McMurray (2006-2008) 41.Tamra Joy Montroy (2005-2008) TEACHING RESPONSIBILITIES The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston Fall 2006 – present DENF 3671 Biomaterials III: Applications to Clinical Dentistry, series of lectures Spring 2006 – present GS210092 Oral Biomaterials II: Esthetic Materials, graduate course, series of lectures Fall 2005 – present DENF 2671 Biomaterials II: Indirect Restorative Materials, course director, series of lectures Fall 2005 – present GS210082 Oral Biomaterials I: Prosthetic Materials, course director, graduate course, series of lectures Spring 2003 – present DEPS 3651 Esthetic in Dentistry, instructor Spring 2002 – present DBEC 6201, Color and Appearance: Theory and Practice, course director, elective DDS course, series of lectures Fall 2000 – present DEPF 1602 Dental Anatomy I, instructor
  22. 22. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 22 of 63 Spring 2003 – present DEPS 1603 Dental Anatomy II, instructor Spring 2006 – 2007 DEPS 2615 Inlay/Onlay, instructor Spring 2003 GS210092 Oral Biomaterials II: Esthetic Materials, graduate course, lecture Spring 2001 GS210092 Oral Biomaterials II: Esthetic Materials, graduate course, lecture The UTSCSA Dental School, San Antonio Spring 2003 – 2014 REST 6021 Advanced Dental Materials, graduate course, seminar GRANT SUPPORT 2019 Grants Ivoclar Vivadent, Fluorescence and translucency of CAD materials, Paravina RD (PI), $18,000. 2018 Grants 3M, Coverage error of resin composite to VITA classical A1-D4 shade guide, Paravina RD (PI), $21,000. 2017 Grants Tokuyama, Color adjustment potential (blending, chameleon effect) of resin composites, Paravina RD (PI), $60,000 Ultradent Products, Colorimetric Analysis of UPI Experimental Composite 1, Paravina RD (PI), $11,250 Ultradent Products, Aging-Related Color Stability of UPI Experimental Composite 1, Paravina RD (PI), $3,000 Ultradent Products, Fluorescence of UPI Experimental Composite 1, Paravina RD (PI), $1,800 Ultradent Products, Color adjustment potential of resin composites, Paravina RD (PI), $22,500 Ivoclar Vivadent, Color Stability of Resin Cements upon Accelerated Artificial Aging, RD (PI), $6,000 Philips, A randomized clinical study to test the effects of Zoom 6% with and without Zoom light plus 3 days of take home gel (16% overnight) on tooth color, Paravina RD (Co-Investigator), $250,000
  23. 23. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 23 of 63 2015 Grants Dental Consultants, Translucency and Color of Ceramics, Paravina RD (PI), $13,000 2014 Grants Procter & Gamble, Evaluation of fluorescence of hard dental tissues and dental materials, Paravina RD (PI), $100,000 Dental Consultants, Color stability and stain resistance of resin cements used for cementation of all-ceramic restorations, Paravina RD (PI), $8,000 2013 Grants American Dental Association, Color Adjustment Potential of Resin Composites, Paravina RD (PI), $24,525 GC Corporation, Thermocycling, Aging, Staining and Whitening Dependent Changes in Color, Translucency and Gloss of Dental Materials, Paravina RD (PI), $16,000 2012 Grants Vita Zahnfabrik, Color Range and Color Distribution of Permanent Teeth (continuation), Paravina RD (PI), $55,500 Dentsply, Color Adjustment Potential of Resin Composites, Paravina RD (PI), $10,000 Heraeus Kulzer, Color Adjustment Potential of Resin Composites, Paravina RD (PI), $16,000 2011 Grants Vita Zahnfabrik, Color Range and Color Distribution of Permanent Teeth, Paravina RD (PI), $40,000 Heraeus Kulzer, Clinical Evaluation of 22% Carbamide Peroxide Gel, Paravina RD (Co-Investigator), $25,000 2010 Grants Tokuyama, Influence of Bevel on Color Adjustment Potential of Resin Composites in Simulated Class I Restorations, Paravina RD (PI), $20,000 2009 Grants Vita Zahnfabrik, Vita Linearguide 3D Master shade guide, 20-year licensing contract between UTHSC and Vita Zahnfabrik, Paravina RD
  24. 24. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 24 of 63 Vita Zahnfabrik, Vita Bleachedguide 3D Master shade guide, Licensing contract between UTHSC and Vita Zahnfabrik, Paravina RD (PI), $20,000 Vita Zahnfabrik Modification of Existing Vitipan 3D Master Shade Guide, Paravina RD (PI), $10,000 Heraeus Kulzer, Color Adjustment Potential of Resin Composites, Paravina RD (PI), $9,000 2008 Grants Vita Zahnfabrik, Tab arrangement of dental shade guide, Paravina RD (PI), $10,000 Kuraray, Blending Effects of Resin Composites, Paravina RD (PI), $12,000 Kuraray, Effect of Accelerated aging on color of resin composites, Paravina RD (PI), $13,500 2007 Grants Vita Zahnfabrik, Instrumental evaluation of 3D Bleaching shade guide, Paravina RD (PI), $8,400 Vita Zahnfabrik, Visual evaluation of 3D Bleaching shade guide, Paravina RD (PI), $8,400 Vita Zahnfabrik, Influence of tab arrangement on shade matching results, Paravina RD (PI), $5,000 Kuraray, Effect of accelerated aging on color, translucency and gloss of composites, Paravina RD (PI), $6,000 Kuraray, Polymerization- and aging dependent changes in color of resin cements, Paravina RD (PI), $4,800 Kuraray, Polymerization-dependent changes in color and translucency of composites, Paravina RD (PI), $4,000 3M ESPE, Translucency of ceramic veneers, Paravina RD (PI), $4,500 Discus Dental, Clinical Evaluation of 25% Hydrogen Peroxide Gel with and with the use of a Chairside Whitening Lamp Paravina RD (Co-PI), $15,000 3M ESPE, Opalescence of dental porcelain, Paravina RD (Co-PI), $900 2006 Grants Kuraray, Effect of accelerated aging on color, translucency and gloss of composites, Paravina RD (PI), $6,000 Kuraray, Polymerization- and aging dependent changes in color of resin cements, Paravina RD (PI), $4,800 Kuraray, Polymerization-dependent changes in color and translucency of composites, Paravina RD (PI), $4,000
  25. 25. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 25 of 63 Nusmile, Consultation on development of new shades for NuSmile primary crowns, Paravina RD (PI), $8,000 Oregon Health and Science University, The effect of surface finish of one step and multiple step polishing systems on various resin composites - Part I, Paravina RD (Co-PI), DaCosta J, Ferracane J, $2,000 Nusmile, Data assessment of color of primary teeth, Paravina RD (PI), $2,000. 2005 Grants 2005-2008 National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, NIH, USA. Protocol: 1 U01 DE014543: Multicenter Clinical Trial of CPE for Maxillofacial Prosthetics, Paravina RD (consultant), Getlleman L, Kiat-amnuay S, $2,902,479 Ultradent, Effect of Aging on Color of Composites: In-vivo and In-Vitro Comparison, 11/15/05-12/31/06, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Ontiveros JC, Powers JM, $9,200 Ultradent, Effect of Accelerated Aging on Color, Translucency and Gloss of Composites, 11/15/05-3/31/06, Paravina RD (PI), Ontiveros JC, Powers JM, $5,000 Ultradent, Polishing-Dependent Gloss Changes of Composites, 11/15/05- 3/31/06, Paravina RD (PI), Ontiveros JC, Powers JM, $5,000 Centrix, Mechanical properties of Access Tuffcoat, 1/20/05-1/28/05, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Powers JM, $3,692 2004 Grants University Clinical Research Center, Color of human skin. Pilot study, Grant # M01RR002558, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Kiat-amnuay S, $4,766 VOCO, Gloss and surface texture of provisional materials, 8/19/04-12/31/04, Paravina RD (PI), Powers JM, Roeder L, $4,154 Tokuyama Dental Corp., Improved Dental Materials - 6 Projects, 11/1/03- 10/31/04, Paravina RD (PI in 3 projects, no role in 3 projects), Powers JM, Pinzon LM, Lu H, $23,077 Tokuyama Dental Corp., Blending effect of layered composites – instrumental evaluation 10/12/04-12/31/04, Paravina RD (PI), Powers JM, Oguri M, $3,692 2003 Grants UT School of Dentistry at Houston, Department of Pediatric Dentistry, Studio for spectral imaging – development and performance assessment, Paravina RD (PI), Imai. FH, Powers, JM, $7,000 Tokuyama Dental Corp., Chameleon effect of composites, 2/24/03-10/15/03, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Powers JM, Kimura M, $3,077
