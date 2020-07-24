Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico “San...
Presente Perfecto (Present Perfect) El Presente Perfecto es un tiempo verbal que se usa para describir hechos ocurridos en...
Presente Perfecto (Present Perfect) En el Presente Perfecto se utiliza la siguiente forma para conjugar el verbo “to have”...
Estructura Gramatical del Presente Perfecto Oraciones afirmativas Sujeto →Verbo Auxiliar “to have”→ Participio Pasado → Co...
Oraciones Negativas Sujeto →Verbo Auxiliar “to have”→ “not”→ Participio Pasado → Complemento  He has not driver a Ferrari...
Oraciones Interrogativas Verbo Auxiliar “to have” →Sujeto → Participio Pasado → Complemento→?  Have you drunk Venezuelan ...
Estructura Gramatical del Pasado Perfecto Oraciones Afirmativas Sujeto →Had→ Participio Pasado → Complemento  She had los...
Oraciones Negativas Sujeto → had → “not”→ Participio Pasado → Complemento  I had not bought a new dress. (Yo no había com...
Oraciones Interrogativas Had→Sujeto → Participio Pasado → Complemento→?  Had she danced during flowers festival? (¿Ella h...
PRESENTE Y PASADO PERFECTOS
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Barcelona. Edo-Anzoátegui Carrera: Ingeniería en Mantenimiento Mecánico Cátedra: Inglés I. Facilitador: Estudiante: Héctor Rivas. Neslymar Martínez C.I:28546182.
  2. 2. Presente Perfecto (Present Perfect) El Presente Perfecto es un tiempo verbal que se usa para describir hechos ocurridos en un momento del pasado, pero que siguen teniendo relevancia en el presente. Pasado Perfecto (Past Perfect) El Pasado Perfecto es un tiempo verbal que se usa para referirse a una acción que ocurrió antes de otra acción, todas estas cometidas en el pasado estableciéndose una relación entre estas acciones.
  3. 3. Presente Perfecto (Present Perfect) En el Presente Perfecto se utiliza la siguiente forma para conjugar el verbo “to have”. Sujeto Verbo Auxiliar “to have” Participio Pasado I, You, We, They Have Talkeled, Learned… He, She, It Has Talkeled, Learned… Pasado Perfecto (Past Perfect) En el Pasado Perfecto se utiliza la misma forma para conjugar el verbo “to have”, lo que difiere en este caso, es que el auxiliar estará en pasado. Sujeto Verbo Auxiliar “to have” Participio Pasado I, You, We, They, He, She, It HAD Studied, Visited, Worked… En este contexto “Have” no significa “tener”, sino, “había”.
  4. 4. Estructura Gramatical del Presente Perfecto Oraciones afirmativas Sujeto →Verbo Auxiliar “to have”→ Participio Pasado → Complemento  She has cleaned her kitchen. ( Ella ha limpiado su cocina).  I have cooked something special for you. (He cocinado algo especial para ti).  I have eaten lobster. (Yo he comido langosta).  He has married 3 times. (Él se ha casado 3 veces).  I have forgotten your number. (He olvidado tu número). Para la formación de verbos regulares, sigue las mismas reglas del pasado simple.
  5. 5. Oraciones Negativas Sujeto →Verbo Auxiliar “to have”→ “not”→ Participio Pasado → Complemento  He has not driver a Ferrari. (No he conducido un Ferrari).  They has not received any letter from their mom. ( Ellos no han recibido cartas de su madre).  We have not played football since we were children. (Nosotros jugamos no jugamos fútbol desde que éramos niños).  She has not bought a new car yet. (Ellos no han comprado un auto nuevo todavía).  I have not slept in the past two days. (No he dormido en los últimos dos días). Al igual que el pasado simple el pasado perfecto presenta verbos irregulares Zzzzzz
  6. 6. Oraciones Interrogativas Verbo Auxiliar “to have” →Sujeto → Participio Pasado → Complemento→?  Have you drunk Venezuelan beer? ( ¿Has bebido cerveza venezolana?).  Has he talked to Neslymar lately? (¿Has hablado con Neslymar recientemente?).  Have you slept for more tan 20 hours? ( ¿Has dormido por más de 20 horas).  Have you been to Margarita? (¿Has ido a Margarita?).
  7. 7. Estructura Gramatical del Pasado Perfecto Oraciones Afirmativas Sujeto →Had→ Participio Pasado → Complemento  She had lost the keys. (Ella había perdido las llaves).  They had sat somewhere. (Se habían sentado en algún sitio).  Richard had finished the report before his boss called him. (Richard había terminado el reporte antes de que su jefe lo llamara)  She had cried so much after he went. (Ella había llorado después de que él se fue).  I had read the book before saw the movie. (Había leído el libro antes de ver la película).
  8. 8. Oraciones Negativas Sujeto → had → “not”→ Participio Pasado → Complemento  I had not bought a new dress. (Yo no había comprado un vestido nuevo).  You had not cleaned the house. (Tú no habías limpiado la casa).  He had not brought the gifts. (Él no había traído los regalos).  You had not heard the noise. (Yo no había escuchado el ruido).  We had not bought the bed. (Nosotros no habíamos comprado la cama). En estas oraciones, se puede cambiar el orden del pasado simple con el pasado perfecto, y no se altera su significado.
  9. 9. Oraciones Interrogativas Had→Sujeto → Participio Pasado → Complemento→?  Had she danced during flowers festival? (¿Ella había bailado en el festival de las flores?).  Had they comer early to visit to me? (¿Ellos habían venido temprano a visitarme?).  Had Joseph written many books? (¿Joseph había escrito muchos libros?).  Had they called me before I arrived home? (Ellos me habían llamado antes de que yo llegara a casa?).  Had he called me before I arrived the plane? (¿Él me llamó antes de que yo llegara al avión?).

