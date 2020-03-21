Sample Honey & Hive

Successfully reported this slideshow.
=1 tsp. 16 dashes =1 tbsp. 3 tsp. =1 ﬂ. oz. 2 tbsp. =1/4 c. 4 tbsp. 8 ﬂ. oz. 1 c. 1 pt. 2 c. 1 qt. 2 pt. 1 gal. 4 qt. = = ...
T h i s b a n a n a b r e a d i s b e s t s e r v e d e n r o u t e t o m a r s , w h i l e l i s t e n i n g t o F i v e ...
Sweet Roll Grandma Cajka101010 I h a v e m a d e t h i s r e c i p e m o r e t i m e s t h a n I c a n c o u n t . I h a v...
Mark McGranaghan Basic Morning Smoothie 13 1 C A N F U L L F A T C O C O N U T M I L K ½ C U P O F S O M E P U R E J U I C...
Cowboy Coffee Cake Gus Maxwell161616 2 ½ C U P S F L O U R ½ T S P. S A L T 1 ½ C U P S B R O W N S U G A R 2 / 3 C U P S ...
T h i s h u m b l e c o f f e e c a k e i s p r o b a b l y t h e m o s t u s e d r e c i p e i n m y m o m ' s k i t c h ...
20 A s y o u k n o w , c h e e s e s t r a w s a r e g r e a t t o h a v e a n y t i m e y o u w a n t , b u t a r e a p a...
Iris Howorth Holt Cheese Straws! 21 8 O Z S H A R P C H E D D A R C H E E S E , G R A T E D ( Y O U C A N A L S O S U B S ...
The most famous summer cocktail from Hamburg – Gin Basil Smash Anne Restetzki242424 6 C L G O O D G I N 2 C L F R E S H L ...
I w i s h y o u a l i f e t i m e f u l l o f j o y a n d h a p p i n e s s . I w i s h y o u p e r s i s t e n c e a n d ...
Geraldine Porter Hot Port 27 L E M O N , S L I C E D C L O V E S S U G A R / H O N E Y R U B Y P O R T ( S A N D E M A N O...
Andrew Tripodo Old World Meatballs 31 1 L B M E A T B A L L M I X ( V E A L / P O R K / G R O U N D B E E F C O M B I N A ...
L o v e y ' a l l s o m u c h ! Yo u ' r e a m a z i n g h u m a n s a n d I f e e l l u c k y t o c a l l y o u f r i e n...
Jane Cajka Grandma Cajka's Dinner Rolls 1 P K G . Y E A S T 2 C U P S W A R M W A T E R ½ C U P S U G A R 1 T S P. S A L T...
37Myrna Bush Cranberry Sauce 37 3 P A C K A G E S C H E R R Y J E L L O 2 1/ 2 C S U G A R 3 C B O I L I N G W A T E R 2 4...
C o n g r a t u l a t i o n s R a c h e l a n d R y a n ! C h r i s a n d I a r e s o e x c i t e d f o r b o t h o f y o ...
Puerto Rican Rice Jose Cotto404040 2 C U P S O F R I C E ( I O P T F O R L O N G G R A I N A N D G O F O R T H E L A T I N...
Agasthya and Caroline Shenoy I g r e w u p e a t i n g t h i s o f t e n w i t h m y f a m i l y , a n d i t w a s t h e f...
Chana Masala 45 5 T B S P V E G E T A B L E O I L 2 M E D I U M O N I O N S , M I N C E D 8 C L O V E S G A R L I C , M I ...
I c h o s e t h i s r e c i p e b e c a u s e i t h a s b e c o m e a t r a d i t i o n a t o u r f a m i l y T h a n k s ...
Kerry Larkin S'mores Seven Layer Bars 53 R a c h e l a n d R y a n , I c h o s e t h i s r e c i p e b e c a u s e n o c o...
  2. 2. Breakfast 10 MOM’S BANANA BREAD 12 SWEET ROLL 15 BASIC MORNING SMOOTHIE 17 GRANDMA CAJKA’S PANCAKES Appetizers 29 CHEESE STRAWS 30 TOMATO-CHEDDAR SPREAD 33 AVOCADO BLACK BEAN DIP 34 GOUGERE 36 THE BEST FRIED CHICKEN 38 GRADY’S FAVORITE ARTICHOKE RELISH 22 Cocktails 42 GIN BASIL SMASH 45 HOT PORT 46 CAIPIRINHA 49 100% STRAIGHT MOONSHINE 50 SOUR...WHISKY SOUR
  3. 3. 3 Sides 55 OLD WORLD MEATBALLS 56 CARROT SOUFFLE 58 CROCK-POT MACARONI AND CHEESE 61 CAULIFLOWER RICE PILAF 62 GRANDMOM’S MEATBALLS 79 CHANA MASALA 81 JUMPIN’ JAMBALAYA 82 SLOW COOKER BLACK BEAN CHILI 85 CIDER-BRAISED CHICKEN WITH BUTTERNUT SQUASH 87 EGGPLANT ZUCCHINI BAKE 89 RICE BOWLS Entrees 160 GRANDMOM MCGRANAGHAN’S BLUEBERRY PIE 162 LONG DISTANCE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES 165 LEMON BLUEBERRY CAKE 166 ETC. COOKIES 168 HEALTHY-ISH BUT DELICIOUS BANANA-BREAD 169 PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES Dessert
  4. 4. Measure
  5. 5. =1 tsp. 16 dashes =1 tbsp. 3 tsp. =1 ﬂ. oz. 2 tbsp. =1/4 c. 4 tbsp. 8 ﬂ. oz. 1 c. 1 pt. 2 c. 1 qt. 2 pt. 1 gal. 4 qt. = = = =
  6. 6. Breakfast 10 MOM’S BANANA BREAD 12 SWEET ROLL 15 BASIC MORNING SMOOTHIE 17 GRANDMA CAJKA’S PANCAKES 18 COWBOY COFFEE CAKE 20 KEN’S FOREVER YOUNG OATMEAL PANCAKES 22 POST SAINT EGGS 25 NEW ORLEANS BEIGNETS!
