April 24, 2020 Today in the technological industry, everyone would have come across a few buzzwords like Artificial Intell...
the industry while creating a balance between the loss of jobs to new job opportunities.
Report Abuse
Impact of Artificial Intelligence in the Job Market!

Today in the technological industry, everyone would have come across a few buzzwords like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Machine Learning and these are few of the most happening technologies that you can come across. So, in this post we will discuss the impact that Artificial Intelligence can bring in the industry, mainly focusing on the job market.
One of the most popular definitions of Artificial Intelligence that we can come across on the internet is: “The ability of machines to mimic the cognitive functions of the human mind.”

  1. 1. April 24, 2020 Today in the technological industry, everyone would have come across a few buzzwords like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Machine Learning and these are few of the most happening technologies that you can come across. So, in this post we will discuss the impact that Artificial Intelligence can bring in the industry, mainly focusing on the job market. One of the most popular definitions of Artificial Intelligence that we can come across on the internet is: “ ” There is no mystery that Artificially Intelligence and Automation will change the way we live and think; the subject isn’t if, it’s how, when, and what! We are living in a time where we can relate everything with technology, and this has transformed our present and is rapidly transforming our future. AI is all about modeling up robots that will have human-like characteristics or making an automated process that will just make our work easier in all terms, who would have thought that there would be such changes in technology! The technology that has brought this big change, that we can actually witness in our day to day activities, is brought by Artificial Intelligence. This has made an impact on our lives in the form of android phones, personal assistants like Alexa, Siri, smart cars, chatbots, etc. Artificial Intelligence has not just made our lives easier assisting us with tailor-made results precise to our needs but is now on the edge of replacing the human brain by executing tasks using the quality of humans such as the ability to reason, discover meaning, generalize, and learn from experience. When we precisely look onto the advancements that Artificial Intelligence has made in the industry, there has been quite a debate that has been going on lately about the impact that Artificial Intelligence would bring out in the future and the human workforce. On whether this would bring out opportunities and open door to many other areas or would it be a threat to the present job market. This threat among people that Artificial Intelligence will replace an n number of jobs, can be explained to an extent but this is not completely true. New technology advancements with the help of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science would surely replace jobs to an extent but this will also open doors to new opportunities. This automation and technology trends will bring out new career opportunities for IT Professionals. So, we should not fear the technological advancements that are happening in the industry, moreover, we should learn to adapt to the changes that are brought in the industry due to technological factors. Change is constant. In fact, this up- gradation in technology would make a lot of monotonous work easier. In fact, the actual purpose to bring in robots is not to take away our jobs, but to reduce the time of the usual tasks, so that the human workforce can be utilized to focus on something important. In this way, all the monotonous jobs are more likely to be replaced by machines. This would bring out new opportunities in the industry while creating a balance between the loss of jobs to new job opportunities.
  There are many things that a machine cannot do, so the present workforce can be given the right amount of training to enhance their skills to bring out better productivity. We should not forget the fact that automation will take away a few jobs, but it brings out new opportunities as well. We cannot only think about the few negative impact that artificial intelligence would create in the job market, but we should also look at the brighter side. So while AI and automation may eradicate the need for humans to do any of the work, we will still need humans to decide. Humans are the ones who are bringing out these evolutions. This technology is giving a new definition to industries and our times. Artificial Intelligence is advancing dramatically. It is already transforming our world socially, economically and politically. Artificial intelligence is the practice of designing computer systems to make intelligent decisions based on context rather than direct input.
