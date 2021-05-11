Successfully reported this slideshow.
Animal Bioetchnology Case Study JOHN LUCKY (0343344) PHOON XIAO RU （0344480） RACHEL ANN A/P ALBERT (0339056) SARA FAHANAH BINTI MOHAMED SIRAJ (0343468)
Introduction ITS A NEUROMUSCULAR DISEASE CHARACTERIZED BY PROGRESSIVE MUSCLE WEAKNESS AND DEGENERATION USUALLY RESULTING I...
What is CRISPR/Cas9? CLUSTERED REGULARLY INTERSPACED SHORT PALINDROMIC REPEATS (CRISPR) IS A PRECISE GENOME EDITING TOOL U...
Problem statement DMD is a rare and often fatal genetic disease caused by mutation along the dystrophin gene The only effe...
Methods Adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors are an ideal gene transfer tool for delivery of CRISPR components to the reti...
Results Simultaneous generation of double-stranded breaks (DSBs) by Cas9 leads to excision of the region surrounding the m...
Western blot showed substantial recovery of dystrophin protein to ~8% of wild-type levels
Discussion Demonstrated the therapeutic benefit of AAV-mediated CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing in an adult mouse model of DMD ...
Challenges Big remaining challenge for DMD is finding a cure for the disease whether through gene therapy, gene up-regulat...
CRISPR-based systems will continue to improve incrementally. Multiple Cas-type enzymes have been discovered or engineered ...
Conclusion Shows perfect ligation of Cas9 target sites Shows abundant (67%) dystrophin-positive fibers in Cas9-gRNA Shows ...
Cossu, G & Sampaolesi, M 2007, ‘New therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy: challenges, prospects and clinical trials’,...
Nelson, CE, Hakim, CH, Ousterout, DG, Thakore, PI, Moreb, EA, Rivera, RMC, Madhavan, S, Pan, X, Ran, FA, Yan, WX, Asokan, ...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. Animal Bioetchnology Case Study JOHN LUCKY (0343344) PHOON XIAO RU （0344480） RACHEL ANN A/P ALBERT (0339056) SARA FAHANAH BINTI MOHAMED SIRAJ (0343468)
  2. 2. Introduction ITS A NEUROMUSCULAR DISEASE CHARACTERIZED BY PROGRESSIVE MUSCLE WEAKNESS AND DEGENERATION USUALLY RESULTING IN PREMATURE FATALITY PROTEIN UPREGULATION STEM CELL TRANSPLANT MUTATION SUPPRESSION CRISPR/CAS9 (MOST PROMISING!!) DUE TO GENETIC NATURE OF THE DISEASE. SEVERAL GENE THERAPIES CAN BE USED TO RESTORE DYSTROPHIN PRODUCTION: 1. 2. 3. 4. DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY (DMD) IS RARE X-LINKED GENETIC DISEASE AFFECTING EVERY 1 PER 3500 MALES (RAMOS & CHAMBERLAIN 2015) IT OFTEN OCCURS DUE TO DELETION OF ONE OR MORE EXONS IN THE DYSTROPHIN (DMD) GENE THAT DISRUPT THE READING FRAME OF THE GENE AND LEAD TO A COMPLETE LOSS OF FUNCTIONAL DYSTROPHIN EXPRESSION
  3. 3. What is CRISPR/Cas9? CLUSTERED REGULARLY INTERSPACED SHORT PALINDROMIC REPEATS (CRISPR) IS A PRECISE GENOME EDITING TOOL USED AS A THEURAPTIC APPROACH TO TREAT VARIOUS DISEASES CAS9 NUCLEASE CLEAVE DNA SEQUENCE TARGETED BY SINGLE GUIDE RNA (GRNA) BOTH PACKAGED INTO AN ADENO-ASSOCIATED VIRAL (AAV) AND CAN BE USED TO PERMANENTLY REPAIR FUNCTION OF MUTATED DMD GENE THE GENE TARGETED IN THIS STUDY IS (NON-SENSE) EXON 23 THAT ENCODES FOR DYSTROPHIN PROTEIN IN MDX MOUSE MODEL. THE REMOVAL OF EXON 23 ARE HYPOTHESIZED TO RESTORE DYSTROPHIN EXPRESSION AND IMPROVE MUSCLE FUNCTION. THIS KNOWLEDGE COULD BE APPLIED TO REMOVAL OF EXON 51 IN HUMAN GENE WHICH COULD ADDRESS 13% OF DMD PATIENT MUTATIONS (NELSON ET AL. 2015).