  26. 26. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 26 of 63 Tokuyama Dental Corp., Curing-dependent color and TP changes of composites, 3/1/03-6/30/03, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Powers JM, Kimura M, $3,846 Tokuyama Dental Corp., Polishing-dependent gloss changes of composites, 3/1/03-6/30/03, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Powers JM, Kimura M, $3,846 Tokuyama Dental Corp., Blending effect of composites, 3/1/03-6/30/03, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Powers JM, Kimura M, $769 2002 Grants Heraeus Kulzer, Properties of Venus, 1/30/02-3/4/02, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Powers JM, Pinzon LM, Lu H, $7,308 Heraeus Kulzer, Properties of Venus, 8/1/02-8/19/02, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Powers JM, Roeder L, Lu H, $385 3M ESPE, Effect of In-vitro Toothbrushing on Gloss and Surface Roughness of Composites, 6/1/02-6/26/02, Paravina RD (Co-PI), with Powers JM, Lu H, Roeder L, $2,308 Ivoclar Vivadent, Effect of Polishing on Gloss, Surface Roughness and Color of Composites, 1/11/02-3/31/02, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Powers JM, Roeder L, Lu H, $7,385 2001 Grants Doxa Certex, Doxa Certex Ceramic, 12/01/01-8/31/02, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Powers JM, $5,769 Ultradent Products, Color Stability of Bleached Shades of Resin Composites, 8/01/01-10/30/01, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Powers JM, Ontiveros JC, $1,154 Bisco, Color Stability of Bleached Shades of Composites (Renew), 6/1/01- 8/31/01, Paravina RD (Co-PI), Powers JM, Ontiveros JC, $769 Caulk/Dentsply, Color Stability of Bleached Shades of Resin Composites, 4/1/01- 6/30/01, Paravina RD (Co-Pi), Powers JM, Ontiveros JC, $1,385. INVITED PRESENTATIONS International 1. Paravina RD, Yoshida A: Color & appearance – Present & future, habits & facts. American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, 44th Annual Meeting. Banff, AB, Canada, August 2019. 2. Paravina RD: Color research in dentistry –the state of the art. Iuliu Hațieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Cluj-Napoca, Romania, May 2019. 3. Paravina RD: Color research in dentistry –the state of the art. University of Geneva: Section of Dental Medicine, Geneva, Switzerland, May 2019.
  27. 27. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 27 of 63 4. Paravina RD: Once upon a time in America. Serbian Society of Esthetic Dentistry, Belgrade, Serbia, May 2019. 5. Paravina RD: Biomimetic disruption. Ivoclar Vivadent, Schaan, Liechtenstein, May 2019. 6. Paravina RD: Keynote Address: Color research: The state of the Art. IADR 96th General Session and Exhibition, London, UK, 2018, Abstract # 1745. 7. Paravina RD: Color research in dentistry – the state of the art. University of Banja Luka School of Medicine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 2018. 8. Paravina RD: Color research in dentistry – the state of the art. University of Foča School of Medicine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 2018. 9. Paravina RD: Color research in dentistry – the state of the art. Serbian Academy of Sciences and arts, Nis, Serbia, May 2018. 10.Paravina RD, Aleksic A, Powers JM, Ghinea R, Johnston WM, Kelly JR: Harmonization of Color Measuring Instruments. AADR/CADR 47th Annual Meeting and Exhibition, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, March 2018. 11.Paravina RD: Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. University of Zagreb School of Dental Medicine, Zagreb, Croatia, September 2017. 12.Paravina RD: Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. 14th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cosmetic Dentistry, Zagreb, Croatia, September 2017. 13.Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. Hands- on. University of Thessaloniki School of Dentistry, Thessaloniki, Greece, May 2017. 14.Paravina RD: Harmonization of Color Measuring Instruments. ISO TC106 Dentistry l, Hong Kong, China, August 2017. 15.Paravina RD: Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. BaSS Annual Conference, Thessaloniki, Greece, May 2017. 16.Paravina RD: New Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. Turkish Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, Istanbul, Turkey, October 2016. 17.Paravina RD: Extraoral Maxillofacial Prostheses: From Research to Clinical Application. 11th Biennial Meeting of the International Society of Maxillofacial Rehabilitation (ISMR), Belgrade, Serbia, May 2016. 18.Paravina RD: New Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. Vojvodina Dental Meeting, Novi Sad, Serbia, May 2016. 19.Paravina RD: New Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. Napoca Biodent Symposium, Cluj, Romania, May 2016.
  28. 28. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 28 of 63 20.Paravina RD: New Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. Balkan Stomatological Society (BaSS) Congress, Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 2016. 21.Paravina RD: Dental Color Matcher, Color Difference Thresholds for Dentistry. 7th Annual Meeting of the Society for Color and Appearance in Dentistry, Chicago, IL, September 2015. 22.Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: The Science Behind Beauty. University of Belgrade School of Dentistry, Belgrade, Serbia, May 2015. 23.Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: The Science Behind Beauty. Croatian Academy of Aesthetic Dental Medicine, Zadar, Croatia, May 2015. 24.Paravina RD: Color Difference Thresholds in Dentistry. Keynote Address, IADR/AADR/CADR, Boston, MA, March 2015. 25.Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: The Science Behind Beauty. VITA North America, Chicago, IL, February 2015. 26.Paravina RD: Visual Thresholds in Dentistry. ISO TC 106 Dentistry. Berlin, Germany, September 2014. 27.Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: Myths and Facts. University of Geneva School of Dental Medicine. Geneva, Switzerland, September 2014. 28.Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics. University of Zagreb School of Dental Medicine. Zagreb, Croatia, September 2014. 29.Paravina RD: Color Related Properties of Dental Materials. IADR General Session, Cape Town, South Africa, June 2014. 30.Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: Myths and Facts. 28th Annual Meeting of the European Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, Athens, Greece, May 2014. 31.Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: Myths and Facts. 15th King Saud University and 25th Saudi Dental Society International Dental Conference, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 2014. 32.Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: Myths and Facts. Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, Dead Sea, Jordan, May 2013. 33.Paravina RD: Color & Composites: Present and Future. Venus Pearl Expert Forum, Hanau, Germany, November 2012. 34.Paravina RD: Whitening research: Pathways to credible results. 4th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, September 2012. 35.Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: Myths and Facts. Pacific Coast Society of Prosthodontics, Victoria BC, Canada, June 2012. 36.Paravina RD: Visual Shade Selection: Myths and Facts. Bulgarian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry and The University of Plovdiv School of Dentistry, Plovdiv, Bulgaria, June 2012.
