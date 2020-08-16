Impact of Artificial Intelligence in the Job Market!

Today in the technological industry, everyone would have come across a few buzzwords like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Machine Learning and these are few of the most happening technologies that you can come across. So, in this post we will discuss the impact that Artificial Intelligence can bring in the industry, mainly focusing on the job market.

One of the most popular definitions of Artificial Intelligence that we can come across on the internet is: “The ability of machines to mimic the cognitive functions of the human mind.”