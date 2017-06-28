A Case Study Analysis
Overview
• Portland Drake Beverages(PDB) has acquired Crescent and their product, Crescent Pure in July, 2013. • Sarah Ryan, VP-Mar...
Before Acquisition- • $3.75 per can (8 oz) After Acquisition- • $2.75 per can Why reduction in prices of already popular p...
• Budget Decided for advertisment on Crescent Pure in 2014- $750,000 • Net margin per can- $0.22 • Thus, cans to be sold b...
Choices for Sarah Ryan- Energy Drink Sports Drink Get Fired!!?? Some other option???
Positioned as an Energy-Drink??
• All organic products. • Less sugar(70% less than competitors). • Caffeine from Natural Herbal Stimulants(Ginseng, Guaran...
Positioned as an Sports-Drink??
• More associated with “anytime-drinks” rather than “sports-drinks”, hence increasing the consumer base. • High market siz...
A Third Possibility??
An Organic Drink??
• Growing popularity among consumers. • Perceived as healthier alternatives. • Can be priced higher owing to the already p...
Energy+Organic= Herbal Energy Drink!!
Herbal-Energy Drink • Puts the pricing right between Energy and Organic segments, thus optimal. • Enjoys the already built...
Disclaimer Created by Rachit Agrawal, BITS Pilani during a marketing management internship by Prof. Sameer Mathur, IIM Luc...
Crescent pure
Crescent pure
Crescent pure
Crescent pure
Crescent pure
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Crescent pure

8 views

Published on

Harvard Case Study Analysis done for Crescent Pure under the guidance of Prof. Sameer Mathur, IIM Lucknow as a part of Marketing Internship.

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
8
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Crescent pure

  1. 1. A Case Study Analysis
  2. 2. Overview
  3. 3. • Portland Drake Beverages(PDB) has acquired Crescent and their product, Crescent Pure in July, 2013. • Sarah Ryan, VP-Marketing (PDB) has to make a decision for brand positioning for the new product. • The product is to be launched in January 2014 in CA, Oregon and Wash. • The success(Break-even) of the product here would decide the fate for national expansion in 2015. Current Situation
  4. 4. Before Acquisition- • $3.75 per can (8 oz) After Acquisition- • $2.75 per can Why reduction in prices of already popular product? -To reflect PDB's pricing strategy- Delivering quality organic products at affordable price.
  5. 5. • Budget Decided for advertisment on Crescent Pure in 2014- $750,000 • Net margin per can- $0.22 • Thus, cans to be sold before January 2015- 3.41 million(approx) • Assuming sale starts from Jan, 2014(Kick- start of brand promotion)- 284,000 cans per month to be sold to break-even. • 284,000 cans=11840 cases(approx), which is less than monthly production capactiy of PDB of 12000 cases. Absolutely Feasible!!
  6. 6. Choices for Sarah Ryan- Energy Drink Sports Drink Get Fired!!?? Some other option???
  7. 7. Positioned as an Energy-Drink??
  8. 8. • All organic products. • Less sugar(70% less than competitors). • Caffeine from Natural Herbal Stimulants(Ginseng, Guarana Seeds). • High market potential. • Consumer perception about Crescent more oriented towards Energy-drink. • Less price ($2.75) than other competitors($2.99-average) in the segment. • Negative media attention due to health risks. • High market dominance by major competitors. • Such low price raises quality questions.
  9. 9. Positioned as an Sports-Drink??
  10. 10. • More associated with “anytime-drinks” rather than “sports-drinks”, hence increasing the consumer base. • High market size ($6.3 billion). • Better chances of associating with sportspersons for influential advertising. • Highly popular among teenagers and GenY. • High price as compared to other drinks in the same segment ranging between $1-2. • The segment highly associated with obesity and other health issues.
  11. 11. A Third Possibility??
  12. 12. An Organic Drink??
  13. 13. • Growing popularity among consumers. • Perceived as healthier alternatives. • Can be priced higher owing to the already premium pricing of the segment. • Forms a natural line extension to PDB brand. • Low funds set for advertising in this segment. • Would require a broader, stronger and more detailed-aggressive marketing strategy in very less time.
  14. 14. Energy+Organic= Herbal Energy Drink!!
  15. 15. Herbal-Energy Drink • Puts the pricing right between Energy and Organic segments, thus optimal. • Enjoys the already built image of PDB's all-organic brand value. • Attracts a wider consumer base of health-conscious+energy-seeking people. • Greater flexibility to market the product.
  16. 16. Disclaimer Created by Rachit Agrawal, BITS Pilani during a marketing management internship by Prof. Sameer Mathur, IIM Lucknow.

×