  29. 29. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 29 of 63 37.Paravina RD: Visual Shade Selection: Myths and Facts. Hungarian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry and Dental Section of the Hungarian Medical Chamber, Budapest, Hungary, May 2012. 38.Paravina RD: Visual Shade Selection: Myths and Facts. Joint Meeting of European Society for Cosmetic Dentistry and Romanian Society for Esthetic Dentistry, Bucharest, Romania, May 2012. 39.Paravina RD: Color and Shade Matching in Dentistry: An Update. Medartis, Ljubljana, Slovenia, June 2011. 40.Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics, Trends and Traps. 7th World Congress of the International Federation for Esthetic Dentistry, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 2011. 41.Paravina RD: "Chameleon" effect - How to measure color adjustment of resin composites. Hereaus Americas Symposium, Spear Education, Scottsdale, AZ, October 2011. 42.Paravina RD: Dental Color Matcher, Color Education and Training Program for Esthetic Dentistry. 3rd Annual Meeting of the Society for Color and Appearance in Dentistry, Chicago, IL, September 2011. 43.Paravina RD: "Chameleon" effect - How to measure color adjustment of resin composites. Hereaus Symposium at the 45th Meeting of the Continental European Division of the International Association of Dental Research with the Scandinavian Division, Budapest, Hungary, August- September, 2011. 44.Paravina RD, O’Neill PO, Swift EJ, Nathanson D, Goodacre CJ: Teaching of Color in Predoctoral Dental Education: US and Germany. 45th Meeting of the Continental European Division of the International Association of Dental Research with the Scandinavian Division, Budapest, Hungary, August-September, 2011. 45.Paravina RD: Advances in Color in Esthetics: Small step for an individual, giant leap for dental profession. 8th International Congress of the Hellenic Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, Thessaloniki, Greece, May 2011. 46.Paravina RD: Color in dental education: Where are we now? 2nd Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, September 2010. 47.Paravina RD: Color, Appearance and Esthetics: A New Context for an Old Riddle. Lunch and Learning, 88th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Barcelona, Spain, July 2010. 48.Paravina RD, Johnston WM: Dental visual and instrumental evaluation of color adjustment potential of composites. 88th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Barcelona, Spain, July 2010. 49.Paravina RD: Current trends in tooth bleaching and esthetic dentistry. Medartis, Ljubljana, Slovenia, June 2010.
  30. 30. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 30 of 63 50.Paravina RD: Color in Dentistry – what’s new? 1st Intercontinental Symposium on Contemporary Dentistry, Nis, Serbia, June 2010. 51.Paravina RD: The color of esthetics: Research and applications. Keynote Address, Research Day, University of Manitoba Faculty of Dentistry, Winnipeg, Canada, Feb 2010. 52.Paravina RD: Research design and methods, The University of Nis School of Medicine and Dentistry, Nis, Serbia, December, 2009. 53.Paravina RD: Tooth bleaching techniques and monitoring, The University of Nis School of Medicine and Dentistry, Nis, Serbia, December, 2009. 54.Paravina RD: Dental Color Matcher. The Prologue, 1st Annual Meeting of the Society for Color and Appearance in Dentistry, Houston, TX, July 2009. 55.Paravina RD: Tooth Whitening. University of Granada Faculty of Sciences, Granada, Spain, October 2008. 56.Paravina RD: Dental shade guide – 3D and linear, 4th International Curriculum Tooth Shade Differentiation, Siena, Italy, July 2008. 57.Paravina RD: Color and appearance – Secrets for success, 5th International Congress of Esthetic Dentistry, Bucharest, Romania, May 2008. 58.Paravina RD: Shade conformity and interchangeability. ISO TC106, Berlin, Germany, October 2007. 59.Paravina RD: Tooth bleaching: What’s new? The University of Nis School of Medicine and Dentistry, Nis, Serbia, September 2007. 60.Paravina RD: To be a dental school faculty and student in the USA, The University of Nis School of Medicine and Dentistry, Nis, Serbia, September 2007. 61.Paravina RD: Tooth bleaching monitoring. 3rd International Curriculum Tooth Shade Differentiation, Graz, Austria, July 2007. 62.Paravina RD: Influence of tab arrangement on shade matching quality. Vita Zahnfabrik, Bad Sackingen, Germany, May 2007. 63.Paravina RD, Johnston WM, Powers JM: New shade guide for visual evaluation of tooth whitening efficacy. 85th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, New Orleans, LA, March 2007, Abstract # 2457. 64.Paravina RD: Esthetic dentistry: Small secrets for huge differences. Serbian Academy for Esthetic Dentistry, Belgrade, October 2006. 65.Paravina RD: Designing and manufacturing of advanced shade guides and esthetic dental materials 2. Vita Zahnfabrik, Bad Sackingen, Germany, July 2006. 66.Paravina RD: Methods for teaching tooth color matching. Tooth shade differentiation, 2nd International Workshop, Leipzig, Germany, July 2006.
  31. 31. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 31 of 63 67.Paravina RD: Designing and manufacturing of advanced shade guides and esthetic dental materials. Vita Zahnfabrik, Bad Sackingen, Germany, March 2006. 68.Paravina RD, Oguri M, Powers JM, Westland S: Blending Effect of Resin Composites. 83rd General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, Baltimore, MD, March 2005. 69.Paravina RD, Johnston WM, Powers JM: Blending Effect Potential of Resin Composites. Academy of Dental Materials, Lake Louise, Canada, September 2005. 70.Paravina RD, Kimura M, Powers JM: Blending effect of composites related to cavity size. 82nd General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, Honolulu, HI, March 2004. 71.Paravina RD, Kimura M, Powers JM: Curing dependent color changes of resin composites. Academy of Dental Materials Conference on Interfaces Models and Dynamics, Charleston, SC, September 2003. 72.Paravina RD: Evaluation of newly developed shade matching apparatus. 80th General Session of the IADR, San Diego, CA, March 2002. 73.Paravina RD: Color in dentistry – reality and possible. III Congress of Yugoslav Dental Association, Novi Sad, Serbia, September 2000. 74.Paravina RD, Igic LJ, Steas AD: Colorimetric examination of Vitapan 3D Master shade guide. 5th Balkan Dental Congress, Thessaloniki, Greece, September 2000. 75.Paravina RD: Color science in dentistry. Vita Zahnfabrik, Bad Säckingen, Germany, February 1999. 76.Paravina RD: Colorimetric study of commercial dental shade guides. Galenika, Belgrade, Serbia, April 1998. 77.Paravina RD, Stankovic D, Aleksov LJ: Examination of color coordinate ranges of dental shade guides. 3rd Balkan Dental Congress, Sofia, Bulgaria, May 1998. 78.Paravina RD, Steas A, Stankovic D, Aleksov LJ, Mladenovic D: Influence of hue, value and chroma on color difference of artificial teeth. II Congress of Macedonian Dentists, Ohrid, Macedonia, June 1998. 79.Paravina RD, Steas A, Stankovic D, Aleksov LJ, Ristic K: Comparison of composite sample color with Vita shade guide. II Congress of Macedonian Dentists, Ohrid, Macedonia, June 1998. 80.Paravina RD: Custom color collection for prosthodontics. 22nd Annual Conference of the European Prosthodontic Association, Turku, Finland, 1998. Program and Abstract Book, p. 49. 81.Paravina RD, Stankovic D, Aleksov LJ, Ristic K, Mladenovic D: Need for studying and application of modern color science in esthetic and
  32. 32. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 32 of 63 restorative dentistry. II Congress of Yugoslav Dental Association, Budva, Yugoslavia, September 1996. 82.Paravina RD, Stankovic D, Aleksov LJ, Mladenovic D, Ristic K: Problems in standard shade matching and reproduction procedure in dentistry: A review of the state of the art. II Congress of Yugoslav Dental Association, Budva, Yugoslavia, September 1996. National 1. Paravina RD: Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. AACD annual conference, Las Vegas, NE, April 2017. 2. Paravina RD: New Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. NYU College of Dentistry, New York, NY, July 2016. 3. Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: The Science behind Beauty. The American Academy of Implant Dentistry, Annual Educational Conference. Las Vegas, NV, December 2015. 4. Paravina RD: Whitening Research: Pathways to Credible Results. Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA, March 2015. 5. Paravina RD: Whitening Research: Pathways to Credible Results. American Dental Association, Chicago, IL, February 2015. 6. Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: The Science behind Beauty. The Greater New York Academy of Prosthodontics, 60th Scientific Meeting. New York, NY, December 2014. 7. Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: The Science behind Beauty. The Greater New York Academy of Prosthodontics, 60th Scientific Meeting. New York, NY, December 2014. 8. Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: Education and Training. The Greater New York Academy of Prosthodontics, 60th Scientific Meeting, Kantor Seminar. New York, NY, December 2014. 9. Paravina RD: Color in esthetics: Myths and facts. Surgical and restorative excellence in dentistry. Symposium. Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, Newark, NJ, April 2014. 10.Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: Education and Training. whitening monitoring: State of the art. Lunch and Learn, 43rd Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Charlotte NC, 2014, Abstract # 886, March 2014. 11.Paravina RD: Color in esthetics – Educational and training resources. American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, 37th Annual Meeting. Naples, FL, August 2012. 12.Paravina RD: Color Science and Dental Art: Permission to Bond, 41st Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Tampa, FL, March 2012.
