Distribuciones muestrales y estimación de los parámetros poblacionales

República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico “San...
INTRODUCCIÓN La distribución de muestreo de una estadística es la distribución de esa estadística, considerada como una va...
Distribución Muestral En estadística, la distribución muestral es lo que resulta de considerar todas las muestras posibles...
Distribución muéstrales de medias Dada una muestra aleatoria X1,X2,...,Xn de tamaño n, la media muestral es el estadístico...
Resolución Sea X = “tiempo de espera en el cajero”. Se tiene que µ = 3, σ = 1.2 y n = 50 clientes. Aunque desconocemos la ...
Distribución muestral de diferencia de dos medias La diferencia de medias es el estadístico 𝑿 𝟏 − 𝑿 𝟐, donde las variables...
Ejemplo: En un estudio para comparar los pesos promedio de niños y niñas de sexto grado en una escuela de primaria se usar...
Resolución Conforme a los datos de problema tenemos: 𝝁 𝟏 = 𝟒𝟓𝑲𝒈 𝝁 𝟐 = 𝟑𝟖, 𝟓𝑲𝒈 𝝈 𝟏 = 𝟔, 𝟒𝟏𝑲𝒈 𝝈 𝟐 = 𝟓, 𝟓𝟓𝑲𝒈 𝒏 𝟏 = 𝟐𝟎 𝑵𝒊ñ𝒐𝒔 𝒏...
Distribución Muestral de Diferencia de Proporciones Cuando el muestreo procede de dos poblaciones binomiales y se trabaja ...
Cuando se estudio a la distribución muestral de proporciones se comprobó que 𝑷 = 𝝁 𝒑 y que 𝝈 𝒑 = 𝑷 𝒒 𝒏 , por lo que no es ...
Resolución Datos: Se recuerda que se esta incluyendo de 0,5 por ser una distribución binomial y se esta utilizando la dist...
Estimación puntual y por Intervalo El objetivo es efectuar una generalización de los resultados de la muestra a la poblaci...
• Estimación por intervalos: Consiste en la obtención de un intervalo dentro del cual estará el valor del parámetro estima...
• Límite de Confianza: Es la probabilidad de que el verdadero valor del parámetro estimado en la población se sitúe en el ...
Con estas definiciones, si tras la extracción de una muestra se dice que "3 es una estimación de la media con un margen de...
Estimación por intervalos de proporciones Sea X una variable binomial de parámetros n y p (una variable binomial es el núm...
La verdadera proporción de curaciones está comprendida entre, aproximadamente, 72% y 88% con un 95% de probabilidad.
Distribución normal En estadística y probabilidad se llama distribución normal, distribución de Gauss o campana de Gauss, ...
Ejemplo: Sea Z una variable aleatoria que sigue una distribución N (0, 1). Hallar el valor de K en cada una de las siguien...
C) P (1 ≤ Z ≤ K) = 0,15 P (1 ≤ Z ≤ K) = P (Z ≤ K) – P (Z ≤ 1) = P (Z ≤ K) – 0,8413 = P (Z ≤ K) – 0,8413 = 0,15 = P (Z ≤ K)...
Distribución t de Student En probabilidad y estadística, la distribución t de Student es una distribución de probabilidad ...
Solución
Tamaño de muestra Una muestra es una selección de los encuestados elegidos y que representan a la población total. El tama...
