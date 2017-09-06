Data Raskin/Rastra Desa Gas Alam Badak I 2017

NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nam...
19 6402051411076311 NURBAYA 1962-03-16 6402054606600001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 FACHRI, FADLAN, FIRMAN, MUHAMMAD SANDY PRATAMA, ...
NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nam...
16 6402051411676685 MINA 1949-03-16 6402055507450002 BASRI 1981-03-16 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 ANTI, APPUNG, PITRIYA, RAMLI KKS 2...
35 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang tidak seharusnya mendapat beras RASKIN / RASTRA atau K...
NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nam...
16 6402051411076952 MARYAM 21/05/1970 6402052105700002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 DARNA RAHIM 17 6402051411076942 MISTUN 01/05/1957 ...
39 6402051411076944 SULASTRI 9/12/1951 6402055209510001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 40 64020526041100007 SULISTIOWATI 02/08/1981 6502...
NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nam...
16 6402051411076966 STIEN TO’PAA SAMBARA 10.09.1959 6402055009590001 YOHANES SATTU 15.06.1958 ‘6402051506590001 JL. PONGTI...
NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nam...
16 6402051411077000 RASMI 12/06/1960 6402055206600002 JAFAR 1959-03-16 6402052103670002 JL RACHMAT RT 05 PUTRA GIBRAN REAS...
32
NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nam...
16 ‘6402051411077084 DINA. F 07.08.1968 ‘6402054708680001 MUGIANTO 05.05.1958 ‘6402050505580001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 EKO JAY...
39 ‘6402052402081933 PRISKA MAMBUKA 10.01.1980 ‘6402055004801002 YUSUF 08.09.1980 ‘6402050809801001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 HIK...
NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nam...
16 6402051411077121 KASRI 07/05/1957 6402064706670003 JL RACHMAT RT 07 BASRI, YENI WULANDARI KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015...
39 6402051411077121 BASRI 09/04/1979 6402050904790001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 SRIYANTO, PRANTO, YENI WULANDARI SATU KK DGN KASERI...
NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nam...
15 3. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang Sudah Pindah 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali ...
NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nam...
16 6402051411077235 RUKMIATI 08/08/1966 6402054808660002 SLAMET GUNAWAN 18/06/1964 6402051806640001 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 RYAN ...
NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nam...
  1. 1. NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nama Anggota Keluarga Kepesertaan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 6402051104110001 ALING 25.07.1976 6402052507760002 JL. RAHMAT 2 6402050502110003 640313000900071 ASMANIA 1978-08-14 6402055408780002 MUSTAMIN 1976-02-27 6402052702760001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 MUSDALIFAH, MUSLIANA, MUSLIMIN PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017 3 6402052408110003 640313000900121 BADRIATI 1982-08-20 6402056003820002 RIDWAN 1975-05-15 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 ADELIA, ADELLIA, ADRIYAN, ADRYAN, AR FADINA, ARFADINA, HABRIL, HAIRIL PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 4 6402051703100004 640313000900059 BARLIANA 1986-10-03 6402054310860003 RUSLI MUSTAFA 1975-04-15 6402061404760004 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 NAIFA, SITI ASWAJUM M., USWATUN HASANAH PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017 5 6402051202110062 BAYANI 15.10.1983 6402055510630001 RAHMAN 04.07.1976 6402050407780001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 6 6402050101100002 640313000900066 HANIAYAH 1973-07-15 6402055207730003 SYAWAL AZIZ 1951-08-15 6402051008610002 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 AGUS SALIM, ANDI, ANDY GUNAWAN, ARIF EVENDI, M. ZIQRI FATAHILLAH, M.ADIQBAL, PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 7 6402051411076318 HARIBAH 1969-03-16 6402056110670002 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 YUNITA KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 8 6402052810110003 HASLIA 07.08.1966 6402054708660002 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 9 6402051411076271 640313000900053 HASMA 1964-08-15 6402052511590001 SANU 1964-08-11 6402065108640003 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 AGUS YUNI, HAMSYA, HARIANTO, MUH ALI DAFAH, MUHAMMAD ALI DAFAH, NOFENDI, PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 10 6402051411073942 HASRIANI 11.01.1984 6402055101840001 TASYRIF ARIF 08.03.1969 6402050603690001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 11 6402051411076403 JUMINATUN 06.11.1966 6402064611660002 MASLAN 12.10.1967 6402061210670003 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 12 6402051306110004 MAIMUNAH 01.06.1945 6402064106451003 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 13 6402051411076340 MAULANGI 15.06.1962 6402055606620001 MARZUKI ACO 1951-07-15 6402051207510004 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 14 6402051411076317 MINA 1955-03-16 6402055212530001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 ELNI DAWATI, ERIKA SALSABILA, RUSTAM KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 15 6402051411076369 640313000900056 MUANIFAH 1976-01-15 6402054401760001 IMAM SYAFII 1970-04-15 6402051404700001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 DEVGAN, DEVGAN AWANSYAH, DIMAS TRIANSYAH, DINAR FELIANSYAH, DINAR PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 16 6402050405100003 NANIK DARIATUN 01.01.1971 6402054101710005 SUKAJI 01.01.1961 6402060101610006 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 17 6402051411076548 NUR JANNAH 1965-03-16 6402055505630003 USMAN AR 1946-03-16 6402051604440001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 GERMA, JUMADIL, TAKWIN KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 18 6402051507130005 640313000900039 NURAINI 1965-09-15 6402056209650001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 AGUNG DWI PRIYANTO, AGUNG SWI PRIYANTO, JOY BRIYAN, JOY BRYEN, M. SULTAN ALA, SULTAN PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT : Kutai Kartanegara Desa : Gas Alam Badak I : 03 Kode Desa : 009 Daftar Nama dan Alamat Keluarga Penerima Manfaat (KPM) Program Subsidi Beras Untuk Rumah Tangga Berpendapatan Rendah (RASTRA) Tahun 2017 Kode Kabupaten Kabupaten Kode Provinsi Provinsi : Kalimantan Timur Kecamatan : Muara Badak RT : 01 : 64 Kode Kecamatan : 130
  2. 2. 19 6402051411076311 NURBAYA 1962-03-16 6402054606600001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 FACHRI, FADLAN, FIRMAN, MUHAMMAD SANDY PRATAMA, RIZKY AHMAD FAUZI KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 20 6402050409140012 NURDIANA 21.03.1985 6402056103860001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 21 6402051411076270 NURHAYATI 10.07.1949 6402055007490001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 22 6402053010090016 NURHAYATI 31.12.1970 6402057112700006 MAMING 02.03.1956 6402050203560003 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 23 6402051111090002 NURWEDA 1965-03-16 6402054104630003 LA SIARA 1962-03-16 6402050905600002 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 ASNIAR KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 24 6402050612110001 RAHMANIAH 31.12.1974 6402057112740003 AMBAS DILLAH 10.12.1957 6402061012670002 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 25 6402051602110002 640313000900108 RAMLAH 1965-01-07 6402054701650002 PASSA 1952-08-15 6402050606520002 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 IRMA, IRMAWATI, NUR DALIFAH, NURDALIFAH, RAMADAN, SINDI ATIKA PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 26 6402051411076697 RANTI 02.01.1970 6402054201700002 MARLAN 06.10.1957 6402050610570001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 27 6402051411076496 RASDA AR 01.11.1976 6402054111760001 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 28 6402051411076404 SA’DIAH 06.06.1972 6402054606720001 AGUS JUFRI 05.08.1963 6402050587630003 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 29 6402050506100002 640313000900029 SAENAL 1975-04-02 6402054204750002 SANUSI 1959-03-15 6402050503590003 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 AHMAD JUMAIDIL, CUANA CUMIAH, IDAWATI, MUHAMMAD AKBAR, SUNARDI, SUPRIADI PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 30 6402050102110003 SUBUHANA 13.02.1972 6402055302720001 ABD. RAHIM 16.07.1980 7602061607800002 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 31 6402051709120001 640313000900057 SUNARTI 1980-05-05 6402054505850006 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 ANNISA, AULIA AGUSTINA, DIAN ADI .S, FAJAR, M. RIDO NUR WAHYUDI, MUH ISYA PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017 32 6402051504100002 TAPPA 1940-03-16 6402054503380003 JL. RACHMAT RT.01 BAYANI, KHOLIZA NURRAHMA, NAYLAH MARDHOTILLAH, RAHMAN KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 33 MARKA LATIF 1927-03-16 6402050605400002 JL RACHMAT RT 01 AJIE ANUSYIRWAN M, ANDI ALIF MA'RUF PASAYURI, HASLIA, INDRAYANI, RATU BALQIS KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 TDK ADA KK 34 SAHARUDDIN (SERE) JL. RAHMAT TDK ADA KK 34 3. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang Sudah Pindah 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang tidak seharusnya mendapat beras RASKIN / RASTRA atau Keluarga Mampu 5. Jika masih terdapat Keluarga yang tidak mampu dan tidak ada dalam daftar mohon melampirkan Fotocopy Kartu Keluarga CATATAN : 1. Untuk nama yang tidak memiliki Nomer Kartu Keluarga harap dilengkapi dengan melampirkan Foto Copy Kartu Keluarga atau KTP 2. Jika tidak memiliki Kartu Keluarga dan KTP, yang bersangkutan wajib membuat Surat Keterangan Tidak Mampu di Kantor Desa