  33. 33. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 33 of 63 13.Paravina RD: Whitening Research: Pathways to Credible Results. Keynote address, 41st Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Tampa, FL, March 2012. 14.Paravina RD: Visual shade selection: Myths and facts. American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics, 2012 Scientific Session. Chicago, IL, February 2012. 15.Paravina RD: Color in dentistry: From research to applications. Birmingham, AL, April 2011. 16.Paravina RD: Color education and training: an update. Promoting excellence in prosthodontic education ACP invitational joint educators’ conference, American College of Prosthodontists, Chicago, April 2011. 17.Paravina RD: Tooth whitening and color science, Loma Linda, November 2010. 18.Paravina RD: Color, Appearance and Esthetics: A New Context for an Old Riddle. Keynote address, 39th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Washington, DC, March 2010. 19.Paravina RD: The color of esthetics: From research to applications. Loma Linda University School of Dentistry. Loma Linda, CA, February 2010. 20.Paravina RD:Clinical monitoring of tooth whitening. Visual and instrumental methods. Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA, June 2007. 21.Paravina RD: Visual shade matching. Symposium: Color in dentistry at the crossroads, 35th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Orlando, FL, March 2006. 22.Paravina RD: Esthetic color training in dentistry. Ohio State University College of Dentistry, Columbus, OH, November 2004. 23.Paravina RD, Kimura M, Powers JM: Blending effect and cavity size. Portland composite symposium, Portland, OR, June 2004. 24.Paravina RD: Color in Dentistry, Naval Institute for Dental and Biomedical Research, Great Lakes, IL, February 2004. 25.Paravina RD, Roeder L, Lu H, Vogel K, Powers JM: Effects of finishing and polishing procedures on color of Composites. 32nd Annual Meeting and Exhibition of the AADR, San Antonio, TX, March 2003. Regional 1. Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics, Trends and Traps. Northeastern Gnathological Society, New York, NY, November 2011. 2. Paravina RD: Color and shade matching in dentistry. Southwest Prosthodontic Society, Galveston, TX, June 2011
  34. 34. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 34 of 63 3. Paravina RD, Majkic G, Powers JM: Representation of human tooth color space: Clustering vs. optimization. Houston Society for Engineering in Medicine and Biology, Houston, TX, May 2007. 4. Paravina RD: Color in dentistry. National Dental Association, Houston, TX, February 2006. Local 1. Paravina RD: Color Matching Curriculum. University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, Chapel Hill, NC, January 2016. 2. Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics: Myths and Facts. Student Research Grooup. University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, TX, October 2012. 3. Paravina RD: Color in Esthetics, Trend and Traps. Greater Houston Dental Hygienists’ Society, Houston, TX, September 2011. 4. Paravina RD: Color and Shade Matching in Dentistry, Baytown Dental Study Club, Baytown, TX, April 26, 2011. 5. Paravina RD: Color Science and Tooth Whitening, UTSD Department of Orthodontics, Houston, TX, March 2011. 6. Paravina RD: The color of esthetics: From research to applications. AADR-Houston Chapter, Houston, TX, February 2010. 7. Paravina RD: Tooth Bleaching Monitoring, Greater Houston Dental Society, Tale and Ale meeting, University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, TX, January 2008. 8. Paravina RD: Glimpses of color in dentistry. Greater Houston Dental Society, Tale and Ale meeting, University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, TX, January 2007. 9. Paravina RD: Research on color and appearance in dentistry. Student Research Group, Houston, November 2006. 10.Paravina RD, O’Keefe KL, Powers JM, O’Neill PN: Effect of education and training on color matching results of DDS Students: Pilot Study. Advances in Teaching and Learning 2004, Scholarship of Teaching, Houston, TX, 2004. 11.Paravina RD: Color matching – training and novel approach vs. doctrine. Baytown Dental Study Club, Houston, TX, April 2004. 12.Paravina RD: Shade matching. Hispanic Dental Association, Houston, TX, January 2003. CONTINUING EDUCATION COURSES PRESENTED 1. Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. VITA North America, Yorba Linda, CA, October 2018
  35. 35. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 35 of 63 2. Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. Didactic course. 15th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cosmetic Dentistry, Lisbon, Portugal, September 2018 3. Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. Hands- on. 15th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cosmetic Dentistry, Lisbon, Portugal, September 2018 4. Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. Didactic course. 14th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cosmetic Dentistry, Zagreb, Croatia, September 2017 5. Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. Hands- on. 14th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cosmetic Dentistry, Zagreb, Croatia, September 2017 6. Color Matching Curriculum for Dental Professionals and Students. University of Thessaloniki School of Dentistry, Thessaloniki, Greece, May 2017. 7. Color Matching Curriculum. Prosthodontic Study Group, Calgary, AB, April 2016. 8. Color in Esthetics. AACD, Orlando, FL, May 2014. 9. Color in Esthetics. Star of the South, Houston, TX, March 2014. 10.Dental Color Matcher. Hungarian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry and Dental Section of the Hungarian Medical Chamber, Budapest, Hungary, May 2012. 11.Dental Color Matcher. Bulgarian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry and The University of Plovdiv School of Dentistry, Plovdiv, Bulgaria, June 2012. 12.Color in Esthetics: Myths and Facts. Generations Conference. University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, TX, September 2012. 13.The color of esthetics: from research to applications. Capitol area dental society, Austin, TX, October 2010. 14.Current trends in tooth bleaching and esthetic dentistry. Ljubljana, Slovenia, Jun 2010. 15.Color in Dentistry – what’s new? 1st Intercontinental Symposium on Contemporary Dentistry, Nis, Serbia, Jun 2010. 16.Color of Esthetics. The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, April 2010. 17.Color & Training Update, The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, August 2009. 18.Mastering color matching: A novel approach to advanced esthetics. University of Granada Faculty of Dentistry, Granada, Spain, October 2008.
  36. 36. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 36 of 63 19.Mastering color matching: A novel approach to advanced esthetics 5th International Congress of Esthetic Dentistry, Bucharest, Romania, May 2008. 20.Tooth bleaching monitoring - what's new? Esthetic Dentistry session, Greater Houston Dental Society, Tale and Ale meeting. Other presenters: Drs. Gary Frey, Kathy O'Keefe, Leslie Roeder and Jesse Welch: Optical properties of dental materials. University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, TX, January 2008. 21.New shade guide for visual evaluation of tooth whitening, University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, TX, May 2007. 22.Mastering color matching: A novel approach to advanced esthetics. Houston Marriott, 2 one-day courses, May 2007. 23.Mastering color matching: A novel approach to advanced esthetics. Vident, Brea, CA, 2 one-day courses, April 2007. 24.Mastering color matching: A novel approach to advanced esthetics. The Dental Advisor, Ann Arbor, MI, 2 one-day courses, April 2007. 25.Mastering color matching: A novel approach to advanced esthetics. Oregon Health Science Center College of Dentistry, Portland, OR, 2 one- day courses, April 2007. 26.Mastering color matching: A novel approach to advanced esthetics. Ohio State University College of Dentistry, Columbus, OH, 2 one-day courses, April 2007. 27.Mastering color matching: A novel approach to advanced esthetics. Baylor College of Dentistry, Dallas, TX, December 2006 28.Color Training. The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, December 2005. 29.Color Training. Sunnybrook Cancer Center, Toronto, Canada, October 2005. 30.Color Training. MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, September 2005. 31.Color in dentistry, one-hour CE presentation, University o Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, TX, November 2005. 32.Color Appearance in Dentistry, Ivoclar Vivadent, Amherst, NY, August 2003 PUBLICATIONS Abstracts 1. Gasparik C, Ghinea R, Perez MM, Paravina RD, Dudea D. Variation of the optical Properties of teeth along the anatomic Crown. 11th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2019, Abstract #3.
