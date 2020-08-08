Successfully reported this slideshow.
para marcar el abdomen facil

Rutina

  1. 1. SON 5 TIPOS DE EJERCICIOS, DESCANZANDO 10 SEGUNDOS ENTRE EL CAMBIO DE CADA TIPO DE EJERCICIO Y AL FINALIZAR LA PRIMERA RONDA DE LOS 5 EJERCICIOS DEZCANZAS UN MINUTO, NOTA: DEBES DE HACER 8 RONDAS. (las manos van un poco antes de la altura de los hombros, para las lagartijas).
  2. 2. 8 REPETICIONES
  3. 3. 12 REPETICIONES
  4. 4. 15 REPETICIONES
  5. 5. 15 REPETICIONES
  6. 6. 15 REPETICIONES

