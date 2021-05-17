Fairysitters

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Scene 1 Panel 1 Dialog ALVEN Dew, can you please tell us where we're going? fairy reboot 2 Page 1/145
Scene 1 Panel 2 Dialog ALVEN Dew, can you please tell us where we're going? fairy reboot 2 Page 2/145
Scene 1 Panel 3 Dialog ALVEN Dew, can you please tell us where we're going? fairy reboot 2 Page 3/145
Scene 1 Panel 4 fairy reboot 2 Page 4/145
Scene 2 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 5/145
Scene 2 Panel 2 Dialog DEW You'll just have to wait and see! fairy reboot 2 Page 6/145
Scene 2 Panel 3 Dialog DEW You'll just have to wait and see! fairy reboot 2 Page 7/145
Scene 2 Panel 4 fairy reboot 2 Page 8/145
Scene 2 Panel 5 fairy reboot 2 Page 9/145
Scene 2 Panel 6 fairy reboot 2 Page 10/145
Scene 2 Panel 7 fairy reboot 2 Page 11/145
Scene 2 Panel 8 fairy reboot 2 Page 12/145
Scene 2 Panel 9 fairy reboot 2 Page 13/145
Scene 2 Panel 10 fairy reboot 2 Page 14/145
Scene 3 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 15/145
Scene 3 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 16/145
Scene 3 Panel 3 fairy reboot 2 Page 17/145
Scene 3 Panel 4 fairy reboot 2 Page 18/145
Scene 3 Panel 5 fairy reboot 2 Page 19/145
Scene 3 Panel 6 fairy reboot 2 Page 20/145
Scene 4 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 21/145
Scene 4 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 22/145
Scene 4 Panel 3 fairy reboot 2 Page 23/145
Scene 4 Panel 4 Dialog DEW It's right this way! fairy reboot 2 Page 24/145
Scene 4 Panel 5 Dialog DEW It's right this way! fairy reboot 2 Page 25/145
Scene 4 Panel 6 fairy reboot 2 Page 26/145
Scene 4 Panel 7 fairy reboot 2 Page 27/145
Scene 4 Panel 8 fairy reboot 2 Page 28/145
Scene 5 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 29/145
Scene 5 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 30/145
Scene 5 Panel 3 Dialog ALVEN Alright, Dew. Show us this AMAZINGLY COOL thing so that I can go home. fairy reboot 2 Page 31...
Scene 5 Panel 4 Dialog DEW Of course. fairy reboot 2 Page 32/145
Scene 6 Panel 1 Dialog DEW Presenting... fairy reboot 2 Page 33/145
Scene 6 Panel 2 Dialog DEW Presenting... fairy reboot 2 Page 34/145
Scene 6 Panel 3 Dialog DEW ...THE HUMAN BABY! fairy reboot 2 Page 35/145
Scene 6 Panel 4 Dialog DEW ...THE HUMAN BABY! fairy reboot 2 Page 36/145
Scene 6 Panel 5 Dialog DEW ...THE HUMAN BABY! fairy reboot 2 Page 37/145
Scene 6 Panel 6 fairy reboot 2 Page 38/145
Scene 6 Panel 7 Dialog DEW TA-DA! fairy reboot 2 Page 39/145
Scene 6 Panel 8 fairy reboot 2 Page 40/145
Scene 6 Panel 9 fairy reboot 2 Page 41/145
Scene 7 Panel 1 Dialog ALVEN WHAT?! fairy reboot 2 Page 42/145
Scene 7 Panel 2 Dialog EVIE Yeah, uh, I don't think this is what we were expecting. fairy reboot 2 Page 43/145
Scene 8 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 44/145
Scene 8 Panel 2 Dialog ALVEN Dew, we CANNOT have a human here, fairy reboot 2 Page 45/145
Scene 8 Panel 3 Dialog ALVEN Let alone a BABY! fairy reboot 2 Page 46/145
Scene 8 Panel 4 Dialog ALVEN Where are its parents?? fairy reboot 2 Page 47/145
Scene 8 Panel 5 Dialog DEW I don't know, fairy reboot 2 Page 48/145