  7. 7. T h i s b a n a n a b r e a d i s b e s t s e r v e d e n r o u t e t o m a r s , w h i l e l i s t e n i n g t o F i v e - c u t F r i d a y s . mom's banana bread ingredients directions 2 E G G S 1/ 2 C B U T T E R 3 /4 C S U G A R 3 L A R G E V E R Y R I P E B A N A N A S 1 T S P L E M O N J U I C E 1 1/ 2 T M I L K 2 C F L O U R 1 1/ 2 T S P B A K I N G P O W D E R 1/4 T S P S A L T 1/ 2 T S P B A K I N G S O D A ( O P T I O N A L ) 1 C C H O P P E D N U T S Jon Holt8 1. P r e h e a t o v e n t o 3 5 0 . T a k e o u t t h e e g g s a n d b u t - t e r b e f o r e h a n d s o t h e y r e a c h r o o m t e m p e r a t u r e . B u t t e r a l o a f p a n l i b e r a l l y. 2 . C r e a m t h e b u t t e r ( b e s u r e i t ' s s o f t b u t n o t a l - r e a d y m e l t i n g ) f o r 2 m i n u t e s w i t h e l e c t r i c m i x e r . T h e n a d d s u g a r a n d c o n t i n u e t o c r e a m f o r a n - o t h e r m i n u t e . A d d t h e e g g s , m i x i n g i n b e t w e e n e a c h , a n d c r e a m a l l t o g e t h e r f o r a b o u t a m i n u t e m o r e ( t a k e y o u r t i m e ! ) . 3 . M a s h t h e b a n a n a s w i t h a f o r k . A d d l e m o n j u i c e a n d m i l k t o t h e b a n a n a s . A d d t h e b a n a n a m i x - t u r e t o t h e b u t t e r m i x t u r e . 4 . C o m b i n e t h e f l o u r , b a k i n g p o w e r , s a l t a n d b a k - i n g s o d a t o g e t h e r i n a s e p a r a t e b o w l . B y h a n d , c o m b i n e t h e w e t a n d d r y m i x t u r e s . A d d t h e n u t s i f y o u w a n t ! 5 . S p o o n i n t o y o u r p r e p a r e d p a n a n d b a k e f o r 4 5 - 6 0 m i n u t e s . I f i t ' s n o t d o n e a f t e r t h e f i r s t 4 5 m i n u t e s , c h e c k e v e r y 5 m i n u t e s b y p o k i n g w i t h a t o o t h p i c k i n t h e c e n t e r ( t o o t h p i c k s h o u l d c o m e o u t c l e a n ) . C o o l i n t h e p a n o n a w i r e r a c k f o r a t l e a s t 2 0 m i n u t e s b e f o r e l o o s e n i n g t h e s i d e s w i t h a k n i f e a n d r e m o v i n g f r o m t h e p a n t o f i n i s h c o o l i n g c o m p l e t e l y. D o n ' t w r a p i t u p u n t i l i t ' s c o m p l e t e l y c o o l .
  8. 8. 9
  9. 9. Sweet Roll Grandma Cajka101010 I h a v e m a d e t h i s r e c i p e m o r e t i m e s t h a n I c a n c o u n t . I h a v e g i v e n m o s t o f t h e m a w a y t o f r i e n d s a n d f a m i l y. I a m a s k e d t o m a k e i t o f t e n a n d i t i s d e f i n i t e l y a f a m i l y f a v o r i t e ! 1 P K G . Y E A S T 1/4 C U P W A R M W A T E R 3 /4 C U P S C A L D E D M I L K 1/ 3 C U P B U T T E R 1/ 3 C U P S U G A R 1 T S P. S A L T 2 E G G S 4 1/ 2 C U P S F L O U R 1. D i s s o l v e y e a s t i n w a r m w a t e r. C o m b i n e s c a l d e d m i l k , s u g a r , s a l t a n d b u t t e r. 2 . W h e n l u k e w a r m , s t i r i n 2 c u p s o f f l o u r. A d d e g g s a n d m i x w e l l . 3 . S t i r i n y e a s t , a d d r e m a i n i n g f l o u r t o m a k e a s o f t d o u g h . 4 . K n e a d o n a l i g h t l y f l o u r e d s u r f a c e . L e t r i s e u n t i l d o u b l e d . P u n c h d o w n a n d l e t r i s e a g a i n . P u n c h d o w n a n d l e t r e s t o n a t a b l e c o v e r e d w i t h a b o w l f o r 10 m i n u t e s . 5 . R o l l o u t 9 " x 18 " a b o u t 1 / 4 i n c h t h i c k . S p r e a d w i t h 2 t b s p . o f m e l t e d b u t t e r a n d s p r i n k l e w i t h a m i x t u r e o f 1 / 2 c u p s u g a r a n d 2 t s p . c i n n a m o n . R o l l u p a n d p l a c e i n a c i r c l e o n a g r e a s e d p a n . 6 . Yo u c a n m a k e o n e l a r g e s w e e t r o l l o r c u t i t i n h a l f a n d p u t i n t w o 9 i n c h p a n s . C u t 3 / 4 o f t h e w a y t h r o u g h t h e r o l l a t a p p r o x i m a t e l y 3 / 4 i n c h i n t e r v a l s . F a n o u t c i r c l e s a n d l e t r i s e u n t i l d o u - b l e d . 7. B a k e i n a 3 5 0 d e g r e e o v e n f o r 15 t o 2 0 m i n u t e s . F r o s t w h i l e w a r m w i t h y o u r f a v o r i t e h o m e m a d e v a n i l l a f r o s t i n g . B e s t s e r v e d w a r m ! ingredients directions
  10. 10. 11
  11. 11. 12
  12. 12. Mark McGranaghan Basic Morning Smoothie 13 1 C A N F U L L F A T C O C O N U T M I L K ½ C U P O F S O M E P U R E J U I C E ( P O M E G R A N A T E ) J U I C E O F 1 L I M E A B O U T 4 T B S P O F S E E D S – C H I A , F L A X , H E M P, P U M P K I N C H U N K O F G I N G E R 1 - 2 S C O O P S O F P R O T E I N P O W D E R 2 C A R R O T S H A L F O F A R E D B E E T ( C O O K E D O R R A W – I T D O E S N ’ T M A T T E R ) A B O U T T W O C U P S O F C H O P P E D G R E E N S – K A L E , S P I N A C H , B E E T G R E E N S , C O L L A R D G R E E N S , C H A R D , E T C . 1 - 2 S T A L K S O F C E L E R Y B A G O F F R O Z E N B E R R I E S 1 B A N A N A – C H O P P E D A N D F R O Z E N B A N A N A W O R K S G R E A T 1. P e e l a n d c h o p c a r r o t s , b e e t , g i n g e r a n d g r e e n s ( i n c l u d i n g c e l e r y ) . 2 . P u t c o c o n u t m i l k , j u i c e a n d j u i c e o f 1 l i m e i n t h e V i t a m i x . 3 . A d d s e e d s a n d p o w d e r s . 4 . A d d c h o p p e d v e g e t a b l e s a n d b e r r i e s . 5 . G r i n d o n a l o w s e t t i n g f o r a c o u p l e m i n u t e s t o g e t r i d o f b i g c h u n k s . 6 . S e t V i t a m i x o n s m o o t h i e s e t t i n g a n d l e t i t d o i t s t h i n g . 7. E n j o y t h e b e s t b r e a k f a s t y o u a r e g o i n g t o h a v e . N o b e t t e r w a y t o s t a r t y o u r d a y. H a v e a c u p o f b u l l e t p r o o f c o f f e e t o r e a l l y g e t y o u r s e l f g o i n g . ingredients directions