  3. 3. NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nama Anggota Keluarga Kepesertaan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 6402051401150003 AGUSTINA LIMBONG 1955-08-25 6402056010580001 YOHANES TASA 1967-03-16 6402053112690004 JL MUTIARA RT 02 EVI, KIRAN, MARKUS DEMPI, MEISHA KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 2 640205312090002 AGUSTINA SERANG 23/03/1972 6402056303720002 JONI LASSU 04/02/1970 6402050402700002 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 SANTONIUS LUMBA, JOLAS PURA, RISKY KELSA 3 6402052501110005 640313000900013 ASNI 1963-10-20 6402056010630002 ISMAIL 1961-10-15 6402051010610005 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 FATMAWATI, FITRIANTI, LINDA PURNAMA SARI, LINDA PURNAMASARI, NAZRIEL F. IBRAHIM, PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 4 6402051611090012 ASTUTI 18/08/1964 6402055808640001 SYARIFUDDIN 03/04/1976 6402050304760001 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 DIMAS RIYADI, DANU RENATA 5 6402051404100006 DAMARIS DATU 04/10/1961 6402054410610002 YOHANIS RATTE 05/12/1952 6402050512520003 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 DARIUS LINTIN, NOBERT LINTIN, MILKA LINTIN, DESY LINTIN 6 6402051104160002 DESIANTI PALANGIRAN 1992-12-27 7318206712920001 ARIF BERTINUS 1991-10-18 6402051810910004 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 JEHOVANO CHRIST PRATAMA 7 6402052305110004 DEWI 03/11/1991 6402054311910002 SAMSUL 02/05/1975 6402050205750004 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 PRISKA DIANDRA TAMPANG 8 6402051111100001 DORCE TANDI LEMBANG 1967-03-16 6402056207650002 DARIOES HARYONO 1951-03-16 6402051005490002 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 TERRY HARINDO, THERESIA SALTINI KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 9 6402052610100003 FARIDA 12/05/1959 6402055205590002 BIDOL 10/02/1969 6402051002690004 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 10 6402051411076679 HAMSIAH 1961-03-16 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 ALIF, ALUN, DEDI .P, FADLAN, HANAFI, MARLINA, SAPRUDDIN, WARLIA KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 11 6402051611090013 HANAWIAH 05/12/1974 6402054512740002 UDIN 05/06/1967 6402050506670005 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 SURIANI, FITRIANTI, ARHAM 12 6402051411076704 640313000900109 HERMAN KALAMBE 1971-08-30 6402054807640002 PALONTING 1960-03-15 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 BETTY PADANG, BETY P, DIANA LILI P., DIANA LILI PADANG, LENI P, MATHIUS PADANG, NETY P, PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 13 6402050906110001 IKA RATNAWATI 1991-03-16 6402054505890004 ANWAR 1968-03-16 640205 JL MUTIARA RT 002 EVER ANANDA SAPUTRA, NEVER ANANDA SAPUTRA KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 14 6402052212100001 KHADIJAH 24/11/1959 6402056411590001 BAKRI 3/9/1966 6402050309660005 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 15 6402053012100018 MARTHA DAEN 29/03/1962 6402056903620005 DAUD SK 14/04/1965 6402051404650001 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 HENDRIK SAMBO KARAENG, HELVIANI SAMBO KARAENG Kode Kabupaten : 03 Kode Desa : 009 Daftar Nama dan Alamat Keluarga Penerima Manfaat (KPM) Program Subsidi Beras Untuk Rumah Tangga Berpendapatan Rendah (RASTRA) Tahun 2017 Provinsi : Kalimantan Timur Kecamatan : Muara Badak RT : 02 Kode Provinsi : 64 Kode Kecamatan : 130 Kabupaten : Kutai Kartanegara Desa : Gas Alam Badak I
  4. 4. 16 6402051411676685 MINA 1949-03-16 6402055507450002 BASRI 1981-03-16 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 ANTI, APPUNG, PITRIYA, RAMLI KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 17 6402051411076687 640313000900094 NANI 1977-03-13 6402055303770003 JUFRI 1978-11-15 6402050111730003 JL. MUTIARA RT.002 JENISA FITRIANI, JENISAH FITRIANI, RAHMAT PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 18 6402052911100006 NOOR SALMAH 2/11/1984 6402054211840002 ACHMAD RAMADANI 30/06/1981 6402053006810004 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 ANGGI DESNY BARLIZA, M RIFKY RAMADANI 19 6402052912150003 NURBAITY 1971-03-16 6402055506690003 RT MUTIARA RT 002 ANDI ANWAR, NURLINA SARI, NURMIA SARI, YULIANA KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 20 6402051411076783 640313000900018 PONIAH 1965-03-15 6402055503650003 MARTHEN TANPANG 1955-10-15 6402050510550004 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 APRIYANTO, APRIYANTO NUGROHO, DEWI, VICKY KURNIAWAN PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 21 6402052510100006 640313000900052 RAHMATIA 1979-10-03 6402054310790002 YUSUF 1971-07-15 6402050607710004 JL. MUTIARA RT.002 ANTO, CICI YULIANI, FEBRIANA YUSUF, LULU ANGGREINI, RAMADHAN PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 22 6402052002110022 ROSDIANA 12/12/1988 6402055212880006 SAHARUDDIN 10/10/1980 6402051010800007 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 23 6402051911100018 SALASA 1978-09-04 6403050409780001 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 24 6402051702110011 640313000900038 SARIWATI 1987-08-09 6402054908870003 JASMIN 1974-04-15 640205 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 ADE FADHIL AL'AMIEN PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 25 6402052701110006 SITI ROHANA 1965-03-16 6402055208810003 USMAN 1963-03-16 6402051205600004 JL MUTIARA RT 002 AL, ARIF, ARMAN, BUNGA, IWAN, RATNA KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 26 6402052010110012 SITTI AMINAH 1990-03-16 6402056606880004 A CANDRA KIRANA 1979-03-16 6402052704770001 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 A. SETYA RAJA KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 27 6402051411079729 640313000900073 SITTI RUKAIA 1966-01-01 6402054101600007 JL. MUTIARA RT.002 IMAM BUCHARI, IMAM BUKHORI, RAHMAD PAKING, RAHMAT PARKINA, SITI NUROTIL BIDDA, PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 28 6402051503100003 SUHADA 1965-03-16 6402057112851003 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 ANUGRAH, RISKI DERMAWAN KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 29 6402051608100010 SUNARTI WULANDARI 1989-01-03 6402054301890002 MUHAMMAD ALI.K 1986-01-03 6402050301861003 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 ADE RESKI PRATAMA, ADY SETIAWAN, MURNI 30 6402052112090003 640313000900080 WARNI 1966-01-15 6402054501660003 TAHIR SAMAL 1955-07-15 6402050107551003 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 AGUS, AGUS ARIYANTO, MUH YASIN, MUHAMMAD YASIN, RIDWAN M., RIDWAN PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 31 6402052802110006 WINARTI 1965-12-25 6402056512650002 DUMAK PONGBANGA 1973-05-05 6402050505730008 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 YUNAN RISKI PONG BANGA 32 6402050210130002 YULIANA 28/05/1982 6408046805820004 SARTIAN TAMBUKU 17/07/1978 6408041707780008 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 RIRIN, OKTAVIAN .T 33 6402051411076683 YULIAWATI 1977-07-14 6402055407770003 SYAMSUL BAHRI 1972-02-18 6402051802720001 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 NURUL MELATI, NURUL DAHLIA, MAWAR KHUMAIRAH, IQBAL BAHRI 34 6402052311090002 HERIYANTO TE'DANG 10/04/1981 6402051004810002 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 PEDRIYAM DEKKE 35 6402051411076698 YUSUF CONI 1963-07-27 6402052707630003 JL. MUTIARA RT.02 GERSON 3. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang Sudah Pindah CATATAN : 1. Untuk nama yang tidak memiliki Nomer Kartu Keluarga harap dilengkapi dengan melampirkan Foto Copy Kartu Keluarga atau KTP 2. Jika tidak memiliki Kartu Keluarga dan KTP, yang bersangkutan wajib membuat Surat Keterangan Tidak Mampu di Kantor Desa
  5. 5. 35 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang tidak seharusnya mendapat beras RASKIN / RASTRA atau Keluarga Mampu 5. Jika masih terdapat Keluarga yang tidak mampu dan tidak ada dalam daftar mohon melampirkan Fotocopy Kartu Keluarga