CONCLUSIÓN La importancia de apropiarse de conceptos previos de la distribución muestral corresponden a análisis de gráfic...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA o Wikipedia. Recuperado de: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distribuci%C3%B3n_muestral o Instituto Tecnológico ...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Barcelona – Edo. Anzoátegui Carrera: Ingeniería Industrial Área: Estadística II DISTRIBUCIONES MUESTRALES Y ESTIMACIÓN DE LOS PARÁMETROS DE UNA POBLACIÓN Profesor: Integrantes: Pedro Beltrán FLORES ZAVALA, Arianny Carolina RODRIGUEZ MONSANTO, Isabel de los Ángeles BELIZARIO GOMEZ, Edimar del Valle MARTÍNEZ CULPA, Néstor Hildemaro Barcelona, Julio del 2020
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN La distribución de muestreo de una estadística es la distribución de esa estadística, considerada como una variable aleatoria, cuando se deriva de una muestra aleatoria de tamaño n. Se puede considerar como la distribución de la estadística para todas las muestras posibles de la misma población de un tamaño de muestra dado. La distribución del muestreo depende de la distribución subyacente de la población, la estadística que se considera, el procedimiento de muestreo empleado y el tamaño de muestra utilizado. A menudo existe un considerable interés en si la distribución muestral puede aproximarse mediante una distribución asintótica, que corresponde al caso límite ya que el número de muestras aleatorias de tamaño finito, tomadas de una población infinita y utilizadas para producir la distribución, tiende a infinito. La media de una muestra de una población que tiene una distribución normal es un ejemplo de una estadística simple tomada de una de las poblaciones estadísticas más simples. Para otras estadísticas y otras poblaciones, las fórmulas son más complicadas y, a menudo, no existen en forma cerrada .
  3. 3. Distribución Muestral En estadística, la distribución muestral es lo que resulta de considerar todas las muestras posibles que pueden ser tomadas de una población. Su estudio permite calcular la probabilidad que se tiene, dada una sola muestra, de acercarse al parámetro de la población. Mediante la distribución muestral se puede estimar el error para un tamaño de muestra dado. ¿Qué es la estimación? La estimación es el conjunto de técnicas que permiten dar un valor aproximado de un parámetro de una población a partir de los datos proporcionados por una muestra. Por ejemplo, una estimación de la media de una determinada característica de una población de tamaño N podría ser la media de esa misma característica para una muestra de tamaño n.
  4. 4. Distribución muéstrales de medias Dada una muestra aleatoria X1,X2,...,Xn de tamaño n, la media muestral es el estadístico obtenido tomando la media aritmética de los elementos de la muestra. La denotaremos mediante 𝑿: 𝑿 = 𝟏 𝒏 𝒌 𝑿 𝒌 Si la variable aleatoria en estudio sigue una distribución normal N(µ,σ) entonces la media muestral 𝑿 sigue una distribución normal N(µ,σ/ √ n), donde n es el tamaño de la muestra. Ejemplo: El tiempo que tarda un cajero automático en atender a los clientes es de una media de 3 minutos, con desviación típica de 1.2 minutos. Se observa una muestra de 50 personas. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que el tiempo medio de espera supere los 2 minutos?
  5. 5. Resolución Sea X = “tiempo de espera en el cajero”. Se tiene que µ = 3, σ = 1.2 y n = 50 clientes. Aunque desconocemos la distribución de la variable aleatoria X, ya que n ≥ 30 podemos considerar que la variable aleatoria 𝑿 = “tiempo medio de espera” sigue una distribución normal: 𝑵 = 𝟑, 𝟏. 𝟐 𝟓𝟎 = 𝐍 (𝟑, 𝟎, 𝟏𝟕) Entonces: 𝑷 𝑿 > 𝟐 = 𝑷 𝒁 > 𝟐 − 𝟑 𝟎, 𝟏𝟕 = 𝐏 𝐙 ≻ −𝟓, 𝟖𝟖 = 𝑷 𝒁 < 𝟓, 𝟖𝟖 = 𝟏
  6. 6. Distribución muestral de diferencia de dos medias La diferencia de medias es el estadístico 𝑿 𝟏 − 𝑿 𝟐, donde las variables 𝑿 𝟏 y 𝑿 𝟐 representan las medias de sendas muestras aleatorias de tamaños 𝒏 𝟏 y 𝒏 𝟐, respectivamente, seleccionadas de dos poblaciones diferentes y de manera independiente. El estadístico 𝑿 𝟏 − 𝑿 𝟐 sigue una distribución cuya media es 𝝁 𝟏 − 𝝁 𝟐, con desviación típica: 𝝈 𝟏 𝟐 𝒏 𝟏 + 𝝈 𝟐 𝟐 𝒏 𝟐 A medida que 𝒏 𝟏 y 𝒏 𝟐 crecen, la distribución de 𝑿 𝟏 − 𝑿 𝟐 se aproxima a la normal. Si las desviaciones típicas 𝝈 𝟏 y 𝝈 𝟐 son desconocidas se sustituyen por las desviaciones típicas muéstrales 𝒔 𝟏 y 𝒔 𝟐.