  37. 37. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 37 of 63 2. Pereira Sanchez N, Gonzalez M, Stamenkovic D, Paravina RD. Masking potential of the 1-mm thick layer of opaque shade over colored substrates. 11th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2019, Abstract #3. 3. Weyhrauch M, Paravina RD, Lehmann KM, Bayadse M, Scheller H. Efficacy of light-activated in-office tooth whitening: Pilot study. 11th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2019, Abstract #20. 4. Pereira Sanchez N, Gonzalez M, Paravina RD. Comparison of translucency parameter of enamel and dentin using two formulas. IADR/AADR/CADR 97th General Session and Exhibition, Vancouver, Canada, 2019, Abstract # 3134. 5. Pereira Sanchez N, Powers JM, Paravina RD. Coverage error of resin composite to VITA classical A1-D4 shade guide. IADR/AADR/CADR 97th General Session and Exhibition, Vancouver, Canada, 2019, Abstract # 1950. 6. Arif R, Liu X, Paravina RD, Johston WM: Effect of duration of artificial aging on color and translucency of CAD/CAM materials. IADR/AADR/CADR 97th General Session and Exhibition, Vancouver, Canada, 2019, Abstract # 1343. 7. Popovac A, Miletic V, Paravina RD, Stasic J, Komlenic V, Markovic J, Trifkovic B: Color Changes in New Generation of CAD/CAM Polymers. Continental European and Scandinavian Divisions Meeting, Madrid, Spain, 2019, Abstract # 0341. 8. Kasper K, Haynie AS, Abu Al Tamn MA, English JD, Paravina RD. Color Changes of Resins Applied in the Fabrication of 3D-Printed Orthodontic Brackets. Annual Meeting of the Society For Biomaterials, Seattle, WA, Apr 2019, Abstract #633. 9. Maharishi A, Paravina RD, McLaren E. Effect of surface treatment on biaxial flexure strength of 4 mol% and 5 mol% yttria containing translucent zirconia. 91st Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Prosthodontic Society, Chicago, IL, Feb 2019, Abstract #2. 10.Al Hatem O, Ontiveros JC, Powers JM, Eldiwany MS, Paravina RD: Evaluating the fluorescence properties of different shades of resin composites by different manufacturers. 10th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2018, Abstract #2. 11.Arif R, Liu X, Paravina RD, Johnston WM: Effect of duration of artificial aging on color and translucency of CAD/CAM restorative materials. 10th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2018, Abstract #3. 12.Huynh L, Ontiveros JC, Powers JM, Eldiwany MS, Paravina RD: The evaluation of fluorescence properties of different composites by different manufacturers. 10th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2018, Abstract #8.
  38. 38. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 38 of 63 13.Pereira Sanchez N, Holland NJ, Abu al Tamn M, Paravina RD: Color comparison: Natural teeth versus shade guides. 10th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2018, Abstract #12. 14.Powers JM, Bunek SS, Paravina RD: Effect of light curing on translucency of bulk-fill resin composites. 43th Annual meeting of the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, 2018, Abstract #6. 15.Bunek SS, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Effect of light curing on color of bulk-fill resin composites. 43th Annual meeting of the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, 2018, Abstract #7. 16.Maharishi A, Paravina RD, McLaren EA: Biaxial flexure strength and transmission of 4 MOL% and 5 MOL% YTTRIA containing zirconia after conventional and fast sintering cycle. 43th Annual meeting of the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, 2018, Abstract #8. 17.Paravina RD, Pinzon LM, Aleksic A, Ghinea R, Powers JM: Translucency of enamel and dentin: A biomimetic goal for Esthetic dental materials. 43th Annual meeting of the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, 2018, Abstract #6. 18.Paravina RD: Keynote Address: Color Research: The State of the Art. IADR 96th General Session and Exhibition, London, UK, 2018, Abstract # 1745. 19.Pereira Sanchez N, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Instrumental Evaluation of Color Adjustment Potential of Resin Composites. IADR 96th General Session and Exhibition, London, UK, 2018, Abstract # 2950. 20.Pereira Sanchez N, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Visual Evaluation of Color Adjustment Potential of Resin Composites. IADR 96th General Session and Exhibition, London, UK, 2018, Abstract # 0107. 21.Cometti P, Johnson M, English JD, Akyalcin S, Ellis R, Ontiveros JC, Cozad B, Hanigan J, Paravina RD: Bleaching-Dependent Color Stability of Teeth Stained Upon White Spot Lesion Treatment. American Association of Orthodontists Annual Meeting, 2018. 22.Paravina RD, Aleksic A, Powers JM, Ghinea R, Johnston WM, Kelly JR: Harmonization of Color Measuring Instruments. AADR/CADR 47th Annual Meeting and Exhibition, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 2018, Abstract # 1163. 23.Bueso V, Pereira N, Paravina RD: Color Ranges and Color Distribution of Experimental Resin Composite. AADR/CADR 47th Annual Meeting and Exhibition, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 2018, Abstract # 1561. 24.Eldiwany M, Ontiveros JC, Sly M, Pereira N, Paravina RD, Fay R-M, Gonzalez M, Arriaga D, Ward M, Mirza F: 1560 - Effect of Bleach Lamp Using Combination In-office and Take-home Peroxides. AADR/CADR 47th Annual Meeting and Exhibition, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 2018, Abstract # 1560.
  39. 39. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 39 of 63 25.Pereira-Sanchez N, Bueso V, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Aging-Related Color Stability of Experimental Resin Composite. 9th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2017, Abstract #9. 26.Pereira-Sanchez N, Aleksic A, Eldiwany M, Paravina RD: Fluorescence of Resin Composites. 9th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2017, Abstract #10. 27.Gonzalez M, Pereira-Sanchez N, Mistry N, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Color Stability of Resin Cements upon Accelerated Artificial Aging. 9th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2017, Abstract #11. 28.Vijaya Raghavan DJ, Cowen M, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Translucency Parameter and Color, of CAD/CAM Resin Ceramics. 9th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2017, Abstract #12. 29.Ceyhan Y, Pereira Sanchez N, Mistry N, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Effect of Polishing Systems on Gloss of Resin Composites. Continental European & Scandinavian divisions (CED-IADR/NOF) of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), Wien, Austria, 2017, Abstract # 0100. 30.Garcia M, Mistry N, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Harmonization of Color Measurements for Instruments Using d/45°Geometry: Pilot Study. IADR/AADR/CADR 95th General Session and Exhibition, San Francisco, CA, 2017, Abstract # 1942. 31.Pawelek S, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Harmonization of Color Measurements for Instruments Using d/8°Geometry: Pilot Study. IADR/AADR/CADR 95th General Session and Exhibition, San Francisco, CA, 2017, Abstract # 0495. 32.Della Bona A, Pecho O, Ghinea R, Paravina RD, Pérez M: Aging- Dependent Changes in Color of Bleached Resin Composites. IADR/AADR/CADR 95th General Session and Exhibition, San Francisco, CA, 2017, Abstract # 0281. 33.Ceyhan Y, Pereira Sanchez N, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Effect of Accelerated Aging on Gloss of Resin Composites. IADR/AADR/CADR 95th General Session and Exhibition, San Francisco, CA, 2017, Abstract # 0692. 34., Pereira Sanchez N, Ceyhan Y, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Accelerated Aging Effects on Color and Translucency of Resin Composites. IADR/AADR/CADR 95th General Session and Exhibition, San Francisco, CA, 2017, Abstract # 3880. 35.Ghinea RI, Perez MM, Perez FC, lonescu AM, Cardona JC, Herrera LJ, Paravina RD: Color Difference Thresholds for Esthetic Gingiva Restorations: a Pilot Study. 8th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2016, Abstract # 5.