  13. 13. Cowboy Coffee Cake Gus Maxwell161616 2 ½ C U P S F L O U R ½ T S P. S A L T 1 ½ C U P S B R O W N S U G A R 2 / 3 C U P S S O F T E N E D B U T T E R 1 T S P. B A K I N G P O W D E R 1 T S P. B A K I N G S O D A ½ T S P. C I N N A M O N ½ T S P. N U T M E G 1 C U P S O U R M I L K ( T H A T I S , R E G U L A R M I L K + A L I T T L E V I N E G A R ) 2 E G G S 1 T S P. V A N I L L A 1. T h i s r e c i p e c a l l s f o r o n e c u p o f s o u r m i l k , w h i c h i s p r o b a b l y w h a t p u t s t h e " c o w b o y " i n t h e c o f f e e c a k e . S i n c e y o u p r o b a b l y d o n ' t h a v e s o u r m i l k i n y o u r f r i d g e , t h e f i r s t s t e p i s t o m a k e y o u r o w n . T h i s i s a c c o m p l i s h e d b y d r o p p i n g t w o t e a s p o o n s o f a p p l e c i d e r v i n e g a r i n t o a c u p o f m i l k , a n d t h e n s e t t i n g i t a s i d e w h i l e y o u m i x t h e o t h e r i n g r e d i e n t s . B y t h e t i m e y o u n e e d t h e s o u r m i l k , i t ' l l b e c o w b o y e d u p . 2 . S e c o n d , c o m b i n e t h e b u t t e r , s a l t , b r o w n s u g a r , a n d f l o u r i n a l a r g e b o w l . M i x u n t i l c r u m b l y , a n d s e t a s i d e 1 / 2 c u p o f t h e m i x t u r e t o b e u s e d l a t e r a s a t o p p i n g . 3 . T h i r d , m i x i n t h e b a k i n g p o w d e r , b a k i n g s o d a , c i n n a m o n , a n d n u t m e g . T h e n a d d t h e s o u r m i l k , e g g s , a n d v a n i l l a , a n d m i x w e l l . 4 . F i n a l l y , p o u r t h e b a t t e r i n t o t w o g r e a s e d 8 i n c h p a n s a n d s p r i n k l e t h e t o p p i n g o v e r t h e t o p . ( M a x w e l l f a m i l y t r a d i t i o n d i c t a t e s t h a t y o u a l s o s p r i n k l e r e d a n d g r e e n c o n f e c t i o n e r ' s s u g a r o n t o p d u r i n g t h e h o l i d a y s . ) 5 . B a k e a t 3 5 0 d e g r e e s f o r 2 5 - 3 0 m i n u t e s . ingredients directions
  14. 14. T h i s h u m b l e c o f f e e c a k e i s p r o b a b l y t h e m o s t u s e d r e c i p e i n m y m o m ' s k i t c h e n . I t w a s a s t a p l e o f e v e r y T h a n k s g i v i n g a n d C h r i s t m a s b r e a k f a s t w h e n I w a s a k i d , a n d a s f a r a s I ' m c o n c e r n e d i t w o u l d n ' t b e t h e h o l i d a y s w i t h o u t i t . T h e r e c i p e c a m e f r o m m y m o m ' s m o m , a h o m e m a k e r , t e a c h e r , a n d s o m e t i m e L i e u t e n a n t G o v e r n o r o f M i c h i g a n . O u r c o p y w a s h a n d w r i t t e n b y m y m o m o n a n o l d - f a s h i o n e d r e c i p e c a r d w i t h l i t t l e i l l u s t r a t i o n s o f v e g e t a b l e s a n d s p i c e s r u n n i n g a l o n g t h e b o t t o m . S o m e o f t h e q u a n t i t y t e r m s w e r e s c r a t c h e d o u t a n d r e p l a c e d a s m o m a d j u s t e d t h e r e c i p e t o a c c o u n t f o r t h e c h a n g e i n a l t i t u d e w h e n w e m o v e d f r o m R i c o , C o l o r a d o i n t h e S a n J u a n m o u n t a i n s ( 8 , 8 0 0 f e e t ) t o M a n c o s , i n t h e h i g h d e s e r t ( 7, 0 0 0 f e e t ) . T h i s w e l l - l o v e d r e c i p e c a r d l i v e s i n a l i t t l e p a l e g r e e n w o o d e n b o x w i t h a r o o s t e r p a i n t e d o n i t , a l o n g w i t h a d o z e n o t h e r r e c i p e s t h a t a r e v e r y n e g l e c t e d b y c o m p a r i s o n . A l l t h a t t o s a y , t h e m o s t s p e c i a l r e c i p e t h a t I ' v e g o t t o o f f e r - f o r a c o o k b o o k t h a t d e s e r v e s n o t h i n g l e s s . 17
  15. 15. Appetizers 29 CHEESE STRAWS 30 TOMATO-CHEDDAR SPREAD 33 AVOCADO BLACK BEAN DIP 34 GOUGERE 36 THE BEST FRIED CHICKEN 38 GRADY’S FAVORITE ARTICHOKE RELISH
  16. 16. 20 A s y o u k n o w , c h e e s e s t r a w s a r e g r e a t t o h a v e a n y t i m e y o u w a n t , b u t a r e a p a r t i c u l a r l y f e s t i v e h o l i d a y t r e a t . T h i s i s w h y I h a v e i n c l u d e d a p h o t o o f R a c h e l a n d P o r k c h o p c e l e b r a t i n g t h e h o l i d a y s t o g e t h e r. I h o p e t h i s r e c i p e i s u s e d f o r a l l o f y o u r f u t u r e h o l i d a y s t o g e t h e r , R a c h e l a n d R y a n . I a m s o e x c i t e d f o r t h e t w o o f y o u - y o u a r e b o t h s o m u c h f u n a n d I a m s o g r a t e f u l f o r a l l t h e m e m o r i e s w e h a v e t o g e t h e r. R a c h e l , t h a n k s f o r l o v i n g m e e v e n w h e n I c a m e h o m e w i t h a d e v i l i s h l i t t l e k i t t y a n d a n n o u n c e d t h a t h e w o u l d b e l i v i n g w i t h u s t o o . R y a n , t h a n k s f o r l o v i n g m e e v e n w h e n I c a l l e d y o u c h i c k e n l e g s . I l o v e y o u b o t h a w h o l e l o t a n d a m l o o k i n g f o r w a r d t o m a k i n g m a n y m o r e m e m o r i e s t o g e t h e r a t f u t u r e A B G B P O L D W s , v i s i t s t o e a c h o t h e r ' s c u r r e n t c i t i e s , a n d m o r e !