  7. 7. Ejemplo: En un estudio para comparar los pesos promedio de niños y niñas de sexto grado en una escuela de primaria se usará una muestra aleatoria de 20 niños y otra de 25 niñas. Se sabe que tanto para niños como para niñas los pesos siguen una distribución normal. El promedio de los pesos de todos los niños de sexto grado de esa escuela es de 45 kilogramos y su desviación estándar es de 6.41 kilogramos, mientras que el promedio de los pesos de todas las niñas del sexto grado de esa escuela es de 38.5 kilogramos y su desviación estándar es de 5.55 kilogramos. Si 𝑿 𝟏 representa el promedio de los pesos de una muestra de 20 niños y 𝑿 𝟐 es el promedio de los pesos de una muestra de 25 niñas, encontrar la probabilidad de que el promedio de los pesos de los 20 niños sea, al menos, 9 kilogramos mayor que el de las 25 niñas.
  8. 8. Resolución Conforme a los datos de problema tenemos: 𝝁 𝟏 = 𝟒𝟓𝑲𝒈 𝝁 𝟐 = 𝟑𝟖, 𝟓𝑲𝒈 𝝈 𝟏 = 𝟔, 𝟒𝟏𝑲𝒈 𝝈 𝟐 = 𝟓, 𝟓𝟓𝑲𝒈 𝒏 𝟏 = 𝟐𝟎 𝑵𝒊ñ𝒐𝒔 𝒏 𝟐 = 𝟐𝟓 𝑵𝒊ñ𝒂𝒔 Sabemos que 𝑿 𝟏 − 𝑿 𝟐 sigue una distribución normal: 𝑵 𝟐𝟓 − 𝟐𝟎, 𝟓, 𝟓𝟓 𝟐 𝟐𝟓 + 𝟔, 𝟒𝟏 𝟐 𝟐𝟎 = 𝑵 𝟓, 𝟏, 𝟖𝟏 𝑷 𝑿 𝟏 − 𝑿 𝟐 > 𝟗 = 𝑷 𝒁 > 𝟗 − 𝟒𝟓 − 𝟑𝟖, 𝟓 𝟓, 𝟓𝟓 𝟐 𝟐𝟓 + 𝟔, 𝟒𝟏 𝟐 𝟐𝟎 = 𝑷 𝒁 > 𝟐, 𝟓 𝟏, 𝟖𝟏 = 𝑷 𝒁 > 𝟏, 𝟑𝟖 = 𝟏 − 𝑷 𝒁 > 𝟏, 𝟑𝟖 = 𝟏 − 𝟎, 𝟗𝟏𝟔𝟐 = 𝟎, 𝟎𝟖𝟑𝟖
  9. 9. Distribución Muestral de Diferencia de Proporciones Cuando el muestreo procede de dos poblaciones binomiales y se trabaja con dos proporciones muestrales, la distribución muestral de diferencia de proporciones es aproximadamente normal para tamaños de muestra grande (n1p1 ≥ 5, n1q1 ≥ 5,n2p2 ≥ 5 y n2q2 ≥ 5). Entonces p1 y p2 tienen distribuciones muestrales aproximadamente normales, así que su diferencia p1-p2 también tiene una distribución muestral aproximadamente normal.
  10. 10. Cuando se estudio a la distribución muestral de proporciones se comprobó que 𝑷 = 𝝁 𝒑 y que 𝝈 𝒑 = 𝑷 𝒒 𝒏 , por lo que no es difícil deducir que 𝝁 𝒑𝟏 − 𝝁 𝒑𝟐 = 𝑷 𝟏 − 𝑷 𝟐 y que 𝝈 𝒑𝟏−𝒑𝟐 = 𝑷 𝟏 𝒒 𝟏 𝒏 𝟏 + 𝑷 𝟐 𝒒 𝟐 𝒏 𝟐 , la formula que se utilizara para el calculo de probabilidad del estadístico de diferencia de proporciones es: 𝒁 = 𝒑 𝟏 − 𝒑 𝟐 − (𝑷 𝟏 − 𝑷 𝟐) 𝑷 𝟏 𝒒 𝟏 𝒏 𝟏 + 𝒑 𝟐 𝒒 𝟐 𝒏 𝟐 Ejemplo: Los hombres y mujeres adultos radicados en una ciudad grande del norte difieren en sus opiniones sobre la promulgación de la pena de muerte para personas culpables de asesinato. Se cree que el 12% de los hombres adultos están a favor de la pena de muerte, mientras que sólo 10% de las mujeres adultas lo están. Si se pregunta a dos muestras aleatorias de 100 hombres y 100 mujeres su opinión sobre la promulgación de la pena de muerte, determine la probabilidad de que el porcentaje de hombres a favor sea al menos 3% mayor que el de las mujeres.