  6. 6. NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nama Anggota Keluarga Kepesertaan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 640205050911015 640313000900136 AISYAH 1964-08-07 6402054708640004 ANDI AMAN 1964-06-15 6402051101540002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 M ANWAR, MUH ANWAR PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2 6402051411076922 640313000900031 DARAULAN 1972-12-09 6402054912720002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 A DARA ATIKA, A MOH AKMAL, SYAKILA DARA ANNISA PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017 3 6402051910110006 ENY HASNAH 1967-03-16 6402055512650003 MUSTAFA 1958-03-16 6402051206560004 JL RAHMAT GG MANGGA RT 003 ABD SALAM PARISI, ANGEL SALVINA A, MAULANA MALIK I KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 4 64020514111076934 FATIMAH 31/12/1968 6402057112680004 IBRAHIM K 1949-03-16 6402051406470001 JL RAHMAT GG MANGGA RT 003 SAGENA KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 5 6402053009140002 FITRI APRIL YANI 10/04/1991 640205504910001 ANSYARUDDIN 07/07/1986 6402050707860004 JL RAHMAT RT 003 MUHAMMAD ADU BAKAR 6 6402051508110007 640313000900104 FITRIANI 1987-05-07 6402054706870005 SYAHRIL 1981-03-15 6402050606910006 JL RAHMAT RT 003 FITRIANI, ISMAIL R, M. REVALDY RIZKI, MUH REVALDY RIZKY, SAFAR PUTRA RISKY I, SAFAR PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 7 6402050809100005 640313000900101 HADIJAH 1966-07-12 6402055207660004 IDRIS 1963-02-15 6402052412850002 JL RAHMAT GG MANGGA RT 003 ANSYARUDDIN, FITRI APRIL YANI, HERMAN, IDA, MUH ABU BAKAR, PITRIANI, RAHMANIA, PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 8 64020505141107693 9 HAMADIA 1962-03-16 6402054503600005 HAMU 1960-03-16 6402050312580002 JL RAHMAT GG MANGGA RT 003 JAUHARI, MUNAISAH, NUR HIDAYATI KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 9 6402050802120042 HANRIANI 04/11/1976 6402054411760001 KUSNADI 20/07/1979 6402052007790003 JL RAHMAT RT 003 ABDI NUR SYAHBAN, ADNAN, FIKRI ALKADRI, AGUS IFNU AFDILLAH 10 6402050609100004 HARIATI 31/12/1990 6402057112901002 AMIR 1983-03-16 6402050104810003 JL RAHMAT RT 003 ANANDA YULIASARI, APRILLIAH, ASMIRA KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 11 6402050102110018 640313000900133 HASNAWATI 1981-12-25 6402056512810002 HASAN 1977-08-15 6402053108770001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 ARJUNA, SAHRIL PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 12 6402050905110016 640313000900106 HASNIDAR 1990-12-15 6402054512900003 AIDIL SARIANTO 1981-01-15 6402050101810006 JL RAHMAT RT 003 AHMAD AKSAN, IRFAN SALO, PUTRI SINTIAWATI M. PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017 13 6402051907110010 640313000900014 IKA 1976-06-07 640205470660001 SYARIFUDDIN 1975-09-15 6402050709750009 JL RAHMAT RT 003 FITRIA, PUTRIANI, RASSA, RASYYA, RUSNIAH PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 14 6402050512110004 640313016004628 KAANI 1987-10-11 6402055110870006 HASANUDDIN 1969-03-19 6402051903690003 JL RAHMAT RT 003 ANTO, ANWAR, DESI RATNA SARI, MUH AKBAR, MUH. RIDWAN, NANI, RIKA, SITTI ALANG PKH, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 15 6402050702110026 MANDARITA 04/04/1991 7604014404910001 JALALUDDIN 03/01/1969 6402060301690002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 ICHSAN SAPUTRA, IQBAL SAPUTRA, DEVINA FEBRIANA, ZAHRA MELIYA PUTRI Kode Kabupaten : 03 Kode Desa : 009 Daftar Nama dan Alamat Keluarga Penerima Manfaat (KPM) Program Subsidi Beras Untuk Rumah Tangga Berpendapatan Rendah (RASTRA) Tahun 2017 Provinsi : Kalimantan Timur Kecamatan : Muara Badak RT : 03 Kode Provinsi : 64 Kode Kecamatan : 130 Kabupaten : Kutai Kartanegara Desa : Gas Alam Badak I
  7. 7. 16 6402051411076952 MARYAM 21/05/1970 6402052105700002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 DARNA RAHIM 17 6402051411076942 MISTUN 01/05/1957 6402054105570001 TAHIRUN 15/06/1961 6402051506610003 JL RAHMAT RT 003 JUNAEDI, LISNAWATI 18 6402050303140005 MUNAISAH 20/08/1992 6402056008920001 JOHARI 05/07/1993 6402050507930002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 NUR HIDAYAH 19 6402051411076940 640313000900043 NADIRAH 1982-11-14 6402055411820002 M FIDAL 1975-05-15 6402051106760003 JL RAHMAT RT 003 IBRAHIM, SARTIKA, SASKHIA PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 20 6402052209110016 NANI 12/03/1980 6402055203800001 ANTO 12/10/1978 6402051210780003 JL RAHMAT RT 003 DESI RATNA SARI 21 6402051509140007 NINDY AULIA 25/11/1986 6401046611860003 EDI SULAIMAN 25/10/1989 6402052510890002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 ANINDYA FAUZIAH 22 6402051206140001 NOPITA 29/11/1985 6402056911850002 DEKI ZULKARNAIN 29/07/1982 6402052907820003 JL RAHMAT RT 003 MUHAMMAD ARIF, MUHAMMAD RIFKY 23 6402052409140010 NUR AISYAH 27/12/1995 6402056712950003 DIAN SETIAWAN 05/10/1989 640205510890001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 MICHAILA ALSHA. DF 24 6402051404680002 NURADI 04/04/1963 6402050404630001 JOHARI SILANG 14/04/1958 640205140480002 JL RAHMAT GG MANGGA RT 003 MUHAMMAD NUR, HAIRUL RAHMAN 25 6402050111110002 NURHAYATI 1972-03-16 7604047112700094 AMIRUDDIN 1975-03-16 6402052209730001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 DEKI ZULKARNAEN, LIHA, MUH ARIF, MUH RIFKY, NOPITA, USMAN K KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 26 6402051411076918 NURHUDA 20/11/1976 7604126011760001 KADIR 1966-03-16 6402050309640002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 DERY FEWEY, NELY MORINAWATI KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 27 6402051411076946 RAHMAH 05/05/1980 7604034505800015 SUDIRMAN 01/01/1981 6402050101810009 JL RAHMAT RT 003 BILAL 28 6402051602100008 640313000900074 RAMLAH 1973-10-16 6402055610730001 KACO 1971-05-25 6402052505711002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 BUNGA INDAH WATI, BUNGA INDAHWATI, DAHWAN, DAKWAN, IQBAL, M.ALI AKBAR, MUH PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 29 6402052208110003 RASAYYAH 10/03/1960 6402055003600002 KAMALUDDIN 14/09/1955 6402051409550002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 30 6402052407130013 RENI SARI 12/07/1989 6402055207890001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 MAULANA WAHAB, SALMAN ALFARIZI 31 6402052912110009 RITA 17/07/1981 6402055707810003 SUPRIYADI 10/10/1977 6402051010770006 JL RAHMAT RT 003 NUR FATIMAH, NUR HALIMA, NUR HIQMA, MUHAMMAD AZRUL, MUHAMMAD FAIRI, 32 6402051907110011 RUSDIANAH 05/08/1969 6402054608690007 JL RAHMAT RT 003 TRISNAWATI, TIRTA RASYID RAMADHAN 33 6402051411076937 SALMA 24/12/1956 6402052412560002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 MARTONO, MARLIA, RAMADHAN 34 6402051411076930 SAPIAH 01/04/1944 6402054104440001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 IFAN 35 64020503210015 SATTIRA 4/4/1947 6402054404470001 HAJJANG 15/07/1942 6402051507420001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 ABDULLAH RAHMAN 36 6402051001110005 SITI AMINAH 03/08/1970 6402054306700002 JONI 1968-03-16 6402050106661003 JL RAHMAT GG MANGGA RT 003 YENI VERAWATI KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 37 6402052308110007 SITTI ALANG 12/03/1944 6402055203440001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 38 6402051411076953 640313000900042 ST HAPSA 1963-12-31 6402057112650011 MARDIN 1963-05-15 6402050405590003 JL RAHMAT GG MANGGA RT 003 MIRDAYANTI, SAHRUL RAMADAN, SYAHRUL RAMADHAN PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT
  8. 8. 39 6402051411076944 SULASTRI 9/12/1951 6402055209510001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 40 64020526041100007 SULISTIOWATI 02/08/1981 6502054208840001 AGOES NOERMAN SAKSONO 09/08/1972 6402050908720001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 HANI JANEKA ASA SAKSONO, HILDA ANGELICA AGNES. S, HALLENA ASHA NADINE. S 41 6402051411076954 640313000900019 SUMIATI 1978-06-18 6402055806780004 SUAIB 1978-01-15 6402052105780001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 FERI SUAIP, IRFAN SUAIP, NUR DINA FITRI SUAIB, SOPHIAN S PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017 42 6402051411076955 SYAMSIAH 1966-03-16 6402058511640001 SAMSUDDIN 1962-03-16 6402051709600001 JL RAHMAT RT 003 HERMANSYAH KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 43 6402052207130019 USMAN K 3/24/1954 6402052403540002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 44 6402051411076956 ZULAICHA 09/08/1975 6402054908750002 MARUPI HUSAIN 15/04/1970 6402051511700002 JL RAHMAT RT 003 MUHAMMAD ROZALI, MARINI, IMAM SOLIHIN, SYAM RAMADHAN 45 64020521409110004 TANDA 1995-03-16 6402051105930003 JL RAHMAT RT 003 MURNIATI, NURAINI SALSABILA KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 46 6402051411076941 KAMAL 1957-03-16 6402051708550001 JL RAHMAT GG MANGGA RT 003 MURDANI KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 47 6402051411076925 LAHARI 1936-03-16 6402051204340001 JL RAHMAT GG MANGGA RT 003 RUSDIANAH, TIRTA RASYID R KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 48 640205051411076926 ABDULLAH 1955-03-16 6402051003530001 JL RAHMAT GG MANGGA RT 003 HASAN MIDO KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 48 3. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang Sudah Pindah 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang tidak seharusnya mendapat beras RASKIN / RASTRA atau Keluarga Mampu 5. Jika masih terdapat Keluarga yang tidak mampu dan tidak ada dalam daftar mohon melampirkan Fotocopy Kartu Keluarga CATATAN : 1. Untuk nama yang tidak memiliki Nomer Kartu Keluarga harap dilengkapi dengan melampirkan Foto Copy Kartu Keluarga atau KTP 2. Jika tidak memiliki Kartu Keluarga dan KTP, yang bersangkutan wajib membuat Surat Keterangan Tidak Mampu di Kantor Desa