Scene 8 Panel 6 Dialog DEW I don't know, fairy reboot 2 Page 49/145
Scene 8 Panel 7 Dialog DEW I found him wandering around the forest! fairy reboot 2 Page 50/145
Scene 8 Panel 8 Dialog DEW *GASP*! fairy reboot 2 Page 51/145
Scene 9 Panel 1 Dialog DEW Does that mean I'm his mom now?! fairy reboot 2 Page 52/145
Scene 9 Panel 2 Dialog DEW Does that mean I'm his mom now?! fairy reboot 2 Page 53/145
Scene 10 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 54/145
Scene 10 Panel 2 Dialog DEW I'm your mom, Acorn! fairy reboot 2 Page 55/145
Scene 11 Panel 1 Dialog ALVEN Dew, you can't name it. fairy reboot 2 Page 56/145
Scene 11 Panel 2 Dialog ALVEN We have to get it home! fairy reboot 2 Page 57/145
Scene 12 Panel 1 Dialog DEW But he hasn't even had breakfast yet! fairy reboot 2 Page 58/145
Scene 12 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 59/145
Scene 12 Panel 3 fairy reboot 2 Page 60/145
Scene 13 Panel 1 Dialog EVIE Dew no, those are poisonous! fairy reboot 2 Page 61/145
Scene 14 Panel 1 Dialog DEW Relax, they're ﬁne! fairy reboot 2 Page 62/145
Scene 14 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 63/145
Scene 14 Panel 3 fairy reboot 2 Page 64/145
Scene 14 Panel 4 Dialog DEW See? fairy reboot 2 Page 65/145
Scene 15 Panel 1 Dialog ALVEN Dew, you're a magical fairy immune to everything. fairy reboot 2 Page 66/145
Scene 16 Panel 1 Dialog DEW Oh yeah. fairy reboot 2 Page 67/145
Scene 16 Panel 2 Dialog DEW *HMMMPH* fairy reboot 2 Page 68/145
Scene 16 Panel 3 Dialog *POP* fairy reboot 2 Page 69/145
Scene 16 Panel 4 Dialog ACORN *laughing O.S.* fairy reboot 2 Page 70/145
Scene 17 Panel 1 Dialog ACORN *laughing* fairy reboot 2 Page 71/145
Scene 17 Panel 2 Dialog ALVEN What are we going to do? fairy reboot 2 Page 72/145
Scene 17 Panel 3 Dialog ALVEN What are we going to do? fairy reboot 2 Page 73/145
Scene 18 Panel 1 Dialog EVIE As long as he stays right here, we'll be ﬁne. fairy reboot 2 Page 74/145
Scene 18 Panel 2 Dialog EVIE Besides, human babies can't walk. fairy reboot 2 Page 75/145
Scene 18 Panel 3 Dialog EVIE Besides, human babies can't walk. fairy reboot 2 Page 76/145
Scene 18 Panel 4 fairy reboot 2 Page 77/145
Scene 18 Panel 5 fairy reboot 2 Page 78/145
Scene 19 Panel 1 Dialog DEW Hahah! fairy reboot 2 Page 79/145
Scene 19 Panel 2 Dialog DEW Come on, guys! fairy reboot 2 Page 80/145
Scene 20 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 81/145
Scene 20 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 82/145
Scene 20 Panel 3 Dialog ALVEN AND EVIE: WHAT?! fairy reboot 2 Page 83/145
Scene 20 Panel 4 Dialog ALVEN AND EVIE: WHAT?! fairy reboot 2 Page 84/145
Scene 20 Panel 5 Dialog ALVEN AND EVIE: WHAT?! fairy reboot 2 Page 85/145
Scene 21 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 86/145
Scene 21 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 87/145
Scene 21 Panel 3 fairy reboot 2 Page 88/145
Scene 21 Panel 4 fairy reboot 2 Page 89/145
Scene 22 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 90/145
Scene 22 Panel 2 Dialog ALVEN HE CAN WALK?! fairy reboot 2 Page 91/145
Scene 22 Panel 3 Dialog ALVEN HE CAN WALK?! fairy reboot 2 Page 92/145
Scene 22 Panel 4 Dialog ALVEN HE CAN WALK?! fairy reboot 2 Page 93/145
Scene 23 Panel 1 Dialog DEW Of course he can! fairy reboot 2 Page 94/145