  4. 4. Problem statement DMD is a rare and often fatal genetic disease caused by mutation along the dystrophin gene The only effective standard care of DMD is the use of corticosteroid along with regular exercise and calcium enriched diet. However users have experiences a substantial side effect of corticosteroid (Mah 2016) Major limitation of current gene therapy of gene experession theraphy and gene replacement therapies is that their effectiveness are temporary (Chemello, Bassel-Duby & Olson 2020) Objectives To increase level of dystrophin expression in mdx mouse model by deleting exon 23 using AAV-mediated CRISPIR/Cas9 Maintain a stable expression of dystrophin protein after CRISPR/Cas9 treatment
  5. 5. Methods Adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors are an ideal gene transfer tool for delivery of CRISPR components to the retina. The removal of exon 23 from the dystrophin gene using Cas9 nuclease. Cas9 nuclease to cleave DNA sequences targeted by a single guide RNA (gRNA) After 8 weeks, cells were harvested and run through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). Sanger sequencing was performed to confirm the deletion of exon 23 Western blot was performed to detect the dystrophin protein and Immunofluorescence staining was performed to confirmed Cas9 expression in myonuclei
  6. 6. Results Simultaneous generation of double-stranded breaks (DSBs) by Cas9 leads to excision of the region surrounding the mutated exon 23. reading frame of the dystrophin gene is recovered and protein expression is restored. smaller-deletion PCR product in treated muscles. RT-PCR shows a smaller band that does not include exon 23 in treated muscles. Sanger sequencing confirmed exon 23 deletion.
  7. 7. Western blot showed substantial recovery of dystrophin protein to ~8% of wild-type levels
  8. 8. Discussion Demonstrated the therapeutic benefit of AAV-mediated CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing in an adult mouse model of DMD CRISPR-Cas9–mediated genome editing as an effective tool for gene modification in skeletal and cardiac muscle and as a therapeutic approach to correct protein deficiencies in neuromuscular disorders and potentially many other diseases. Systemic delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 by intravenous injection restores dystrophin expression in adult mdx mouse cardiac muscle. In vivo genome editing restores nNOS activity and improves muscle function.
  9. 9. Challenges Big remaining challenge for DMD is finding a cure for the disease whether through gene therapy, gene up-regulation, or some other form of pharmacological intervention, Demonstrated that myoblasts could be transplanted into dystrophic muscle and gives rise to dystrophin-expressing myofibers. Which results in poor survival and migration of myoblasts and possibly an immune response to donor myoblasts Fail of setting and reaching the target site with efficiency and accuracy Understanding how to control various repair pathways-NHEJ or HDR CRISPR/Cas9 system needs to be more efficient to have therapeutic efficacy in treating diseases Gene therapy for muscle disease has faced problems, such as immune response to the vector and muscular dystrophy
  10. 10. CRISPR-based systems will continue to improve incrementally. Multiple Cas-type enzymes have been discovered or engineered with different PAMs or activities The increase of practice of using CRISPR to correct disease-causing mutations is growing. Development in multiplexing— editing more than one gene at a time Current development Stem cell therapy for DMD Stop codon read-through therapy Other than CRISPR :
  11. 11. Conclusion Shows perfect ligation of Cas9 target sites Shows abundant (67%) dystrophin-positive fibers in Cas9-gRNA Shows no obvious adverse response to the AAV-Cas9 treatment CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system needs to be more efficient Double-stranded breaks (DSBs) by Cas9 leads to excision of the region surrounding the mutated exon 23
  12. 12. Cossu, G & Sampaolesi, M 2007, ‘New therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy: challenges, prospects and clinical trials’, Trends in Molecular Medicine, vol. 13, no. 12, pp. 520–526, viewed 6 May 2021, <https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1471491407001876? casa_token=beTEzjUdWYAAAAAA:00yWFRrvr7uGNngz9JhbcxC6rPnnSjAVaPWJdfXVJv0lp_qVgTx5PsF1-GUnLz6_2GomdAkJzA>. Chemello, F, Bassel-Duby, R & Olson, EN 2020, ‘Correction of muscular dystrophies by CRISPR gene editing’, Journal of Clinical Investigation, vol. 130, no. 6, pp. 2766–2776. Davies, KE 1997, ‘Challenges in Duchenne muscular dystrophy1This review is based on the first Alan Emery lecture given at Green College, Oxford, on 11th March 1997.1’, Neuromuscular Disorders, vol. 7, no. 8, pp. 482–486, viewed 6 May 2021, <https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0960896697001077? casa_token=SmOPurfe7XMAAAAA:sT4oQGOcJ9XCLDNbO7tV-pmOIzWZd_MFtSsc3h7vVojjHHxOajDmw_l-lJwONC-wyG5G6v3u- w>. Mah, J 2016, ‘Current and emerging treatment strategies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy’, Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment, vol. Volume 12, pp. 1795–1807. References
  13. 13. Nelson, CE, Hakim, CH, Ousterout, DG, Thakore, PI, Moreb, EA, Rivera, RMC, Madhavan, S, Pan, X, Ran, FA, Yan, WX, Asokan, A, Zhang, F, Duan, D & Gersbach, CA 2015, ‘In vivo genome editing improves muscle function in a mouse model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy’, Science, vol. 351, no. 6271, pp. 403–407. - Main Case study article Li, L, Hu, S & Chen, X 2018, ‘Non-viral delivery systems for CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing: Challenges and opportunities’, Biomaterials, vol. 171, pp. 207–218. Ramos, J & Chamberlain, JS 2015, ‘Gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy’, Expert Opinion on Orphan Drugs, vol. 3, no. 11, pp. 1255–1266. References
  14. 14. THANK YOU