  9. 9. NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nama Anggota Keluarga Kepesertaan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 6402051811100024 AGUSTINA PASASSA 03.08.1971 ‘6402054308710003 PELI PALIMBUNGA 09.12.1971 ‘6402050912710002 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 LORITHA PALIMBUNGA, NOBER PELI PALIMBUNGA, SETRI PALIMBUNGA, LOURA 2 6402050602100007 ATI 07.12.1968 6402054712680003 DECKY PINONTOAN 20.03.1969 ‘6402052003690002 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 ANASTASYA PINONTOAN 3 6402051411076990 640313000900120 DENY MINGGU 27.12.1975 ‘6402000712700001 ENOS TAMPANG 14.02.1968 ‘6402051402660002 JL.KAMP.TATOR RT 4 ALDEN JAMES JEDIJAH, HIZKIA SAMUEL JEDIJAH, HOSGA' ZEFANYA JEDIJAH, AVRAM MIRACLE 4 6402052212110004 ELISABET PALUNGAN 06.09.1948 ‘6402054609480002 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 5 6402052411100013 HENY WIJAYANTI 22.06.1991 ‘3521066206910001 DAUD MARTHEN 02.05.1980 ‘6402060205910003 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 6 6402052102110014 HERLIANTI 25.10.1988 ‘6402055510880003 YUSTINUS SAMPE PADANG 27.07.1977 ‘6402052707770009 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 GERMANUS MARVEL, MICHAEL 7 6402051411076967 LENI PANGALA 08.07.1964 ‘6402054807640003 PAULUS MINGGU 04.12.1960 ‘6402050412500002 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 KASIH KESYAH, SIMSON KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 8 6402051411076988 MARSA RETHA NAFA 05.12.1977 6402064512770001 YOSEP PALADAN 11.11.1973 ‘6402061111730001 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 9 6402050101100004 MARTINA BUNGA 06.04.1962 ‘6402054604620001 LUTHER TIMANG 05.12.1957 ‘6402050626700014 JL. KAMP.TATOR RT 4 RT 4 MELGO, RONALD TAPANGAN, METI TAPANGAN, TRY KOYAT LUTHER TAPANGAN 10 6402051803140001 NURLAELA N 24.08.1991 ‘7310116408910002 MUHAMMAD SUWARNO 24.03.1988 ‘6402052403880002 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 M. FABIAN PINONTOAN 11 6402051411076976 POLINA PARE 17.02.1962 6402055702620001 NTHAN B 12.12.1968 ‘6402051212680006 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 DENI. B, YONA BANNE, DEWI LIN, FERAREN 12 6402051411076978 RATNAWATI KAMMA 20.06.1960 ‘6402058006600001 FRANS RANDE 13.07.1956 ‘6402051307610001 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 13 6402051411076969 REGINA TANGKE ALLO 25.07.1967 ‘6402056507670002 DANIEL SAMPE 14.03.1968 ‘6402061403630002 JL. KAMP.TATOR RT 4 PEBRIANTY SENO, JUNIANTO SENO TANGKE ALLO, APRIANI TANGKE ALLO, DIEGO TANGKE 14 6402051411076992 RITHA T 23.01.1964 6402056301640001 RAYMOND V.M 13.07.1958 ‘6402051307580002 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 15 6402050911130016 ROMIAN MASTA ALENA S 14.09.1990 1277016409900006 KARLI KASTRO PANJAITAN 15.10.1986 ‘1203301510860001 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 Kode Kabupaten : 03 Kode Desa : 009 Daftar Nama dan Alamat Keluarga Penerima Manfaat (KPM) Program Subsidi Beras Untuk Rumah Tangga Berpendapatan Rendah (RASTRA) Tahun 2017 Provinsi : Kalimantan Timur Kecamatan : Muara Badak RT : 04 Kode Provinsi : 64 Kode Kecamatan : 130 Kabupaten : Kutai Kartanegara Desa : Gas Alam Badak I
  10. 10. 16 6402051411076966 STIEN TO’PAA SAMBARA 10.09.1959 6402055009590001 YOHANES SATTU 15.06.1958 ‘6402051506590001 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 FAYBE FITRIYANTI SAMBARA, IVAN SAMUEL 17 6402050102100005 YOHANA LILING 12.10.1960 ‘6402055210600002 MARTHEN TATO 24.12.1950 ‘6402052412500002 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 FRENGKI NAFA 18 6402051411076974 YULIANA MANGOPO 12.04.1960 ‘6402055204500001 SIMON SERU 31.12.1964 ‘6402053112640012 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 19 6402051503110014 YULIANTI 30.10.1974 ‘6402067010740001 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 FITRIANA, REPAN SAPUTRA 20 6402050106160002 YUNIARTI TRIVINA RARA 17.06.1976 ‘6472025706960003 RIFAEL FRANS 13.09.1994 ‘6402051309940002 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 21 6402051411076972 HENDRIK BIRING 16.05.1950 ‘6402051005500001 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 IBRAHIM TAPPANG, SADRAK BIRING 22 6402050902160003 RISNO 02.02.1970 ‘7326120202700001 JL. PONGTIKU RT 04 23 6402051411076977 DAMARIS LONDONG PARE29/10/1954 6402056910540001 RISNA TONAPA,REDY TONAPA, RINTO TONAPA, RELI TONAPA, PAULUS MINGGU, LENY PANGALA, RUT, SIMSON, KASIH KESYAH 23 3. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang Sudah Pindah 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang tidak seharusnya mendapat beras RASKIN / RASTRA atau Keluarga Mampu 5. Jika masih terdapat Keluarga yang tidak mampu dan tidak ada dalam daftar mohon melampirkan Fotocopy Kartu Keluarga CATATAN : 1. Untuk nama yang tidak memiliki Nomer Kartu Keluarga harap dilengkapi dengan melampirkan Foto Copy Kartu Keluarga atau KTP 2. Jika tidak memiliki Kartu Keluarga dan KTP, yang bersangkutan wajib membuat Surat Keterangan Tidak Mampu di Kantor Desa
  11. 11. NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nama Anggota Keluarga Kepesertaan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 6402051411077021 ARIE SULASTRI 02/12/1968 6402054212680001 ACHMAD RUBI'I 1963-03-16 6402050809410002 JL RACHMAT RT 05 ACHMAD RIDWI ARIO WICAKSONO, MUHAMMAD RAGIL TRIHANUJI KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 2 6402051411077002 ASMAR 31/12/1966 6402057112660006 JL RACHMAT RT 05 YUSUF, ACO SEDI, DEDY SYAM 3 6402051411077009 640313000900011 DARMAWATI 1975-10-05 6402054010750002 ALIM SUKMA 1962-08-15 6402050108620003 JL RACHMAT RT 05 DANI ARYANTO, DENDI SETIAWAN, DENI SETIAWAN, DHAFA ABI MUFID, RANI DAMAYANTI, RINI SUKMA PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 4 640205050602100016 DIANA 10/01/1979 6402055001790001 JL RACHMAT RT 05 RANDI PERDANA, ARHAM, DEWIYANA 5 6402051810100005 ERNI TRI UTAMI 4/22/1983 6402055204830002 IDRIS 1/23/1986 6402052301860002 JL RACHMAT RT 05 ADITYA ROY SYAHPUTRA, ARPHIKA REY SYAHPUTRA 6 6402051411077013 HUSNA 09/10/1974 6402054910740002 ABIDIN TALIB 1965-03-16 6402050802630001 JL RACHMAT RT 05 M JIBRAN, PARDAN, YULIANA KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 7 6402051601100010 JASMIN 07/05/1978 6402054705780002 ROMMI ALANG 1977-03-16 6402052505750008 JL RACHMAT RT 05 MUHAMMAD IKLIM, REZA RISKY KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 8 6402050209100007 LILIS KUSUS MASTUTUIK 13/11/1984 6402055311840001 SUWITO 1979-03-16 6402051803770001 JL RACHMAT RT 05 DESWITA BIRE NAJWA PUTRI KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 9 6402050511090005 MAIMUNA 10/7/1965 6402054710650006 KADIR.A 9/9/1954 6402050909540001 JL RACHMAT RT 05 RONNI PATINASARANI, RIFANDI IFAN CANDRA 10 6402051411071181 MARDAWATI. B 02/02/1981 6402054202810003 JHONY. D 01/05/1963 6402050105630001 JL RACHMAT RT 05 MUHAMMAD FADIL, MUHAMMAD FHIKRI 11 6402051411077020 640313000900006 MARLIANA 1974-05-01 6402054105740005 ISMAIL A 1966-07-15 6402052107660001 JL RACHMAT RT 05 ERWIN, ERWIN RAMADHAN, FADLY, HERI SAPUTRA, HERU SAPUTRA, IRWAN, IRWAN ISMAIL, M YUDHA PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 12 6402052411110003 MUJIATI 19/12/1985 6402055912850001 SUNARTO 06/03/1976 6402050603760001 JL RACHMAT RT 05 EVA PUJI LESTARI, HADI RIZKI SYAPUTRA 13 6402051411077019 NAJAMIA. A 04/07/1963 6402054407630001 JL RACHMAT RT 05 ABAS, BADRIAH, DARNAWATI P, SULHAN B, SYUKUR KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 14 6402050811100011 PRATIWI PUTRI UTAMI 16/05/1990 6402055605900001 ILHAM 30/11/1987 6402053011870001 JL RACHMAT RT 05 MANGGALA RAMA PUTRA, JIHAN RANIA PUTRI 15 6402050701110010 RAFIDA HAVID 7/1/1971 6402054107711007 MUSTAFA. H 5/10/1958 6402051005580003 JL RACHMAT RT 05 IWAN. M, WIDIANA, DEWI ASTUTI Kecamatan Kode Kecamatan : Muara Badak RT : 05Desa Kode Desa Daftar Nama dan Alamat Keluarga Penerima Manfaat (KPM) Program Subsidi Beras Untuk Rumah Tangga Berpendapatan Rendah (RASTRA) Tahun 2017 Kode Kabupaten Kabupaten Kode Provinsi Provinsi : 03 : Kutai Kartanegara : 64 : Kalimantan Timur : 009 : Gas Alam Badak I : 130