  11. 11. Resolución Datos: Se recuerda que se esta incluyendo de 0,5 por ser una distribución binomial y se esta utilizando la distribución normal. 𝑷 𝑯 = 0.12 𝑷 𝑴 = 0.10 𝒁 = 𝒑 𝑯− 𝒑 𝑴 −(𝑷 𝑯−𝑷 𝑴) 𝑷 𝑯 𝒒 𝑯 𝒏 𝑯 + 𝑷 𝑴 𝒒 𝑴 𝒏 𝑴 = 𝟎,𝟎𝟐𝟓−(𝟎,𝟏𝟐−𝟎,𝟏𝟎) (𝟎,𝟏𝟐)∙(𝟎,𝟖𝟖) 𝟏𝟎𝟎 + (𝟎,𝟏𝟎)∙(𝟎,𝟗𝟎) 𝟏𝟎𝟎 = 𝟎, 𝟏𝟏 𝒏 𝑯 = 100 𝒏 𝑴 = 100 p(𝒑 𝑯-𝒑 𝑴 ≥ 0.03) = ? Se concluye que la probabilidad de que el porcentaje de hombres a favor de la pena de muerte, al menos 3% mayor que el de mujeres es de 0.4562.
  12. 12. Estimación puntual y por Intervalo El objetivo es efectuar una generalización de los resultados de la muestra a la población. Inferir o adivinar el comportamiento de la población a partir del conocimiento de una muestra. En general nos interesará conocer algún parámetro determinado de la población (media, varianza, proporción, entre otros.) Para ello es necesario conocer las distribuciones de probabilidad de ciertas funciones de las muestras que constituyen variables aleatorias asociadas al experimento aleatorio, selección de una muestra al azar de una población. Esta variable aleatoria es un estadístico muestral, y su distribución es la distribución muestral. Podemos distinguir entre estimación puntual y por intervalo: • Estimación puntual: se proporciona un solo valor numérico del parámetro desconocido. Por ejemplo, si se pretende estimar la talla media de un determinado grupo de individuos, puede extraerse una muestra y ofrecer como estimación puntual la talla media de los individuos. Lo más importante de un estimador, es que sea un estimador eficiente. Es decir, que sea insesgado (ausencia de sesgos) y estable en el muestreo o eficiente (varianza mínima) Estimación puntual.
  13. 13. • Estimación por intervalos: Consiste en la obtención de un intervalo dentro del cual estará el valor del parámetro estimado con una cierta probabilidad. En la estimación por intervalos se usan los siguientes conceptos: • Intervalo de confianza: El intervalo de confianza es una expresión del tipo [θ1, θ2] ó θ1 ≤ θ ≤ θ2, donde θ es el parámetro a estimar. Este intervalo contiene al parámetro estimado con un determinado nivel de confianza. Pero a veces puede cambiar este intervalo cuando la muestra no garantiza un axioma o un equivalente circunstancial. • Variabilidad del Parámetro: Si no se conoce, puede obtenerse una aproximación en los datos aportados por la literatura científica o en un estudio piloto. También hay métodos para calcular el tamaño de la muestra que prescinden de este aspecto. Habitualmente se usa como medida de esta variabilidad la desviación típica poblacional y se denota σ. • Error de la estimación: Es una medida de. su precisión que se corresponde con la amplitud del intervalo de confianza. Cuanta más precisión se desee en la estimación de un parámetro, más estrecho deberá ser el intervalo de confianza y, si se quiere mantener o disminuir el error, más observaciones deberán incluirse en la muestra estudiada. En caso de no incluir nuevas observaciones para la muestra, más error se comete al aumentar la precisión. Se suele llamar E, según la fórmula E = (θ2 - θ1)/2.