  17. 17. Iris Howorth Holt Cheese Straws! 21 8 O Z S H A R P C H E D D A R C H E E S E , G R A T E D ( Y O U C A N A L S O S U B S O M E O F T H A T C H E D D A R F O R P A R M E S A N T O A D D A L I T T L E M O R E S H A R P N E S S ) 1 1/ 2 S T I C K S B U T T E R 1 E G G 1/ 2 T S P T A B A S C O S A U C E ( O R M O R E ) 1 3 /4 C U P F L O U R 1/ 2 T S P P A P R I K A 1 T S P S A L T 1/4 T S P C A Y E N N E ( O R M O R E ) 1. P r e h e a t o v e n t o 4 0 0 F. B l e n d c h e e s e , b u t t e r , e g g , a n d t a b a s c o s a u c e ( i d e a l l y i n a f o o d p r o - c e s s o r ) 2 . M i x f l o u r , p a p r i k a , s a l t , a n d c a y e n n e t o g e t h e r i n a s e p a r a t e b o w l . A d d g r a d u a l l y t o t h e c h e e s e & b u t t e r m i x , e i t h e r b l e n d i n g i n t h e f o o d p r o c e s - s o r , o r w o r k i n g w i t h y o u r h a n d s i n a l a r g e r b o w l l i k e p a s t r y , k n e a d i n g u n t i l b l e n d e d . 3 . P a c k t h e d o u g h i n t o t h e c o o k i e p r e s s u s i n g t h e s m a l l s t a r - s h a p e d d i s k , t h e n p r e s s t h e m o u t i n t o l o n g s t r a w s o n a c o o k i e s h e e t . I f y o u d o n ' t h a v e a c o o k i e p r e s s , r o l l t h e d o u g h o u t a n d c u t i t i n t o s h a p e s . 4 . B a k e 10 - 13 m i n u t e s o r u n t i l g o l d e n b r o w n a n d c r i s p y ( b u t n o t b u r n t , o b v i o u s l y ) . R e m o v e f r o m p a n a n d p l a c e o n c o o l i n g r a c k . 5 . M a k e s a b o u t 5 d o z e n s t r a w s ! F i r s t o f f , i f y o u d o n ’ t h a v e a c o o k i e p r e s s y e t , i t b e t t e r b e o n t h e w e d d i n g r e g i s t r y ! Yo u c a n m a k e c h e e s e s t r a w s j u s t l i k e r e g u l a r c o o k i e s a s c h e e s e c r a c k e r s o r s o r t , b u t i f y o u w a n t t h e c r u n c h y t e x t u r e , y o u n e e d t h e c o o k i e p r e s s . ingredients directions
  18. 18. 23 Cocktails 42 GIN BASIL SMASH 45 HOT PORT 46 CAIPIRINHA 49 100% STRAIGHT MOONSHINE 50 SOUR...WHISKY SOUR
  19. 19. The most famous summer cocktail from Hamburg – Gin Basil Smash Anne Restetzki242424 6 C L G O O D G I N 2 C L F R E S H L E M O N J U I C E 6 - 8 F R E S H B A S I L L E A V E S 2 C L S U G A R C A N E S Y R U P 1. P l a c e b a s i l a n d l e m o n i n t o a c o c k t a i l s h a k e r. 2 . G e n t l y m u d d l e t h e l e m o n a n d b a s i l “ s m a s h i n g ” t h e i n g r e d i e n t s . A d d s u g a r s y r u p a n d g i n a n d t o p u p w i t h i c e . S h a k e v i g o r o u s l y. D o u b l e s t r a i n i n t o a n i c e - f i l l e d r o c k s g l a s s . 3 . G a r n i s h w i t h b a s i l l e a v e s a n d e n j o y ! ingredients directions
  20. 20. I w i s h y o u a l i f e t i m e f u l l o f j o y a n d h a p p i n e s s . I w i s h y o u p e r s i s t e n c e a n d s t r e n g t h t o f u l f i l l y o u r d r e a m s t o g e t h e r. I w i s h y o u t h e h e a l t h a n d f r e e d o m t o c r e a t e m a n y c h e e r f u l m e m o r i e s . M o s t o f a l l , I w i s h y o u c o u r a g e , u n d e r s t a n d i n g a n d p a t i e n c e f o r e a c h o t h e r i n t h e t u r b u l e n t t i m e s . I a m s o h a p p y t o b e a b l e t o s e e y o u t w o g e t m a r r i e d . B a c k i n h i g h s c h o o l d u r i n g m y e x c h a n g e s e m e s t e r i n t h e U S R a c h e l a n d I p r o m i s e d e a c h o t h e r t o b e t h e r e w h e n t h e o t h e r o n e g e t s m a r r i e d . E v e n t h o u g h t h i s w o u l d m e a n w e w o u l d h a v e t o t a k e a l o n g j o u r n e y. We e v e n s a i d t h a t o u r k i d s a r e g o i n g t o b e f o r c e d t o d o a n e x c h a n g e y e a r i n t h e U S a n d r e s p e c t i v e l y i n G e r m a n y. I s e r i o u s l y c a n n o t b e l i e v e t h a t I a m c o m i n g b a c k t o T e n n e s s e e a f t e r t w e l v e y e a r s t o s e e y o u t w o g e t m a r r i e d . I a m b e y o n d t h a n k f u l t o h a v e m e t y o u a n d y o u r k i n d f a m i l y w h i c h n o w a l s o i n c l u d e s R y a n . I w i s h y o u t w o l o t s o f l o v e a n d h a p p i n e s s . I n c a s e t h i s i s e v e r g o i n g t o b e a n i s s u e – I a m d e f i n i t e l y s t i l l u p f o r t h e k i d s - e x c h a n g e ; ) . 25
  21. 21. 26
  22. 22. Geraldine Porter Hot Port 27 L E M O N , S L I C E D C L O V E S S U G A R / H O N E Y R U B Y P O R T ( S A N D E M A N O R S I M I L A R ) A N I C E G L A S S 1. B o i l w a t e r ( e l e c t r i c k e t t l e b y f a r t h e e a s i e s t ) 2 . H e a t y o u r g l a s s b y p o u r i n g i n s o m e h o t w a t e r. ( h i n t ! T o a v o i d c r a c k i n g y o u r n i c e g l a s s p l a c e a m e t a l s p o o n i n i t b e f o r e p o u r i n g i n t h e h o t w a t e r ) 3 . P o u r a d o u b l e s t a n d a r d m e a s u r e o f P o r t i n t o g l a s s . 4 . A d d b o i l i n g w a t e r a n d s u g a r / h o n e y t o t a s t e . 5 . S t u d t h e l e m o n w i t h c l o v e s a n d d r o p i n t o g l a s s . R e l a x , b r e a t h e i n t h e w a r m i n g C h r i s t m a s s y a r o m a . Yo u m a y n e v e r b o t h e r w i t h t h e l o n g p r o - c e s s o f m a k i n g m u l l e d w i n e a g a i n ! “ T h i s i s a t r a d i t i o n a l I r i s h w i n t e r d r i n k t h a t t a s t e s l i k e C h r i s t m a s i n a g l a s s ! ” E n j o y o n a c o l d e v e n i n g a f t e r a r e w a r d i n g d a y h i k i n g , b i k i n g o r a f t e r a C h r i s t m a s s h o p p i n g t r i p ! ingredients directions
