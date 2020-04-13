Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTR101 07 Critical Reading
INTR101 07 Critical Reading

University of Idaho: College Success Strategies

  1. 1. Embrace Reading How does it help? • Acquire knowledge • Develop an understanding of the material • Introduced to new ideas and terms • Gain more exposure to class material • Get ideas for major assignments and projects • Critically think and process information
  2. 2. Find and Understand the purpose • Reading due before class • Introduce ideas, concepts, and formulas • Ground the lectures • Gain the basics of the class lecture • Reading due after class • Clarify concepts and look for connections to lecture material • Reinforce class time
  3. 3. Think about critical reading as improving before reading, during reading, and after reading
  4. 4. Before Reading Preview the material and prepare questions • The preface or introduction, will help you understand what the text is about • Develop questions about the material • General or specific • These can come from lecture
  5. 5. Read with focus Engage with the text • Mark up key aspects of the text • Definitions, examples, connections • Highlight and underline things that stick out • Formulas, definitions, main ideas • Key concepts • Take notes while reading • Works well with especially dense material
  6. 6. Read with focus Clarify confusing material • Carefully reread any material you find confusing • Write questions • Look up definitions • Glossaries • Footnotes • Ask a classmate or instructor for help • Build a foundation of knowledge
  7. 7. After Reading Revisit the material • Write your own summaries • Create questions and try to answer them • Reread important sections • Look for where emphasis is placed • Identify bold or italicized words • Rewrite your margin notes into a notebook
  8. 8. After Reading Discuss the material • Connect with professor or TA • Look for common questions and points of confusion • Summarize the material to someone unfamiliar with the text • Turn to your peers for added clarification • Utilize Drop-In tutoring or SI-PASS • Both of these services are available online
  9. 9. After Reading Reread with supplemental sources • Review sections that are confusing • Search YouTube • May contain summaries or explanations of the text you need to read • Look for supplemental readings to help clarify
  10. 10. Key Takeaways • Understand what the purpose of the reading – Prefacing or giving more detail? • Mark up the text – engage with the text in a meaningful way • Writing four sentence summaries of readings is an easy way to get more out of your reading • Don’t understand something? – Seek out help!