  12. 12. 16 6402051411077000 RASMI 12/06/1960 6402055206600002 JAFAR 1959-03-16 6402052103670002 JL RACHMAT RT 05 PUTRA GIBRAN REASAR KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 17 6402051411077029 ROSMAH. L 01/09/1960 6402054109600004 M. NASARUDDIN S 11/03/1949 6402051103490001 JL RACHMAT RT 05 SYUHADA, AHMAD MUBARAK, WAHYUNI, AHMAT GASALI 18 6402051411076998 ROSMIATI AZIS 14/12/1976 6402055412760001 BAHARUDDIN 1971-03-16 6402052409690001 JL RACHMAT RT 05 AZWAR HIDAYAT, RISKA WULANDARI, ULFA DAMAYANTI KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 19 6402051411076995 SOLIKAH 17/06/1961 6402055706610001 RAMLI 1961-03-16 6402051507590003 JL RACHMAT RT 05 MIRNAWATI KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 20 6402051411077003 SRI HAWATI 23/08/1960 6402056308600001 SALEH 10/02/1958 6402051002580002 JL RACHMAT RT 05 RIZAL SETIAWAN, NANDA ARWIDHA 21 6402051411076996 SUCIATI 16/03/1962 6402055603620001 KASRIANTO 11/11/1963 6402051111630002 JL RACHMAT RT 05 ANITA SARI ARSIH, TRI SASMITA ARSIH, WILDAN RAMADHAN 22 6402051411077037 SUDARMI 3/21/1974 6402056302740002 ERMAN 3/21/1965 6402052103650002 JL RACHMAT RT 05 NARDAWATI, NARDAYANTI, NARDAWAHYUNI, NARDA MANGRAISA 23 6402052903120005 SUHARNI 11/01/1964 6402055101640003 JL RACHMAT RT 05 IDA MEGAWATI, DEVID SAFRIL AFRIYANTO 24 6402051411077015 SUNARMI 4/5/1958 6402054504580001 SUPARMAN 6/3/1960 6402050306580002 JL RACHMAT RT 05 LARAS TRIA SUCI 25 6402051411077024 SUYATUN 11/02/1975 6402055102750002 HALIDIN 1977-03-16 6402050802760003 JL RACHMAT RT 05 DENY SAFTA HADI WIJAYA KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 26 6402052601100017 TARNIATI 6/29/1974 6402056906740001 SAHARUDDIN 3/2/1972 6402050203720003 JL RACHMAT RT 05 NUR ATIKA, DARMAYANTI, NURUL ASNIAR, MUHAMMAD QADRY 27 6402051411077005 WARSINEM 15/08/1978 6402055508780001 SUYANTO 1977-03-16 6402050405750004 JL RACHMAT RT 05 FARIDA MAGFIROH AZIZAH, FITRIYA FATIHATUSSA'ADAH, NISWATUL HASANAH KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 28 SAYATI 1975-03-16 7604154301710001 SYARIFUDDIN 1964-03-16 6402050303630001 JL RACHMAT RT 005 EVI PRASTIKA, IMAM BASORI KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 TDK ADA KK 29 6402052209110014 SATIM ZAINUL 1966-03-16 6402051912640002 JL RACHMAT RT 05 LUFITA DEWI PAMUNGKAS, SELAMAT DJUNAIDI KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 30 NUHAMMAD ADEY SAPUTRA 1983-03-16 6402050601810006 JL RACHMAT RT 005 EDAVID SAPRIL, IDA MEGAWATI, MUHAMMAD HAIRUL TAUFIK, MUHAMMAD TUIN, NINIK RAHAYU, SUHARNI KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 TDK ADA KK 31 ANWAR SAAD 1970-03-16 6402051704680002 JL RACHMAT RT 005 ACO SEDI, ARHAM, ASMAR, DEDY SYAM, DEWIYANA, DIANA, RANDI PERDANA KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 TDK ADA KK 32 3. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang Sudah Pindah 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang tidak seharusnya mendapat beras RASKIN / RASTRA atau Keluarga Mampu 5. Jika masih terdapat Keluarga yang tidak mampu dan tidak ada dalam daftar mohon melampirkan Fotocopy Kartu Keluarga CATATAN : 1. Untuk nama yang tidak memiliki Nomer Kartu Keluarga harap dilengkapi dengan melampirkan Foto Copy Kartu Keluarga atau KTP 2. Jika tidak memiliki Kartu Keluarga dan KTP, yang bersangkutan wajib membuat Surat Keterangan Tidak Mampu di Kantor Desa
  13. 13. 32
  14. 14. NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nama Anggota Keluarga Kepesertaan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 ‘6402051411077057 ADOL PINA 10.01.1964 ‘6402055001640001 DAUD RESSA 10.05.1957 ‘6402051005570002 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 AL HAKIM, ARFAN ANUGRAH, FEBRIANSYAH, JUNAEDI, LENY DAUD, POLINA, RICHE, YALSEN, PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2 ‘6402050106100004 ADOLVINA WACE 1964-03-16 ‘6402055104620001 YUSUF ALLO 1957-03-16 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 AGUSTINUS YAFET, ARI YOSUA ALLO, MANUELLA Y MEYGI KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 3 ‘6402051512110007 AGNES SARTIKA 01.08.1990 ‘6402054108900002 RAJAB DAENG SIRAJA 12.12.1972 ‘6402061212720006 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 KHALIFA, NURUL AISYAH, RIDHO KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 4 ‘6402051411077061 AGUSTINA 15.10.1965 ‘6402055011055002 MARTEN SAALINO 01.10.1955 ‘6402050110550002 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 ANGEL, BANNE, BELLA, BOBBY, JAELANY PERRY, ULTRA PERTIWI, YANETH KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 5 ‘6402051411077082 AGUSTINA ASSANG 1960-03-16 6402054210580001 BARNABAS KONDO LEBANG 1947-03-16 6402052208450001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 YOFEF LOLANG, NOBER KARIMAN, RIKI DERMANUS KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 6 ‘6402051411077065 AGUSTINA B 23.08.1954 ‘6402058308540002 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 FELIN TATIANA 7 ‘6402051411076984 AGUSTINA D 19.08.1957 ‘6402055908570001 PAULUS MATTANG 24.10.1954 ‘6402052410540001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 NICO, NOBER, JOHAN 8 6402051411077066 640313000900028 AGUSTINA LILING 1975-09-25 6402056509750002 YULIUS R 1970-07-15 6402052707700001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 YANTI SALMA R, YUDAYANTO T PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017 9 6402051411077069 640313000900096 ALBERTIN PALADAN 1967-03-06 6402054107670015 ARIS PADATU 1961-04-27 6402050107630008 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 EBEN, EBEN HAESER NORO, FROSI, FROSI SANDI NORO, MARCERYO PADATU, MASERYO P, NANLI, PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 10 ‘6402051411077074 ALFRIDA BURA T 17.07.1962 ‘6402055707620003 THOMAS TATO 06.04.1958 ‘6402050604680001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 YUSTINUS HERDIANTO, HENNY KEZIA, HERONIMUS HERU 11 ‘6402052911100004 BERTHA P 1959-03-16 ‘6402055508580002 YULIUS SIANG KALA 1957-03-16 ‘6402051007550004 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 EDDY YULIUS, BENNY YULIUS, ANDREAS ANUGRAH KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 12 ‘6402051411077060 DAMARIS THOMAS TATO 21.01.1938 ‘6402056101580001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 FREDY, IMANUEL TANDI LILING, JONAS, JUSMAN 13 6402051411077056 DEBORA PALADAN 1966-03-16 6402056404640001 THOMAS MENONG 1958-03-16 6402051707560003 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 FREDERIK M, HERMANTO M, MARTHINUS M, SYALFIANUS M KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 14 6402051201160003 DEVI VIVI ANDREINA 31.10.1994 6402057110940003 YULISTIAN PALEBANGAN 12.06.1984 6402052706840003 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 15 ‘6402050312090015 DINA LUMBA 07.09.1958 ‘6402054709581002 DANIUS TAMBAY 15.05.1953 ‘6402051505530001 Jl. KAMP. TATOR RT. 6 HANS, INCA BELLA : 009 Daftar Nama dan Alamat Keluarga Penerima Manfaat (KPM) Program Subsidi Beras Untuk Rumah Tangga Berpendapatan Rendah (RASTRA) Tahun 2017 : Kalimantan Timur Kecamatan : Muara Badak RT : 06 : 64 Kode Kecamatan : 130 : Kutai Kartanegara Desa : Gas Alam Badak I Kode Kabupaten : 03 Kode Desa Kabupaten Kode Provinsi Provinsi
  15. 15. 16 ‘6402051411077084 DINA. F 07.08.1968 ‘6402054708680001 MUGIANTO 05.05.1958 ‘6402050505580001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 EKO JAYANTORO 17 6402050106100004 DORCE BESSO 11.12.1952 6402051112520002 Jl. KAMP. TATOR RT. 6 18 ‘6402050910090004 DORCE DATU LIMBONG 16.05.1965 ‘6402055606850001 YOSEP BULU 15.12.1960 ‘6402051512500001 JL. KAMP.TATOR YUSTIN 19 6402051411076987 640313000900095 DORKAS KENDEN TANDI 1973-07-27 ‘6402055707730004 SIKLAS MARTHEN 1966-12-15 6402051212660002 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 DENI Y T, DENY YULIANUS TODING BUA, DIEGO KRISTIAN P, DIEGO KRISTIAN PAYUNG ALLO, DILA PKH, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 20 ‘6402051411077071 ELISABET 16.09.1965 ‘6402055609650002 JOHAN FERNANDES 18.09.1956 ‘6402051609560001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 FRANSISKUS, AGNES MARIA 21 ‘6402051804120004 ESTER LISU 27.06.1988 ‘6402052411880002 YULIUS HENDRA 24.11.1988 ‘6402052411880002 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 IVANA MANNUELA AGATHA, ISHA LAURENSIA ABICHAIL 22 ‘6402051411077052 ESTER MUTU 02.10.1957 ‘6402054210570001 BENYAMIN REMBON 11.05.1955 ‘6402051105550001 Jl. KAMP. TATOR RT. 6 THEOFILUS SHANDY, FREDERIK DEROSARIO, ARNOLDUS ANTONIO, YINCESIUS. A REMBON, 23 ‘6402051411077083 ESTER TOYANG 06.12.1947 ‘6402054612470001 PETRUS ALANG 10/03/1943 6402051003430001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 24 ‘6402050210130001 ETTA TRIANA 10.01.1989 ‘6409045001890004 HERYANTO 31.12.1981 ‘6402053112810012 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 25 ‘6402050311090003 FATIMAH 26.07.1986 ‘6402055507660002 MATHIUS PALADAN 12.03.1983 ‘6402051203830001 Jl. KAMP. TATOR