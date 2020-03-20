INTR 101-06 Project Management

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Project Management
  2. 2. Project Management • Similar to goal setting - on a bigger scale • Multiple goals within a larger project • Example: Getting a 4.0 GPA in a semester is a project • Getting A’s in each class are goals within that project • Each test, assignment, and quizzes are goals within those goals • The work need to get good grades for those goals
  3. 3. Project Management • The work required of a project needs to be clearly defined • Knowing and understanding the work = Being able to do the work • Example: Review notes for exam • What does review mean? • Everyone has their own definition of “review” • Define it! • Reread, rewrite, make flashcards, do practice problems, etc.
  4. 4. What does project management look like?
  5. 5. Project Management • When managing a wide breath of goals – it’s important to keep it clear and readable • It could be!
  6. 6. An Outline!
  7. 7. A Chart!
  8. 8. A Map!
  9. 9. Organize it however it make sense to you!
  10. 10. Let’s try it!
  11. 11. Deliverable • Create an action plan for the following scenarios • These can be organized in any fashion but must include: • Definitions of the work • Dates/Deadlines • Clear in the work required for each larger project • Is there more information that you would want or questions you would ask? • I encourage you to try a different organizational strategy with each scenario
  12. 12. Scenario #1: • Sawyer has to study for a section 3 test in their philosophy class. • Requirements: • Chapters 10 – 20 • Test is mostly multiple choice and essay questions • Test is timed at 75 minutes • Test is opened and has to be completed on April 10th
  13. 13. Scenario #2: • Danny wants to finish the semester with all A’s however all of their classes have moved online • Their Math class has six, ten problem homeworks and two tests left • Their English class has two, five paragraph essays and a five source research report left • Their History class has one research paper and two tests left