  23. 23. Sides 55 OLD WORLD MEATBALLS 56 CARROT SOUFFLE 58 CROCK-POT MACARONI AND CHEESE 61 CAULIFLOWER RICE PILAF 62 GRANDMOM’S MEATBALLS 64 BAKED MAC N CHEESE 66 GREAT-GRANDMA STELLA’S SWEET PICKLES 67 GRANDMA JANE’S GAZPACHO 68 WATERMELON AND FETA SALAD WITH HARISSA 70 GRANDMA CAJKA’S DINNER ROLLS 71 CRANBERRY SAUCE 72 FARRO WITH BROCCOLI AND SWEET POTATO 74 PUERTO RICAN RICE
  24. 24. 30
  25. 25. Andrew Tripodo Old World Meatballs 31 1 L B M E A T B A L L M I X ( V E A L / P O R K / G R O U N D B E E F C O M B I N A T I O N ) 1/ 2 C U P I T A L I A N S E A S O N E D B R E A D C R U M B S 1 E G G 3 2 O Z J A R O F R A O S T O M A T O S A U C E F R E S H B A S I L 1. M i x m e a t , b r e a d c r u m b s , a n d e g g t o g e t h e r. 2 . R o l l m i x t u r e i n t o r o u n d b a l l s . 3 . B a k e i n 3 5 0 d e g r e e o v e n f o r a b o u t 2 0 m i n ( u n t i l t h e y b r o w n s l i g h t l y ) . 4 . A d d R a o s t o m a t o s a u c e . 5 . S i m m e r f o r a b o u t 2 h o u r s , s t i r r i n g s a u c e t h r o u g h o u t . 6 . A d d b a s i l t h r o u g h o u t s i m m e r i n g p r o c e s s . R a c h e l m a k e s e x c e l l e n t f o o d , a n d o u r g r o u p o f f r i e n d s h a v e t h e s k i l l s t o o f f e r s t e a d y , s o l i d a s s i s t s t o R a c h e l ’ s c o o k i n g m o s t o f t h e t i m e . H i s t o r i c a l l y , I ’ d w o r n t h e b a n n e r a s t h e a s s i s t a n t t o t h e a s s i s t e r s - t h e m a n c h a r g e d w i t h n o t r u i n i n g a s i d e d i s h . N o w , I c o n t i n u e t h a t l e g a c y w i t h a m e a t b a l l d i s h : s e r v e t h e m a l o n e , w i t h p a s t a , o n a s u b , o r a n y o t h e r w h i c h w a y. M a y t h e s e m e a t b a l l s c o m p l e m e n t y o u r g r a n d m e a l s t o c o m e ! I c a n ’ t t e l l y o u h o w m u c h I ’ v e c h e r i s h e d y o u r f r i e n d s h i p s o v e r t h e p a s t s e v e n ( 7 ! ) y e a r s , a n d c a n ’ t w a i t t o s e e y o u t w o c o n t i n u e t o b u i l d i n c r e d i b l e l i v e s t o g e t h e r. F o r w a r d ! ingredients directions
  26. 26. L o v e y ' a l l s o m u c h ! Yo u ' r e a m a z i n g h u m a n s a n d I f e e l l u c k y t o c a l l y o u f r i e n d s . I c a n ' t w a i t t o s e e h o w y o u g r o w b o t h a s i n d i v i d u a l s a n d a s a c o u p l e . H a p p y w e d d i n g d a y < 3 Carrot Souffle 1 L B C A R R O T S 1/ 2 C U P B U T T E R , M E L T E D 1 T S P B A K I N G P O W D E R 1/ 2 C U P S U G A R 1 T S P V A N I L L A E X T R A C T 2 T B S P F L O U R 3 E G G S Andrea Outhuse32 1. B r i n g a p o t o f w a t e r t o a b o i l . 2 . B o i l c a r r o t s f o r 15 m i n u t e s , u n t i l t e n d e r. 3 . D r a i n a n d t r a n s f e r t o a b l e n d e r. 4 . A d d m e l t e d b u t t e r a n d p u l s e u n t i l s m o o t h . 5 . A d d r e m a i n i n g i n g r e d i e n t s a n d p u l s e u n t i l s m o o t h . 6 . T r a n s f e r t o a 1 1 / 2 q u a r t d i s h . 7. B a k e a t 3 5 0 f o r 4 5 m i n u t e s . ingredients directions
  27. 27. 33
  28. 28. Jane Cajka Grandma Cajka's Dinner Rolls 1 P K G . Y E A S T 2 C U P S W A R M W A T E R ½ C U P S U G A R 1 T S P. S A L T 1 E G G , B E A T E N ¼ C U P B U T T E R ( M E L T E D A N D C O O L E D ) 6 ½ C U P S F L O U R 1. D i s s o l v e y e a s t i n w a r m , n o t h o t , w a t e r. A d d s u g - a r , s a l t , e g g a n d b u t t e r. A d d 3 c u p s f l o u r. B e a t u n t i l s m o o t h . 2 . G r a d u a l l y a d d r e m a i n i n g f l o u r , t u r n d o u g h o u t o n a l i g h t l y f l o u r e d b o a r d . K n e a d a b o u t 10 m i n - u t e s . L e t r i s e u n t i l d o u b l e d ( a b o u t 1 h o u r ) . 3 . M a k e r o l l s a n d p u t i n a g r e a s e d p a n . L e t r i s e a g a i n a n d b a k e f o r a b o u t 15 m i n u t e s o r u n t i l l i g h t l y b r o w n e d . U s e b u t t e r t o c o a t t h e t o p s o f t h e w a r m r o l l s . 4 . M a k e s a b o u t 2 ½ t o 3 d o z e n r o l l s . ingredients directions 36
  29. 29. 37Myrna Bush Cranberry Sauce 37 3 P A C K A G E S C H E R R Y J E L L O 2 1/ 2 C S U G A R 3 C B O I L I N G W A T E R 2 4 O Z C R A N B E R R I E S 2 A P P L E S 3 O R A N G E S ( P E E L 2 ) 1. D i s s o l v e a n d c o o l t h e c h e r r y j e l l o , s u g a r , a n d w a t e r. 2 . G r i n d t h e c r a n b e r r i e s , a p p l e s , a n d o r a n g e s i n a f o o d p r o c e s s o r . M i x a l l i n g r e d i e n t s a n d a d d 2 c . p e c a n s . 3 . C h i l l o v e r n i g h t . T h i s m a k e s t w o 9 x 13 p a n s . ingredients directions I ’ v e b e e n m a k i n g t h i s c r a n b e r r y s a u c e f o r a l m o s t f i f t y y e a r s . I t i s s t i l l t h e f a m i l y f a v o r i t e . T h i s r e c i p e w a s g i v e n t o m e l o n g a g o .