RT. 6 JUARDI PRATAMA MATHIUS, ADRISTI VANIA CAHYATI, GEARTIFA DELVIT ANIA 26 6402051204100013 HERLIS TAREPO 09.12.1982 6402054912820004 JEMI AMBA 20.04.1974 6402052004740004 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 SHEYLA STEPHANIE, KEVIN JERSH, MARIANI TAREPO, YOKTAN TAREPO 27 ‘6402051411077077 HERMIN 1964-03-16 6402054402620003 SIMON SATTU 02.09.1958 ‘6402050209580002 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 ADBEL, ADRIANUS, MARTHEN, RIKA BONI, SIMON SATTU, YOSHEP KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 28 ‘6402051411077044 IDA TUDA 21.06.1979 ‘6402055106790004 SIMON YOHANIS 21.07.1965 ‘6402052107630001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 ANDAREAS FERDY, ELIA DENI, ADONIA TELNIA 29 ‘6402052205100010 JEINE MERRY LILA 06.01.1985 ‘6402054601850002 BARTOLOMIUS 27.08.1983 ‘6402052708830002 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 JOHANES JUAN FERNANDES 30 ‘6402050902110032 KAYUTI MIMIDATU 25.03.1987 ‘6402056503870002 HENDRIK 23.05.1980 ‘6402052305800002 JL. KAMP.TATOR MARCHELO 31 ‘6402051411077045 LUDIA BANNE 10.11.1950 ‘6402055011500002 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 ALBERTIN, DARIUS ALLO, YONATHAN ALLO KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 32 ‘6402051411077070 LUSIANA KIDDING ALLO 11.11.1976 ‘6402055111760002 YOHANES DUMA’ 10.04.1970 ‘6402051004700003 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 YOGHI PARAMBAN, YHESY OCTAVIANI KIDING ALLO 33 ‘6402051411077081 MARTHA PASANG 10.05.1963 ‘6402055005830003 MATHIUS TURU 10.08.1959 ‘6402051008590002 Jl. KAMP. TATOR RT. 6 FEBRIANI S, LIAS MATHIUS TALONGAN, TIMAR PASANG KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 34 6402051411077050 640313000900025 MARTHINA RATTE 1959-08-17 6402056708690002 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 ARI ERNESTO, ARIE ERNESTO, HERI A, HERY AGUSTIN, LERY NATALIS, SANDRA OKTAVIA, TERI, PKH, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 35 ‘6402052402100010 MITA 16.03.1983 ‘6402055603830001 DEDY HARTONO 28.05.1983 ‘6402052803830001 Jl. KAMP. TATOR RT. 6 JOHN ROYOE DEXTER HARTONO, LOVELY KYLA HARTONO, CAHTY KIMIRO 36 6402051411077062 640313000900055 MONIKA LEBONNA 1982-12-15 6402055512820002 ENOS 1981-10-15 6402050810810002 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 CHRISMAY REGACELLA, CHRITINA EKA M, CRISMAY HEUTRI GRACELA, CRISTANIA EKA PKH, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 37 ‘6402051904100005 ORPA EFFA 05.06.1984 ‘6402054506840002 EFRAIM SION 11.04.1984 ‘6402051104840003 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 CHELSEA GLORIA, FLORENTINA NOLVYN 38 ‘6402051411077058 640313000900004 PAULINA BURA 12.06.1961 ‘6402055206610001 RASYID PASALI 08.11.1957 ‘6402050811570001 Jl. KAMP. TATOR RT. 6 AGUING A PASALI, AGUNG APRILIAN PASALI, LEO PASALI PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT
  16. 16. 39 ‘6402052402081933 PRISKA MAMBUKA 10.01.1980 ‘6402055004801002 YUSUF 08.09.1980 ‘6402050809801001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 HIKAL JORDAN CALVIN, APNUIEL BEZALEEL CALVEIND 40 ‘6402051411077076 RACHEL FERONIKA 01.02.1981 ‘6402055002810003 ANTON PATADUNGAN 08.04.1969 ‘6402050804690001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 ANANDA IMMANUELA PUTRI, FERNANDO IMMANUEL PUTRA 41 6402051005160006 SARTIKA LINGGI 08.05.1987 6402055908910001 EBEN HAESER NORO 25.12.1989 6402052512890003 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 42 6402051706150009 SELY PALEBANGAN 27/09/1987 6402056709870001 ANDRI LEBANG 05/06/1989 6472020506890006 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 DORCE BESSO, REGINA KEYLA, ROSARI KINAYA, TANDI A KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 43 6402051310110042 SOEMIKINDIATI 19.08.1991 6402055406400001 JL.KAMP.TATOR 44 ‘6402050901110004 ULTRA PERTIWI 08.05.1987 ‘6402054806870006 JAELANI FERRI W 03.02.1987 ‘6402050302970004 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 ANGEL CAROLIN ELORIA. W, BOBBY IMANUEL GERALD. W 45 ‘6402050710100017 YONI LIMBONG 01.01.1950 ‘6402054101500007 YOHANES PALADAN 17.08.1947 ‘6402051706470002 Jl. KAMP. TATOR RT. 6 ADRISTI VANIA CAHYATI, FATIMAH, GEARVITA DELVI TANIA, JUARDI PRATAMA MATHIUS, RENDI, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 46 6402050702110010 YULINDA LOLOK DATU 21.09.1984 6402056109840002 ZETH BATTO 20.12.1981 6402052012810003 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 47 6402050203100005 YUSTINA MANGALIK 19.08.1983 6402055908830004 RUDY TUMANAN 23.11.1979 6402052311790002 JL.KAMP.TATOR ARELIA STEVIA PALIMBUNGA, AGELO STEVANO PALIMBUNGA, RAFAELA SHASY 48 6402051411077073 JOKNIO 28/09/1973 6402056809730001 HENDRIK PALUTTUK 15/06/1973 6402051506730001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 PAUL JIONO, FRISCA APRILIA 49 6402053110090001 YONATAN ALLO 11.12.1954 6402051112540002 Jl. KAMP. TATOR RT. 6 PERI YULTAM TOYANG 50 6402050112140013 KALA TAPPA 13.07.1993 7318371307930001 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 51 ‘6402051411077046 YUNUS SANA 1957-03-16 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 ANDREAS P, DENY, IDA TUDA, SIMON YOHANES, TELMA KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 52 ‘6402052406150005 MATHIUS T 11.02.1939 ‘6402051112390002 JL. PONGTIKU RT. 6 52 5. Jika masih terdapat Keluarga yang tidak mampu dan tidak ada dalam daftar mohon melampirkan Fotocopy Kartu Keluarga 3. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang Sudah Pindah 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang tidak seharusnya mendapat beras RASKIN / RASTRA atau Keluarga Mampu CATATAN : 1. Untuk nama yang tidak memiliki Nomer Kartu Keluarga harap dilengkapi dengan melampirkan Foto Copy Kartu Keluarga atau KTP 2. Jika tidak memiliki Kartu Keluarga dan KTP, yang bersangkutan wajib membuat Surat Keterangan Tidak Mampu di Kantor Desa
  17. 17. NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nama Anggota Keluarga Kepesertaan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 6402050709110004 ARBAINAH 20/10/1983 6402056010830003 SUMARDI 1983-03-16 6402051909810001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 NABE, SYAIBUL SAHIDIN KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 2 6402052809110012 ARIA BUDIANTI 11/07/1973 6402055107730002 JL RACHMAT RT 07 RINI ANDRIANI, ARIADI, SAPNA FADILA ARIADIN, RAMDANI MUHAMMAD S, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 3 6402051411077125 BERIDA 02/05/1966 6402054205660002 SUDIRMAN '16/11/1969 6402050611690002 JL RACHMAT RT 07 RAHMADINA, HERLINDA, M.ALBY FAHRY GANDA SUDIRMAN 4 6402050804100006 BUNGA INTAN 05/03/1960 6402054503600006 JL RACHMAT RT 07 5 6402051411077128 CHARIROH 12/10/1972 6402055210720003 EBRO S 1966-03-16 6402051203640003 JL RACHMAT RT 07 ERIC PRATAMA GANDA, PUTRI SANDRA TANUJAYA, RICO FERNANDO PUTRA KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 6 6402051411077099 640313000900020 DAHNIAR 1974-05-10 6402055005740004 JL RACHMAT RT 07 KURNIAWAN D P N, KURNIAWAN DWI SAPUTRA NUR, M ASHAR I N, M. ASHAR IRFAN NUR, NILA PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 7 6402052405110007 640313000900129 DAMAYANTI 1972-12-12 6402055212721006 JL RACHMAT RT 07 ALDE MAULIA S, ALDE MULIA .S, ARIEL ANUGRAH S, ARIL ANUGRAH, AYU PRAMUDITA WULANDARI PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 8 6402051411077122 DEWI ASTUTI 10/12/1985 6402055012850002 RUDIANSYAH 1981-03-16 6402050103790004 JL RACHMAT RT 07 NUR SABILA KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 9 6402051902110014 HAFSYAH 05/06/1964 6402054506640006 BEDDU 10/05/1961 6402051005610003 JL RACHMAT RT 07 MARHANA 10 HAJRAWATI JL RACHMAT RT 07 TDK ADA KK 11 HALIMA JL RACHMAT RT 07 TDK ADA KK 12 6402051411077118 HARIA 10/10/1967 6402055010670002 JL RACHMAT RT 07 13 640205140710017 HARNIA 15/12/1982 6402055512820004 IWAN HAMID 1979-03-16 6402053112810006 JL RACHMAT RT 07 NURLEHA, WAHAP KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 14 6402051411077156 HARTATIK 1966-03-16 6402055506640002 HASAN 1957-03-16 6402050302550002 JL RACHMAT RT 07 ANGGA BAYU PRADANA, HENDRIK WIJAKSONO, NURLIANI, RISKY SAPUTRA, ROMA, SALBIA, WATI KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 15 6402051411077124 JUMURIAH 03/02/1957 6402054302570002 BORA 1957-03-16 6402050507550002 JL RACHMAT RT 07 NURLIA, WARDANIAH, WINDA, YUDI PURNOMO KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 Kode Kabupaten : 03 Kode Desa : 009 Daftar Nama dan Alamat Keluarga Penerima Manfaat (KPM) Program Subsidi Beras Untuk Rumah Tangga Berpendapatan Rendah (RASTRA) Tahun 2017 Provinsi : Kalimantan Timur Kecamatan : Muara Badak RT : 07 Kode Provinsi : 64 Kode Kecamatan : 130 Kabupaten : Kutai Kartanegara Desa : Gas Alam Badak I