  40. 40. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 40 of 63 36.Pereira Sanchez N, Aleksic A, Paravina RD: Whitening-Dependent Changes of Fluorescence of Extracted Human Teeth – A Pilot Study. 8th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2016, Abstract # 9. 37.Garcia ME, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Color compatibility between two shade guides. AADR/CADR 45th General Session and Exhibition, Los Angeles, CA, 2016, Abstract # 0628. 38.Sarmast N, Angelov N, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Color Compatibility of Health Human Gingiva and Basic Shades of Gingival Shade Guides. AADR/CADR 45th General Session and Exhibition, Los Angeles, CA, 2016, Abstract # 1327. 39.Pereira Sanchez N, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Color compatibility of VITA classical A1-D4 and composite systems. 7th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2015. Abstract # 1. 40.Aleksic A, Koeppen RG, Fay R-M, Angelova A, Paravina RD: Fluorescence of resin composites. 7th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2015. Abstract # 3. 41.Sarmast ND, Angelov N, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Color compatibility of healthy human gingiva and gingiva colored dental materials. 7th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2015. Abstract # 4. 42.Dudea D, Gasparik C, Irimie A, Alb C, Paravina RD: Clinical evaluation of the role of background/surroundings on color matching. 7th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2015. Abstract # 7. 43.Koeppen RG, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Coverage error of composite systems to natural teeth. 7th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2015. Abstract # 11. 44.Yapp R, Cowen M, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Translucency parameter, color, flexural strength and modulus of CAD/CAM zirconia. 7th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2015. Abstract # 18. 45.Paravina RD: Keynote Address: Color Difference Thresholds for Dentistry. IADR/AADR/CADR 93th General Session and Exhibition, Boston, MA, 2015, Abstract # 0363. 46.Garcia ME, Frey G, Yapp R, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Gloss of CAD/CAM Ceramics. IADR/AADR/CADR 93th General Session and Exhibition, Boston, MA, 2015, Abstract # 0641. 47.Yapp R, Aleksic A, Paravina RD, Bunek S, Powers JM: Translucency Parameter of CAD/CAM Restorative Materials. IADR/AADR/CADR 93th General Session and Exhibition, Boston, MA, 2015, Abstract # 3671. 48.Eldiwany MS, Herrera LJ, Ho DT, Ghinea R, Perez MM, Angelov N, Paravina RD. Color range and color distribution of human gingiva: A prospective clinical study. 6th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2014, Abstract # 16.
  41. 41. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 41 of 63 49.Frey GN, Ontiveros JC, Yapp R, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Surface roughness of CAD/CAM ceramics. 6th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2014, Abstract # 17. 50.Herrera LJ, Rivas MJ, Yebra A, Ionescu AM, Ghinea R, Paravina RD, Perez MM: Development of a customized whiteness index for dentistry based on CIELAB color space. 6th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2014, Abstract # 19. 51.Bunek SS, Trifkovic B, Yapp R, Powers JM, Paravina RD. Aging and staining dependent color stability of dental cements. 6th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2014, Abstract # 12. 52.Bunek SS, Gracia ME, Baumann A, Yapp R, Paravina RD, Powers JM. Translucency of CAD/CAM ceramics. 6th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2014, Abstract # 22. 53.Paravina RD, Trifkovic B, Yapp R, Powers JM. Factors Affecting Appearance Properties of CAM Resin-Ceramics. IADR/PER Congress, Dubrovnik, Croatia, 2014, Abstract # 493. 54.Angelov N, Ho DK, Herrera LJ, Ghinea RI, Perez MM, Paravina RD: Computer Models of Gingival Shade Guides: A Pilot Study. IADR/PER Congress, Dubrovnik, Croatia, 2014, Abstract # 198. 55.Dudea D, Gasparik C, Botos A, Tofan A, Alb CI, Irimie A, Paravina RD. Influence of Background/Surround on Color Matching Quality, IADR/PER Congress, Dubrovnik, Croatia, 2014, Abstract # 87. 56.Song Y, Ontiveros JC, Eldiwany MS, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Polishing and accelerated aging effects on flowable resin composites’ gloss. 43rd Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Charlotte NC, 2014, Abstract # 886. 57.Martinez VN, Eldiwany MS, Eldiwany MB, Paravina RD, Ontiveros JC: Effects of dry heat and thermocycling on composite microhardness. 43rd Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Charlotte NC, 2014, Abstract # 1462. 58.Boktour M, Eldiwany MS, Ontiveros JC, Paravina RD: Color Adjustment Potential of Resin Composites: Visual Assessment. IADR/AADR/CADR 91th General Session and Exhibition, Seattle, WA, 2013, Abstract # 2473. 59.Awad A, Ontiveros JC, Eldiwany MS, Paravina RD: Color Adjustment Potential of Resin Composites: Colorimetric Study. IADR/AADR/CADR 91th General Session and Exhibition, Seattle, WA, 2013, Abstract # 2472. 60.Ristic I, Paravina RD, Anicic-Ristic B, Stankovic S, Postic S, Dacic S: Influence of skin color and light source on shade matching ability. 52nd Congress of Serbian Anthropological Society, Novi Sad, Serbia, 2013.
  42. 42. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 42 of 63 61.Ghinea RI, Perez MM, Ionescu AM, Paravina RD: Assessment of a digital shade-matching technique. Comparison with conventional method. 4th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2012. 62.Cao C, Eldiwany MS, Frey GN, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Short-, medium-, and long-term repeatability of intraoral spectrophotometer. 4th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2012. 63.Paravina RD, Eldiwany MS, Ontiveros JC: Color adjustment potential of resin composites in simulated class I restorations. 4th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2012. 64.Paravina RD, Korkmaz Y, Ontiveros JC: Colorimetric comparison between two shade guides used for tooth whitening monitoring. 4th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2012. 65.Korkmaz Y, Kar N, Frey GN, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Effect of staining and repolishing on color and translucency of resin composites. 4th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2012. 66.Lehmann KM, Weyhrauch M, Igiel C, Scheller H, Paravina RD: Efficacy of visual and electronic color determination. 4th Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2012. 67.Paravina RD: Whitening Research: Pathways to Credible Results. 41st Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Tampa, FL, 2012, Abstract # 146. 68.Korkmaz Ceylan Y, Ontiveros J, Powers J, Paravina RD: Accelerated Aging Dependent Changes In Color Of Resin Composites. 41st Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Tampa, FL, 2012, Abstract # 1061. 69.Korkmaz Y, Eldiwany MS, Ontiveros JC, Paravina RD: Does positioning of a dental shade-matching instrument influence its precision? 3rd Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Chicago, IL, 2011, Abstract # 10. 70.Paravina RD Ontiveros JC, Falcao F, Johnston WM: Color Adjustment of Beveled Resin Composites. IADR/AADR/CADR 89th General Session and Exhibition, San Diego, CA, 2011, Abstract # 652. 71.Ontiveros JC, Eldiwany MS, Wang W, Eldiwany M, Paravina RD: Effectiveness and color rebound effect of a 22% carbamide peroxide. IADR/AADR/CADR 89th General Session and Exhibition, San Diego, CA, 2011, Abstract # 367. 72.Eldiwany MS, Ontiveros JC, Paravina RD, Eldiwany M, Wang W: Clinical Evaluation of Sensitivity Using 22% Carbamide Peroxide Gel. IADR/AADR/CADR 89th General Session and Exhibition, San Diego, CA, 2011, Abstract # 556. 73.Ontiveros JC, Eldiwany M, Paravina RD: Evaluation of Translucency of Resin Composites. 2nd Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Newport Beach, CA, 2010, Abstract # 16.