  14. 14. • Límite de Confianza: Es la probabilidad de que el verdadero valor del parámetro estimado en la población se sitúe en el intervalo de confianza obtenido. El nivel de confianza se denota por (1-α), aunque habitualmente suele expresarse con un porcentaje ((1-α)·100%). Es habitual tomar como nivel de confianza un 95% o un 99%, que se corresponden con valores α de 0,05 y 0,01 respectivamente. • Valor α: También llamado nivel de significación. Es la probabilidad (en tanto por uno) de fallar en nuestra estimación, esto es, la diferencia entre la certeza (1) y el nivel de confianza (1-α). Por ejemplo, en una estimación con un nivel de confianza del 95%, el valor α es (100-95)/100 = 0,05 • Valor crítico: Se representa por Zα/2. Es el valor de la abscisa en una determinada distribución que deja a su derecha un área igual a α/2, siendo 1-α el nivel de confianza. Normalmente los valores críticos están tabulados o pueden calcularse en función de la distribución de la población. Por ejemplo, para una distribución normal, de media 0 y desviación típica 1, el valor crítico para α = 0,1 se calcularía del siguiente modo: se busca en la tabla de la distribución ese valor (o el más aproximado), bajo la columna "Área"; se observa que se corresponde con -1,28. Entonces Zα/2 = 1,64. Si la media o desviación típica de la distribución normal no coinciden con las de la tabla, se puede realizar el cambio de variable t =(X-μ)/σ para su cálculo.
  15. 15. Con estas definiciones, si tras la extracción de una muestra se dice que "3 es una estimación de la media con un margen de error de 0,6 y un nivel de confianza del 99%", podemos interpretar que el verdadero valor de la media se encuentra entre 2,7 y 3,3, con una probabilidad del 99%. Los valores 2,7 y 3,3 se obtienen restando y sumando, respectivamente, la mitad del error, para obtener el intervalo de confianza según las definiciones dadas. Para un tamaño fijo de la muestra, los conceptos de error y nivel de confianza van relacionados. Si admitimos un error mayor, esto es, aumentamos el tamaño del intervalo de confianza, tenemos también una mayor probabilidad de éxito en nuestra estimación, es decir, un mayor nivel de confianza.
  16. 16. Estimación por intervalos de proporciones Sea X una variable binomial de parámetros n y p (una variable binomial es el número de éxitos en n ensayos; en cada ensayo la probabilidad de éxito (p) es la misma, por ejemplo: número de diabéticos en 2000 personas). Si n es grande y p no está próximo a 0 ó 1 (np ≥ 5) X es aproximadamente normal con media np y varianza npq (siendo q = 1 - p) y se puede usar el estadístico 𝑷 = 𝑿 𝒏 (Proporción muestral, que es también aproximadamente normal, con error típico dado por 𝒑𝒒 𝒏 en consecuencia, un IC para p al 100 (1-∝)% será: 𝑷 = ±𝒁∝/𝟐 𝒑𝒒 𝒏 Obsérvese que para construirlo, se necesita conocer p. Si n es grande (>30) se pueden substituir p y q por sus estimadores sin mucho error, en cualquier caso como pq ≤ 0,25 si se substituye pq por 0,25 se obtiene un intervalo más conservador (más grande). Ejemplo: En una muestra de 100 pacientes sometidos a un cierto tratamiento se obtienen 80 curaciones. Calcular el intervalo de confianza al 95% de la eficacia del tratamiento.
  17. 17. La verdadera proporción de curaciones está comprendida entre, aproximadamente, 72% y 88% con un 95% de probabilidad.
  18. 18. Distribución normal En estadística y probabilidad se llama distribución normal, distribución de Gauss o campana de Gauss, a una de las distribuciones de probabilidad de variable continua que con más frecuencia aparece en estadística y en la teoría de probabilidades. Las variables continuas son aquellas que pueden adoptar cualquier valor en el marco de un intervalo que ya está predeterminado. Entre dos de los valores, siempre puede existir otro valor intermedio, susceptible de ser tomado como valor por la variable continua. Un ejemplo de variable continua es el peso. Una distribución describe cómo se distribuyen ciertas características (o datos) en una población. La distribución normal es el modelo continuo más importante en estadística, tanto por su aplicación directa (ya que muchas variables de interés general pueden describirse por dicho modelo), como por sus propiedades, que han permitido el desarrollo de numerosas técnicas de inferencia estadística.