  18. 18. 16 6402051411077121 KASRI 07/05/1957 6402064706670003 JL RACHMAT RT 07 BASRI, YENI WULANDARI KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 17 6402051411077131 MARDEWI 03/07/1955 6402050307551003 JL RACHMAT RT 07 ANI, MUH. GANI, MUHAMMAD ALIF ALGHIFARI, NUR RESKI AS SYFA, NURBIAH, SYAFARUDDIN KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 18 640205205120002 NABE 01/01/1944 6402054101440001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 19 6402052010110011 NASDARIAH 29/04/1968 6402066904680002 RAHMAN JURUDI 1972-03-16 7604012307700001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 FITRIANI, NASRULLAH RAHMAN, NUR AINI RAHMAN KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 20 64020550504120013 NINGSI 08/08/1991 6402054808910001 MARIO 13/04/1987 6402051304870005 JL RACHMAT RT 07 AFFANDI LUTHFI SAPUTRA, ZAQILA IDRIS 21 6402051411077107 NURAINI 27/04/1981 6402056704810003 HARUNA 03/07/1973 6402060307730003 JL RACHMAT RT 07 ABDUL HAIMAN, NUR HALIZAH, MUHAMMAD IRHAM, MUHAMMAD AIDIL 22 6402052103110006 NURBAETI 08/11/1982 6402054811820002 RONNY 10/06/1983 6402051006830002 JL RACHMAT RT 07 ALFAN ALIF ZULKIFLI, MUHAMMAD DAFFA HAPIT ARGANI, MUHAMMAD FADIL ABIYAN 23 64020502077100011 NURJANNAH 31/07/1954 6402057107540001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 ARDIANSYAH 24 6402051406100008 NURJANNAH 14/03/1970 6402055403700002 SUWOTO 01/01/1972 6402050101720008 JL RACHMAT RT 07 25 RAHMADINA JL RACHMAT RT 07 TDK ADA KK 26 6402052802110013 RUSDIANA 10/05/1960 6402055005600002 SAMTO 04/12/1961 6402050412610001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 GANDI TRI WINARKO, ENDANG PURWATI, ANANG BUDIARTO, JOHAN ARIANTO 27 6402053003150003 SALMAH 05/02/1955 6402054502550001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 28 6402051411077115 SAPIAH 16/04/1967 6402055604670002 BACHTIAR S 1970-03-16 6402050910670001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 ANHAR, IJAWATI, INDRA, MARYAM, NADIRA, NARKO, NUNU, SANUSI, SAPIAH KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 29 6402050309100001 SITI ULFA 03/03/1989 6402054303891002 SAPRI 1987-03-16 6402052610850001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 MIKHA ADITYA, MUHAMMAD DWI RAMADHAN, SASKIA FEBRIANA KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 30 6402050408110010 SRIMAH 10/25/1948 6402056510490001 ANDI RUSDI 1946-03-16 6402053107440002 JL RACHMAT RT 07 KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 31 6402051503110008 SULAMI 05/04/1978 6402054504780002 ARSUNIANSYAH 08/02/1976 6402050802760001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 ILHAM NUR ANDRYANSYAH, AULIA SYANI FITRIANI, ANDHIKA DICKY FIRMANSYAH 32 6402051310110026 SUMARNI 19/09/1990 6402055909900004 SUPRIADI 12/12/1979 6402051012790003 JL RACHMAT RT 07 MUZDALIFAH, RASIDI KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 33 6402051411077086 SUPIATI 01/09/1958 640205410958000 SUTAJI 05/02/1955 6402050502550001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 34 6402051105120009 SUSAN 3/2/1996 6402054203960003 SUDIRMAN 15/10/1988 6402051510880004 JL RACHMAT RT 07 NAYLA RAMADHANI GANDA SUDIRMAN 35 6402053110090015 SUWARTI 24/03/1965 6402056403650002 SA'DONG 11/07/1960 6402051107600002 JL RACHMAT RT 07 36 6402051411077098 640313000900009 UMIASIH 1965-08-02 6402055005650004 RAHMAN ARFA 1954-12-15 6402051712540001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 NITA ULFIA RAHMAN PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 37 6402052607110007 WATI 09/08/1985 6402054908850001 HENDRIK WIJAKSONO 30/12/1982 6402053012820003 JL RACHMAT RT 07 NURLIANI, ANGGA BAYU PRADANA, RISKY SAPUTRA, SALBIAH PINDAH 38 6402051509110002 YULIANA 19/06/1987 6402055906870003 BASRI 20/03/1988 6402052003880003 JL RACHMAT RT 07 NUR SYAQILA GANDA
  19. 19. 39 6402051411077121 BASRI 09/04/1979 6402050904790001 JL RACHMAT RT 07 SRIYANTO, PRANTO, YENI WULANDARI SATU KK DGN KASERI 40 6402051411077109 MUHAMMAD HABIR 31/12/1962 6402053112620006 JL RACHMAT RT 07 ABDURRAHMAN 41 SUMARDI JL RACHMAT RT 07 TIDAK ADA KK 42 SYAPARUDDIN JL RACHMAT RT 07 TDK ADA KK 43 6402052207100002 BAHARUDDIN 22/12/1971 6402052212710003 JL RACHMAT RT 07 44 KASERI JL RACHMAT RT 07 TDK ADA KK 45 HERMAN JL RACHMAT RT 07 TDK ADA KK 46 HASAN BOCE JL RACHMAT RT 07 TDK ADA KK 47 ABD RAHMAN JL RACHMAT RT 07 TDK ADA KK 48 MURIYONO JL RACHMAT RT 07 TDK ADA KK 49 SANUSI JL RACHMAT RT 07 TDK ADA KK 50 M. IDRIS JL RACHMAT RT 07 TDK ADA KK 50 3. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang Sudah Pindah 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang tidak seharusnya mendapat beras RASKIN / RASTRA atau Keluarga Mampu 5. Jika masih terdapat Keluarga yang tidak mampu dan tidak ada dalam daftar mohon melampirkan Fotocopy Kartu Keluarga CATATAN : 1. Untuk nama yang tidak memiliki Nomer Kartu Keluarga harap dilengkapi dengan melampirkan Foto Copy Kartu Keluarga atau KTP 2. Jika tidak memiliki Kartu Keluarga dan KTP, yang bersangkutan wajib membuat Surat Keterangan Tidak Mampu di Kantor Desa
  20. 20. NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nama Anggota Keluarga Kepesertaan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 A. SULTAN SULAIMAN 1987-03-16 6402052010850001 JL RACHMAT RT 008 LASTRIANI, MAIFITRIAH MURTI, NORLAN ARYANSYAH, NURALAMSYAH, WASTURIAH KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 TDK ADA KK 2 6402051411077189 ERNA SULISTYO WATI 8/15/1981 6402055508810004 SARTONO 5/6/1968 6402050605680003 JL RACHMAT RT 008 NIA VIRGINIA S. PUTRI, DWIFARA APRILISTYO PUTRI 3 6402051411077197 MARIATUN 3/13/1958 6402055303580001 MUANAM 11/11/1963 6402051111630003 JL RACHMAT RT 008 KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 4 NOORSIAH 1966-03-16 6402055305640003 HAMZAH B 1954-03-16 6402050111520002 JL RACHMAT RT 09 NO 8 FAISAL HARIMAN, HERMAN, SAMSUL BAHRI KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 TDK ADA KK 5 6402051411077190 640313000900125 NURDALIA 1974-07-07 6402054707740003 TAKDIR 1952-12-15 6402053112520005 JL RACHMAT RT 008 ISMAJI, RAFLI R, SYAMSINAR, ZAHIRA N., ZULKIFLI PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017 6 6402051411077173 NURLIAYANTI 7/7/1970 6402054707700003 YATEGUH 12/7/1961 6402050712610002 JL RACHMAT RT 008 NUR AIDA FIDA WIJAYA, NURHADI WIJAYA KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 7 RITA NURLINA 1960-03-16 6402054209580003 JL RACHMAT RT 008 SLAMET LESTARI KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 TDK ADA KK 8 640205291209003 SITI HARUM 1/1/1953 6402054101530004 JL RACHMAT RT 008 ARIF SUKA DANA 9 SUMIYATI 1962-03-16 6402054508600004 SUGIMUN 1959-03-16 6402051207570003 JL RACHMAT RT 008 ANA MARLISA KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 TDK ADA KK 10 6402051411077160 SUWARNI 1954-03-16 6402056605520001 JL RACHMAT RT 008 HADI PRAMONO, PRATIWI KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 11 6402051411077193 640313000900092 SYAMSIAH 1980-08-15 6402055508800001 HASRI 1980-02-15 6402051702800001 JL RACHMAT RT 008 AHMAD S, FADHILLAH A., M. AS'AD, MUH HUDZAIFAH, MUH MUS'AD PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017 12 6402051411076189 TITIK ANDARWATI 2/23/1962 6401056303820001 HERIYANTO 1/22/1977 6402052201770003 JL RACHMAT RT 008 DIMAS RONGGO PANGESTU, BAGAS PUTRO SEJATI, RINDA PUTRI DEWI, ARYA PUTRA 13 6402051411077171 TITIN 8/15/1975 3518095508750012 SUNARTO 5/12/1970 6402051205700001 JL RACHMAT RT 008 HASANUDDIN, SITI NUR KHADIJAH 14 6402050105120004 640313000900118 UMMY SUMIATY 1979-09-04 6402054409790002 PATHU ROZI 1974-03-15 6402051203740002 JL RACHMAT RT 008 ANGGRAINI M, ANGRAINI MAHARANI, YASMAENA UMMUL LUTHFIYAH, YASMEINA U PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 15 6402051411077182 WASTURIAH 6/6/1958 6402054506680001 JL RACHMAT RT 008 LASTRIANI, NORLAN ARIANSYAH, NUR ALAMSYAH, A. SULTAN SULAIMAN Kode Kabupaten : 03 Kode Desa : 009 Daftar Nama dan Alamat Keluarga Penerima Manfaat (KPM) Program Subsidi Beras Untuk Rumah Tangga Berpendapatan Rendah (RASTRA) Tahun 2017 Provinsi : Kalimantan Timur Kecamatan : Muara Badak RT : 08 Kode Provinsi : 64 Kode Kecamatan : 130 Kabupaten : Kutai Kartanegara Desa : Gas Alam Badak I
  21. 21. 15 3. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang Sudah Pindah 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang tidak seharusnya mendapat beras RASKIN / RASTRA atau Keluarga Mampu 5. Jika masih terdapat Keluarga yang tidak mampu dan tidak ada dalam daftar mohon melampirkan Fotocopy Kartu Keluarga CATATAN : 1. Untuk nama yang tidak memiliki Nomer Kartu Keluarga harap dilengkapi dengan melampirkan Foto Copy Kartu Keluarga atau KTP 2. Jika tidak memiliki Kartu Keluarga dan KTP, yang bersangkutan wajib membuat Surat Keterangan Tidak Mampu di Kantor Desa
