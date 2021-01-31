PDF/EPUB Integrating the Arts Across the Content Areas By Lisa Donovan

Integrating the Arts helps bring the arts back into the classroom with strategies for arts integration to use in language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies instruction. Developed in conjunction with Lesley University, this invaluable resource helps teachers gain a better understanding of why and how to integrate the arts to reach and engage students beyond traditional arts courses. Developed to help motivate disengaged students, this resource helps teachers meaningfully incorporate artistic expression throughout the curriculum by using poetry, music/rhythm, storytelling, dramatic movement, and visual arts. It includes activities, concrete examples, stories from teachers who are already implementing art-based curriculum, and assessment tools. Provide students with well-rounded instruction across all content areas to help develop critical thinking and analytical skills. This K-12 teacher's resource supports College and Career Readiness Standards and includes strategies for language arts integration, social studies integration, science integration, and math integration.