  19. 19. Ejemplo: Sea Z una variable aleatoria que sigue una distribución N (0, 1). Hallar el valor de K en cada una de las siguientes igualdades: A) P (Z ≤ K) = 0,8485 B) P (Z ≥ K) = 0,9972 C) P (1 ≤ Z ≤ K) = 0,15 D) P (Z ≤ 2 + k) = 0,9896 Solución A) P (Z ≤ K) = 0.8485 En este caso, observamos directamente en las tablas de la normal y obtenemos que K = 1,03 B) P (Z ≥ K) = 0,9972 En este caso, al ser la probabilidad mayor que 0,5 representa que el área es mayor a 0,5 por lo tanto el valor buscado será negativo. K = -2,77
  20. 20. C) P (1 ≤ Z ≤ K) = 0,15 P (1 ≤ Z ≤ K) = P (Z ≤ K) – P (Z ≤ 1) = P (Z ≤ K) – 0,8413 = P (Z ≤ K) – 0,8413 = 0,15 = P (Z ≤ K) = 0,9913 = K = 2,38 D) P (Z ≤ 2 + K) = 0,9896 2 + K = 2,31 = K = 0,31
  21. 21. Distribución t de Student En probabilidad y estadística, la distribución t de Student es una distribución de probabilidad que surge del problema de estimar la media de una población normalmente distribuida cuando el tamaño de la muestra es pequeño. A la teoría de pequeñas muestras también se le llama teoría exacta del muestreo, ya que también la podemos utilizar con muestras aleatorias de tamaño grande. Ejemplo: Un fabricante de focos afirma que su producto durará un promedio de 500 horas de trabajo. Para conservar este promedio esta persona verifica 25 focos cada mes. Si el valor y calculado cae entre –t 0.05 y t 0.05, él se encuentra satisfecho con esta afirmación. ¿Qué conclusión deberá él sacar de una muestra de 25focos cuya duración fue?
  22. 22. Solución
  23. 23. Tamaño de muestra Una muestra es una selección de los encuestados elegidos y que representan a la población total. El tamaño de la muestra es una porción significativa de la población que cumple con las características de la investigación reduciendo los costos y el tiempo. El definir el tamaño de la muestra antes de comenzar una investigación es un principio estadístico que nos ayuda a evitar el sesgo en la interpretación de los resultados obtenidos.
  24. 24. CONCLUSIÓN La importancia de apropiarse de conceptos previos de la distribución muestral corresponden a análisis de gráficos, medidas de tendencia central y de dispersión, construcción de la distribución normal, cálculo de probabilidades como área bajo la curva, noción de muestreo aleatorio y exploración de la variabilidad. Se han realizado estudios relacionados con las dificultades de comprensión de la aproximación normal por la normal y la presentación del teorema central del límite Estas investigaciones son la base de nuestra propuesta de enseñanza de las distribuciones muéstrales. El significado que tiene un intervalo de confianza como procedimiento y resaltan, para su comprensión, la adquisición de elementos previos como el de la distribución muestral. Enfatizan los siguientes errores de los estudiantes: pensar que para distintas muestras se obtendrá el mismo intervalo y que el coeficiente de confianza no hace cambiar el intervalo. Los autores recomiendan diseñar unidades didácticas basadas en la simulación para incrementar la relevancia del aprendizaje.
  25. 25. BIBLIOGRAFÍA o Wikipedia. Recuperado de: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distribuci%C3%B3n_muestral o Instituto Tecnológico de Chihuahua. Recuperado de : http://www.itchihuahua.edu.mx/academic/industrial/estadistica1/cap01c.html o Wikipedia. Recuperado de: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Estimaci%C3%B3n_estad%C3%Adstica o Wikipedia. Recuperado de: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tama%C3%B1o_de_la_muestra