  22. 22. NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nama Anggota Keluarga Kepesertaan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 6402051411076636 BECCE 07/08/1975 6402054708750002 HAMRUDDIN 15/04/1970 6402051504700002 JL RACHMAT RT 09 RINI ANGRAINI, REZKY, MUHAMMAD RIDHO 2 6402052309100005 BEDA 01/02/1945 6402054102450002 NURDIN 28/03/1935 6402052803350001 JL RACHMAT RT 09 MUHAMMAD ALI NURDIN 3 6402051411077250 BUNGA WATI 10/03/1964 6402055003640001 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 4 6402051103100011 DEWI NIRAWATI 16/03/1985 6402055603850004 SUKISNO 08/12/1976 6402050812760001 JL RACHMAT RT 09 DEWI NIRAWATI, SOFYAN DHUWI SANTOSO 5 6402051411077226 FATIMAH 01/07/1967 6402054107670016 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 RIDWANSYAH KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 6 6402052807150007 FITRI WATI 01/08/1979 6402054108790001 RADI KARDI 30/12/1973 6402053012730001 JL RACHMAT RT 13 JULYA YUNICA, JUSYANDI, ZAKY RAMADHAN, HASNAWATI, SALSA BILA ALFIYYAH 7 64020514110777229 ISINANG 05/04/1959 6402054504590001 BADARUDDIN 05/07/1957 6402050507570001 JL RACHMAT RT 09 PALOMPENGE 8 6402050608100001 640313000900041 KUSWATI 1973-10-05 6402054510730002 SUTAKAT 1966-06-15 6402051206660007 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 ANIK MURSIDAH, DEWI LESTARI, IMAM SUBANDI, IMAM SUGANDI PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 9 6402051703150009 MARIA ULFAH 07/01/1989 6402054701890001 SAMSUL ARIFIN 28/02/1983 6402052802830001 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 DELLA PUTRI SAFIRA 10 6402051411077257 640313000900048 MARTIN 1966-08-15 6402055008660004 JABIR 1956-10-15 6402051010560002 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 AYU, RATNA SARI, ROBI PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 11 6402051411077270 MURTI 04/08/1964 6402054408640002 AMAT BL 02/07/1963 6402050207630001 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 NURBAYA 12 6402050711090011 NOORSIAH 13/05/1964 6402055305640003 HAMZAH B 01/11/1952 6402050111520002 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 HERMAN, FAISAL HARIMAN, SAMSUL BAHRI 13 6402051411077272 NORMAH 05/04/1952 6402054504520002 ANDI HAMID 1939-03-16 6402050205370001 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 ASMA RANI, MURSALIN KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 14 6402051210110011 NORWAHIDAH 27/02/1978 6402056702780006 ALWI 30/04/1968 6402053004680003 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 USNUR AMALIA, NUR FADHILA, AULIA AMANDHA, MUH. FAHRE AL NUGRAH, NAJMA 15 6402051512110001 PIRNAWATI 19/02/1992 6402055909920002 JEFRY TAMARA 1990-03-16 6402052001880001 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 BUNGAWATI, FITRIWATI, HIDAYAT, JULYA YUNICA, JUSYANDI, MUHAMMAD DIVO ZAKY KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 Kode Kabupaten : 03 Kode Desa : 009 Daftar Nama dan Alamat Keluarga Penerima Manfaat (KPM) Program Subsidi Beras Untuk Rumah Tangga Berpendapatan Rendah (RASTRA) Tahun 2017 Provinsi : Kalimantan Timur Kecamatan : Muara Badak RT : 09 Kode Provinsi : 64 Kode Kecamatan : 130 Kabupaten : Kutai Kartanegara Desa : Gas Alam Badak I
  23. 23. 16 6402051411077235 RUKMIATI 08/08/1966 6402054808660002 SLAMET GUNAWAN 18/06/1964 6402051806640001 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 RYAN BAGUS AFRIANTO, RATNA YUNARTI 17 6402051411077221 SITI ALIYAH 15/01/1958 6402055501580002 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 18 6402051411077207 SITTI NORMAH 15/10/1945 6402055510450001 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 M. IDHAM 19 6402052309100001 SLAMET ADI 10/09/1972 6402051009720003 ROHAMATUL KHASANAH 25/06/1974 6402056506740001 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 MUH. REYHAN MAULANA ADI APRILIANTO, MOHAMMAD RASYAH ADI JUNIANTO 20 6402052710090002 SUMIATI 02/05/1956 6402054205560002 HATTA KABE 01/12/1958 6402050112580003 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 HENDRA EKO SAPUTRA, ISMAIL, ANIS SULFIANA, RIKA IRMA YANTI 21 6402051411077245 TATI 21/04/1972 6402056104720002 M. YUNUS 02/01/1969 6402050201690002 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 YUSTITA AUDINA, YUSTIARA RAMADAYANA, KHAIRUL NIZAM, HAKIM NAIM 22 6402051411077201 YULIANTI 7/27/1979 6402056707790002 MAMING 8/15/1973 64020508730003 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 PUTRI AMALIA, FAJAR NUR HIDAYAT 23 6402052008130003 BAHARUDDIN 31/12/1953 6402053112531007 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 24 6402051411077218 ABDUL MUHID 01/01/1964 6402050101640006 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 ZULAIHA, NUR AZIZAH, SITI RAHMAH 25 6402051411076227 SALEH BEEDU 11/30/1943 6402053011430001 JL.RACHMAT RT.09 ISMAIL SALEH, MAHDI 25 3. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang Sudah Pindah 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang tidak seharusnya mendapat beras RASKIN / RASTRA atau Keluarga Mampu 5. Jika masih terdapat Keluarga yang tidak mampu dan tidak ada dalam daftar mohon melampirkan Fotocopy Kartu Keluarga CATATAN : 1. Untuk nama yang tidak memiliki Nomer Kartu Keluarga harap dilengkapi dengan melampirkan Foto Copy Kartu Keluarga atau KTP 2. Jika tidak memiliki Kartu Keluarga dan KTP, yang bersangkutan wajib membuat Surat Keterangan Tidak Mampu di Kantor Desa
  24. 24. NO Nomor KK Nomor PKH Nama Istri Tanggal Lahir Istri NIK Istri Nama Suami Tanggal Lahir Suami NIK Suami Alamat Tinggal Nama Anggota Keluarga Kepesertaan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 6402051411076198 DARSIAH 18.10.1968 6402055618630002 KATIRIN 12.12.1964 6402051212640003 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 HARDIYANTO, RINA HARIANI 2 6402051411076223 640313000900102 ENI MUSTANI 1970-04-10 6402055004700006 SUDIRMAN 1968-04-15 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 EVI ADI LIA M.S, HERMAN ADI PUTRA PKH, KKS 2016, KKS 2017 3 6402051411076212 HALIMAH YUSUF 01.01.1972 6402054101720003 NUR ALI 18.01.1969 6402051801690001 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 SUMIATI NUR UTARI, FADHILAH WIJAYA, FADLAN ARIF WIJAYA 4 6402051411076194 HASANUDDIN DA 02.02.1958 6402050202580003 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 5 6402051102110019 HASNAWATI 10.09.1979 6402055009790001 MARE ALI 16.05.1968 6402051605680001 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 EVA SAFITRI, FILZAH AINUN MUSFIRAH 6 6402051411076208 JARIYAH 21.01.1955 6402058101550001 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 7 6402051411076193 LIS ALFIATIN 26.03.1971 6402056803710001 WIYOTO 16.06.1966 6402051606660001 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 YOFIA NUR AMANU, ARYA BIMANTORO MUHLIS 8 6402052107100019 MAKKE 1957-03-16 6402057112640003 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 ERNA, SAMSU KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 9 6402051411076209 MARIYAM 11.09.1970 6402055103700001 MULYONO 05.08.1965 6402050509550001 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 MAULANA IQBAL, MAULANA ILHAM, IRNA WULANDARI 10 6402051411076210 MARIYEM 07.02.1972 6402054702720001 ROBAWAN 17.01.1966 6402051701680001 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 DIMAS MARRIUS. R, LADY ROSE MARY, MUHAMMAD DZIKRULLAH, PUTRI FAJRIN KHUSNULK 11 6402050707100002 NUR LINDA 28.02.1984 6402056802840001 M. HARDIANSYAH 27.07.1981 6402052707810005 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 IBNU YAJID SIDIK, SIFA AZAHRA RAHMADANI 12 6402052811140013 SITI ROKAYA 30.01.1976 3578167001760006 NUR HAFID 01.05.1965 3509130105650006 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 MIFTAHUL JANNAH, AZIZAH 13 6402051801110012 SUMINAH 12.12.1977 6402055212770004 MISRANSYAH 07.12.1974 6402050712740003 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 JARIAH KKS 2016, KKS 2017, PBDT 2015 14 6402052501110020 640313000900078 SURIATI SIMBOLON 1972-07-02 6402054207720004 W. SIMAMORA 1967-12-15 6402050112670002 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 BUFFON R., DARIUS RYAN P.S., HENNY M.S., RAMLAN P.S, REXON. N.S PKH, KKS 2017 15 6402051411076202 640313000900044 WIWIT NOERKHOTIMAH 1982-05-04 6402054405820002 YUDI SUMIRAN 1973-11-15 6402051211730002 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 DAVID WAHYUDA PKH, KKS 2017 16 640205300310009 MARIA 6/26/1967 6402056606670002 MUHAMMAD ANWAR 1/1/1965 6402050101650005 JL. RACHMAT RT.010 ROSDIYANTI 16 3. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang Sudah Pindah 4. Mohon di CEK atau di Evaluasi kembali nama-nama Keluarga yang tidak seharusnya mendapat beras RASKIN / RASTRA atau Keluarga Mampu 5. Jika masih terdapat Keluarga yang tidak mampu dan tidak ada dalam daftar mohon melampirkan Fotocopy Kartu Keluarga Kode Kabupaten : 03 CATATAN : 1. Untuk nama yang tidak memiliki Nomer Kartu Keluarga harap dilengkapi dengan melampirkan Foto Copy Kartu Keluarga atau KTP 2. Jika tidak memiliki Kartu Keluarga dan KTP, yang bersangkutan wajib membuat Surat Keterangan Tidak Mampu di Kantor Desa Kode Desa : 009 Daftar Nama dan Alamat Keluarga Penerima Manfaat (KPM) Program Subsidi Beras Untuk Rumah Tangga Berpendapatan Rendah (RASTRA) Tahun 2017 Provinsi : Kalimantan Timur Kecamatan : Muara Badak RT : 10Kode Provinsi : 64 Kode Kecamatan : 130 Kabupaten : Kutai Kartanegara Desa : Gas Alam Badak I