  30. 30. C o n g r a t u l a t i o n s R a c h e l a n d R y a n ! C h r i s a n d I a r e s o e x c i t e d f o r b o t h o f y o u a n d c a n ' t w a i t t o g e t t o g e t h e r a n d c o o k A L L t h e f o o d . Yo u g u y s a r e j u s t t h e b e s t - l o o k i n g f o r w a r d t o a l l o f o u r f u t u r e v i s i t s . B e i n g m a r r i e d i s a w e s o m e a n d w e ' r e s u r e y o u g u y s w i l l b e g r e a t a t i t . L o v e y o u ! Farro with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, and Miso Dressing ingredients directions 1 C U P F A R R O 1 T O 2 S W E E T P O T A T O E S ( A B O U T 1 . 5 P O U N D S ) 1 L A R G E B U N D L E B R O C C O L I 1 T B S P O L I V E O I L S A L T P E P P E R 1 T S P B L A C K S E S A M E S E E D S 1 T B S P M I N C E D F R E S H G I N G E R 1 S M A L L G A R L I C C L O V E , M I N C E D 2 T B S P W H I T E M I S O 2 T B S P T A H I N I 1 T B S P H O N E Y 1/4 C U P R I C E V I N E G A R 2 T B S P T O A S T E D S E S A M E O I L 2 T B S P O L I V E O I L Meera Meyer38 1. H e a t o v e n t o 4 0 0 d e g r e e s . P l a c e f a r r o a n d 2 c u p s o f w a t e r i n a r i c e c o o k e r o r o n t h e s t o v e a n d c o o k a c c o r d i n g t o p a c k a g e d i r e c t i o n s . 2 . P e e l s w e e t p o t a t o e s a n d c u t i n t o 1 - i n c h c u b e s . C u t t o p s o f f b r o c c o l i a n d s e p a r a t e i n t o b i t e - s i z e d f l o r e t s . C o a t o n e l a r g e t r a y w i t h o l i v e o i l . L a y e r s w e e t p o t a t o e s o n t r a y a n d s p r i n k l e w i t h s a l t a n d p e p p e r. R o a s t f o r 2 0 m i n u t e s , u n - t i l b r o w n i n g u n d e r n e a t h . F l i p a n d t o s s c h u n k s a r o u n d , t h e n a d d b r o c c o l i t o t h e t r a y , s e a s o n a g a i n w i t h s a l t a n d p e p p e r , a n d r o a s t f o r a n - o t h e r 10 t o 2 0 m i n u t e s , u n t i l b r o c c o l i i s l i g h t - l y c h a r r e d a t e d g e s a n d s w e e t p o t a t o i s f u l l y b r o n z e d a n d t e n d e r. T o s s c h u n k s a r o u n d o n e m o r e t i m e i f i t l o o k s l i k e t h e y ’ r e c o o k i n g u n - e v e n l y. 3 . W h i l e v e g e t a b l e s r o a s t , p r e p a r e s e s a m e - m i s o d r e s s i n g : C o m b i n e r e m a i n i n g i n g r e d i e n t s i n a b l e n d e r o r a s m a l l j a r w i t h a l i d a n d m i x / s h a k e u n t i l s m o o t h . 4 . A s s e m b l e b o w l s : S c o o p f a r r o i n t o b o w l , t h e n p i l e o n t h e r o a s t e d s w e e t p o t a t o e s a n d b r o c c o l i . C o a t l i g h t l y w i t h s e s a m e - m i s o d r e s s i n g a n d f i n - i s h w i t h s e s a m e s e e d s . S e r v e w i t h e x t r a d r e s s i n g o n t h e s i d e .