  43. 43. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 43 of 63 74.Paravina RD, Johnston WM: Dental Visual and Instrumental Evaluation of Color Adjustment Potential of Composites. 88th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Barcelona, Spain, 2010, Abstract # 3659. 75.Ugarte-Alvan L, Ghinea R, Paravina RD, Perez MM: Optical Characterization of Nanocomposites Compared to Universal Dental Composites. 88th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Barcelona, Spain, 2010, Abstract # 802. 76.Perez MM, Ugarte-Alvan L, Ghinea R, Pecho OE, Paravina RD: Organic Matrix Influence on Color and Translucency of Dental Composites. 88th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Barcelona, Spain, 2010, Abstract # 4103. 77.Patel S, Falcao F, Barros J, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Staining- Dependent Changes in Color of Resin Composites. 39th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Washington, DC, 2010. 78.Falcao F, Patel S, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Staining-Dependent Changes in Translucency of Resin Composites. 39th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Washington, DC, 2010. 79.Eldiwany M, Eldiwany MS, Ontiveros J, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Specular Component as Predictor Of Gloss Of Resin Composites. 39th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Washington, DC, 2010. 80.Paravina RD, Perez-Gomez MM, Powers JM: Translucency-Dependent Color Shifting of Resin Composites. IFED, Las Vegas, NE, 2009. 81.Hosoya Y, Shiraishi T, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Effects of Specular Component Mode on Color of Resin Composites. 1st Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Houston, TX, 2009, Abstract # 6. 82.Perez-Gomez MM, Ugarte-Alvan L, Paravina RD: Optical Characterization of Silorane Composite Compared to Universal and Nanocomposites. 1st Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Houston, TX, 2009, Abstract # 10. 83.Tripodakis A-P, Karamousli T, Goussias H, Lueckerath W, Paravina RD: Split mouth visual and digital color value evaluation of two bleaching systems. 1st Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Houston, TX, 2009, Abstract # 12. 84.Ontiveros JC, Johnson CW, Paravina RD: Performance Assessment of Hand-held Shade Matching Lights. 1st Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Houston, TX, 2009, Abstract # 23. 85.Majkic G, Paravina RD: Optimization of Dental Shade Guides using Nonlinear Minimization. 1st Annual Meeting of the SCAD, Houston, TX, 2009, Abstract # 24. 86.Paravina RD: A Superior Shade Guide for Superior Dental Professionals. 25th Anniversary AACD Scientific Session, Honolulu, HI, 2009.
  44. 44. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 44 of 63 87.Paravina RD, Poljak R, Celebic A, Powers JM: Influence of Gender and Experience on Color Discrimination Competency. 87th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Miami, FL, 2009, Abstract # 35. 88.Da Costa JL, McPharlin R, Paravina RD, Ferracane JL, Matis BA: Subjective and Objective Comparison between At-home and In-office Tooth Whitening. 87th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Miami, FL, 2009, Abstract #2377. 89.Ferreira S, Kugel G, Sharma S, Paravina RD, Anderson C: Clinical Evaluation of 3-D Bleaching Shade Guide. 87th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Miami, FL, 2009, Abstract #2378. 90.Williams C, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Effect of Staining on Translucency Parameter of Resin Composites. 87th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Miami, FL, 2009, Abstract #1742. 91.Ibarra BA, Ontiveros JC, Chen J, Tate R, Paravina RD, Roeder L: Changes in Gloss after Aging, Staining, and Polishing of Pre-veneered Stainless Steel Crowns. 26th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 94, Houston, TX 2009. 92.Shaw J, Chen J, Kiat-amnuay S, Ontiveros JC, Paravina RD: The Effects of Aging and Staining on Preveneered Stainless Steel Crowns. 26th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 94, Houston, TX 2009. 93.Paravina RD, Ontiveros JC: Education meeting Color Education and Training in Dentistry: Influence of Method and Gender. Advances in Teaching & Learning Regional Conference, Houston, TX, 2008. 94.Paravina RD, Frey GN, Johnston WM, Powers JM. Color Shifting of Resin Composites. 86th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Toronto, Canada, 2008, Abstract # 0501. 95.Paravina RD, Eldiwany MS, Powers JM. Changes in Color, Translucency and Gloss of Aged Resin Composites. 86th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Toronto, Canada, 2008, Abstract # 1614. 96.Ontiveros JC, Paravina RD, Ward MT. Clinical Evaluation of a Chairside Whitening Lamp and Bleaching Efficacy. 37th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Dallas, TX, 2008, Abstract # 1081. 97.Paravina RD, Roeder L, Hossain FS, Powers JM. Accelerated Aging Effects on Color, Translucency and Gloss of Composites. 37th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Dallas, TX, 2008, Abstract # 862. 98.Hossain FS, Paravina RD, Powers JM. Optical Properties of Veneer Materials. 37th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Dallas, TX, 2008, Abstract # 648.
  45. 45. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 45 of 63 99.Stalker J, Paravina RD, Majkic G, Kiat-amnuay S, Chen JW. Designing a Model Dental Shade Guide for Pediatric Population. 37th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Dallas, TX, 2008, Abstract # 214. 100. Paravina RD, Frey GN, Kiat-amnuay S, Powers JM. Color interactions of single-layered resin composites. 25th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 111, Houston, TX 2008. 101. Paravina RD, Welch JG, Powers JM. Polymerization- and aging- dependent changes in color of resin cements. 25th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 112, Houston, TX 2008. 102. O’Keefe, Paravina RD, Powers JM. Polymerization-dependent changes in color and translucency of composites. 25th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 110, Houston, TX 2008. 103. Paravina RD: New shade guide for monitoring of tooth whitening – visual assessment. Continental European Division and Israeli Division of IADR, Thessaloniki, Greece, 2007, Abstract # 0051. 104. Paravina RD, Johnston WM, Powers JM: New shade guide for visual evaluation of tooth whitening efficacy. 85th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, New Orleans, LA, 2007, Abstract # 2457. 105. Ngo PL, Dacosta JL, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Polishing dependent changes in translucency and gloss of resin composites. 85th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, New Orleans, LA, 2007, Abstract # 2710. 106. Kim J, Chen JW, Ontiveros JC, Paravina RD: Coverage error and shade frequency of primary teeth. 85th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, New Orleans, LA, 2007, Abstract # 1637. 107. Chen JW, Kim J, Paravina RD: Color difference between corresponding primary teeth in upper/lower jaw. 85th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, New Orleans, LA, 2007, Abstract # 806. 108. Chen J-W, Kim J, Paravina RD: Color differences among various forms of primary teeth in the same arch. 24th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 175, Houston, TX 2007. 109. Kiat-amnuay S, Paravina RD, Majkic G: Repeatability of visual color matching of maxillofacial silicone elastomers. 24th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 176, Houston, TX 2007. 110. Ngo P, da Costa JB, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Aging-dependent changes in color and gloss of resin composites. 24th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 177, Houston, TX 2007.
  46. 46. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 46 of 63 111. Majkic G, Paravina RD, Kiat-amnuay S: Visual thresholds for maxillofacial silicone elastomers: Correlation between CIELAB and CIEDE2000. 24th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 178, Houston, TX 2007. 112. Ontiveros JC, da Costa JB, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Composite resins: Specular component modes and gloss prediction. 24th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 179, Houston, TX 2007. 113. Paravina RD, Roeder LB, da Costa JB, Powers JM: Polishing- dependent differences in surface roughness of resin composites. 24th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 180, Houston, TX 2007. 114. Paravina RD, Waters PJ, Kiat-amnuay S, Majkic G: Maxillofacial silicone elastomers: Visual thresholds and metamerism. 24th annual Houston Conference on Biomedical Engineering Research, p. 181, Houston, TX 2007. 115. Paravina RD, Hanis SB, Westbrook BK, Ontiveros JC, Powers JM: Polishing-Dependent Changes in Gloss of Composites. 84th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, Brisbane, Australia, 2006. 116. Westbrook BK, Paravina RD, Ontiveros JC, Powers JM: Effect of Aging on Color, Translucency and Gloss of Composites. 35th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Orlando, FL, 2006. 117. Hanis SB, Paravina RD, Ontiveros JC, Powers JM: Influence of layering on color and translucency of resin composites. 35th Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the AADR, Orlando, FL, 2006. 118. Eldiwany MS, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Color Variations Among Human Teeth By Ethnicity: A Pilot Study. Houston Society for Engineering in Medicine and Biology, TX, 2005. 119. Paravina RD, Majkic G, Milojevic L, Powers JM: Color Ranges And Distribution Of Human Teeth. for Engineering in Medicine and Biology, Houston, TX, 2005. 120. O’Keefe K, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Coverage Error and Color Frequency Of Dental Shade Guide. Houston Society for Engineering in Medicine and Biology, Houston, TX, 2005. 121. Paravina RD, Majkic G, Powers JM: Representation of Human Tooth Color Space: Clustering vs. Optimization. Houston Society for Engineering in Medicine and Biology, Houston, TX, 2005. 122. Paravina RD, Johnston WM, Powers JM: Blending Effect Potential of Resin Composites. Academy of Dental Materials, Lake Louise, Canada, 2005, Proceedings, p. 101.
