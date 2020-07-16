Successfully reported this slideshow.
Be an A11Y! Design & Develop Accessible Software Rachel Appel http://rachelappel.com rachel@rachelappel.com
Why care about accessibility? (it’s not just about disabled parking spots)
It’s the right thing to do
Not convinced?
You or a loved one WILL have accessible needs at some point in life, either temporary or permanently
Still not convinced?
Worldwide… “Over 1 billion people worldwide have a disability, and they have over $1.2 trillion in annual disposable incom...
In the USA... • 62.8 million Americans require assistive technology. • Among adult computer users in the United States: • ...
The US has seen the over-65 population rise from 35 million in the year 2000 to over 49 million as of 2016, and aging adul...
source: http://webaim.org/projects/screenreadersurvey5/#demographics
Types of Accessible Needs
Visual Auditory Motor Cognitive
Assistive Technology You're already using it
Assistive Technology • Screen Narrators • Braille Readers • Mouth stick • Head wand • Single-switch access • Sip and puff ...
https://twitter.com/kaleemux/status/1034585909965017088
Visual Low Vision Blindness Color blindness Color Contrast Sensitivity
Screen Narrators • NVDA • Web Anywhere • Browser Specific Narrators • Spoken Web [IE] • ChromeVis [Chrome] • ChromeVox [Ch...
Skip links <body> <a class="hidden" href="#maincontent">Skip to main content</a> ... <a name="maincontent" id="maincontent...
Skip links .hidden { position:absolute; left:-10000px; top:auto; width:1px; height:1px; overflow:hidden; } Bootstrap: use ...
Bootstrap accessibility plugin http://paypal.github.io/bootstrap-accessibility-plugin/demo.html#
Color Blindness Tools • https://colororacle.org Color Oracle • https://gmazzocato.altervista.org/colorwheel/wheel.php Acce...
Bad Contrast Good Contrast Not good Contrast Good Contrast Terrible Contrast Good Contrast So bad your eyes bleed Good Con...
Color Contrast Tool http://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker
Screen reader accessibility
Semantic HTML <nav> <article> <header> <footer> <main> <legend> <label> (in .NET use Data Annotations for screen readers)
Coding Accessible HTML Forms <fieldset> <!-- fields --> <legend> <!-- group checkboxes, radios --> </legend> <!-- fields -...
Coding Accessible HTML Forms <label for="fullName">Full Name</label> <input id="fullName" type="text" /> <span asp-validat...
Coding Accessible Forms [Older browsers] Use HTML5 required attribute where possible <label for="fullName">Full Name</labe...
ARIA • Roles What an element does (its function or purpose) Navigation, content, etc.. • States What condition an element ...
ARIA <header role="banner"> <div role="contentinfo"> Hello accessible world. </div> <article>Hello accessible world</artic...
Auditory From mild hearing loss to total deafness
Auditory needs • From mild hearing loss to deafness • Don’t rely on sounds for feedback • Use transcripts and closed capti...
Motor / Dexterity Injury, illness, disease
Motor or dexterity accessibility issues • Traumatic Injuries • Spinal cord injury • Loss or damage of limb(s) • Diseases a...
Motor • Assistive technology accessible • Keyboard alt for mouse • Avoid pop-ups and modal dialogs
Cognitive Autism Memory issues Injury and illness Seizure disorders Comprehension differences Dyslexia ADD/ADHD Many more…
There are no tools to help with cognitive accessibility coding. Keep things simple, and clear. Do comprehensive UX testing...
Synesthesia • Grapheme-color synesthesia (above) • Chromesthesia • Spatial sequence synesthesia (right) • Number form • Au...
Tools
WebAIM Developer Tools • WebAIM WAVE scanner http://wave.webaim.org • Web Content Accessibility Guidelines http://webaim.o...
Final thoughts from WCAG “For the love of God and all that is Holy, get over yourself, stop dragging your heels and make t...
Thank you! Be an A11Y It’s the right thing to do. And a lot of cash when you do it.