  31. 31. 39
  32. 32. Puerto Rican Rice Jose Cotto404040 2 C U P S O F R I C E ( I O P T F O R L O N G G R A I N A N D G O F O R T H E L A T I N B R A N D . T R U S T T H E E X P E R T S . ) 1 C A N O F B E A N S ( G O W I T H G A N D U L E S T O S T A R T - - B U T Y O U C A N U S E A N Y C A N O F B E A N S , P R E F E R - A B L Y G O Y A ! ) 1/4 C A N O F G O Y A T O M A T O S A U C E 2 T B L S O F S O F R I T O - - G E T T H A T F L A - V O R ! ( Y O U C A N B U Y T H E J A R O R F I N D A R E C I P E A N D M A K E Y O U R O W N ! ) 1 P A C K E T O F S A Z O N - G A R L I C P O W D E R - O N I O N P O W D E R - O R E G A N O 2 B A Y L E A V E S 1/4 C U P O I L P E R C U P O F R I C E 1. R i n s e r i c e t o r e m o v e a l o t o f t h e s t a r c h . 2 . I n a c a l d e r o * , a d d s o f r i t o , t o m a t o s a u c e , s a z o n , g a r l i c & o n i o n p o w d e r , b a y l e a v e s a n d o r e g a n o . L e t s p i c e s g e t t o k n o w o n e a n o t h e r f o r a f e w m i n u t e s o v e r m e d i u m h e a t . ( * B u y a n I m u s a p o t o f f A m a z o n . Yo u ' l l q u e s t i o n w h y y o u c o o k e d r i c e i n a n y t h i n g e l s e b e f o r e . ) 3 . R a i s e h e a t t o h i g h , a d d b e a n s a n d s t i r. 4 . A d d r i c e a n d o i l t o t h e m i x t u r e a n d g i v e i t a g o o d s t i r. M a k e s u r e y o u h a v e a b o u t 3 / 4 - 1 i n c h o f w a t e r c o v e r i n g t h e r i c e . A g o o d t r i c k i s t o p l a c e a s p o o n i n t h e m i d d l e o f t h e p o t a n d i f i t s t a y s s t a n d i n g s t r a i g h t u p , y o u ’ r e g o o d m o n e y. 5 . L e t t h e m a g i c h a p p e n . D o n ’ t c o v e r t h e p o t j u s t y e t . Wa i t u n t i l a l m o s t a l l t h e w a t e r i s e v a p o - r a t e d , s t i r r i n g a f e w t i m e s t o m a k e s u r e t h e r i c e i s n o t e n t i r e l y s t i c k i n g ( t h o u g h t h e “ p e g a o ” i s s o m e o f t h e b e s t r i c e ! ) . 6 . O n c e t h e w a t e r i s p r e t t y m u c h g o n e , c o v e r t h e r i c e , t u r n h e a t t o l o w , a n d l e t i t s i m m e r f o r 2 8 m i n u t e s . D O N O T . I r e p e a t , D O N O T , l i f t t h e c o v e r. T r u s t m e . 7. A f t e r 2 8 m i n , o p e n t h e l i d a n d e n j o y t h e m a g i c . I t ’ s t h a t e a s y. ingredients directions
  33. 33. 41
  34. 34. Entrees 79 CHANA MASALA 81 JUMPIN’ JAMBALAYA 82 SLOW COOKER BLACK BEAN CHILI 85 CIDER-BRAISED CHICKEN WITH BUTTERNUT SQUASH 87 EGGPLANT ZUCCHINI BAKE 89 RICE BOWLS 90 PALMETTO SHRIMP AND GRITS 93 CHICKEN POT PIE 94 BAKED CAJUN SALMON 97 KEENER BURGERS 98 PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP 99 FLAMMKUCHEN
  35. 35. Agasthya and Caroline Shenoy I g r e w u p e a t i n g t h i s o f t e n w i t h m y f a m i l y , a n d i t w a s t h e f i r s t I n d i a n d i s h C a r o l i n e m a d e b y h e r s e l f . I t ' s a f o o l p r o o f r e c i p e a n d h e r v e r s i o n c a m e o u t d e l i c i o u s - m y p a r e n t s a p p r o v e d . H o p e y o u g u y s h a v e f u n s h a r i n g r e c i p e s w i t h e a c h o t h e r f r o m y o u r c h i l d h o o d s a n d m a k i n g t h e m y o u r o w n ! We l o v e y o u ! ! 44
  36. 36. Chana Masala 45 5 T B S P V E G E T A B L E O I L 2 M E D I U M O N I O N S , M I N C E D 8 C L O V E S G A R L I C , M I N C E D 1 T B S P G R O U N D C O R I A N - D E R S E E D S 2 T S P G R O U N D C U M I N S E E D S 1/4 T S P G R O U N D C A Y E N N E P E P P E R 1 T S P T U R M E R I C P O W D E R 6 T B S P F I N E L Y C H O P P E D ( O R C A N N E D D I C E D ) T O - M A T O E S 2 2 0 - O Z C A N S C H I C K P E A S , D R A I N E D A N D R I N S E D 2 T S P G R O U N D R O A S T E D C U M I N S E E D S 1 T B S P G R O U N D A M C H O O R ( M A N G O P O W D E R ; L O O K F O R I T I N Y O U R L O C A L I N D I A N G R O C E R Y ) 2 T S P S W E E T P A P R I K A 1 T S P G A R A M M A S A L A ( I N D I A N G R O C E R Y S T O R E A G A I N ) 1/ 2 T S P S A L T ( O R T O T A S T E ) 1 T B S P L E M O N J U I C E 1 F R E S H H O T G R E E N C H I L I ( T H E S K I N N Y O N E S F R O M A S I A N / I N D I A N S T O R E S - N O T J A L A P E N O S ) 2 T S P F R E S H L Y G R A T E D G I N G E R T h i s i s a l o t o f i n g r e d i e n t s , b u t c o m e s t o g e t h e r f a s t : 1. H e a t o i l i n a w i d e p o t o v e r m e d i u m f l a m e . W h e n h o t , p u t i n t h e m i n c e d o n i o n s a n d g a r l i c . S t i r a n d f r y u n t i l t h e m i x t u r e i s a r i c h m e d i u m - b r o w n s h a d e . 2 . T u r n h e a t t o m e d i u m l o w a n d a d d c o r i a n d e r , c u m i n ( n o t t h e r o a s t e d c u m i n ! ) , c a y e n n e , a n d t u r m e r i c . S t i r f o r a f e w s e c o n d s t o c o a t t h e o n i o n - g a r l i c m i x t u r e . 3 . A d d t h e t o m a t o e s a n d s t i r u n t i l t h e t o m a t o e s a r e i n c o r p o r a t e d a n d b r o w n l i g h t l y. 4 . A d d t h e c h i c k p e a s , o n e c u p o f w a t e r , g r o u n d r o a s t e d c u m i n , a m c h o o r , p a p r i k a , g a r a m m a s a l a , s a l t , a n d l e m o n j u i c e . S t i r t o m i x . C o v e r , t u r n h e a t t o l o w a n d s i m m e r f o r a b o u t 10 m i n u t e s . 5 . R e m o v e c o v e r a n d a d d t h e c h i l i a n d g i n g e r. S t i r a n d e n j o y w i t h r i c e o r n a a n o r w h a t e v e r ! ingredients directions