  47. 47. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 47 of 63 123. Paravina RD: Software for Color Training in Dentistry. Advances in Teaching and Learning Day, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, TX, 2005. 124. Paravina RD, Oguri M, Powers JM, Westland S: Blending Effect of Resin Composites. 83rd General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, Baltimore, MD, 2005. 125. Eldiwany M, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Color Variances Among Tooth Forms by Gender. A Pilot Study. 83rd General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, Baltimore, MD, 2005. 126. Powers JM, Paravina RD, Oguri M: Color, Translucency and Gloss of Resin Composites. 83rd General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, Baltimore, MD, 2005. 127. Miller JH, Paravina RD, O’Keefe K, Powers JM: Color Variances Among Teeth of Opposing Arches. A Pilot Study. 83rd General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, Baltimore, MD, 2005. 128. Rivera BM, Paravina RD, O’Keefe K, Powers JM: Color Variances Among Teeth of Same Arch. A Pilot Study. 83rd General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, Baltimore, MD, 2005. 129. Paravina RD, Kimura M, Powers JM: Blending effect and cavity size. Portland composite symposium, Portland, OR, 2004. 130. Paravina RD, Kimura M, Powers JM: Blending effect of composites related to cavity size. 82nd General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, Honolulu, HI, 2004. 131. Kimura M, Paravina RD, Powers JM, Rives TE: Blending of composites in simulated class I restorations. 82nd General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, Honolulu, HI, 2004. 132. Eldiwany MS, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Performance Assessment of a new intra-oral spectrophotometer. 82nd General Session and Exhibition of the IADR, Honolulu, HI, 2004. 133. Paravina RD, O’Keefe KL, Powers JM, O’Neill PN: Effect of education and training on color matching results of DDS Students: Pilot Study. Advances in Teaching and Learning 2004, Scholarship of Teaching, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, 2004. Program Book: p. 34. 134. Paravina RD, Kimura M, Powers JM: Curing dependent color changes of resin composites. Academy of Dental Materials Conference on Interfaces Models and Dynamics, Charleston, SC, 2003.Transactions, p. 141. 135. Kimura M, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Time-dependent color changes of resin composites. Academy of Dental Materials Conference
  48. 48. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 48 of 63 Interfaces Models and Dynamics, Charleston, SC, 2003. Transactions, p. 140. 136. Powers JM, Paravina RD, Kimura M: Polishing dependent gloss changes of resin composites. Academy of Dental Materials Conference Interfaces Models and Dynamics, Charleston, SC, 2003. Transactions, p. 142. 137. Paravina RD, Roeder L, Lu H, Vogel K, Powers JM: Effects of finishing and polishing procedures on color of composites. 32nd Annual Meeting and Exhibition of the AADR, San Antonio, TX, 2003. Program Book: p. 70. 138. Powers JM, Paravina RD, Roeder L, Lu H, Vogel K: Effect of polishing on surface roughness and gloss of composites. 32nd Annual Meeting and Exhibition of the AADR, San Antonio, TX, 2003. Program Book: p. 70. 139. Eldiwany M, Paravina RD, Engquist H, Powers JM: Color and translucency of experimental bioceramic direct restorative material. Pilot Study. 32nd Annual Meeting and Exhibition of the AADR, San Antonio, TX, 2003. Program Book: p. 70. 140. Roeder L, Frazier K, Lu H, Powers JM, Paravina RD: Gloss after brushing of nano- and microhybrid composites. 32nd Annual Meeting and Exhibition of the AADR, San Antonio, TX, 2003. Program Book: p. 69. 141. Powers JM, Roeder LB, Lu H, Paravina RD: Surface roughness and gloss of polished composites. Joint Meeting of the Academy of Dental Materials and The Japanese Society for Dental Materials and Devices, Honolulu, HI, 2002. Transactions of the fourth international congress of dental materials, 16:273. 142. Roeder LB, Lu H, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Surface roughness of six composites polished with four polishing systems. Joint Meeting of the Academy of Dental Materials and The Japanese Society for Dental Materials and Devices, Honolulu, HI, 2002. Transactions of the fourth international congress of dental materials, 16:271. 143. Paravina RD: Evaluation of newly developed shade matching apparatus. 80th General Session of the IADR, San Diego, CA, 2002. J Dent Res, 2002;81 (Spec Issue A):A-234. 144. Paravina RD, Ontiveros JC, Powers JM: Accelerating aging effects on color of composite bleaching shades. 80th General Session of the IADR, San Diego, CA, 2002. J Dent Res, 2002;81 (Spec Issue A):A-176. 145. Powers JM, Paravina RD, Ontiveros JC: Translucency parameter of bleach shades of microhybrid and microfilled composites. 80th General Session of the IADR, San Diego, CA, 2002. J Dent Res, 2002;81 (Spec Issue A):A-176.
  49. 49. Rade D. Paravina, Curriculum Vitae December 2019 Page 49 of 63 146. Debuyl AM, O’Keefe KL, Roeder L, Paravina RD, Powers JM: Effects of bleach on color and surface roughness of composites. 80th General Session of the IADR, San Diego, CA, 2002. J Dent Res, 2002;81 (Spec Issue A):A-338. 147. Paravina RD, Igic LJ, Steas AD: Colorimetric examination of Vitapan 3D-Master shade guide. 5th Balkan Dental Congress, Thessaloniki, Greece, 2000. Abstracts, p. 19. 148. Steas AD, Paravina RD, Stankovic D, Aleksov LJ, Steas DA: Color compatibility of acrylic and ceramic teeth of the same designation. 5th Balkan Dental Congress, Thessaloniki, Greece, 2000. Abstracts, p. 19. 149. Aleksov LJ, Igic A, Igic S, Paravina RD: NeUniversity of Texasral zone and vertical dimension of occlusion. 5th Balkan Dental Congress, Thessaloniki, Greece, 2000. Abstracts, p. 270. 150. Paravina RD, Igic LJ: Color matching by digital image analysis: Pilot study. J Dent Res, 1998. 77 (Special Issue):1033. J Dent Res, 2002. 151. Paravina RD, Stankovic D, Aleksov LJ: Examination of color coordinate ranges of dental shade guides. 3rd Balkan Dental Congress, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1998. Abstracts, p. 37. 152. Aleksov LJ, Ristic K, Stankovic D, Mladenovic D, Paravina RD: Preparation of irreversible hydrocolloids (alginate) aimed at improvement of complete denture retention. 3rd Balkan Dental Congress, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1998. Abstracts, p. 126. 153. Paravina RD, Steas A, Stankovic D, Aleksov LJ, Mladenovic D: Influence of hue, value and chroma on color difference of artificial teeth. II Congress of Macedonian Dentists, Ohrid, Macedonia, 1998. Abstract Book, p. 193. 154. Paravina RD, Steas A, Stankovic D, Aleksov LJ, Ristic K: Comparison of composite sample color with Vita shade guide. II Congress of Macedonian Dentists, Ohrid, Macedonia, 1998. Abstract Book, p. 194. 155. Aleksov LJ, Ristic K, Stankovic D, Paravina RD, Radojkovic LJ: Functional registration of the neUniversity of Texasral zone in upper edentulousness. II Congress of Macedonian Dentists, Ohrid, Macedonia, 1998. Abstract Book, p. 196. 156. Paravina RD: Custom color collection for prosthodontics. 22nd Annual Conference of the European Prosthodontic Association, Turku, Finland, 1998. Program and Abstract Book, p. 49. 157. Steas A, Paravina RD, Stankovic D, Aleksov LJ: The accuracy of spectrophotometric analysis of composite material color. 22nd Annual Conference of the European Prosthodontic Association, Turku, Finland, 1998. Program and Abstract Book, p. 42.