Scene 23 Panel 2 Dialog DEW I taught him how! fairy reboot 2 Page 95/145
Scene 24 Panel 1 Dialog ACORN *laughing* fairy reboot 2 Page 96/145
Scene 24 Panel 2 Dialog ACORN *laughing* fairy reboot 2 Page 97/145
Scene 24 Panel 3 Dialog ACORN *laughing* fairy reboot 2 Page 98/145
Scene 24 Panel 4 Dialog ACORN *laughing* fairy reboot 2 Page 99/145
Scene 25 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 100/145
Scene 25 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 101/145
Scene 25 Panel 3 Dialog ALVEN *gasp* fairy reboot 2 Page 102/145
Scene 26 Panel 1 Dialog ALVEN (O.S.) He's headed straight for the village! fairy reboot 2 Page 103/145
Scene 26 Panel 2 Dialog ALVEN (O.S.) He's headed straight for the village! fairy reboot 2 Page 104/145
Scene 26 Panel 3 Dialog ALVEN (O.S.) He's headed straight for the village! fairy reboot 2 Page 105/145
Scene 27 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 106/145
Scene 27 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 107/145
Scene 27 Panel 3 fairy reboot 2 Page 108/145
Scene 27 Panel 4 fairy reboot 2 Page 109/145
Scene 27 Panel 5 Dialog ALVEN Acorn, stop! fairy reboot 2 Page 110/145
Scene 27 Panel 6 Dialog ALVEN Acorn, I command you to stop! fairy reboot 2 Page 111/145
Scene 27 Panel 7 Dialog ALVEN Acorn, I command you to stop! fairy reboot 2 Page 112/145
Scene 27 Panel 8 Dialog ACORN: <laughs> fairy reboot 2 Page 113/145
Scene 27 Panel 9 fairy reboot 2 Page 114/145
Scene 27 Panel 10 fairy reboot 2 Page 115/145
Scene 27 Panel 11 Dialog ALVEN AHH! fairy reboot 2 Page 116/145
Scene 27 Panel 12 fairy reboot 2 Page 117/145
Scene 28 Panel 1 Dialog ALVEN ughhh... fairy reboot 2 Page 118/145
Scene 28 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 119/145
Scene 28 Panel 3 Dialog ALVEN OOF! fairy reboot 2 Page 120/145
Scene 28 Panel 4 Dialog ALVEN ughhh... fairy reboot 2 Page 121/145
Scene 28 Panel 5 fairy reboot 2 Page 122/145
Scene 28_A Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 123/145
Scene 28_A Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 124/145
Scene 28_A Panel 3 fairy reboot 2 Page 125/145
Scene 29 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 126/145
Scene 29 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 127/145
Scene 29 Panel 3 fairy reboot 2 Page 128/145
Scene 30 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 129/145
Scene 30 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 130/145
Scene 30 Panel 3 fairy reboot 2 Page 131/145
Scene 30 Panel 4 fairy reboot 2 Page 132/145
Scene 30 Panel 5 fairy reboot 2 Page 133/145
Scene 30 Panel 6 fairy reboot 2 Page 134/145
Scene 30 Panel 7 fairy reboot 2 Page 135/145
Scene 30 Panel 8 fairy reboot 2 Page 136/145
Scene 31 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 137/145
Scene 31 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 138/145
Scene 31 Panel 3 fairy reboot 2 Page 139/145
Scene 32 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 140/145
Scene 32 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 141/145
Scene 32 Panel 3 Dialog DEW Hi everyone! fairy reboot 2 Page 142/145
Scene 33 Panel 1 fairy reboot 2 Page 143/145
Scene 33 Panel 2 fairy reboot 2 Page 144/145
Scene 33 Panel 3 Dialog ALVEN Oh, boy. fairy reboot 2 Page 145/145
Fairysitters

×