  37. 37. Desserts 160 GRANDMOM MCGRANAGHAN’S BLUEBERRY PIE 162 LONG DISTANCE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES 165 LEMON BLUEBERRY CAKE 166 ETC. COOKIES 168 HEALTHY-ISH BUT DELICIOUS BANANA-BREAD 169 PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES 170 CHOCOLATE CHIP CHEESECAKE 173 S’MORES SEVEN LAYER BARS 174 FAVORITE OATMEAL COOKIES 177 LA ROSEA DE REYES 178 STEAMED CRANBERRY PUDDING 180 NUT ROLL 183 EXTRA GLAZED LEMON COOKIES 185 PAPA K’S FAVORITE COOKIE 186 GOOEY LEMON BARS WITH SHORTBREAD CRUST 188 HOMEMADE DISNEYLAND DOLE WHIP 191 SUGAR COOKIES 193 24 HOUR SALAD 194 POPCORN BALLS 197 RIDICULOUSLY DECADENT BLACK FOREST CAKE
  38. 38. I c h o s e t h i s r e c i p e b e c a u s e i t h a s b e c o m e a t r a d i t i o n a t o u r f a m i l y T h a n k s g i v i n g c e l e b r a t i o n s ! N o m a t t e r w h e r e w e g a t h e r , b e i n g w i t h o u r l o v e d o n e s i s a l w a y s s p e c i a l ! B e s t w i s h e s a n d l o t s o f l o v e t o R y a n a n d R a c h e l a s t h e y b e g i n t h e i r l i f e t i m e j o u r n e y t o g e t h e r ! Chocolate Chip Cheesecake 1 C . G R A H A M C R A C K E R C R U M B S 3 /4 C . S U G A R 3 T B S P. S U G A R 3 E G G S 3 T B S P. M A R G A R I N E , M E L T E D 1 C . S M A L L S E M I - S W E E T C H O C O L A T E P I E C E S 3 ( 8 O Z . ) P K G . C R E A M C H E E S E , S O F T E N E D 1 T S P. V A N I L L A The Teners50 1. C o m b i n e c r u m b s , s u g a r a n d m a r g a r i n e ; p r e s s i n t o 9 o r 10 - i n c h s p r i n g - f o r m p a n . 2 . C o m b i n e c r e a m c h e e s e a n d s u g a r a t m e d i u m s p e e d o n e l e c t r i c m i x e r u n t i l w e l l b l e n d e d . 3 . A d d e g g s , o n e a t a t i m e , m i x i n g w e l l a f t e r e a c h a d d i t i o n . B l e n d i n c h o c o l a t e p i e c e s a n d v a n i l l a ; p o u r o v e r c r u s t . 4 . B a k e a t 4 5 0 d e g r e e s f o r 10 m i n u t e s . R e d u c e o v e n t e m p e r a t u r e t o 2 5 0 d e g r e e s ; c o n t i n u e b a k - i n g f o r 3 5 m i n u t e s . T u r n o f f o v e n a n d o p e n t h e o v e n d o o r t o c o o l f o r a b o u t 5 m i n u t e s . 5 . L o o s e n c a k e f r o m r i m o f t h e p a n u s i n g a k n i f e a r o u n d t h e e d g e o f t h e c a k e . C o o l a t r o o m t e m - p e r a t u r e b e f o r e r e m o v i n g r i m c o m p l e t e l y. C h i l l o v e r n i g h t . B e f o r e s e r v i n g , t o p w i t h H e r s h e y ' s C h o c o l a t e S y r u p . ingredients directions
  39. 39. 51
  40. 40. 52
  41. 41. Kerry Larkin S'mores Seven Layer Bars 53 R a c h e l a n d R y a n , I c h o s e t h i s r e c i p e b e c a u s e n o c o o k b o o k w o u l d b e c o m p l e t e w i t h o u t a t a s t e o f C o l o r a d o c a m p i n g ! W h e r e v e r l i f e t a k e s y o u , w h e n y o u m a k e t h i s r e c i p e , h o p e f u l l y y o u ' l l t h i n k o f t h o s e g o r g e o u s s n o w - c a p p e d R o c k y M o u n t a i n s a n d t a p i n t o t h e p l a y f u l , y e t p e a c e f u l f e e l i n g s t h a t s i t t i n g b y a c a m p f i r e b r i n g s . I c h e r i s h o u r f r i e n d s h i p a n d a m s o e x c i t e d t o s e e h o w l i f e u n f o l d s f o r y o u t w o . M u c h l o v e t o y o u b o t h ! 2 1/ 2 C G R A H A M C R A C K E R C R U M B S 3 /4 C B U T T E R , M E L T E D 1 (1 4 O Z ) C A N S W E E T E N E D C O N D E N S E D M I L K 2 C M I N I M A R S H M A L L O W S 1 C S E M I - S W E E T C H O C O L A T E C H I P S 1 C B R O K E N G R A H A M C R A C K E R P I E C E S 2 (1 . 5 5 O Z ) C H O C O L A T E B A R S , B R O K E N I N T O P I E C E S 1. P r e h e a t o v e n t o 3 5 0 . S p r a y a 9 x 13 i n c h b a k i n g d i s h w i t h n o n - s t i c k c o o k i n g s p r a y o r l i n e w i t h p a r c h m e n t p a p e r. 2 . I n a s m a l l b o w l , m i x t o g e t h e r g r a h a m c r a c k e r c r u m b s a n d m e l t e d b u t t e r. P r e s s m i x t u r e i n t o p r e p a r e d b a k i n g d i s h . S p r e a d s w e e t e n e d c o n - d e n s e d m i l k o v e r t h e t o p . 3 . S p r i n k l e h a l f o f m a r s h m a l l o w s , a l l o f t h e c h o c o - l a t e c h i p s , a n d g r a h a m c r a c k e r s o v e r t h e t o p . 4 . B a k e f o r 15 m i n u t e s . R e m o v e f r o m o v e n a n d s p r i n k l e w i t h r e m a i n i n g m a r s h m a l l o w s . B a k e f o r a n a d d i t i o n a l 10 - 15 m i n u t e s o r u n t i l m a r s h m a l - l o w s a r e b r o w n e d a n d e d g e s a r e g o l d e n . 5 . R e m o v e f r o m o v e n t o a c o o l i n g r a c k a n d p l a c e c h o c o l a t e p i e c e s o n t o p . A l l o w t o c o o l f o r a t l e a s t 15 m i n u t e s b e f o r e c u t t i n g i n t o p i e c e s a n d s e r v i n g . B a r s w i l l s t i l l b e g o o e y b u t w i l l h o l d t o g e t h e r. F o r b e s t r e s u l t s , a l l o w t o c o o l c o m - p l e t e l y. ingredients directions
